Global Data Center Rack PDU Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 31, 2019 02:37 PM EDT
The "Data Center Rack PDU Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Data center management team continuously look for ways and approaches to increase energy efficiency while providing a modular and highly adaptable IT environment to support the service-oriented architectures and the rapid changes in demand parameters. Although software, systems, and storage have become highly adaptable, none of these matters in the data center unless the power infrastructure is also adaptable. These basic needs have driven the market for data center rack PDU in the market.
- IT equipment in the data center is evolving at a much higher rate than the typical life expectancy of the data center. Data centers are typically designed with a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years whereas most IT equipment refresh cycles hover around 2 to 5 years.
- More powerful equipment often results in an undersized power supply system driving the need for updating these PDU units. Different power requirement drives for PDU demand for different power needs, for instance, for medium density need PDU in range of 5-10 kW/rack and for high-density demand PDU in range of 15-30 kW/rack equipment may be used.
- Multiple such factors drive the demand for PDU, different electrical supplies and equipment design also results in product differentiation based on design parameters and impact the market.
Scope of the Report
Data centers face various challenges in keeping it uptime and maintaining power protection and management solutions are among such challenges. A power distribution unit (PDU) used to assist the maintenance is a device fitted with multiple outputs designed to distribute electric power, especially to racks of computers and networking equipment located within a data center. Need for a different level of use has led to PDUs to be used for monitoring, switching, metering or all depending on the requirement.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities
- The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the demand for data center racks PDU. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments in data center installation capabilities from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market.
- With evolving technologies and the adoption of high-density servers, rack infrastructure has become an important aspect in data centers, with the need to effectively host servers, manage cables, and facilitate power availability for the uninterrupted optimum performance of data centers and drives the demand for rack PDU.
- The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the consumption of data center racks. Multiple critical business units require the data centers to be on all the time. Even the datacenters are distinguished based on their uptime as a significant parameter. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market.
Asia-Pacific Region to Record a Significant Growth Rate
- The APAC region is expected to be the largest contributor to global demand as the region is experiencing huge investment for bigger and faster IT infrastructure. For instance, Australia alone makes up 4% of the global data center market, according to Cisco Systems, with large multinational players, like Equinix and AirTrunk building hyperscale data centers in Sydney and Melbourne. Such developments are expected to drive the PDU market
- The key factor pushing the growth of the market in the region is the explosive digital needs from the emerging economies with huge populations, such as China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia. Service-based industries, e-commerce growth, and the government's push for digitization are augmenting the demand. Moreover, the rising complexities within the IT infrastructure brought by virtualization and consolidation, coupled with cost constraints, are encouraging enterprises to look into adopting data center technologies thus driving connected market
- As the data center ecosystem becomes more complex, the demand for data center infrastructure management also increases which helps the market demand. This is especially prevalent in more technologically-advanced countries, such as Japan. Ultimately, a rise in data center infrastructure would drive the data center racks PDU market.
Competitive Landscape
The data center rack PDU market is moderately fragmented. With changing technologies and the adoption of high-density servers, rack infrastructure has become an important aspect in data centers, with the need to effectively host servers, manage cables, and power distribution and monitoring for ensuring optimum performance of data centers. Overall, the competitive rivalry among the existing competitors is high. given the fact that data center solutions are offered as one complete solution. Some end users may in the stage of agreement ask for specific supplier parts used in their data centers and thus intensifies the competition for vendors to vouch for the market pie. Mergers and acquisition is an important strategic tool in the market for improving market presence.
- May 2019 - Vertiv successfully completed the NTT Europe Online's deployment of the Avocent ACS advanced console server and Power Management Distribution Unit. The solution allowed the company to manage its data center operations centrally and remotely in order to minimize the number of on-site engineering personnel, streamline administrative efficiencies, and respond faster to the needs of its customers.
- August 2018 - Legrand announced the purchase of Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co., Ltd., the Chinese leader in intelligent PDUs4 for data centers. Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co., Ltd. thus rounds out the Group's existing product offering in a high added-value segment, where Legrand is already number one in the United States with its Raritan and Server Technology brands.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities
4.3.2 Pressure for Effective Space Utilization in Data Centers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Faster Refresh Life Cycle than Data Center Profitable Life Expectancy
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Rack PDU Type
5.1.1 Basic
5.1.2 Metered
5.1.3 Monitored
5.1.4 Switched
5.2 By Data Center Type
5.2.1 Colocation
5.2.2 Hosting
5.2.3 Other Data Center Type
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Vertiv Co.
6.1.2 Schneider Electric
6.1.3 Tripp Lite
6.1.4 Eaton Corporation
6.1.5 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
6.1.6 Legrand SA
6.1.7 Black Box Corporation
6.1.8 Schleifenbauer
6.1.9 Fujitsu Corporation
6.1.10 Cisco Systems, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwg8qa
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005876/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT