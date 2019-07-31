Optiv Security obtiene el reconocimiento de Gartner en su nuevo informe como proveedor de servicios de seguridad gestionada con mayor crecimiento de ingresos en 2017-2018

|By Business Wire
Optiv Security, un integrador de servicios de seguridad que ofrece soluciones integrales de ciberseguridad en todo el mundo, ha obtenido el reconocimiento de Gartner al convertirse en el proveedor de servicios de seguridad gestionada con mayor crecimiento de ingresos estimados a nivel global en 2018 respecto a 2017. El análisis de cuota de mercado de Gartner (junio de 2019) para servicios de seguridad gestionada a nivel global en 2018, ha situado a Optiv en el puesto 19 de ingresos en 2018, con una tasa de crecimiento del 69% respecto al año anterior.
«Dado que las amenazas de ciberseguridad son cada vez más avanzadas, las organizaciones deben pasar de un enfoque reactivo a uno proactivo», explica Anthony Díaz, vicepresidente de la división de servicios emergentes de Optiv. «Optiv lleva tiempo impulsando la innovación de formas únicas para crear soluciones de operaciones de seguridad para nuestros clientes, que saben cuál es la mejor aplicación de la tecnología. Esta mentalidad se completa al comprender el papel que desempeñan las personas y los procesos. Además, Optiv permite a las organizaciones acelerar su madurez en ciberseguridad y mejorar los resultados operativos al combinar operaciones de seguridad con inteligencia de amenazas y respuesta y resolución de incidencias, proporcionando así soluciones coordinadas y automatizadas, capacidades adyacentes, como seguridad de la identidad y los datos para ayudar a eliminar las amenazas internas. Estamos orgullosos de nuestro puesto en la lista de ingresos estimados del informe de cuota de mercado de Gartner. También nos enorgullece haber lanzado recientemente las soluciones de nuestro Advanced Fusion Center, y seguimos entusiasmados por poder ayudar a nuestros clientes a resolver sus problemas de seguridad más complejos.»
Las soluciones del Advanced Fusion Center de Optiv ofrecen a sus clientes:
- Modelos de consumo personalizados. Los servicios de Optiv están adaptados a las necesidades de organización individuales. En primer lugar, Optiv realiza un estudio global de las operaciones de ciberseguridad del cliente y propone soluciones flexibles para optimizar su entorno. Los modelos de Optiv, mixtos, gestionados y como un servicio, brindan a los clientes distintas opciones para satisfacer sus necesidades actuales en términos de personal, procesos y tecnología. Los servicios de Optiv están diseñados de forma escalable, para que crezcan con los clientes cuando evolucionen del SOC tradicional a los componentes de un Advanced Fusion Center plenamente maduro.
- Indicadores interactivos de rendimiento y de otros tipos. Optiv permite la visualización y elaboración de informes de indicadores clave de rendimiento (KPI) e indicadores clave de riesgo (KRI), de forma que las personas interesadas puedan ver el valor y el rendimiento de sus programas de ciberseguridad.
- Crecimiento tecnológico de vanguardia. Optiv trabaja con sus clientes para sustituir el enfoque reactivo de problema/respuesta por su planteamiento inverso, que comienza por la mitigación de riesgos y, desde ahí, se amplía para crear un programa de ciberseguridad más proactivo, predecible, cuantificable y efectivo. La tecnología de automatización/coordinación exclusiva de Optiv está respaldada por las personas y procesos adecuados y está concebida para estimular y transformar la funcionalidad de las operaciones cibernéticas. Todo esto ayuda a los clientes a reducir tareas manuales repetitivas con el fin de acelerar los tiempos de repuesta y aumentar la eficiencia.
Visita la página web de Optiv para conocer más detalles de las soluciones del Advanced Fusion Center y los servicios de operaciones cibernéticas de Optiv.
Optiv: Who Secures Your Insecurity?TM
Optiv es un integrador de soluciones, un socio integral fiable y con un enfoque singular de la ciberseguridad. Nuestras capacidades globales de ciberseguridad amplían la gestión y transformación de riesgos, la transformación ciberdigital, la gestión de amenazas, la gestión de operaciones cibernéticas, identidades y datos y la integración e innovación, ayudando así a las organizaciones a poner en marcha programas de ciberseguridad más sólidos, sencillos y rentables que apoyen sus necesidades y resultados empresariales. Optiv está modernizando la ciberseguridad para permitir que sus clientes renueven sus modelos de consumo e integren infraestructura y tecnología con el objetivo de maximizar el valor, obtener resultados cuantificables y alinear las soluciones completas con su actividad comercial. Para más información, visítanos en www.optiv.com.
