Global Augmented Analytics Market by Deployment, Organization Size, End-user, and Region (2014-2024): Competition, Forecast and Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 31, 2019 11:19 AM EDT
The "Global Augmented Analytics Market By Deployment, By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Logistics, Healthcare, Government, Retail and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global augmented analytics market was valued at $ 1.6 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 39% to cross $ 11 billion by 2024, on account of increasing adoption of advanced analytics tools.
The increasing demand for gathering business insights is expected to aid the global augmented analytics market through 2024. Moreover, the growing proliferation of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies is anticipated to drive the global augmented analytics market during the forecast period.
Market Segment & Competition Analysis
Augmented analytics market can be segmented based on deployment, organization size and end-user
Based on organization size, the market can be bifurcated into a small & medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. SME segment is likely to capture the largest market share in coming years, owing to increasing adoption of augmented analytics solutions by SMEs for simplifying and automating their tasks.
In terms of deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the flexibility offered to organizations to adjust to a dynamic business environment.
Augmented analytics market caters to various end-users such as BFSI, telecom & IT, healthcare, government, retail, logistics and others. Telecom & IT is the largest end-user segment in the global augmented analytics market, as it enables the IT & Telecom sector to analyze a large amount of data and getting a better insight into the business.
North America dominated the global augmented analytics market in 2018 and is likely to maintain its market dominance in the coming years as well, on account of early adoption and initiatives for advanced analytics solutions and practices.
Major players operating in the global augmented analytics market include Tableau Software, Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., etc.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
At the end of 2016, Salesforce acquired BeyondCore to enhance its analytics portfolio and strengthen artificial intelligence platform. In October 2018, IBM partnered with Motio to accelerate the upgrades to Cognos Analytics 11.1.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
The objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the global augmented analytics market size.
- To classify and forecast the global augmented analytics market based on deployment, organization size end-user and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the global augmented analytics market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global augmented analytics market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global augmented analytics market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. By Business Intelligence Objective (N=125)
4.2. By Percent Change in BI Objective (2017-2018) (N=125)
4.3. By Penetration of Business Intelligence Solutions, By End-User (N=125)
4.4. By Penetration of Business Intelligence Solutions, By Organization Size (N=125)
4.5. By Investment priority for acquiring or subscribing cloud-based services to improve the following BI and analytics activities (N=125)
4.6. By Satisfaction Level of the users in organization and how well they can perform the following activities using BI and analytics tools and applications (N=125)
5. Global Augmented Analytics Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud)
5.2.2. By Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises)
5.2.3. By End-User (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Logistics, Healthcare, Government, Retail and Others)
5.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)
5.2.5. By Company (2018)
5.3. Market Mapping
6. North America Augmented Analytics Market Outlook
7. Europe Augmented Analytics Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Augmented Analytics Market Outlook
9. South America Augmented Analytics Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Augmented Analytics Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. Salesforce.com Inc.
13.2.2. Sap SE
13.2.3. IBM Corp.
13.2.4. Microsoft Corp.
13.2.5. Oracle Corp.
13.2.6. Tableau Software Inc.
13.2.7. MicroStrategy Incorporated
13.2.8. SAS Institute Inc.
13.2.9. DAMO GmbH
13.2.10. TIBCO Software Inc.
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/welqn9
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005676/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT