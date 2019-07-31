Autonomous Mobile Robot Market - Global Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
July 31, 2019
The "Autonomous Mobile Robot Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The autonomous mobile robot market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.12% during the forecast period 2019 - 2024
With the improvement of UGVs, one of the major trends in the autonomous mobile robot is the fleet management software with dashboards helps in visualization of paths for path planning and traffic management. Moreover, the vendors are expected to introduce offerings that can enhance update of maps and plans by incorporating real-time modifications in the plant layout for increased efficiency in movement.
- The demand for robots is increasing numerously, owing to their different operational behaviour and patterns. Moreover, rising demand for mobile robots in major industries, such as medical science and healthcare, automotive, and oil & gas is expected to drive the autonomous mobile robot market.
- High capital requirements for the incorporation of these devices can challenge the growth of autonomous mobile robot market.
Scope of the Report
Autonomous mobile robots are designed for specific behaviour and tasks. They are designed to work in unpredictable environments. The main activities of autonomous mobile robots include navigation, mapping, localization, and locomotion. Robots are widely used for inspection, transportation, and surveillance activities. Autonomous mobile robots also play an economic role in military service, entertainment industry, mining and metals, electronics and electrical sector, oil and gas, automotive, buildings and medical industry.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand for Unmanned Vehicle to Augment the Market Growth
- Unmanned Vehicles are primarily used in the defense sector to supply ammunition to soldiers during combat situations, carry out rescue operations during disasters, and detect and defuse or detonate explosives.
- Furthermore, the usage of UGV in the commercial sector is increasing as they can be used to perform tasks, such as perimeter security of dangerous areas, carrying out rescue operations during disasters, and handling hazardous materials.
- The growth of the UGV's is also attributed to high demand in the Americas owing to the increasing terrorist threats and the ongoing war with ISIS. Growing usage of thermal imaging cameras to ensure the autonomous navigation of UGV is expected to further drive the autonomous mobile robot market.
- In the US, the adoption of unmanned systems is increasing significantly, particularly the unmanned ground and unmanned aerial vehicles. Therefore, the country's defense sector also marks a considerable demand for autonomous mobile robots.
North America to Occupy the Largest Share in Autonomous Mobile Robot Market
- The demand for mobile robots is continuously increasing in the region, owing to the factors, such as mounting internal and external security threats, owing to increased terrorist activities and growing usage of mobile robots for patrolling to spot intruders or enemy forces.
- Moreover, the presence of major mobile robots manufacturing companies, such as Applied Geo Technologies, macroUSA in the region is also favouring the adoption of mobile robots in the country.
- Apart from this, the US boasts of the highest military spending across the world. Moreover, the growing adoption of UAV, UMV in defence forces is expected to drive the autonomous mobile robot market.
Competitive Landscape
The autonomous mobile robot market is highly consolidated due to major players are having the maximum market share. Moreover, due to the high initial capital cost, it is very difficult for new players to enter the market. Some of the key players include Aethon, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Clearpath Robotics, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Softbank Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systems,SMP Robotics, among others.
- March 2019 - SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. (SBRG) announced a strategic partnership with Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Haier) of China, the world's No. 1 major appliances brand of the Haier Group, with plans to cooperate on developing and utilizing service robots in China, including a special version of SBRG's humanoid robot Pepper' for Haier's Smart Home', a solution where household appliances interconnect through IoT.
- February 2019 - General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) announced its intent to collaborate with Sankhya Infotech Limited (Sankhya) to explore Simulation Training and related efforts in support of the sea guardian, Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) program for India. The collaboration aims to tailor RPAS crew training to comply with the relevant Indian standards.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Adoption Across End-user
4.2.2 Increasing aging population coupled with advancement in technology
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Communication and connectivity issues
4.3.2 High capital requirements
4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicle
5.1.2 Humanoid
5.1.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
5.1.4 Unmanned Marine Vehicle
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Defense and Security
5.2.2 Warehouse and Logistics
5.2.3 Energy and Power
5.2.4 Automotive
5.2.5 Discount Store
5.2.6 Oil and Gas
5.2.7 Mining and Minerals
5.2.8 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Aviation Industry Corporation of China
6.1.2 Clearpath Robotics
6.1.3 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
6.1.4 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz
6.1.5 Softbank Robotics
6.1.6 SMP Robotics
6.1.7 Aethon
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
