Five9 Reports Second Quarter Revenue Growth of 27% to a Record $77.4 Million

|July 31, 2019 04:09 PM EDT
Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
- Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 increased 27% to a record $77.4 million, compared to $61.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.
- GAAP gross margin was 59.6% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 59.4% for the second quarter of 2018.
- Adjusted gross margin was 65.0% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 63.8% for the second quarter of 2018.
- GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $(1.9) million, or $(0.03) per basic share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(2.0) million, or $(0.04) per basic share, for the second quarter of 2018.
- Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $12.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $14.4 million, or 18.6% of revenue, compared to $9.7 million, or 15.8% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2018.
- GAAP operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.8 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2018.
“We delivered strong second quarter results. Revenue of $77.4 million grew 27% year-over-year and continued to be driven by our Enterprise business, which delivered 36% growth in LTM Enterprise subscription revenue. To further strengthen our position in this massive market, we have made a meaningful investment in our engineering and technical leadership and added several key industry leaders to expand our channel development. Our strong enterprise ecosystem continues to grow, most recently with the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft Teams, further demonstrating our momentum. Overall, we are making excellent progress on product innovation and enterprise traction and have a strong team in place, including an awesome go-to-market machine, to continue this momentum.”
- Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9
Business Outlook
-
For the full year 2019, Five9 expects to report:
- Revenue in the range of $312.5 to $314.5 million, up from the prior guidance range of $304.0 to $307.0 million that was previously provided on May 1, 2019.
- GAAP net loss in the range of $(12.0) to $(10.0) million or $(0.20) to $(0.16) per basic share, improved from the prior guidance range of $(17.3) to $(14.3) million or $(0.29) to $(0.24) per basic share, that was previously provided on May 1, 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income in the range of $44.7 to $46.7 million or $0.70 to $0.73 per diluted share, improved from the prior guidance range of $39.3 to $42.3 million or $0.61 to $0.66 per diluted share, that was previously provided on May 1, 2019.
-
For the third quarter of 2019, Five9 expects to report:
- Revenue in the range of $78.0 to $79.0 million.
- GAAP net loss in the range of $(6.3) to $(5.3) million, or a loss of $(0.10) to $(0.09) per basic share.
- Non-GAAP net income in the range of $8.8 to $9.8 million, or $0.14 to $0.15 per diluted share.
Conference Call Details
Five9 will discuss its second quarter 2019 results today, July 31, 2019, via teleconference at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call (ID 7619063), please dial: 800-263-0877 or 323-794-2094. An audio replay of the call will be available through August 14, 2019 by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and entering access code 7619063. A copy of this press release will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K and will be posted to our web-site, prior to the conference call.
A webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web-site at http://investors.five9.com/.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. We calculate adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin by adding back the following items to gross profit: depreciation, intangibles amortization and stock-based compensation. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net loss: depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, interest (income) and other, non-recurring litigation settlement costs and related indemnification fees, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. We calculate non-GAAP operating income as operating income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, and non-recurring litigation settlement costs and related indemnification fees. We calculate non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes, non-recurring litigation settlement costs and related indemnification fees, and gain on sale of convertible note held for investment. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Five9 considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Company’s management uses these measures to (i) illustrate underlying trends in the Company’s business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of income or expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP measures, and (ii) establish budgets and operational goals for managing the Company’s business and evaluating its performance. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented only as supplemental information for purposes of understanding the Company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures set forth herein and attached to this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including the statements in the quote from our Chief Executive Officer, including statements regarding Five9’s market position, enterprise ecosystem, our go-to-market capabilities, product innovation and enterprise traction, business momentum, expectations for future growth, and the third quarter and full year 2019 financial projections set forth under the caption “Business Outlook,” that are based on our current expectations and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate. Risks that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, among others: (i) our quarterly and annual results may fluctuate significantly, including as a result of the timing and success of new product and feature introductions by us, may not fully reflect the underlying performance of our business and may result in decreases in the price of our common stock; (ii) if we are unable to attract new clients or sell additional services and functionality to our existing clients, our revenue and revenue growth will be harmed; (iii) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth, and even if we continue to grow rapidly, we may fail to manage our growth effectively; (iv) failure to adequately expand our sales force could impede our growth; (v) if we fail to manage our technical operations infrastructure, our existing clients may experience service outages, our new clients may experience delays in the deployment of our solution and we could be subject to, among other things, claims for credits or damages; (vi) security breaches and improper access to or disclosure of our data or our clients’ data, or other cyber attacks on our systems, could result in litigation and regulatory risk, harm our reputation and adversely affect our business; (vii) the markets in which we participate involve numerous competitors and are highly competitive, and if we do not compete effectively, our operating results could be harmed; (viii) if our existing clients terminate their subscriptions or reduce their subscriptions and related usage, our revenues and gross margins will be harmed and we will be required to spend more money to grow our client base; (ix) our growth depends in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties and our failure to successfully grow and manage these relationships could harm our business; (x) we have established, and are continuing to increase, our network of master agents and resellers to sell our solution; our failure to effectively develop, manage, and maintain this network could materially harm our revenues; (xi) we sell our solution to larger organizations that require longer sales and implementation cycles and often demand more configuration and integration services or customized features and functions that we may not offer, any of which could delay or prevent these sales and harm our growth rates, business and operating results; (xii) because a significant percentage of our revenue is derived from existing clients, downturns or upturns in new sales will not be immediately reflected in our operating results and may be difficult to discern; (xiii) we rely on third-party telecommunications and internet service providers to provide our clients and their customers with telecommunication services and connectivity to our cloud contact center software and any failure by these service providers to provide reliable services could cause us to lose clients and subject us to claims for credits or damages, among other things; (xiv) we have a history of losses and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability; (xv) the contact center software solutions market is subject to rapid technological change, and we must develop and sell incremental and new products in order to maintain and grow our business; (xvi) we may not be able to secure additional financing on favorable terms, or at all, to meet our future capital needs; (xvii) failure to comply with laws and regulations could harm our business and our reputation; (xviii) we may not have sufficient cash to service our convertible senior notes and repay such notes, if required; and (xix) the other risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including, but not limited to, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and readers should not unduly rely on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, including in any forward-looking statements.
About Five9
Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than five billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.five9.com.
|
FIVE9, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
110,469
|
|
|
$
|
81,912
|
|
Marketable investments
|
|
197,007
|
|
|
209,907
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
28,153
|
|
|
24,797
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
12,036
|
|
|
8,014
|
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
10,954
|
|
|
9,372
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
358,619
|
|
|
334,002
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
28,255
|
|
|
25,885
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
10,219
|
|
|
—
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
455
|
|
|
631
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
11,798
|
|
|
11,798
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
836
|
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs — less current portion
|
|
25,421
|
|
|
21,514
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
435,767
|
|
|
$
|
394,666
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
7,534
|
|
|
$
|
7,010
|
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
14,925
|
|
|
13,771
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
5,132
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accrued federal fees
|
|
1,577
|
|
|
1,434
|
|
Sales tax liabilities
|
|
1,266
|
|
|
1,741
|
|
Finance lease liabilities
|
|
5,545
|
|
|
6,647
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
19,991
|
|
|
17,391
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
55,970
|
|
|
47,994
|
|
Convertible senior notes
|
|
203,051
|
|
|
196,763
|
|
Sales tax liabilities — less current portion
|
|
836
|
|
|
841
|
|
Operating lease liabilities — less current portion
|
|
5,707
|
|
|
—
|
|
Finance lease liabilities — less current portion
|
|
2,402
|
|
|
4,509
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
1,231
|
|
|
1,811
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
269,197
|
|
|
251,918
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
61
|
|
|
59
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
321,644
|
|
|
294,279
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
146
|
|
|
(93
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(155,281
|
)
|
|
(151,497
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
166,570
|
|
|
142,748
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
435,767
|
|
|
$
|
394,666
|
|
FIVE9, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
77,436
|
|
|
$
|
61,120
|
|
|
$
|
151,974
|
|
|
$
|
120,025
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
31,248
|
|
|
24,814
|
|
|
62,099
|
|
|
49,516
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
46,188
|
|
|
36,306
|
|
|
89,875
|
|
|
70,509
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
10,811
|
|
|
8,367
|
|
|
21,357
|
|
|
16,139
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
23,250
|
|
|
17,912
|
|
|
44,951
|
|
|
35,390
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
12,042
|
|
|
9,833
|
|
|
23,804
|
|
|
18,936
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
46,103
|
|
|
36,112
|
|
|
90,112
|
|
|
70,465
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
85
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
(237
|
)
|
|
44
|
|
Other income (expense), net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(3,406
|
)
|
|
(2,378
|
)
|
|
(6,802
|
)
|
|
(3,188
|
)
|
Interest income and other
|
|
1,490
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
3,235
|
|
|
604
|
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
(1,916
|
)
|
|
(2,172
|
)
|
|
(3,567
|
)
|
|
(2,584
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(1,831
|
)
|
|
(1,978
|
)
|
|
(3,804
|
)
|
|
(2,540
|
)
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
29
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
109
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(1,860
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,042
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,784
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,649
|
)
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Shares used in computing net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
60,058
|
|
|
57,903
|
|
|
59,714
|
|
|
57,453
|
|
FIVE9, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(3,784
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,649
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
6,553
|
|
|
4,769
|
|
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
2,147
|
|
|
—
|
|
Amortization of premium on marketable investments
|
|
(883
|
)
|
|
(43
|
)
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
30
|
|
|
66
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
19,122
|
|
|
12,122
|
|
Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment
|
|
(217
|
)
|
|
(312
|
)
|
Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes
|
|
6,234
|
|
|
1,733
|
|
Others
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
25
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(3,378
|
)
|
|
(1,114
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(4,053
|
)
|
|
(3,140
|
)
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
(5,488
|
)
|
|
(3,338
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
(12,571
|
)
|
|
4
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
159
|
|
|
1,493
|
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
6,516
|
|
|
2,415
|
|
Accrued federal fees and sales tax liability
|
|
(337
|
)
|
|
246
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
2,539
|
|
|
1,170
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
5,412
|
|
|
261
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
17,978
|
|
|
13,708
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable investments
|
|
(151,308
|
)
|
|
(109,506
|
)
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments
|
|
165,354
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(8,226
|
)
|
|
(1,092
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of convertible note held for investment
|
|
217
|
|
|
1,923
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
6,037
|
|
|
(107,275
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid of $7,946
|
|
—
|
|
|
250,804
|
|
Payments for capped call transactions
|
|
—
|
|
|
(31,412
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|
|
4,248
|
|
|
5,821
|
|
Proceeds from sale of common stock under ESPP
|
|
3,996
|
|
|
2,884
|
|
Repayments on revolving line of credit
|
|
—
|
|
|
(32,594
|
)
|
Payments of notes payable
|
|
—
|
|
|
(318
|
)
|
Payments of finance leases
|
|
(3,702
|
)
|
|
(4,403
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
4,542
|
|
|
190,782
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
28,557
|
|
|
97,215
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
81,912
|
|
|
68,947
|
|
End of period
|
|
$
|
110,469
|
|
|
$
|
166,162
|
|
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
46,188
|
|
|
$
|
36,306
|
|
|
$
|
89,875
|
|
|
$
|
70,509
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
59.6
|
%
|
|
59.4
|
%
|
|
59.1
|
%
|
|
58.7
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
2,416
|
|
|
1,776
|
|
|
4,694
|
|
|
3,482
|
|
Intangibles amortization
|
|
88
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
176
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
1,658
|
|
|
853
|
|
|
2,887
|
|
|
1,531
|
|
Adjusted gross profit
|
|
$
|
50,350
|
|
|
$
|
39,023
|
|
|
$
|
97,632
|
|
|
$
|
75,698
|
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
|
65.0
|
%
|
|
63.8
|
%
|
|
64.2
|
%
|
|
63.1
|
%
|
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
|
$
|
(1,860
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,042
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,784
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,649
|
)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
3,361
|
|
|
2,449
|
|
|
6,553
|
|
|
4,769
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
10,436
|
|
|
6,797
|
|
|
19,122
|
|
|
12,122
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
3,406
|
|
|
2,378
|
|
|
6,802
|
|
|
3,188
|
|
Interest income and other
|
|
(1,490
|
)
|
|
(206
|
)
|
|
(3,235
|
)
|
|
(604
|
)
|
Legal settlement
|
|
420
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
—
|
|
Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement
|
|
64
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
241
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
29
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
109
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
14,366
|
|
|
$
|
9,681
|
|
|
$
|
26,214
|
|
|
$
|
17,176
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenue
|
|
18.6
|
%
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
17.2
|
%
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
85
|
|
|
$
|
194
|
|
|
$
|
(237
|
)
|
|
$
|
44
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
10,436
|
|
|
6,797
|
|
|
19,122
|
|
|
12,122
|
|
Intangibles amortization
|
|
88
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
232
|
|
Legal settlement
|
|
420
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
—
|
|
Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement
|
|
64
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
241
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
11,093
|
|
|
$
|
7,348
|
|
|
$
|
19,837
|
|
|
$
|
12,639
|
|
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
|
$
|
(1,860
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,042
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,784
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,649
|
)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
10,436
|
|
|
6,797
|
|
|
19,122
|
|
|
12,122
|
|
Intangibles amortization
|
|
88
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
232
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
40
|
|
Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes
|
|
3,155
|
|
|
1,733
|
|
|
6,234
|
|
|
1,733
|
|
Legal settlement
|
|
420
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
—
|
|
Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement
|
|
64
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
241
|
|
Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(217
|
)
|
|
(352
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
12,303
|
|
|
$
|
6,865
|
|
|
$
|
22,307
|
|
|
$
|
11,367
|
|
GAAP net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
60,058
|
|
|
57,903
|
|
|
59,714
|
|
|
57,453
|
|
Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
60,058
|
|
|
57,903
|
|
|
59,714
|
|
|
57,453
|
|
Diluted
|
|
62,950
|
|
|
61,105
|
|
|
62,843
|
|
|
60,741
|
|
FIVE9, INC.
SUMMARY OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION, DEPRECIATION AND INTANGIBLES AMORTIZATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
Intangibles
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
Intangibles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
1,658
|
|
|
$
|
2,416
|
|
|
$
|
88
|
|
|
$
|
853
|
|
|
$
|
1,776
|
|
|
$
|
88
|
|
Research and development
|
|
1,907
|
|
|
450
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,064
|
|
|
233
|
|
|
—
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
2,749
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,585
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
28
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
4,122
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,295
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
10,436
|
|
|
$
|
3,273
|
|
|
$
|
88
|
|
|
$
|
6,797
|
|
|
$
|
2,333
|
|
|
$
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
Intangibles
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
Intangibles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
2,887
|
|
|
$
|
4,694
|
|
|
$
|
176
|
|
|
$
|
1,531
|
|
|
$
|
3,482
|
|
|
$
|
176
|
|
Research and development
|
|
3,377
|
|
|
890
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,941
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
—
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
4,998
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,947
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
56
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
7,860
|
|
|
791
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,703
|
|
|
625
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
19,122
|
|
|
$
|
6,377
|
|
|
$
|
176
|
|
|
$
|
12,122
|
|
|
$
|
4,537
|
|
|
$
|
232
|
|
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME – GUIDANCE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ending
|
|
Year Ending
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
|
$
|
(6,313
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,313
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,981
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,981
|
)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
11,775
|
|
|
11,775
|
|
|
42,983
|
|
|
42,983
|
|
Intangibles amortization
|
|
88
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
351
|
|
Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes
|
|
3,250
|
|
|
3,250
|
|
|
12,788
|
|
|
12,788
|
|
Legal settlement
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
420
|
|
Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
356
|
|
Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(217
|
)
|
|
(217
|
)
|
Income tax expense effects (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
8,800
|
|
|
$
|
9,800
|
|
|
$
|
44,700
|
|
|
$
|
46,700
|
|
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
61,500
|
|
|
61,500
|
|
|
61,100
|
|
|
61,100
|
|
Diluted
|
|
64,500
|
|
|
64,500
|
|
|
64,200
|
|
|
64,200
|
|
|(1) Non-GAAP adjustments do not have an impact on our income tax provision due to past non-GAAP losses.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005886/en/
