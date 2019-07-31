Product Innovation, Significant Customer Wins Position Talkdesk for Continued Industry Momentum In 2019

|By Business Wire
|
July 31, 2019 01:21 PM EDT
Talkdesk®, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced a massive move forward in its commitment to innovation with the availability of Spring 19 release updates to Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center, as well as strong customer momentum and expanded global corporate footprint. Talkdesk enters the second half of its fiscal year well-positioned to further accelerate speed to market and rapid pace of innovation, ensuring customers receive new features and increased value faster than any other contact center solution.
"Talkdesk’s pace in conceptualizing, developing and delivering new features is simply unparalleled in our industry. Due to Talkdesk cloud-native architecture, customers consistently receive added value to their initial investment by adopting and leveraging new features the moment they are launched,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “The commitment to innovation is a constant at Talkdesk and embodies our desire to be one step ahead and make possible the seemingly impossible. It is in our corporate DNA, sets us apart and puts Talkdesk at the forefront of the contact center solutions industry.”
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infused Portfolio Drives Momentum
In the first half of 2019, Talkdesk introduced several new capabilities to its contact center portfolio. New products announced in the first half of 2019 include:
- Talkdesk Workforce Management, powered by Talkdesk iQ, takes an innovative, agent-first approach to improve efficiency, engagement and schedule adherence in contact centers. Improving employee satisfaction through agent-centric workforce management tools leads to significant increases in key performance indicators, resulting in higher customer satisfaction (CSAT).
- Talkdesk Agent Assist offers contact centers an innovative tool to reduce agent effort and improve customer experience quality through artificial intelligence by minimizing search and data entry tasks. Talkdesk Agent Assist is natively built and fully unified within the agent interface while keeping all data internally protected from third-party sharing.
- Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces enables contact centers to combine the best of private and public clouds, offering public cloud flexibility with private cloud security to streamline the transition from a legacy on-premise system, or first-generation cloud environment, to private Talkdesk storage with the processing power of a public cloud. Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces eases digital transformation by enabling deployment of an enterprise-grade cloud contact center that meets unique IT requirements, data privacy and security standards.
- Talkdesk Boost eases transition to the cloud by augmenting existing on-premises systems with intelligent, cloud-based contact center applications. Talkdesk Boost sets up agents for success with a unified agent desktop, mobile, intelligent agent guidance, and omnichannel support. For contact center supervisors and administrators, Talkdesk Boost offers next-generation workforce management, call monitoring and intelligent analytics. Companies leveraging Talkdesk Boost can empower their customers with self-service chatbots and an intelligent knowledgebase, reducing strain on contact center resources and improving CSAT.
Building on 2019 product news, Talkdesk today announced updates and functionality extensions to its award-winning Enterprise Cloud Contact Center, including new and strengthened integrations, advanced AI-driven analytics, intuitive self-administration tools for easy customizations, heightened security and increased mobility. Talkdesk product enhancements include:
- Talkdesk for Salesforce: Smart Automations streamline workflows and reduce redundancies of before and after-call work by enabling administrators to easily trigger Salesforce Lightning Flows via Talkdesk automations. Smart Automations update custom fields and objects in Salesforce based on Talkdesk actions and call data, and are configurable directly in Salesforce through a simple wizard-driven interface. Smart SMS strengthens the customer relationship and brand loyalty by automating outbound SMS messages to any list in Salesforce, providing proactive notifications and consistent engagement with end customers.
- Talkdesk Explore offers customer service providers the ability to easily create and manage custom reports and dashboards for comprehensive analysis of contact center operations. Updates to Talkdesk Explore leverage Talkdesk iQ, Talkdesk’s AI platform, to identify, analyze and convey customer intent and behavior patterns, making it easy for agents to meet customer needs immediately while providing valuable business intelligence for supervisors to recognize and act on coaching opportunities. Self-service management is further enhanced with the addition of several new filters that make customer data even more flexible and accessible.
- Talkdesk Mobile supports and empowers customer service agents to make and take calls from anywhere on an iOS or Android device. This native mobile contact center application revolutionizes the customer service industry by moving the contact center out of the cubicle farms and into the real world. Companies can leverage the overhead cost-savings Talkdesk Mobile offers, while incentivizing their agents with work-from-anywhere flexibility. Spring 19 enhancements to Talkdesk Mobile bridge interactions seamlessly with the Talkdesk for Salesforce integration, allowing for CRM automations based on call activity. Additionally, all mobile call data flows into Talkdesk Explore and Talkdesk Live, so supervisors maintain real-time, detailed insight into agent performance — regardless of the agent’s location.
- Talkdesk Studio updates provide an easy method to divert call volume between different ring groups or third parties such as a business process outsourcer (BPO), as well as a way to perform IVR testing by assigning a weight to each branch. Talkdesk’s drag-and-drop flow builder enables administrators to split traffic on a given step into multiple branches. Spring 19 also adds voicemail integration within its speech transcription functionality for faster response times and direct connection to external quality assurance (QA) methods for added analysis.
- Talkdesk for Microsoft Dynamics increases customer service efficiency and tailors interactions by leveraging Talkdesk automations framework to decrease manual system updates and data entry, enabling agents to continually personalize every customer interaction.
- Talkdesk for Microsoft Teams provides seamless integration with Microsoft Teams, bringing Talkdesk’s powerful automations framework to Microsoft Teams and the ability to communicate using Teams functions to chat with an individual or team. This gives supervisors the ability to set up automatic and customized alerts that notify individuals and teams of important contact center events in real-time, improving agent efficiency and productivity and helping customers get their issues resolved faster.
Global Customer Acceleration
Talkdesk innovation, ease of use, scalability, and reputation for reliability, backed by a 100% Uptime SLA has resulted in exponential customer growth for the company since January 2019. Notable customer announcements include:
- Talkdesk to assist Wounded Warrior Project with cloud contact center solution
- Talkdesk enables Tuft & Needle to elevate industry customer experience standards
- Talkdesk helps power team of 1,150 student-facing employees for 2U, Inc.
- GridWorks selects scalable Talkdesk cloud solution to support fast-growing contact center
- Talkdesk chosen to support Adore Me customer service growth and brand expansion
- UK retailer David Phillips chooses Talkdesk cloud contact center solutions for strong Zendesk integration
- Talkdesk innovations to power Via phone support
- Indie Campers chooses Talkdesk to enhance customer support
- Trivago Hotel Relations books Talkdesk to optimize contact center
- EmployBridge moves several hundred agents to Talkdesk for unparalleled cloud innovation
- Housecall Pro moves hundreds of agents to Talkdesk for omnichannel support
Expanded Corporate Footprint
Following $100 million in Series B funding led by Viking Global Investors in October 2018, Talkdesk has accelerated investments in research and development (R&D) as the company pursues its promise to build the contact center of the future. To date, Talkdesk R&D teams comprise 50% of total headcount with plans to scale to 1,000 total engineers by the end of 2020. In anticipation of this rapid growth, Talkdesk opened a new office in Coimbra, Portugal in March 2019. The office, dubbed TDX, serves as an innovation laboratory aimed at fast-tracking key technology initiatives. The opening of TDX marks the company’s third office in Portugal, joining Lisbon and Porto, and is the sixth location worldwide, including Lehi, Utah; London and headquarters in San Francisco.
About Talkdesk
Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative enterprises around the world including Canon, 2U, IBM, Peloton and Trivago, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.
