Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market Forecast to 2025 - High Demand for Safety & Security Drives Adoption of Biometrics Technology in Public & Commercial Sectors - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 31, 2019 10:42 AM EDT
The "Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total market revenue in 2018 was $5,394.9 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% between 2018 and 2025.
This study focuses on the trends, challenges, and factors driving market growth. Also included are sector and technology revenues and forecast, country-wise breakdown of the APAC region, and a competitive analysis. A list of key market participants and their respective market shares have been included. This research service provides the necessary business intelligence to accelerate growth in a fast-paced market.
The key technologies covered in the study include fingerprint, face, voice, iris, palm print, palm vein, finger vein, and signature. The study provides revenue breakdown for countries, such as China, Japan, Australia-New Zealand, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, and the Rest of APAC.
A comprehensive list of market participants that operate in the region is also provided. The study also discusses the Mega Trends that will have an impact on biometrics market growth.
Market Insights
Greater demands for safety and security in both public and commercial sectors are driving the biometrics deployments in the region.
The market is growing, and growth will come from government, financial services, retail, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, and enterprise sectors. China and India will be the leading contributors to market growth and will continue to provide high-growth opportunities during the entire forecast period.
In the public sector, there is a high demand for biometrics technology for border control, national ID, and law enforcement. In the commercial sector, biometrics is needed for access control, IT security, surveillance, and other applications, such as payments, and services (e.g., registration).
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What are the key technologies that will grow at a faster rate?
- Which applications offer high growth opportunities?
- What vertical markets have high demands and will offer high growth opportunities?
- What are the emerging market and technology trends?
- Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone? Do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Biometrics Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Biometrics Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Biometrics Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Mobile Biometrics - The Next Big Trend in the Biometrics Market in the Region
- Mobile Biometrics - Changes in Industry Dynamics
- Mobile Biometrics - Workforce Management
- Mobile Biometrics - Future Trends and Sustainability
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Multimodal Biometrics
- Growth Opportunity - Mobile Biometrics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on the Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market
- eGovernance - Mega Trend Explained
- eGovernance - The Key to Transparency in ASEAN Nations
- Digital Connectivity - Mega Trend Explained
- Connectivity in ASEAN
- China - 5.1 Billion Connected Devices by 2025
- India - 4 Billion Connected Devices by 2025
- Online Retail - Mega Trend Explained
- ASEAN Online Retail Sector to be Boosted by Increased Connectivity
- China B2C Online Retailing Sales
- eRetailing Landscape in India, 2012-2025
9. Public Biometrics Segment Analysis
- Public Biometrics Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Applications
- Revenue Forecast by Applications
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Applications
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology
- Percent Revenue Share by Country
10. China Analysis
- China Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
11. Japan Analysis
12. Australia-New Zealand Analysis
13. India Analysis
14. Singapore Analysis
15. Malaysia Analysis
16. Indonesia Analysis
17. The Philippines Analysis
18. Taiwan Analysis
19. South Korea Analysis
20. Thailand Analysis
21. Rest of Asia-Pacific Analysis
22. Commercial Biometrics Segment Analysis
- Commercial Biometrics Market Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Applications
- Revenue Forecast by Applications
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Applications
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Markets
- Percent Revenue Share by Country
23. China Analysis
- China Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
24. Japan Analysis
25. Australia-New Zealand Analysis
26. India Analysis
27. Singapore Analysis
28. Malaysia Analysis
29. Indonesia Analysis
30. The Philippines Analysis
31. Taiwan Analysis
32. South Korea Analysis
33. Thailand Analysis
34. Rest of Asia-Pacific Analysis
35. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bp4q0q
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005625/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT