Alteryx Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|July 31, 2019 04:10 PM EDT
Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
“Our forward momentum continued in the second quarter highlighted by revenue growth of 59% year-over-year and net expansion rates of over 130% driven by both strong market tailwinds and solid execution,” said Dean Stoecker, CEO of Alteryx, Inc. “We continue to be humbled and amazed by the innovative ways our customers are leveraging the Alteryx platform to transform their business in remarkable ways.”
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $82.0 million, an increase of 59%, compared to revenue of $51.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.
- Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $72.7 million, or a GAAP gross margin of 89%, compared to GAAP gross profit of $46.2 million, or a GAAP gross margin of 90%, in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $74.3 million, or a non-GAAP gross margin of 91%, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $46.9 million, or a non-GAAP gross margin of 91%, in the second quarter of 2018.
- Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $(8.3) million, compared to $(3.4) million for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.8 million compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.
Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $(3.2) million, compared to $(4.2) million for the second quarter of 2018. GAAP net loss per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 was $(0.05), based on 62.6 million GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, compared to GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.07), based on 60.7 million GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for the second quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 were $0.9 million and $0.01, respectively, compared to break-even non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 was based on 68.5 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.
- Balance Sheet and Cash Flow: As of June 30, 2019, we had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments of $426.8 million, compared with $426.2 million as of December 31, 2018. Cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2019 was $6.7 million compared to cash provided by operating activities of $6.4 million for the same period last year.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Measures.”
Second Quarter 2019 and Recent Business Highlights
- Ended the second quarter of 2019 with 5,278 customers, a 34% increase from the second quarter of 2018. Added 305 net new customers in the second quarter of 2019.
- Achieved a dollar-based net expansion rate (annual contract value based) of 133% for the second quarter of 2019.
- Hosted the largest-ever Alteryx user conference, U.S. Inspire 2019, which brought together approximately 4,500 customers, partners and employees to celebrate the Alteryx Community.
- Named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Orange County for the fourth consecutive year.
Financial Outlook
As of July 31, 2019, guidance for the third quarter 2019 and full year 2019 is as follows:
Third Quarter 2019 Guidance:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $88.0 million to $91.0 million, an increase of 41% to 45% year-over-year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $5.0 million to $8.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.09 based on approximately 70.0 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.
Full Year 2019 Guidance:
- Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $370.0 million to $375.0 million, an increase of 46% to 48% year-over-year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is now expected to be in the range of $35.0 million to $40.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share is now expected to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.50 based on approximately 69.5 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding and an effective tax rate of 20%.
The financial outlook above for non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related adjustments, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis primarily as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related adjustments, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and certain non-recurring items. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by our future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our Class A common stock, all of which is not within our control, is difficult to predict, and is subject to constant change. The actual amount of these expenses during 2019 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.
Quarterly Conference Call
Alteryx will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results. To access this call, dial 877-407-9716 (domestic) or 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investors Relations” page of the company’s website at https://investor.alteryx.com.
Following the conference call, a telephone replay will be available through August 7, 2019, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13692466. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on the “Investors Relations” page of the company’s website at https://investor.alteryx.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:
Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.
Acquisition-related adjustments. We exclude amortization of intangible assets and changes in fair value of contingent consideration, which are non-cash, related to business combinations from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude such expenses as they are related to a business combination and have no direct correlation to the operation of our business.
Convertible senior notes adjustments. We exclude the portion of amortization of debt discount and issuance costs that relate to the equity component of our convertible notes, which are non-cash, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude such expenses as they are non-cash and have no direct correlation to the operation of our business.
Income tax adjustments. We utilize a fixed annual projected non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of items such as changes in the tax valuation allowance, excess tax benefits associated with stock options, and tax effects of acquisition-related costs, since each of these can vary in size and frequency. When projecting this rate, we evaluated an annual projection that excludes the direct impact of the following non-cash items: stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. The projected rate also assumes no new acquisitions, and considers other factors including our expected tax structure, our tax positions in various jurisdictions and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. We used a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% and 23% for 2019 and 2018, respectively. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix including due to acquisition activity, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term rate as appropriate.
Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs which are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our outlook for the third quarter 2019 and full year 2019, our market opportunity, our ability to execute our long-term growth strategy, our non-GAAP tax rate for 2019, and other future events. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to: our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to expand our talent base, particularly our sales force and software engineers, and increase their productivity; our history of losses; the rate of growth in the market for analytics products and services; our dependence on our software platform for substantially all of our revenue; our ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; our ability to develop and release product and service enhancements and new products and services to respond to rapid technological change in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense and increasing competition in our market; our ability to develop, maintain, and enhance our brand and reputation cost-effectively; our ability to establish and maintain successful relationships with our channel partners; our dependence on technology and data licensed to us by third parties; risks associated with our international operations; litigation, and related costs; security breaches; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is available on the “Investor Relations” page of our website at https://investor.alteryx.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.
About Alteryx, Inc.
Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.
Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Alteryx, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
$
82,043
$
51,502
$
158,063
$
101,831
Cost of revenue
9,295
|
5,269
17,295
|
10,273
Gross profit
72,748
|
46,233
140,768
|
91,558
Operating expenses:
Research and development
16,381
|
10,181
30,453
|
20,949
Sales and marketing
48,185
|
27,539
86,635
|
49,618
General and administrative
16,470
|
11,938
36,370
|
21,733
Total operating expenses
81,036
|
49,658
153,458
|
92,300
Loss from operations
(8,288
(3,425
(12,690
(742
Interest expense
(3,098
(1,398
(6,084
(1,400
Other income (expense), net
847
(834
3,676
(64
Loss before benefit of income taxes
(10,539
(5,657
(15,098
(2,206
Benefit of income taxes
(7,320
(1,418
(17,793
(2,864
Net income (loss)
$
(3,219
$
(4,239
$
2,695
$
658
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.05
$
(0.07
$
0.04
$
0.01
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income
(loss) per share attributable to common stockholders,
basic
62,613
60,685
62,271
60,372
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income
(loss) per share attributable to common stockholders,
diluted
62,613
60,685
67,994
63,662
Alteryx, Inc.
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cost of revenue
$
410
$
206
$
717
$
345
Research and development
1,516
721
2,355
1,954
Sales and marketing
3,152
1,613
5,351
2,770
General and administrative
2,946
1,354
4,936
2,614
Total
$
8,024
$
3,894
$
13,359
$
7,683
Alteryx, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
108,004
|
$
89,974
Short-term investments
224,652
|
239,718
Accounts receivable, net
64,977
|
94,922
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
43,522
|
37,199
Total current assets
441,155
|
461,813
Property and equipment, net
13,984
|
11,729
Operating lease right-of-use assets
31,575
|
—
Long-term investments
94,146
|
96,551
Goodwill
19,004
|
9,494
Intangible assets, net
16,527
|
7,491
Other assets
47,111
|
31,089
Total assets
$
663,502
|
$
618,167
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
10,823
|
$
5,028
Accrued payroll and payroll related liabilities
18,989
|
24,659
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
16,836
|
10,878
Deferred revenue
71,767
|
84,015
Convertible senior notes, net
179,160
|
—
Total current liabilities
297,575
|
124,580
Convertible senior notes, net
—
|
173,647
Deferred revenue
1,824
|
2,130
Operating lease liabilities
28,411
|
—
Other liabilities
4,264
|
15,992
Total liabilities
332,074
|
316,349
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
—
|
—
Common stock
6
|
6
Additional paid-in capital
341,110
|
315,291
Accumulated deficit
(10,213
(12,908
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
525
|
(571
Total stockholders’ equity
331,428
|
301,818
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
663,502
|
$
618,167
Alteryx, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(3,219
$
(4,239
$
2,695
$
658
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,338
1,164
1,986
2,433
Non-cash operating lease cost
1,134
—
2,134
—
Stock-based compensation
8,024
3,894
13,359
7,683
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
2,814
1,261
5,513
1,261
Deferred income taxes
(7,490
3,430
(18,040
3,422
Provision for (recoveries of) doubtful accounts
76
27
(47
(81
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(75
162
(75
455
Loss on disposal of assets
—
9
—
9
Loss on remeasurement of intercompany loan
949
—
37
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of
business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(12,590
(15,083
30,290
5,470
Deferred commissions
(889
(2,262
(2,066
(3,471
Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets
(7,794
(3,916
(15,270
(11,884
Accounts payable
2,991
6,585
4,753
7,028
Accrued payroll and payroll related liabilities
4,672
2,483
|
(5,871
|
)
|
|
(153
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
2,657
|
|
|
(1,983
|
)
|
|
3,228
|
|
|
(4,932
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(133
|
)
|
|
2,551
|
|
|
(12,957
|
)
|
|
(1,713
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
(1,830
|
)
|
|
189
|
|
|
(2,996
|
)
|
|
188
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(9,365
|
)
|
|
(5,728
|
)
|
|
6,673
|
|
|
6,373
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(2,022
|
)
|
|
(2,089
|
)
|
|
(3,550
|
)
|
|
(3,505
|
)
|
Cash paid in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(16,604
|
)
|
|
5
|
|
|
(16,604
|
)
|
|
(3,537
|
)
|
Purchases of investments
|
(73,229
|
)
|
|
(188,226
|
)
|
|
(146,782
|
)
|
|
(271,817
|
)
|
Maturities of investments
|
90,059
|
|
|
28,374
|
|
|
167,040
|
|
|
39,374
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(1,796
|
)
|
|
(161,936
|
)
|
|
104
|
|
|
(239,485
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of
issuance costs
|
—
|
|
|
224,775
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
224,775
|
|
Purchase of capped calls
|
—
|
|
|
(19,113
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(19,113
|
)
|
Proceeds from receipt of Section 16(b) disgorgement
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,918
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of taxes remitted
|
(5,198
|
)
|
|
1,852
|
|
|
13,227
|
|
|
6,824
|
|
Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for
restricted stock units
|
(2,822
|
)
|
|
(48
|
)
|
|
(5,261
|
)
|
|
(48
|
)
|
Settlement of acquisition-related contingent consideration
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Other financing payments
|
—
|
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
(305
|
)
|
|
(415
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(8,020
|
)
|
|
207,383
|
|
|
11,579
|
|
|
212,023
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
|
148
|
|
|
(225
|
)
|
|
43
|
|
|
(56
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(19,033
|
)
|
|
39,494
|
|
|
18,399
|
|
|
(21,145
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period
|
128,393
|
|
|
59,277
|
|
|
90,961
|
|
|
119,916
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period
|
$
|
109,360
|
|
|
$
|
98,771
|
|
|
$
|
109,360
|
|
|
$
|
98,771
|
|
Alteryx, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
72,748
|
|
|
$
|
46,233
|
|
|
$
|
140,768
|
|
|
$
|
91,558
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
89
|
%
|
|
90
|
%
|
|
89
|
%
|
|
90
|
%
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
410
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
717
|
|
|
345
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,096
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
1,542
|
|
|
897
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
74,254
|
|
|
$
|
46,890
|
|
|
$
|
143,027
|
|
|
$
|
92,800
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
91
|
%
|
|
91
|
%
|
|
90
|
%
|
|
91
|
%
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP income from operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP loss from operations
|
$
|
(8,288
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,425
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,690
|
)
|
|
$
|
(742
|
)
|
GAAP operating margin
|
(10
|
)%
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
|
(8
|
)%
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
8,024
|
|
|
3,894
|
|
|
13,359
|
|
|
7,683
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,152
|
|
|
517
|
|
|
1,657
|
|
|
994
|
|
Contingent consideration expense (income)
|
(75
|
)
|
|
162
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
455
|
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
813
|
|
|
$
|
1,148
|
|
|
$
|
2,251
|
|
|
$
|
8,390
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
1
|
%
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
8
|
%
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(3,219
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,239
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,695
|
|
|
$
|
658
|
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
8,024
|
|
|
3,894
|
|
|
13,359
|
|
|
7,683
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,152
|
|
|
517
|
|
|
1,657
|
|
|
994
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
2,558
|
|
|
1,146
|
|
|
5,010
|
|
|
1,146
|
|
Contingent consideration expense (income)
|
(75
|
)
|
|
162
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
455
|
|
Income tax adjustments
|
(7,544
|
)
|
|
(1,432
|
)
|
|
(18,764
|
)
|
|
(4,721
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
896
|
|
|
$
|
48
|
|
|
$
|
3,882
|
|
|
$
|
6,215
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
896
|
|
|
$
|
48
|
|
|
$
|
3,882
|
|
|
$
|
6,215
|
|
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net
income per share attributable to common
stockholders, diluted
|
68,504
|
|
|
63,843
|
|
|
67,994
|
|
|
63,662
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders, diluted
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) per share
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP weighted-average shares used to
compute net income (loss) per share attributable to
common stockholders, diluted
|
62,613
|
|
|
60,685
|
|
|
67,994
|
|
|
63,662
|
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of potentially dilutive shares
|
5,891
|
|
|
3,158
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-
GAAP net income per share, diluted
|
68,504
|
|
|
63,843
|
|
|
67,994
|
|
|
63,662
|
Alteryx, Inc.
Key Business Metrics
(unaudited)
Number of Customers. We define a customer at the end of any particular period as an entity with a subscription agreement that runs through the current or future period as of the measurement date. Organizations with free trials have not entered into a subscription agreement and are not considered customers. A single organization with separate subsidiaries, segments, or divisions that use our platform may represent multiple customers, as we treat each entity that is invoiced separately as a single customer. In cases where customers subscribe to our platform through our channel partners, each end customer is counted separately.
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
Customers
|
|
3,673
|
|
3,940
|
|
4,315
|
|
4,696
|
|
4,973
|
|
5,278
Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate. Our dollar-based net expansion rate is a trailing four-quarter average of the annual contract value, or ACV, which is defined as the subscription revenue that we would contractually expect to recognize over the term of the contract divided by the term of the contract, in years, from a cohort of customers in a quarter as compared to the same quarter in the prior year. To calculate our dollar-based net expansion rate, we first identify a cohort of customers, or the Base Customers, in a particular quarter, or the Base Quarter. A customer will not be considered a Base Customer unless such customer has an active subscription on the last day of the Base Quarter. We then divide the ACV in the same quarter of the subsequent year attributable to the Base Customers, or the Comparison Quarter, including Base Customers from which we no longer derive ACV in the Comparison Quarter, by the ACV attributable to those Base Customers in the Base Quarter. Our dollar-based net expansion rate in a particular quarter is then obtained by averaging the result from that particular quarter with the corresponding result from each of the prior three quarters. The dollar-based net expansion rate excludes contract value relating to professional services from that cohort.
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
Dollar-based net expansion rate
|
|
129
|
%
|
|
129
|
%
|
|
131
|
%
|
|
132
|
%
|
|
134
|
%
|
|
133
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remaining Performance Obligations. Remaining performance obligations represent amounts from contracts with customers allocated to unsatisfied or partially unsatisfied performance obligations that are not yet recorded in revenue in our condensed consolidated statements of operations (in millions).
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
Remaining performance obligations
|
|
$
|
223.1
|
|
|
$
|
214.0
|
|
|
$
|
238.8
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005922/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT