Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market 2019-2028: Focus on Product Type, Model, User Interactivity, Application, and Regional Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com


|July 31, 2019 01:36 PM EDT
The "Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market: Focus on Product Type, Model, User Interactivity, Application, and Regional Adoption - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%, during the forecast period 2019-2028. The urgent need to reduce the rate of medication errors, which significantly increases healthcare costs, is a factor fueling the growth of this market.
The market has evolved dramatically with a rising number of deaths due to medical errors, changing reimbursement models, and healthcare delivery framework. These changes have fueled the level of investments in clinical decision support systems. However, the major contributors to these changes remain rising healthcare costs and a rapidly increasing rate of hospital readmissions.
To combat these adverse events, healthcare organizations are more focused toward achieving evidence-based clinical outcomes with the help of CDS systems which generate alerts to prevent any misdiagnosis during any medical process.
Despite the benefits, the clinical decision support systems are experiencing a low adoption rate because of challenges pertaining to their implementation. CDSS tools are perceived by physicians as a threat to their professional autonomy. In addition to this, physicians do not appreciate the idea of overreliance on a device rather than their years of medical expertise.
Expert Quote
Clinical decision support systems market is largely going to be driven by the urgent need to reduce global healthcare costs and a rising number of deaths due to preventable medical errors. In terms of the model used to develop a CDSS, knowledge-based systems are leading the market with 85% market share.
Healthcare providers such as hospitals and physician groups are the largest end-users for clinical decision support systems. The integration of CDSS with EMR systems is gaining more popularity in recent years and is dominating the product segment of the CDSS market.
Scope of the Market Intelligence
The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the global clinical decision support systems market in terms of various influencing factors such as regional adoption trends, technological advancements, and pricing patterns.
The scope of this report constitutes an in-depth study of the global clinical decision support systems market, including a thorough analysis of the products across different regions. The market has been chiefly segmented into product type, model, user interactivity, application, and region.
The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market can be segmented on the basis of product type, model, user-interactivity, application, and region. The integrated CDSS (decision support tools integrated with EHR of CPOE systems) is the leading product segment in the market which accounted for 42% of the overall CDSS market in 2018. The market for the integrated system is expected to grow at a faster rate because of the extensive demand for solutions with interoperability and data sharing capabilities. On the other hand, the standalone segment is expected to grow at a slower rate as compared to the integrated systems due to their inability to be integrated with the clinical workflow of healthcare organizations.
In 2018, North America was estimated to be the largest market for CDSS, with a revenue generation of $955.7 million in 2018. However, it is expected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to the consolidation of market in North America, especially in the U.S. The Asia-Pacific CDSS market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2028 due to improving IT infrastructure in the region and rising incidences of chronic diseases.
Furthermore, a plethora of opportunities are presented from emerging economies such as India and China. For example, China is struggling to deal with the problems associated with cataract faced by the aging population. The nation currently accounts for 18% (approximately 5 million) of the global population suffering from blindness, thus providing the key players an opportunity to work closely with local partners such as Bringspring Meehealth and Medicom to develop dual language decision support systems which could be adopted easily by the clinics in China.
Key Companies
Some of the major key players in the global clinical decision support systems market include Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., The National Decision Support Company, Zynx Health, VisualDx, FirstDataBank, Elsevier B.V, and IBM Corporation (through the acquisition of Truven Health Analytics).
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1 Market Overview
1.1 What are clinical decision support systems?
1.2 How does it work?
1.3 Prime objective of clinical decision support systems
1.4 Technological Trends in the CDSS industry
1.4.1 Transition from CDS version 1.0 to newer versions
1.4.2 Robotic Surgery
1.4.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)
1.4.4 Big Data Analytics
1.4.5 Artificial Intelligence
2 Market Dynamics
2.1 Overview
2.2 Market Drivers
2.2.1 Growing Emphasis on Reducing Medical Errors and Hospital Readmission Rates to Reduce Healthcare Costs
2.2.2 Rise in the Number of Chronic Diseases
2.2.3 Technological Advancements in the Field of Information Technology
2.3 Market Restraints
2.3.1 Lack of tech savvy medical professionals
2.3.2 Reluctance of clinicians to use CDSS systems due to computer illiteracy
2.3.3 Decline in the capital expenditure of hospitals
2.3.4 Lack of Interoperability among CDSS and HER
2.3.5 Data Security Breaches
2.4 Market Opportunities
2.4.1 Integration of CDSS with Blockchain
2.4.2 Partnerships between CDSS vendors and cloud-based service providers
2.4.3 Collaborations with precision medicine providers
2.4.4 Business expansion in the emerging markets
2.4.5 Product differentiation
3 Competitive Landscape
3.1 Market Share Analysis, by Company
3.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3 Industry Analysis
3.4 Patent Landscape
4 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market, by User Interactivity
4.1 Overview
4.2 Active CDSS
4.3 Passive Clinical Decision Support Systems
5 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market, by Model
5.1 Knowledge-Based Clinical Decision Support Systems
5.2 Non-Knowledge Based Clinical Decision Support Systems
6 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market, by Application
6.1 Overview
6.2 Preventive Care
6.3 Diagnostics
6.4 Follow-Up Management
6.5 Clinical Reminders
6.6 Others
7 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market, by Region
7.1 North America
7.1.1 U.S.
7.1.2 Canada
7.2 Europe
7.2.1 Germany
7.2.2 France
7.2.3 U.K.
7.3 Russia
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 Australia
7.4.5 South Korea
7.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
7.4.6.1 New Zealand
7.4.6.2 Singapore
7.4.6.3 Malaysia
7.5 Rest-of-the-World
7.5.1 Brazil
7.5.2 Middle East
8 Company Profiles
8.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
8.1.1 Role of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the Clinical Decision Support Staff Market
8.1.2 Financials
8.1.2.1 Financial Summary
8.1.3 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Cerner Corporation
8.3 Epic Systems Corporation
8.4 ELSEVIER B.V.
8.5 First Databank Inc.
8.6 GE Healthcare
8.7 Inferscience Inc.
8.8 McKesson Corporation
8.9 National Decision Support Company
8.10 Oncology Analytics Inc.
8.11 Persivia Inc.
8.12 Truven Health Analytics
8.13 VisualDx
8.14 Zynx Health
8.15 Wolters Kluwer N.V.
