Fitbit Reports Second Quarter Results for the Three Months Ended June 29, 2019

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) today reported revenue of $314 million, GAAP net loss per share of $(0.27), non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.14), GAAP net loss of $(69) million, non-GAAP net loss of $(36) million, cash used in operations of $(76) million and free cash flow of $(81) million for its second quarter of 2019.

“While we are disappointed to lower guidance for the year, we remain confident in our long-term transformation strategy and have demonstrated good results across key areas of the business. We saw growth in devices sold, increased active users and continued growth in our Fitbit Health Solutions channel, up 42% in the first half of 2019,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO. “In addition, we have made progress in diversifying our revenue towards building more predictable, recurring revenue streams with the launch of our premium services in two test markets. We are pleased with the initial results and expect a full launch this fall. Coupled with innovative hardware and software offerings, we believe we’re well positioned to bring more users to the Fitbit platform and continue to grow our business.”

Second Quarter 2019

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended In millions, except percentages and per share amounts June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP Results Revenue $ 313.6 $ 299.3 $ 585.4 $ 547.2 Gross Margin 34.5 % 39.8 % 33.8 % 42.6 % Net Loss $ (68.5 ) $ (118.3 ) $ (148.0 ) $ (199.1 ) Net Loss Per Share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.83 ) Non-GAAP Results Gross Margin 35.6 % 40.9 % 34.9 % 43.7 % Net Loss $ (35.8 ) $ (54.2 ) $ (73.8 ) $ (95.2 ) Net Loss Per Share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.39 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (30.8 ) $ (55.8 ) $ (74.0 ) $ (102.0 ) Devices Sold 3.5 2.7 6.5 4.8

For additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Please note that certain terms used here, including “active user,” “activations,” and “repeat users,” are defined in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2018 or our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Tracker revenue increased 51% year-over-year and represented 59% of revenue. Smartwatch revenue decreased 27% year-over-year, partly due to weaker than expected sales of Fitbit Versa Lite Edition TM , and represented 38% of revenue. Accessory and non-device revenue represented 3% of revenue.

, and represented 38% of revenue. Accessory and non-device revenue represented 3% of revenue. Devices sold increased 31% year-over-year to 3.5 million. Average selling price decreased 19% year-over-year to $86 per device due to the introduction of more affordable devices, lowering the barriers to joining our community of active users.

U.S. revenue represented 58% of total revenue or $181 million, down 1% year-over-year.

International revenue represented 42% of total revenue and grew 14% to $133 million: EMEA revenue grew 33% to $88 million; Americas excluding U.S. revenue grew 21% to $19 million and APAC revenue declined 26% to $26 million (all on a year-over-year basis).

New devices introduced in the past 12 months, Fitbit Charge 3 TM , Fitbit Inspire TM , Fitbit Inspire HR TM , Fitbit Ace 2 TM and Fitbit Versa Lite Edition TM , represented 68% of revenue.

, Fitbit Inspire , Fitbit Inspire HR , Fitbit Ace 2 and Fitbit Versa Lite Edition , represented 68% of revenue. GAAP gross margin was 34.5% and non-GAAP gross margin was 35.6%. Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were negatively impacted by lower warranty benefit compared to the prior year and the reduction in average selling price, partially offset by an improvement in yield loss and efficiencies.

GAAP operating expenses represented 57% of revenue, declining 18% year-over-year to $179 million, and non-GAAP operating expenses represented 51% revenue declining 18% year-over-year to $160 million.

Second Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights

Tracker devices sold increased 56% year-over-year. Smartwatch devices sold decreased 7% year-over-year. Average selling price declined 19% year-over-year.

Fitbit Health Solutions revenue grew 16% year-over-year, with strength overseas, and is on-track to deliver its full-year revenue of approximately $100 million.

41% of activations came from repeat users; of the repeat users, 53% came from users who were inactive for 90 days or more. Active users increased year-over-year.

Third Quarter 2019 Guidance

We expect an increase in devices sold and a decline in average selling price, each year-over-year. We expect revenue to decline 15% to 10% year-over-year and to be in the range of $335 million to $355 million.

We expect average selling price to improve from Q2 as we plan to shift our new product introduction cadence back to innovation from value.

We expect non-GAAP gross margin to trend lower than Q2 driven by the increase in revenue mix towards smartwatches, higher hosting costs, and higher promotions.

We expect non-GAAP operating expenses to remain relatively flat year-over-year.

We expect non-GAAP basic net loss per share in the range of $(0.11) to $(0.09).

We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of a loss of $(27) million to $(19) million.

We expect non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

We expect stock-based compensation expense of approximately $19 million and basic share count of approximately 260 million.

We expect capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue of approximately 5%.

Full Year 2019 Guidance

We expect an increase in devices sold in 2019 and a decrease in average selling price, each year-over-year.

With weaker Versa Lite sales, we are lowering the midpoint of our 2019 revenue guidance by $95 million to $1.455 billion from $1.550 billion and now expect full year 2019 revenue to be $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion.

We expect non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 35% for the full year 2019, down from approximately 40% as previously expected, due to a decrease in revenue, higher returns and E&O costs, and higher promotions.

We are reducing our non-GAAP operating expense target to approximately $640 million from the previously forecasted range of $660 million to $690 million.

We expect non-GAAP basic net loss per share in the range of $(0.38) to $(0.31).

We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(85) million to $(60) million.

We expect non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 25%. We expect non-GAAP effective tax rate to be volatile driven by geographic mix of revenue, tax credits, and our shift to profitability.

We expect stock-based compensation expense of approximately $80 million and basic share count of approximately 260 million.

Capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue of approximately 3%.

With the year-over-year change in working capital anticipated to be less of a benefit in 2019 as compared to 2018, we expect free cash flow to be less than adjusted EBITDA, and in the range of approximately $(150) million to $(120) million.

For additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Fitbit will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss its results. Investors may access a live webcast of the call through the Investor section of Fitbit’s website at investor.fitbit.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 458-4148 or (929) 477-0324, access code 8960839. A replay of the call will be archived on Fitbit’s website for the following six months.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our outlook for the third quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 and all underlying assumptions; trends in revenues, devices sold, average selling price, product mix, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss per share, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP effective tax rate and drivers, stock-based compensation expense, basic/diluted share count, capital expenditures, product returns, E&O costs, hosting costs, promotional activities, working capital, and free cash flow; expected Versa Lite sales, including impacts related to seasonality; growth in our Fitbit Health Solutions channel and non-device offerings and their associated revenue and impact on gross margins; growth of our user base; business strategies; introductions of new products and services, including timing of our premium and other software services and hardware offerings and their expected features and benefits; and retail and consumer demand for smartwatches and trackers; and all other statements that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including: the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate, including competition from much larger technology companies; our ability to anticipate and satisfy consumer preferences in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to successfully develop, timely introduce, and achieve retail and customer acceptance of new products and services, or enhance existing products and services, including software and subscription services; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand and adequately manage our inventory; our ability to ship products on the timelines we anticipate and avoid unexpected delays; our ability to detect, prevent or fix quality issues in our products and services; our ability to attract and retain employees; our reliance on third-party suppliers, contract manufacturers, and logistics providers and our limited control over such parties; delays in procuring components and product from third parties or their suppliers; the ability of third parties to successfully manufacture and ship quality products in a timely manner; seasonality of demand; the concentrated nature of our retailer and distributor base; product liability issues, security breaches or other defects that may adversely affect product performance and overall market acceptance of our products and services; our ability to integrate acquired technologies and employees of acquired businesses into our operations, particularly in new geographies; warranty claims; the relatively new and unproven market for trackers and wearable devices; the ability of our channel partners to sell our products; litigation and related costs; the impact of privacy and data security laws; changes in tax laws; the impact of tariffs; and other general market, political, economic and business conditions.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2018 and our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fitbit.com and on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website at www.sec.gov. Once filed with the SEC, additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 29, 2019. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make.

Disclosure of Material Information

Fitbit announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and on its Investor Relations page on the company’s website at http://investor.fitbit.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) before income taxes, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP basic/diluted net income (loss) per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, effective non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, many of the adjustments to our GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of certain items, specifically stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, interest income, net, and the related income tax effects of the aforementioned exclusions, that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation, impact of restructuring, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and tax effects associated with these items. We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are uncertain, out of our control, and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that are reflected in one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense relates to equity awards granted primarily to our employees. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.

Restructuring costs primarily included severance-related costs. We believe that excluding this expense provides greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business operations, facilitates comparison of our results with other periods, and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in our industry.

Litigation expense relates to legal costs incurred due to litigation with Aliphcom, Inc. d/b/a Jawbone. We exclude these expenses because we do not believe they have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and because of the singular nature of the claims underlying the Jawbone litigation matters.

Amortization of intangible assets relates to our acquisitions of FitStar, Pebble, Vector and Twine Health. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe they have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures such as stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, restructuring and valuation allowance in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net loss.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for purchase of property and equipment. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can possibly be used for investing in our business and strengthening the balance sheet, but it is not intended to represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

About Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit’s diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Charge 3™, Fitbit Inspire HR™, Fitbit Inspire™, and Fitbit Ace 2™ activity trackers, as well as the Fitbit Ionic™ and Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches, Fitbit Flyer™ wireless headphones, and Fitbit Aria 2™ Wi-Fi Smart Scale. Fitbit products are carried in approximately 39,000 retail stores and in 87 countries around the globe. Powered by one of the world’s largest health and fitness social networks and databases of health and fitness data, the Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit and Fitbit Coach apps, and Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems.

Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found at www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and share your Fitbit experience.

FITBIT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenue $ 313,556 $ 299,344 $ 585,446 $ 547,209 Cost of revenue 205,342 180,329 387,779 314,071 Gross profit 108,214 119,015 197,667 233,138 Operating expenses: Research and development 70,919 87,047 147,958 176,383 Sales and marketing 83,060 100,845 151,676 172,897 General and administrative 24,865 30,211 51,557 66,299 Total operating expenses 178,844 218,103 351,191 415,579 Operating loss (70,630 ) (99,088 ) (153,524 ) (182,441 ) Interest income, net 2,622 2,177 6,088 3,527 Other income, net 461 2,258 1,734 2,775 Loss before income taxes (67,547 ) (94,653 ) (145,702 ) (176,139 ) Income tax expense 971 23,615 2,281 23,006 Net loss $ (68,518 ) $ (118,268 ) $ (147,983 ) $ (199,145 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.27 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.83 ) Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.83 ) Shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 256,160 242,898 254,659 241,227 Diluted 256,160 242,898 254,659 241,227

FITBIT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (unaudited) June 29, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 335,229 $ 473,956 Marketable securities 229,708 249,493 Accounts receivable, net 258,599 414,209 Inventories 161,931 124,871 Income tax receivable 7,365 6,957 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,124 42,325 Total current assets 1,016,956 1,311,811 Property and equipment, net 91,718 106,286 Operating lease right-of use-assets 75,528 — Goodwill 60,979 60,979 Intangible assets, net 19,499 23,620 Deferred tax assets 4,222 4,489 Other assets 9,278 8,362 Total assets $ 1,278,180 $ 1,515,547 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 157,204 $ 251,657 Accrued liabilities 332,857 437,234 Operating lease liabilities 23,907 — Deferred revenue 28,076 29,400 Income taxes payable 578 1,092 Total current liabilities 542,622 719,383 Long-term deferred revenue 5,285 7,436 Long-term operating lease liabilities 75,309 — Other liabilities 29,420 52,790 Total liabilities 652,636 779,609 Stockholders’ equity: Class A and Class B common stock 25 25 Additional paid-in capital 1,092,306 1,055,046 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 263 (66 ) Accumulated deficit (467,050 ) (319,067 ) Total stockholders’ equity 625,544 735,938 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,278,180 $ 1,515,547

FITBIT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (68,518 ) $ (118,268 ) $ (147,983 ) $ (199,145 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 16 — 48 — Provision for inventory obsolescence 2,644 1,677 4,122 8,014 Depreciation 16,733 13,116 30,106 23,572 Non-cash lease expense 3,902 — 11,615 — Write-off of property and equipment 170 226 170 7,485 Amortization of intangible assets 2,061 2,057 4,121 3,805 Stock-based compensation 20,547 25,857 41,091 49,498 Deferred income taxes 154 500 134 (1,299 ) Other 212 (144 ) 162 (419 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (8,031 ) (27,787 ) 155,561 164,195 Inventories 9,775 3,090 (41,183 ) (24,217 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,413 (1,986 ) 14,007 37,624 Fitbit force recall reserve 90 (159 ) 136 (291 ) Accounts payable (18,861 ) 19,971 (100,517 ) (64,184 ) Accrued liabilities and other liabilities (28,138 ) (3,886 ) (98,100 ) (74,033 ) Lease liabilities (8,605 ) — (13,577 ) — Deferred revenue (1,216 ) (3,613 ) (3,475 ) (9,623 ) Income taxes payable (771 ) 21,974 (514 ) 21,801 Net cash used in operating activities (76,423 ) (67,375 ) (144,076 ) (57,217 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (4,731 ) (15,908 ) (10,827 ) (28,524 ) Purchases of marketable securities (108,880 ) (83,408 ) (220,495 ) (224,812 ) Sales of marketable securities 2,016 22,975 2,016 73,770 Maturities of marketable securities 111,120 88,534 239,429 236,575 Acquisition, net of cash acquired — — — (13,646 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (475 ) 12,193 10,123 43,363 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Repayment of debt — — — (747 ) Financing lease (340 ) — (937 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5,881 9,746 6,812 10,738 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (4,227 ) (4,808 ) (10,649 ) (9,987 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,314 4,938 (4,774 ) 4 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (75,584 ) (50,244 ) (138,727 ) (13,850 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 410,813 378,360 473,956 341,966 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 335,229 $ 328,116 $ 335,229 $ 328,116

FITBIT, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Non-GAAP gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 108,214 $ 119,015 $ 197,667 $ 233,138 Stock-based compensation expense 1,521 2,032 2,951 3,130 Impact of restructuring — — 190 — Intangible assets amortization 1,853 1,516 3,707 3,032 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 111,588 $ 122,563 $ 204,515 $ 239,300 Non-GAAP gross margin (as a percentage of revenue): GAAP gross margin 34.5 % 39.8 % 33.8 % 42.6 % Stock-based compensation expense 0.5 0.7 0.5 0.6 Intangible assets amortization 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.6 Non-GAAP gross margin 35.6 % 40.9 % 34.9 % 43.7 % Non-GAAP research and development: GAAP research and development $ 70,919 $ 87,047 $ 147,958 $ 176,383 Stock-based compensation expense (11,892 ) (15,090 ) (23,880 ) (29,762 ) Impact of restructuring — — (1,550 ) — Non-GAAP research and development $ 59,027 $ 71,957 $ 122,528 $ 146,621 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense: GAAP sales and marketing $ 83,060 $ 100,845 $ 151,676 $ 172,897 Stock-based compensation expense (3,175 ) (3,911 ) (6,313 ) (7,358 ) Impact of restructuring — — (589 ) — Intangible assets amortization (136 ) (470 ) (271 ) (630 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 79,749 $ 96,464 $ 144,503 $ 164,909 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense: GAAP general and administrative $ 24,865 $ 30,211 $ 51,557 $ 66,299 Stock-based compensation expense (3,959 ) (4,824 ) (7,947 ) (9,249 ) Litigation expense — — — (765 ) Impact of restructuring — — (129 ) — Intangible assets amortization (72 ) (71 ) (143 ) (143 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 20,834 $ 25,316 $ 43,338 $ 56,142 Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 178,844 $ 218,103 $ 351,191 $ 415,579 Stock-based compensation expense (19,026 ) (23,825 ) (38,140 ) (46,369 ) Litigation expense — — — (765 ) Impact of restructuring — — (2,268 ) — Intangible assets amortization (208 ) (541 ) (414 ) (773 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 159,610 $ 193,737 $ 310,369 $ 367,672

FITBIT, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Non-GAAP operating loss and loss before income taxes: GAAP operating loss $ (70,630 ) $ (99,088 ) $ (153,524 ) $ (182,441 ) Stock-based compensation expense 20,547 25,857 41,091 49,498 Litigation expense — — — 765 Impact of restructuring — — 2,458 — Intangible assets amortization 2,061 2,057 4,121 3,805 Non-GAAP operating loss (48,022 ) (71,174 ) (105,854 ) (128,373 ) Interest income, net 2,622 2,177 6,088 3,527 Other income, net 461 2,258 1,734 2,775 Non-GAAP loss before income taxes $ (44,939 ) $ (66,739 ) $ (98,032 ) $ (122,071 ) Non-GAAP net loss and net loss per share: Net loss $ (68,518 ) $ (118,268 ) $ (147,983 ) $ (199,145 ) Stock-based compensation expense 20,547 25,857 41,091 49,498 Litigation expense — — — 765 Impact of restructuring — — 2,458 — Intangible assets amortization 2,061 2,057 4,121 3,805 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 10,139 36,121 26,474 49,888 Non-GAAP net loss $ (35,771 ) $ (54,233 ) $ (73,839 ) $ (95,189 ) GAAP diluted shares 256,160 242,898 254,659 241,227 Other dilutive equity awards — — — — Non-GAAP diluted shares 256,160 242,898 254,659 241,227 Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.39 ) Free cash flow: Net cash used in operating activities $ (76,423 ) $ (67,375 ) $ (144,076 ) $ (57,217 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,731 ) (15,908 ) (10,827 ) (28,524 ) Free cash flow $ (81,154 ) $ (83,283 ) $ (154,903 ) $ (85,741 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (475 ) $ 12,193 $ 10,123 $ 43,363 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 1,314 $ 4,938 $ (4,774 ) $ 4 FITBIT, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (68,518 ) $ (118,268 ) $ (147,983 ) $ (199,145 ) Stock-based compensation expense 20,547 25,857 41,091 49,498 Litigation expense — — — 765 Impact of restructuring — — 2,458 — Depreciation and intangible assets amortization 18,792 15,173 34,225 27,377 Interest income, net (2,622 ) (2,177 ) (6,088 ) (3,527 ) Income tax expense 971 23,615 2,281 23,006 Adjusted EBITDA $ (30,830 ) $ (55,800 ) $ (74,016 ) $ (102,026 ) Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of revenue $ 1,521 $ 2,032 $ 2,951 $ 3,130 Research and development 11,892 15,090 23,880 29,761 Sales and marketing 3,175 3,911 6,313 7,358 General and administrative 3,959 4,824 7,947 9,249 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 20,547 $ 25,857 $ 41,091 $ 49,498

FITBIT, INC. Revenue by Geographic Region (In thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 United States $ 180,862 $ 182,451 $ 315,953 $ 321,947 Americas, excluding United States 19,178 15,838 34,505 31,938 Europe, Middle East, and Africa 87,563 65,969 174,661 130,507 APAC 25,953 35,086 60,327 62,817 Total $ 313,556 $ 299,344 $ 585,446 $ 547,209

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005858/en/