Virtual Data Room Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024 - Sustained Increase In M&A Activity Driving Demand For Efficient Handling Of Complex Data - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 31, 2019 11:29 AM EDT
The "Virtual Data Room Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The virtual data room market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.12%, during the forecast period 2019-2024
Increasing adoption of cloud storage technology is contributing to the growth of the global virtual data room market, as it is a cost-effective way to eliminate the need for physical storage, reduce the use of paperwork, and decrease the cost of travel.
- As the use of virtual data room is becoming increasingly popular, authorized users are granted access to the information that is stored electronically on the server. Most of the legal data is sensitive, and hence, needs high security, thus, businesses are focusing on secured data sharing, thereby enhancing their services and software during business deals.
- The increasing traffic in the prime data management establishments, such as data centers, that are not designed to perform secure transactions, is a factor driving the demand for VDRs.
- Over the past few years, the VDR market has experienced prominent growth, due to its adoption across various enterprises as an important tool, along with the increasing demand for risk management, need for the intellectual property, and an increasing amount of business data arising from business deals thereby fueling the demand and requirement for VDRs.
Scope of the Report
A virtual data room serves as a repository for data that is hosted online and used for sharing of information over a secured connection, which is critical and confidential and cannot be shared with a third-party. These virtual data rooms can be used by anyone who frequently exchanges critical and confidential document that offer critical services, such as secure data storage, data management, and sharing.
Key Market Trends
IT and Telecom Sector is Expected to hold a Significant Market Share
- VDRs have emerged into online meeting rooms for everyone involved in an agreement. Co-operation between parties has become simpler and more reliable since VDR tools are available for use throughout the deal journey. The security protocols around the opening, sharing, and printing documents create a detailed activity trail for participants and auditors.
- Blockchain-Based technologies are emerging to enhance VDR security across the IT ecosystem. Virtual data room applications are being extended beyond M&A activities, as most of the business operations are conducted online these days. Many prominent IT & Telecom companies have integrated technologies that could offer them quick and efficient information and communication flow.
- The virtual data room has evolved across the IT space to become a tool to promote the entire venture, thereby widely finding applications for deals across various end-user segment ventures with the growing application of the cloud technology.
North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share
- North America occupied the largest share of the virtual data room market, due to the increasing adoption of virtual data room services by various government and businesses in developed economies, such as Canada and the United States, which are emphasizing innovation in these existing solutions.
- The rising demand for easy and secure methods for the storage of critical data and the increasing need for transparent and efficient data sharing options are fueling data security and secured sharing solutions, which is likely to be in great demand across the region, during the forecast period.
- Moreover, the growing fundraising, rising number of mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures with some of the prominent players have fueled the market across the region.
Competitive Landscape
The virtual data room market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. Few of the players are expanding their existing business across the emerging economies, with the innovation in the cloud and storage technology. Some of the new companies are increasing their market presence thereby moving across the untapped market space.
- April 2019 - Citrix Systems announced its Citrix SD-WAN (specifically, a virtual instance of its SD-WAN appliance) and Citrix ADC (application delivery controller) that will be available next month on the GCP Marketplace. Citrix Taps Google Cloud Platform for Virtualized SD-WAN Offering
- August 2018 - Intralinks entered into a relationship with Capco, a leading management and technology consultancy dedicated to the financial services industry. The relationship will assist a strategic platform that could be used to help Capco for thousands of users across its business to collaborate securely with an easy-to-manage centralized administration.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand For Cost-effective Data Storage Solutions
4.3.2 Sustained Increase In M&A Activity Driving Demand For Efficient Handling Of Complex Data
4.3.3 Stringent Data Privacy Regulations
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security And Data Integration Challenges
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Software
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Organization Size
5.2.1 Small- and Medium-scale Organizations
5.2.2 Large Organizations
5.3 By Business Function
5.3.1 Legal and Compliance
5.3.2 Financial Management
5.3.3 Intellectual Property Management
5.3.4 Sales and Marketing
5.3.5 Other Business Functions
5.4 By End-user Industry
5.4.1 BFSI
5.4.2 IT and Telecommunication
5.4.3 Healthcare
5.4.4 Government and Legal Services
5.4.5 Other End-user Industries
5.5 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Vault Rooms Inc.
6.1.2 ShareVault (Pandesa Corporation)
6.1.3 Drooms GmbH
6.1.4 Citrix Systems Inc.
6.1.5 Ethos Data
6.1.6 Caplinked Inc.
6.1.7 Brainloop AG
6.1.8 BMC Group Inc. (SmartRoom)
6.1.9 HighQ Solutions Limited
6.1.10 Intralinks Holdings Inc.
6.1.11 Firmex Corporation
6.1.12 Ansarada Pty Limited
6.1.13 SecureDoc Information Management Pty Ltd
6.1.14 iDeals Solutions Group
6.1.15 Merrill Corporation Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2qhg4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005688/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT