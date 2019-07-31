Sub-Saharan Africa Telecoms Market Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 31, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
The "The Sub-Saharan Africa telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Data revenue will be an increasingly important component of the overall mobile retail revenue in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Revenue growth will be driven by the higher demand for digital and internet services, greater access to smartphones, improved 3G service quality and coverage, expanding 4G coverage, better-value data offers and limited fixed broadband infrastructure.
This report and associated data annex provide:
- A 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for SSA, as a whole and for 11 key countries
- An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
- An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary and recommendations
- Sub-Saharan Africa is a highly mobile-centric region with a strong potential for fixed broadband revenue growth
- SSA has an emerging telecoms market that will benefit from gradually increasing political and economic stability
- Geographical coverage: the adoption of next-generation access (NGA) fixed broadband will increase the most in Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa
- Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets
- Key recommendations for telecoms operators
2. Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison
- Market context: the low-income nature of the region has led to a low telecoms services spend in all countries except South Africa
- Key mergers, acquisitions and market entries
- Key drivers at a glance for each Sub-Saharan Africa market
- Market overview: mobile revenue will continue to be the dominant contributor to total telecoms revenue, but fixed broadband revenue will also grow strongly
- Mobile: the prepaid share of mobile connections will remain above 95%; this will play a role in keeping the ARPU low
- Mobile: mobile penetration will increase across the region as increasing network coverage is balanced by the decreasing need for multiple SIMs
- Mobile: consumer spending on data services and the migration to 3G/4G services will ensure a slower ARPU decline in some countries and increase ARPU in others
- Mobile: SSA will remain a developing region in terms of mobile technology take-up because 3G will become the dominant form of mobile access
- Fixed: fixed-wireless will remain the dominant form of access because operator investment in fixed infrastructure will be confined to wealthy metropolitan areas
- Fixed: broadband household penetration will remain low in most countries due to a lack of affordability and coverage
- Fixed: ASPU will remain largely stable on a regional level because increased NGA penetration will be offset by the natural decline in access prices
- Fixed: the take-up of fixed-wireless access and fibre services will lead to fixed broadband penetration growth in the region
- Specialist business services: the majority of business services revenue in SSA will be generated in Nigeria and South Africa
- IoT: the number of cellular M2M connections will grow significantly, but M2M will remain a niche segment
- Pay TV: total revenue growth will be driven by the increased take-up of DTH and pay-DTT services
3. Individual country forecasts
- Ghana: mobile handset revenue growth will slow down during the forecast period; basic phones will continue to dominate the market
- Ghana: revenue growth in the fixed market will be driven by increased demand for fibre, but the total number of fixed connections will remain low
- Ghana: the growing demand for data and fibre will boost revenue, but there is still potential for moderate growth in the number of mobile connections
- Ghana: forecast changes
- Kenya: fixed broadband service adoption will benefit from continued operator investment
- Kenya: the continued adoption of 4G and the introduction of 5G will drive mobile traffic; fibre will consolidate its dominance in the FBB market
- Kenya: there is potential for mobile market revenue growth thanks to increased network coverage and smartphone affordability
- Kenya: forecast changes
- Nigeria: the mobile market will grow (both in terms of the number of connections and revenue), despite uncertain economic conditions
- Nigeria: increasing smartphone affordability and operators' LTE network expansions will sustain the take-up of 4G services
- Nigeria: mobile data revenue will form a growing share of the total revenue, and the penetration of fixed broadband services will remain very low
- Nigeria: forecast changes
- South Africa: the relatively high disposable income of the population will support the growth in the demand for telecoms services
- South Africa: the number of prepaid connections will grow, so the contract share of mobile connections will remain stable despite net growth
- South Africa: the number of 4G connections will grow in the near future, but 5G will be the technology of choice for high-end consumers by 2024
- South Africa: forecast changes
- Tanzania: mobile service revenue will keep growing during the forecast period despite intense competition in the market
- Tanzania: price competition in the mobile market will drive ARPU down; fixed-wireless will be the most-widespread broadband technology in 2024
- Tanzania: there is potential for growth in the mobile market; penetration of fixed services will remain limited
- Tanzania: forecast changes
- Uganda: mobile service revenue growth will be modest despite the low level of mobile penetration
- Uganda: the number of 4G connections will grow to be nearly a quarter of all mobile connections in 2024 due to the demand for fast data services
- Uganda: there is potential for organic mobile revenue growth, but poverty and a large rural population will make it difficult to realise the potential
- Uganda: forecast changes
4. Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fct14d
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005604/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT