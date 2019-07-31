EVERTEC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights and Recent Highlights

Revenue grew 8% to $122.5 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $27.1 million or $0.37 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $57.8 million

Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.51, an increase of 11%

Repurchased 0.4 million shares for $10.7 million

Signed agreement to acquire PlacetoPay, a Colombian-based payment gateway

Expanded Citibank regional collection and payment platform to include Mexico and Guatemala

Signed agreement with Santander Chile for acquiring processing services

Six-Month Year-to-Date 2019 Highlights

Revenue grew 8% to $241.4 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $53.7 million or $0.73 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $115.4 million

Adjusted earnings per common share was $1.01, an increase of 9%

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We exceeded our expectations for the quarter and are increasing our guidance for the full-year. Additionally, we are pleased with the recent agreement to acquire 'PlacetoPay' in Colombia, a gateway and payment service provider. The acquisition, along with new agreements such as our expanded regional collection platform with Citibank in Mexico and Guatemala, as well as the previously announced processing agreement with Santander Chile, will meaningfully advance our Latin American growth strategy in 2020 and beyond."

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $122.5 million, an increase of 8% compared with $113.3 million in the prior year. Revenue increase in the quarter reflected growth across all segments and included benefits from value added solutions, new managed services and other pricing actions. Additionally, increased revenue was driven by hardware and software sales and the completion of several projects for approximately $2.5 million.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $27.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, an increase of $7.0 million or $0.10 per diluted share as compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted EBITDA was $57.8 million, an increase of 7% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues) was 47.2%, a decreased of approximately 30 basis points from last year. The year over year decrease in margin primarily reflects the impact of an elevated average ticket last year as a result of disaster relief spending that drove higher than normal margins last year and higher mix of Business Solution revenue with lower margin contribution as well as increased infrastructure expenses and negative foreign currency exchange impact.

Adjusted Net Income. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Net Income was $37.2 million, an increase of 8% compared with $34.5 million in the prior year and reflects a lower effective tax rate of approximately 11%. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.51, an increase of 11% compared to $0.46 in the prior year.

Acquisition and New Agreements

As of July 26, 2019, the Company's main operating subsidiary, Evertec Group, LLC, entered into an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares of capital stock of an entity commercially known as PlacetoPay, a Colombian-based company, that is a gateway and payment service provider primarily in Colombia and Ecuador. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including US federal bank regulatory approval. Receipt of US federal bank regulatory approval is dependent on factors outside the control of Evertec and there is no assurance that such approval will be obtained.

During the months of May and June, the Company entered into agreements with Citibanamex and Citibank to expand its collection and payments platform to Guatemala and Mexico.

On June 27, 2019, the Company announced an agreement with Santander Chile for acquiring processing services, as well as other solutions and services, as Santander enters the merchant acquiring market.

Share Repurchase

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 0.4 million shares of common stock at an average price of $29.08 per share for a total of $10.7 million. As of June 30, 2019, a total of approximately $34.1 million remained available for future use under the Company’s share repurchase program.

2019 Outlook

The Company is adjusting its financial outlook for 2019 as follows:

Total consolidated revenue is now expected to be between $477 million and $482 million representing growth of 5% to 6%, compared with $469 million to $476 million previously estimated.

Adjusted earnings per common share is expected to be between $1.92 and $1.98 representing growth of 4% to 8% from $1.84 in 2018, compared with $1.84 to $1.92 previously estimated.

Capital expenditures are now anticipated to range between $50 million and $55 million, compared with $40 million to $45 million previously estimated, and reflects increases related to new contracts in Latin America and a hardware refresh.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP measures referenced in this release material are supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company’s liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company’s operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share and are defined below.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company's segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group’s compliance with covenants therein such as the secured leverage ratio.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments.

Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company's overall profitability because the Company believes it better reflects the comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of merger and acquisition activity. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them. Further, the Company's presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future operating results will not be affected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EVERTEC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: the Company’s reliance on its relationship with Popular for a significant portion of revenue and to grow the Company's merchant acquiring business; the Company's ability to renew its client contracts on terms favorable to the Company, including the Company's Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Popular, and any significant concessions the Company may have to grant to Popular with respect to pricing or other key terms in anticipation of the negotiation of the extension of the MSA, both in respect of the current term and any extension of the MSA; a potential government shutdown; a continuation of the Government of Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis; the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management procedures; dependence on the Company's processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent-payment-detection systems, and the risk that the Company's systems may experience breakdowns or fail to prevent security breaches, confidential data theft or fraudulent transfers; our ability to develop, install and adopt new technology; impairments to the Company’s amortizable intangible assets and goodwill; a decreased client base due to consolidations in the banking and financial-services industry; the credit risk of the Company’s merchant clients, for which the Company may also be liable; a decline in the market for the Company’s services due to increased competition, changes in consumer spending or payment preferences; the continuing market position of the ATH® network; the Company’s dependence on credit card associations and debit networks; regulatory limitations on the Company’s activities, including the potential need to seek regulatory approval to consummate transactions, due to the Company’s relationship with Popular and the Company’s role as a service provider to financial institutions and the Company’s potential inability to obtain such approval on a timely basis or at all; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in international, legal, tax, political, administrative or economic conditions; the Company’s ability to comply with federal, state, and local regulatory requirements; the geographical concentration of the Company’s business in Puerto Rico; operating an international business in multiple regions with potential political and economic instability; operating an international business in countries and with counterparties that increase the Company’s compliance risks and puts the Company at risk of violating U.S. sanctions laws; the Company’s ability to execute the Company’s expansion and acquisition strategies; the Company’s ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property rights; the Company’s ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; evolving industry standards; the Company’s high level of indebtedness and restrictions contained in the Company’s debt agreements; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s indebtedness and to generate future profits and the impact of natural disasters or catastrophic events in the countries in which the Company operates.

Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the reports the Company files with the SEC from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company and its businesses generally. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless the Company is required to do so by law.

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 1: Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) Revenues $ 122,548 $ 113,347 $ 241,384 $ 223,621 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below 52,601 49,131 102,620 96,551 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,064 17,848 30,203 31,280 Depreciation and amortization 17,195 15,728 33,468 31,595 Total operating costs and expenses 84,860 82,707 166,291 159,426 Income from operations 37,688 30,640 75,093 64,195 Non-operating income (expenses) Interest income 257 164 516 321 Interest expense (7,373 ) (7,665 ) (14,924 ) (15,344 ) Earnings of equity method investment 133 175 355 374 Other income, net (1,079 ) (69 ) (871 ) 748 Total non-operating expenses (8,062 ) (7,395 ) (14,924 ) (13,901 ) Income before income taxes 29,626 23,245 60,169 50,294 Income tax expense 2,489 3,112 6,298 7,047 Net income 27,137 20,133 53,871 43,247 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 79 81 169 173 Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders 27,058 20,052 53,702 43,074 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 2,325 (4,307 ) 4,290 (1,900 ) (Loss) gain on cash flow hedges (6,042 ) 387 (10,097 ) 1,890 Total comprehensive income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 23,341 $ 16,132 $ 47,895 $ 43,064 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.28 $ 0.74 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.27 $ 0.73 $ 0.58 Shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 72,128,795 72,637,733 72,252,974 72,524,228 Diluted 73,300,553 74,389,126 73,649,933 73,905,690

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 2: Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,025 $ 69,973 Restricted cash 13,524 16,773 Accounts receivable, net 93,735 100,323 Prepaid expenses and other assets 34,955 29,124 Total current assets 206,239 216,193 Investment in equity investee 11,975 12,149 Property and equipment, net 44,544 36,763 Operating lease right-of-use asset 32,363 — Goodwill 396,275 394,644 Other intangible assets, net 249,667 259,269 Deferred tax asset 1,779 1,917 Net investment in lease 900 1,060 Other long-term assets 6,751 5,297 Total assets $ 950,493 $ 927,292 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current Liabilities: Accrued liabilities $ 45,883 $ 57,006 Accounts payable 34,920 47,272 Unearned income 11,240 11,527 Income tax payable 1,937 6,650 Current portion of long-term debt 14,250 14,250 Current portion of operating lease liability 6,294 — Total current liabilities 114,524 136,705 Long-term debt 517,491 524,056 Deferred tax liability 7,396 9,950 Unearned income - long term 30,365 26,075 Operating lease liability - long-term 27,043 — Other long-term liabilities 24,874 14,900 Total liabilities 721,693 711,686 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 71,937,516 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 (December 31, 2018 - 72,378,710) 719 723 Additional paid-in capital — 5,783 Accumulated earnings 253,361 228,742 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (29,596 ) (23,789 ) Total EVERTEC, Inc. stockholders’ equity 224,484 211,459 Non-controlling interest 4,316 4,147 Total equity 228,800 215,606 Total liabilities and equity $ 950,493 $ 927,292

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 3: Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 53,871 $ 43,247 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,468 31,595 Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount 835 2,361 Operating lease expense 3,579 — Provision for doubtful accounts and sundry losses 2,884 369 Deferred tax benefit (1,821 ) (1,113 ) Share-based compensation 6,715 7,322 Loss on disposition of property and equipment and other intangibles 645 11 Earnings of equity method investment (355 ) (374 ) Dividend received from equity method investment — 390 (Increase) decrease in assets: Accounts receivable, net 5,384 811 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,833 ) (4,236 ) Other long-term assets (3,060 ) (333 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (17,955 ) (8,856 ) Income tax payable (4,713 ) 2,487 Unearned income 4,004 3,102 Operating lease liabilities (2,877 ) — Other long-term liabilities 1,179 73 Total adjustments 22,079 33,609 Net cash provided by operating activities 75,950 76,856 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to software (20,023 ) (9,015 ) Property and equipment acquired (15,625 ) (6,837 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 29 14 Net cash used in investing activities (35,619 ) (15,838 ) Cash flows from financing activities Statutory withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation (6,162 ) (2,014 ) Net decrease in short-term borrowings — (12,000 ) Repayment of short-term borrowings for purchase of equipment and software (818 ) (700 ) Dividends paid (7,227 ) — Repurchase of common stock (28,196 ) — Repayment of long-term debt (7,125 ) (36,262 ) Net cash used in financing activities (49,528 ) (50,976 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,197 ) 10,042 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 86,746 60,367 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 77,549 $ 70,409 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,025 $ 59,333 Restricted cash 13,524 11,076 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 77,549 $ 70,409

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 4: Unaudited Segment Information Three months ended June 30, 2019 (In thousands) Payment

Services -

Puerto Rico &

Caribbean Payment

Services -

Latin America Merchant

Acquiring, net Business

Solutions Corporate and

Other (1) Total Revenues $ 30,482 $ 21,106 $ 26,793 $ 55,183 $ (11,016 ) $ 122,548 Operating costs and expenses 13,630 17,654 15,230 35,959 2,387 84,860 Depreciation and amortization 2,740 2,547 423 4,479 7,006 17,195 Non-operating income (expenses) 470 1,601 10 34 (3,061 ) (946 ) EBITDA 20,062 7,600 11,996 23,737 (9,458 ) 53,937 Compensation and benefits (2) 257 173 255 529 2,284 3,498 Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3) — — — — 362 362 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,319 $ 7,773 $ 12,251 $ 24,266 $ (6,812 ) $ 57,797

Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect $9.7 million processing fee from the Payments Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment to the Merchant Acquiring segment and intercompany software license and development revenues of $1.3 million from the Payment Services - Latin America segment charged to the Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services - Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $5.5 million. Primarily represents share-based compensation, other compensation expense and severance payments. Primarily represents the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A.

Three months ended June 30, 2018 (In thousands) Payment

Services -

Puerto Rico &

Caribbean Payment

Services -

Latin America Merchant

Acquiring, net Business

Solutions Corporate and

Other (1) Total Revenues $ 28,043 $ 19,236 $ 25,964 $ 49,233 $ (9,129 ) $ 113,347 Operating costs and expenses 13,130 18,407 14,112 30,351 6,707 82,707 Depreciation and amortization 2,409 2,249 421 3,520 7,129 15,728 Non-operating income (expenses) 551 1,401 4 66 (1,916 ) 106 EBITDA 17,873 4,479 12,277 22,468 (10,623 ) 46,474 Compensation and benefits (2) 485 317 360 684 2,627 4,473 Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3) — — 1 — 2,820 2,821 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,358 $ 4,796 $ 12,638 $ 23,152 $ (5,176 ) $ 53,768

Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect $9.1 million processing fee from the Payments Services - Puerto Rico and Caribbean segment to the Merchant Acquiring segment. Primarily represents share-based compensation, other compensation expense and severance payments. Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the Credit Agreement and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A., net of cash dividends received.

Six months ended June 30, 2019 (In thousands) Payment

Services -

Puerto Rico &

Caribbean Payment

Services -

Latin America Merchant

Acquiring, net Business

Solutions Corporate and

Other (1) Total Revenues $ 62,499 $ 41,937 $ 52,767 $ 106,547 $ (22,366 ) $ 241,384 Operating costs and expenses 27,845 35,227 29,948 68,869 4,402 166,291 Depreciation and amortization 5,383 4,743 891 8,333 14,118 33,468 Non-operating income (expenses) 1,051 4,235 31 220 (6,053 ) (516 ) EBITDA 41,088 15,688 23,741 46,231 (18,703 ) 108,045 Compensation and benefits (2) 494 339 475 1,083 4,546 6,937 Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3) — 2 — — 409 411 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,582 $ 16,029 $ 24,216 $ 47,314 $ (13,748 ) $ 115,393

Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $18.9 million processing fee from the Payments Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment to the Merchant Acquiring segment, intercompany software sale and developments of $3.4 million from the Payment Services - Latin America segment charged to the Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services - Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $10.3 million. Primarily represents share-based compensation, other compensation expense and severance payments. Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the Credit Agreement and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A.

Six months ended June 30, 2018 (In thousands) Payment

Services -

Puerto Rico &

Caribbean Payment

Services -

Latin America Merchant

Acquiring, net Business

Solutions Corporate and

Other (1) Total Revenues $ 55,211 $ 39,627 $ 49,343 $ 97,154 $ (17,714 ) $ 223,621 Operating costs and expenses 26,063 36,467 27,253 59,366 10,277 159,426 Depreciation and amortization 4,725 4,698 841 7,039 14,292 31,595 Non-operating income (expenses) 1,367 3,214 8 366 (3,833 ) 1,122 EBITDA 35,240 11,072 22,939 45,193 (17,532 ) 96,912 Compensation and benefits (2) 678 717 550 1,124 5,233 8,302 Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3) (250 ) — 1 — 2,771 2,522 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,668 $ 11,789 $ 23,490 $ 46,317 $ (9,528 ) $ 107,736

Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $17.7 million processing fee from the Payments Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment to the Merchant Acquiring segment. Primarily represents share-based compensation, other compensation expense and severance payments. Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the Credit Agreement and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A., net of cash dividends received.

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 5: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 27,137 $ 20,133 $ 53,871 $ 43,247 Income tax expense 2,489 3,112 6,298 7,047 Interest expense, net 7,116 7,501 14,408 15,023 Depreciation and amortization 17,195 15,728 33,468 31,595 EBITDA 53,937 46,474 108,045 96,912 Equity income (1) 353 258 131 59 Compensation and benefits (2) 3,498 4,473 6,937 8,302 Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3) 9 2,563 280 2,463 Adjusted EBITDA 57,797 53,768 115,393 107,736 Operating depreciation and amortization (4) (8,878 ) (7,223 ) (16,843 ) (14,544 ) Cash interest expense, net (5) (6,998 ) (6,555 ) (14,130 ) (12,923 ) Income tax expense (6) (4,645 ) (5,367 ) (9,945 ) (10,934 ) Non-controlling interest (7) (112 ) (126 ) (224 ) (264 ) Adjusted net income $ 37,164 $ 34,497 $ 74,251 $ 69,071 Net income per common share (GAAP): Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.27 $ 0.73 $ 0.58 Adjusted Earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.46 $ 1.01 $ 0.93 Shares used in computing adjusted earnings per common share: Diluted 73,300,553 74,389,126 73,649,933 73,905,690

Represents the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A., net of cash dividends received. Primarily represents share-based compensation and other compensation expense of $3.4 million and $3.7 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively and severance payments of $0.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Primarily represents share-based compensation and other compensation expense of $6.7 million and $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and severance payments of $0.2 million and $1.0 million for the same periods, respectively. Represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the Credit Agreement, recorded as part of selling, general and administrative expenses and cost of revenues. Represents operating depreciation and amortization expense, which excludes amounts generated as a result of merger and acquisition activity. Represents interest expense, less interest income, as they appear on our consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of the debt issue costs, premium and accretion of discount. Represents income tax expense calculated on adjusted pre-tax income using the applicable GAAP tax rate, adjusted for certain discreet items. Represents the 35% non-controlling equity interest in Evertec Colombia, net of amortization for intangibles created as part of the purchase.

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 6: Outlook Summary and Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings per Share 2019 Outlook 2018 Actual (Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) Revenues $ 477 to $ 482 $ 454 Earnings per Share (EPS) - Diluted (GAAP) $ 1.36 to $ 1.42 $ 1.16 Per share adjustment to reconcile GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS: Share-based comp, non-cash equity earnings and other (1) $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 Merger & acquisition related depreciation and amortization (2) $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.45 Non-cash interest expense (3) $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) Non-controlling interest (5) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Total adjustments $ 0.56 $ 0.56 0.68 Adjusted Earnings per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.92 to $ 1.98 $ 1.84 Shares used in computing adjusted earnings per share (in millions) 73.4 74.4

Represents share based compensation, the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A., and other adjustments to reconcile GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP EPS. Represents depreciation and amortization expenses and intangibles generated as a result of merger and acquisition activity. Represents non-cash amortization of the debt issue costs, premium and accretion of discount. Represents income tax expense calculated on adjusted pre-tax income using the applicable GAAP tax rate, adjusted for certain discreet items of approximately 12% . Represents the 35% non-controlling equity interest in Evertec Colombia, net of amortization of intangibles created as part of the purchase.

