Cirrus Logic Reports Q1 FY20 Revenue of $238.3 Million

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 31, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS), a leader in high-performance, low-power ICs for audio, voice and other signal-processing applications, today posted on its website at http://investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2020, which ended June 29, 2019, as well as the company’s current business outlook.
“Cirrus Logic reported revenue for the June quarter at the high-end of guidance as we experienced solid demand for amplifiers and smart codecs shipping in handsets,” said Jason Rhode, president and chief executive officer. “We remain focused on product development execution, increasing penetration of new and existing customers and continuing to capitalize on demand for low-power, low-latency audio, voice and other signal-processing components, which we believe will position the company for long-term success.”
Reported Financial Results – First Quarter FY20
- Revenue of $238.3 million;
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.4 percent and 51.5 percent, respectively;
- GAAP operating expenses of $118.4 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $99.6 million; and
- GAAP earnings per share of $0.08 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.35.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.
Business Outlook – Second Quarter FY20
- Revenue is expected to range between $300 million and $340 million;
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 51 percent and 53 percent; and
- Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to range between $118 million and $124 million, which includes approximately $13 million in stock-based compensation and $7 million in amortization of acquired intangibles.
Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A session at 5 p.m. EDT today to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call on the Cirrus Logic website. Participants who would like to submit a question to be addressed during the call are requested to email [email protected]. A replay of the webcast can be accessed on the Cirrus Logic website approximately two hours following its completion, or by calling (416) 621-4642, or toll-free at (800) 585-8367 (Access Code: 8745219).
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Cirrus Logic is a leader in high-performance, low-power ICs for audio, voice and other signal-processing applications. Cirrus Logic’s products span the entire audio signal chain, from capture to playback, providing innovative products for the world’s top smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, wearables and emerging smart home applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.
Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
Use of non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Cirrus has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, diluted share count, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense and effective tax rate impact on earnings per share, and effective tax rate. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about our future growth opportunities, along with estimates for the second quarter fiscal year 2020 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “goals,” “opportunity,” “estimates,” “intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the level of orders and shipments during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 30, 2019 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.
Summary financial data follows:
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun. 29,
|
|
Mar. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|Q1'20
|Q4'19
|Q1'19
|Portable products
|
$
|
202,938
|
|
$
|
207,099
|
|
$
|
212,260
|
|Non-portable and other products
|
|
35,315
|
|
|
33,342
|
|
|
42,223
|
|Net sales
|
|
238,253
|
|
|
240,441
|
|
|
254,483
|
|Cost of sales
|
|
115,759
|
|
|
115,802
|
|
|
129,924
|
|Gross profit
|
|
122,494
|
|
|
124,639
|
|
|
124,559
|
|Gross margin
|
|
51.4
|
%
|
|
51.8
|
%
|
|
48.9
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
88,830
|
|
|
92,251
|
|
|
97,932
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|
29,520
|
|
|
30,194
|
|
|
32,784
|
|Gain on sale of assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
(4,913
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
118,350
|
|
|
117,532
|
|
|
130,716
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|
|
4,144
|
|
|
7,107
|
|
|
(6,157
|
)
|Interest income
|
|
2,285
|
|
|
2,248
|
|
|
1,447
|
|Other (expense) income
|
|
(378
|
)
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
210
|
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
6,051
|
|
|
9,205
|
|
|
(4,500
|
)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
1,433
|
|
|
3,048
|
|
|
(228
|
)
|Net income (loss)
|
$
|
4,618
|
|
$
|
6,157
|
|
$
|
(4,272
|
)
|Basic earnings (loss) per share:
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|
|
58,540
|
|
|
59,031
|
|
|
61,462
|
|Diluted
|
|
60,258
|
|
|
60,199
|
|
|
61,462
|
|
Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
|
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|
(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)
|
Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Jun. 29,
|
|
Mar. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation
|
Q1'20
|
|
Q4'19
|
|
Q1'19
|
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|
$
|
4,618
|
|
$
|
6,157
|
|
$
|
(4,272
|
)
|
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
7,228
|
|
|
7,228
|
|
|
13,266
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
11,786
|
|
|
12,583
|
|
|
12,794
|
|
Gain on asset sale
|
|
-
|
|
|
(4,913
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Adjustment to income taxes
|
|
(2,803
|
)
|
|
1,202
|
|
|
(3,926
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
$
|
20,829
|
|
$
|
22,257
|
|
$
|
17,862
|
|
Earnings (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation
|
GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
Effect of Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
Effect of Gain on asset sale
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Effect of Adjustment to income taxes
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
Diluted Shares Reconciliation
|
GAAP Diluted shares
|
|
60,258
|
|
|
60,199
|
|
|
61,462
|
|
Effect of weighted dilutive shares
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,723
|
|
Non-GAAP Diluted shares
|
|
60,258
|
|
|
60,199
|
|
|
63,185
|
|
Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation
|
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
|
$
|
4,144
|
|
$
|
7,107
|
|
$
|
(6,157
|
)
|
GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
-2
|
%
|
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
7,228
|
|
|
7,228
|
|
|
13,266
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense - COGS
|
|
241
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
199
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense - R&D
|
|
7,240
|
|
|
8,270
|
|
|
7,250
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A
|
|
4,305
|
|
|
4,025
|
|
|
5,345
|
|
Gain on asset sale
|
|
-
|
|
|
(4,913
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$
|
23,158
|
|
$
|
22,005
|
|
$
|
19,903
|
|
Non-GAAP Operating Profit
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
8
|
%
|
Operating Expense Reconciliation
|
GAAP Operating Expenses
|
$
|
118,350
|
|
$
|
117,532
|
|
$
|
130,716
|
|
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
(7,228
|
)
|
|
(7,228
|
)
|
|
(13,266
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense - R&D
|
|
(7,240
|
)
|
|
(8,270
|
)
|
|
(7,250
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A
|
|
(4,305
|
)
|
|
(4,025
|
)
|
|
(5,345
|
)
|
Gain on asset sale
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,913
|
|
|
-
|
|
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|
$
|
99,577
|
|
$
|
102,922
|
|
$
|
104,855
|
|
Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation
|
GAAP Gross Profit
|
$
|
122,494
|
|
$
|
124,639
|
|
$
|
124,559
|
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
51.4
|
%
|
|
51.8
|
%
|
|
48.9
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation expense - COGS
|
|
241
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
199
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
$
|
122,735
|
|
$
|
124,927
|
|
$
|
124,758
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
51.5
|
%
|
|
52.0
|
%
|
|
49.0
|
%
|
Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation
|
GAAP Tax Expense (Benefit)
|
$
|
1,433
|
|
$
|
3,048
|
|
$
|
(228
|
)
|
GAAP Effective Tax Rate
|
|
23.7
|
%
|
|
33.1
|
%
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
Adjustments to income taxes
|
|
2,803
|
|
|
(1,202
|
)
|
|
3,926
|
|
Non-GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
4,236
|
|
$
|
1,846
|
|
$
|
3,698
|
|
Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
17.2
|
%
|
Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation
|
GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Adjustments to income taxes
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
0.06
|
|
Non-GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
|unaudited; in thousands
|
Jun. 29,
|
|
Mar. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
198,077
|
|
$
|
216,172
|
|
$
|
186,459
|
|Marketable securities
|
|
52,350
|
|
|
70,183
|
|
|
39,877
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
111,497
|
|
|
120,656
|
|
|
126,604
|
|Inventories
|
|
146,317
|
|
|
164,733
|
|
|
173,063
|
|Other current assets
|
|
55,834
|
|
|
53,239
|
|
|
49,118
|
|Total current Assets
|
|
564,075
|
|
|
624,983
|
|
|
575,121
|
|Long-term marketable securities
|
|
205,079
|
|
|
158,968
|
|
|
159,334
|
|Right-of-use lease assets
|
|
146,035
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
182,042
|
|
|
186,185
|
|
|
195,804
|
|Intangibles, net
|
|
62,496
|
|
|
67,847
|
|
|
99,366
|
|Goodwill
|
|
286,370
|
|
|
286,241
|
|
|
287,042
|
|Deferred tax asset
|
|
9,394
|
|
|
8,727
|
|
|
15,985
|
|Other assets
|
|
14,625
|
|
|
19,689
|
|
|
34,151
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
1,470,116
|
|
$
|
1,352,640
|
|
$
|
1,366,803
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
60,408
|
|
$
|
48,398
|
|
$
|
53,655
|
|Accrued salaries and benefits
|
|
23,416
|
|
|
29,289
|
|
|
22,924
|
|Other accrued liabilities
|
|
47,382
|
|
|
37,853
|
|
|
42,065
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
131,206
|
|
|
115,540
|
|
|
118,644
|
|Non-current lease liability
|
|
137,180
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Non-current income taxes
|
|
79,484
|
|
|
78,309
|
|
|
94,612
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
4,996
|
|
|
18,551
|
|
|
26,451
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|Capital stock
|
|
1,375,777
|
|
|
1,363,736
|
|
|
1,325,287
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(258,899
|
)
|
|
(222,430
|
)
|
|
(184,673
|
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
372
|
|
|
(1,066
|
)
|
|
(13,518
|
)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,117,250
|
|
|
1,140,240
|
|
|
1,127,096
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,470,116
|
|
$
|
1,352,640
|
|
$
|
1,366,803
|
|Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005658/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT