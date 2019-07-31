TimeXtender Supports Three New Microsoft Capabilities When Deploying Discovery Hub via the Azure Marketplace

|By Business Wire
TimeXtender, a global software company that provides companies instant access to data for analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that its Discovery Hub data management platform now supports public endpoints in Azure SQL Database Managed Instance, Hyperscale for Azure SQL Database, and Azure SQL Database serverless compute option that is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
The latest Discovery Hub with Azure SQL Database Managed Instance template, available in the Azure Marketplace, now supports public endpoints for Azure SQL Database Managed Instance. This means that users will enjoy a smoother connection, allowing them to easily gain access to their data from Azure services like Azure Analysis Services, Power BI, or an on-premises network without the need for a Data Management Gateway.
In addition, the latest version of the Discovery Hub with Azure SQL Database template now supports Hyperscale for Azure SQL Database. Hyperscale provides Discovery Hub users with a powerful, high-performance and high-scalability service tier allowing extreme storage and compute capabilities. And with the new storage limit of 100 TB of data, Discovery Hub users no longer have to be concerned about outgrowing their storage capacity.
As part of this update, TimeXtender is also introducing support for the Azure SQL Database serverless compute option. The auto-scaling capabilities of serverless is a strong fit for Discovery Hub users who are performing batch updates of their data estate and where the need for computing power occurs in bursts. During the updates, serverless compute is capable of automatically scaling up to 80 vCores and down again when the update is complete. Azure SQL Database serverless is a technology that many Discovery Hub users prefer, as it provides a flexible computing tier that is billed per second and for actual usage.
“TimeXtender continues to invest in new capabilities for users of our Discovery Hub data management platform. With this latest upgrade, we’ve made further inroads as a leading solution provider for Microsoft Azure data platforms,” said Heine Krog Iversen, CEO of TimeXtender. “All three of these new supported capabilities are very important for our customer base and for furthering our close alliance with Microsoft as one of their technology partners. This is significant as more and more businesses are turning to Azure for their enterprise computing needs and to Discovery Hub for building and managing their corporate data estates.”
“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome TimeXtender solutions to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
To find out more about Discovery Hub and Azure, read TimeXtender’s blog post. Or, to learn how Discovery Hub helps companies manage their corporate data estates, click here.
About TimeXtender:
TimeXtender and our integrated data management platform, Discovery Hub, empower customers with instant access to data, enabling them to make quality business decisions with data, mind and heart. We do this for one simple reason: because time matters. A Microsoft Gold-certified partner, TimeXtender serves its 3,000+ customers, from mid-sized companies to Fortune 500, through its global network of partners. TimeXtender was founded in 2006 and is privately owned, with headquarters in Denmark and the U.S., and regional offices around the world.
