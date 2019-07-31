Nike, Walmart and Max Mara Executives Lead New List of Top 25 Global E-Commerce Power Players

|By Business Wire
Executives from Nike, Walmart and Max Mara took the first three spots on the list of “Top 25 Global E-Commerce Power Players” revealed today. Coresight Research, a research and advisory firm led by award-winning global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, and eShopWorld, one of the world’s leading cross-border commerce companies, partnered to identify and celebrate the top retail visionaries, thought leaders and experts driving global e-commerce excellence today. Each of the winners is a senior executive at a brand or retailer that offers a seamless, localized shopping experience to customers in markets across the globe.
“The nearly two billion online shoppers around the world represent both a massive business opportunity as well as challenge when it comes to integrating the retail supply chain to ensure a frictionless purchase journey,” said Deborah Weinswig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research. “The digital leaders we named today are setting the standard in global e-commerce excellence and creating seamless local experiences that resonate with their international customers.”
Top 25 Global E-Commerce Power Players, 2019
- Adam Sussman, Chief Digital Officer, Nike
- Marc Lore, President and CEO, Walmart eCommerce U.S.
- Andrea Cappi, Group Global Digital Director, Max Mara
- Mary Beth Laughton, EVP, Omni Retail, Sephora
- Andrew Robb, COO, Farfetch
- Julie Wainwright, CEO, The RealReal
- Torbjörn Lööf, CEO, Inter IKEA Group
- Matt Carey, CIO, Home Depot
- Nicolas Oudinot, Chief Digital Business and Innovation Officer, Gucci
- Loren Simon, VP of Digital and Performance, Everlane
- John Galantic, President and COO, CHANEL Inc., and Gregory Baratte, Global Head, CHANEL.com
- Yael Cosset, CIO, Kroger
- Diane Randolph, CIO, Ulta Beauty
- Scott Johnson, Head of Digital Technology, Harrods
- Abel Lopez Cernadas, Import, Export and Transport Director, Inditex
- Jane Lu, CEO, Showpo
- Kentaro Tanoue, VP, Digital Innovation Center, Fast Retailing, and Director, Global Digital R&D, UNIQLO
- Steph Korey, CEO, Away
- Sid Jatia, VP, Global eCommerce and Digital, Under Armour
- Stefano Valente, Global VP, Retail, Burberry
- Andrea Trocino, Chief Product Officer, ASOS
- Rami Atallah, CEO, SSENSE
- Julie Averill, CTO, Lululemon Athletica
- Andrea Dorigo, GM, Global Retail, Estée Lauder
- Lubomira Rochet, EVP & Chief Digital Officer, L’Oréal
“When retailers and brands sell globally, the whole shopper journey—from pricing to payment to shipping and returns—needs to be seamless,” said Tommy Kelly, CEO of eShopWorld. “Global selling is the most important opportunity retailers have today to grow their businesses, and we created this list of power players to highlight those who are showing the world how to do it right.”
Methodology
Coresight Research and eShopWorld partnered to identify the top individuals at brands and retailers who are helping make the ideal global shopping experience a reality. Earlier this year, retail industry leaders and experts from around the world were asked to submit nominees for the list. Executives at global marketplaces were not eligible for final selection. Submitters were prompted by the question “Who is driving the successful growth of global e-commerce today?” The finalists were all nominated by multiple submitters and were judged according to criteria such as success in global selling, cross-border retail innovation, and influence in driving or shaping global e-commerce solutions. Votes were gathered from more than 200 retail experts via online survey and paper ballots distributed at leading industry conferences. The nominees who received the most votes were identified at the close of voting on May 20, 2019.
Established in 2010, eShopWorld’s core e-commerce solution connects premium brands with consumers in more than 200 countries. Headquartered in Ireland, eShopWorld has offices in Ireland, the US, Singapore and the Netherlands. The company is privately owned by Tommy Kelly and Asendia, a joint venture between La Poste (France) and SwissPost (Switzerland).
About Coresight Research
Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in disruptive technologies reshaping today’s retail landscape. Coresight Research has a global presence spanning the US, Europe and Asia, including deep expertise in the fast-changing China market.
