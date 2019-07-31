NIC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), the leading provider of digital government services, announced results for the second quarter of 2019 that ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Total revenues of $91.6 million, a 1% decrease, reflecting lower revenues from the new Texas payment processing contract compared to revenues from the legacy Texas contract

of $91.6 million, a 1% decrease, reflecting lower revenues from the new Texas payment processing contract compared to revenues from the legacy Texas contract Operating income of $17.7 million, a 21% decrease, mainly reflecting the Texas contract transition

of $17.7 million, a 21% decrease, mainly reflecting the Texas contract transition Net income of $14.5 million, a 15% decrease

of $14.5 million, a 15% decrease Diluted earnings per share of 21 cents, a 16% decrease. Diluted earnings per share was positively impacted by 1 cent due to the release of reserves for unrecognized income tax benefits resulting from the completion of an IRS examination of the Company's 2016 federal income tax return during the quarter, which resulted in no changes to the Company's previously filed return.

of 21 cents, a 16% decrease. Diluted earnings per share was positively impacted by 1 cent due to the release of reserves for unrecognized income tax benefits resulting from the completion of an IRS examination of the Company's 2016 federal income tax return during the quarter, which resulted in no changes to the Company's previously filed return. Adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million, a 15% decrease

Additional Financial Highlights:

Same state revenues of $74.7 million, a 10% increase Same state transaction-based revenues from Interactive Government Services (IGS) increased 14% Same state transaction-based revenues from Driver History Records (DHR) increased 4% Same state revenues from other services (development services & fixed fee management services) increased 3%

State enterprise revenues in the second quarter of 2019 included $8.0 million from the new Texas payment processing contract compared to $18.3 million from the legacy Texas contract in the prior year quarter.

Software & Services revenues of $8.7 million, a 47% increase, driven mainly by the new federal Recreation.gov service, as well as increased transaction-based revenues from the federal Pre-Employment Screening Program.

On July 29, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 8 cents per share, payable to stockholders of record as of September 6, 2019. The dividend, which is expected to total approximately $5.4 million based on the current number of shares outstanding, will be paid on September 20, 2019 out of the Company’s available cash.

“We continued to execute well on our 2019 strategic objectives in the second quarter,” said Harry Herington, NIC’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “We extended several long-term government partnerships and generated double-digit organic revenue growth in our core business for the second consecutive quarter. Furthermore, we leveraged our recent acquisitions and expanded our vertical solutions in multiple states.”

Operational Highlights:

Several of the Company’s long-term government partners recently extended their relationships with the Company:

Following a competitive rebid process, the state of Utah signed a new four-year contract, which includes two three-year renewal options, for a total of 10 years.

The Company signed a new two-year contract with the Rhode Island Department of Administration, which includes two one-year renewal options, for a total of four years.

The Company's government partner in Arkansas extended its contract with the Company for one year.

The Company's government partner in South Carolina extended its contract with the Company for one year. The contract includes a one-year renewal option.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration extended its contract with the Company to provide the Pre-Employment Screening Program for an additional six months. The contract has two sixth-month renewal options remaining.

The Company recently entered into an agreement with the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to provide its comprehensive outdoor recreation solution to the state. The Company will provide a new platform that will deliver online and point-of-sale services for hunting and fishing licenses, campsite reservations, and snowmobile and watercraft licenses, among other services. The outdoor recreation agreement is coterminous with the Company’s master agreement with the state for the enterprise licensing and permitting solution.

Following the Company's recent acquisition of Complia, which closed on May 1, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement to provide its cannabis licensing and registration platform to the state of West Virginia. The agreement in West Virginia is for two years.

Updated Full-Year 2019 Outlook:

The Company has updated its full-year 2019 outlook:

The Company currently expects total revenues of $347.5-$352.5 million, with state enterprise revenues ranging from $317.0-$320.5 million and software & services revenues ranging from $30.5-$32.0 million. The Company’s previous guidance for total revenues ranged from $333.5-$342.5 million, with state enterprise revenues ranging from $306.0-$314.0 million and software & services revenues ranging from $27.5-$28.5 million

The Company now anticipates earnings per share to range from 71-73 cents compared to the previous guidance range of 70-74 cents

The Company’s guidance reflects approximately $1.0 million in revenues and $0.8 million in operating losses (excluding intangible asset amortization expense) relating to the Company’s recent acquisition of Complia. Intangible asset amortization expense relating to the Complia acquisition is currently expected to approximate $0.7 million for 2019. The Company’s guidance also reflects approximately $2.6 million in previously disclosed executive severance costs incurred in the first quarter of 2019, which reduced earnings per share by approximately four cents. In addition, the Company’s guidance reflects approximately $1.2 million in build-out costs for the Company to configure its comprehensive outdoor recreation solution to meet the specific needs of Illinois. The Company’s projections do not include revenues or costs from any unannounced contracts.

Second Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast Details

On July 31, 2019, the Company will host a call to discuss its 2019 second quarter financial and operational results and to answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include a discussion of Company developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters.

Dial-In Information

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (EDT) Call bridge: 800-204-4368 (U.S. callers) or 323-994-2082 (international callers) Conference ID: 9229232 Call leaders: Harry Herington, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Steve Kovzan, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast Information

To sign in and listen: The Webcast system is available at http://www.egov.com/investor-relations

A replay of NIC’s second quarter earnings call will be available by visiting http://www.egov.com/investor-relations.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company launched the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, income tax expense, depreciation & amortization, stock-based compensation and other significant non-operating or non-recurring items that are considered expenses or income under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. These measures should be used in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, operating income, operating income margin, net income, earnings per share or other measures of profitability, liquidity or other performance measures computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe the presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin is useful to investors and other users as these measures represent key supplemental information to compare and evaluate our core underlying business results over time and with other companies. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The attached schedule provides a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin represent performance measures and are not intended to represent liquidity measures.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Any statements made in this release that do not relate to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Company’s potential financial performance for the 2019 fiscal year or future fiscal years, estimates, projections, the expected length of contract terms, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, statements relating to potential new contracts or renewals, statements relating to the Company’s expected effective tax rate, statements relating to possible future dividends and share repurchases, and other possible future events, including potential acquisitions, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks include regional or national business, political, economic, competitive, social and market conditions, including various termination rights of the Company and its partners, the ability of the Company to renew existing contracts - in whole or in part, and to sign contracts with new federal, state, and local government agencies, the Company’s ability to identify and acquire suitable acquisition candidates and to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, as well as possible data security incidents. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements” of the Company’s most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. These filings are available at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NIC INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND FINANCIAL SUMMARY (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: State enterprise revenues $ 82,829 $ 86,555 $ 160,085 $ 167,346 Software & services revenues 8,737 5,943 16,662 11,877 Total revenues 91,566 92,498 176,747 179,223 Operating expenses: State enterprise cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation & amortization 52,277 51,711 100,933 100,353 Software & services cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation & amortization 3,329 2,235 6,049 4,463 Selling & administrative 8,356 8,268 18,320 15,771 Enterprise technology & product support 6,745 5,735 13,190 11,382 Depreciation & amortization 3,130 2,145 5,551 4,210 Total operating expenses 73,837 70,094 144,043 136,179 Operating income 17,729 22,404 32,704 43,044 Other income: Interest income 577 57 1,181 58 Income before income taxes 18,306 22,461 33,885 43,102 Income tax provision 3,846 5,450 7,923 10,582 Net income $ 14,460 $ 17,011 $ 25,962 $ 32,520 Basic net income per share $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.38 $ 0.48 Diluted net income per share $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.38 $ 0.48 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 66,940 66,541 66,806 66,432 Diluted 66,940 66,561 66,806 66,447 Key financial metrics: Total revenue growth (1 )% 8 % (1 )% 6 % Recurring revenues as a % of total revenues 97 % 96 % 97 % 97 % State enterprise revenue growth (4 )% 9 % (4 )% 7 % Same state revenue growth 10 % 8 % 10 % 8 % Gross profit % - state enterprise 37 % 40 % 37 % 40 % Software & services revenue growth 47 % — % 40 % — % Gross profit % - software & services 62 % 62 % 64 % 62 % Selling & administrative as a % of total revenues 9 % 9 % 10 % 9 % Enterprise technology & product support as a % of total revenues 7 % 6 % 7 % 6 % Operating income as a % of total revenue ("operating margin") 19 % 24 % 19 % 24 % State enterprise revenue analysis: IGS $ 55,537 $ 55,111 $ 105,691 $ 105,379 DHR 23,413 26,645 47,098 53,883 Development services 2,642 3,562 4,821 5,609 Fixed-fee management services 1,237 1,237 2,475 2,475 Total state enterprise revenues $ 82,829 $ 86,555 $ 160,085 $ 167,346

NIC INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value amount) (Unaudited) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 186,535 $ 191,700 Trade accounts receivable, net 113,116 80,904 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 12,603 13,730 Total current assets 312,254 286,334 Property and equipment, net 10,956 10,256 Right of use lease assets, net 11,924 — Intangible assets, net 23,195 13,604 Goodwill 5,965 — Other assets 353 332 Total assets $ 364,647 $ 310,526 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 83,708 $ 60,092 Accrued expenses 22,713 24,150 Lease liabilities 4,077 — Other current liabilities 5,441 4,883 Total current liabilities 115,939 89,125 Deferred income taxes, net 1,757 781 Lease liabilities 8,263 — Other long-term liabilities 9,346 8,931 Total liabilities 135,305 98,837 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par, 200,000 shares authorized, 66,956 and 66,569 shares issued and outstanding 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 120,204 117,763 Retained earnings 109,131 93,919 Total stockholders' equity 229,342 211,689 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 364,647 $ 310,526

NIC INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 Common Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Retained

Earnings Shares Amount Total Balance, January 1, 2019 66,569 $ 7 $ 117,763 $ 93,919 $ 211,689 Net income — — — 11,502 11,502 Dividends declared — — — (5,402 ) (5,402 ) Dividend equivalents on unvested performance-based restricted stock awards — — 27 (27 ) — Dividend equivalents cancelled upon forfeiture of performance-based restricted stock awards — — (122 ) 122 — Restricted stock vestings 364 — — — — Shares surrendered and cancelled upon vesting of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholdings (153 ) — (2,609 ) — (2,609 ) Stock-based compensation — — 2,272 — 2,272 Shares issuable in lieu of dividend payments on unvested performance-based restricted stock awards 3 — — — — Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 128 — 1,443 — 1,443 Balance, March 31, 2019 66,911 7 118,774 100,114 218,895 Net income — — — 14,460 14,460 Dividends declared — — — (5,416 ) (5,416 ) Dividend equivalents on unvested performance-based restricted stock awards — — 27 (27 ) — Restricted stock vestings 47 — — — — Shares surrendered and cancelled upon vesting of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholdings (2 ) — (28 ) — (28 ) Stock-based compensation — — 1,431 — 1,431 Balance, June 30, 2019 66,956 $ 7 $ 120,204 $ 109,131 $ 229,342

NIC INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2018 Common Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Retained

Earnings Shares Amount Total Balance, January 1, 2018 66,271 $ 7 $ 111,275 $ 56,960 $ 168,242 Cumulative effect of adoption of new accounting standard — — — 208 208 Net income — — — 15,508 15,508 Dividends declared — — — (5,370 ) (5,370 ) Dividend equivalents on unvested performance-based restricted stock awards — — 34 (34 ) — Dividend equivalents cancelled upon forfeiture of performance-based restricted stock awards — — (140 ) 140 — Restricted stock vestings 202 — — — — Shares surrendered and cancelled upon vesting of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholdings (81 ) — (1,132 ) — (1,132 ) Stock-based compensation — — 1,511 — 1,511 Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 122 — 1,382 — 1,382 Balance, March 31, 2018 66,514 7 112,930 67,412 180,349 Net income — — — 17,011 17,011 Dividends declared — — — (5,385 ) (5,385 ) Dividend equivalents on unvested performance-based restricted stock awards — — 33 (33 ) — Restricted stock vestings 44 — — — — Shares surrendered and cancelled upon vesting of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholdings (2 ) — (32 ) — (32 ) Stock-based compensation — — 1,576 — 1,576 Balance, June 30, 2018 66,556 $ 7 $ 114,507 $ 79,005 $ 193,519

NIC INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 25,962 $ 32,520 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation & amortization 5,551 4,210 Stock-based compensation expense 3,703 3,087 Deferred income taxes 976 614 Provision for (recoveries) losses on accounts receivable (148 ) 343 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (31,613 ) 10,838 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 1,130 (170 ) Other assets 2,191 262 Accounts payable 23,616 (19,460 ) Accrued expenses (1,439 ) (4,393 ) Other current liabilities 32 (209 ) Other long-term liabilities (2,190 ) 758 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,771 28,400 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,831 ) (2,411 ) Business combination (10,000 ) — Asset acquisition (3,486 ) — Capitalized software development costs (4,607 ) (3,503 ) Net cash used in investing activities (20,924 ) (5,914 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends on common stock (10,818 ) (10,755 ) Proceeds from employee common stock purchases 1,443 1,382 Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation awards (2,637 ) (1,165 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,012 ) (10,538 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (5,165 ) 11,948 Cash, beginning of period 191,700 160,777 Cash, end of period 186,535 172,725 Other cash flow information: Non-cash investing activities: Contingent consideration - business combination $ 960 $ — Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid — 166 Cash payments: Income taxes paid, net $ 6,925 $ 8,883

NIC INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 14,460 $ 17,011 $ 25,962 $ 32,520 Add: Income tax expense 3,846 5,450 7,923 10,582 Less: Interest income 577 57 1,181 58 Operating income 17,729 22,404 32,704 43,044 Add: Depreciation & amortization expense 3,130 2,145 5,551 4,210 Add: Stock-based compensation expense, inclusive of executive severance (1) 1,431 1,576 3,703 3,087 Add: Executive severance payments (1) — — 1,526 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,290 $ 26,125 $ 43,484 $ 50,341 Total Revenues $ 91,566 $ 92,498 $ 176,747 $ 179,223 Net income as a % of total revenues ("net profit margin") 16 % 18 % 15 % 18 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of total revenues ("Adjusted EBITDA margin") 24 % 28 % 25 % 28 % Detail of stock-based compensation expense State enterprise cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation & amortization $ 395 $ 362 $ 757 $ 805 Software & services cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation & amortization 21 36 56 76 Selling & administrative 857 1,021 2,572 1,858 Enterprise technology & product support 158 157 318 348 Stock-based compensation expense $ 1,431 $ 1,576 $ 3,703 $ 3,087

(1) Executive severance expense of $2.6 million related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Operating Officer is included in selling & administrative expense in the consolidated statements of income and financial summary for the six months ended June 30, 2019. These costs consisted of a one-time cash payment of $1.5 million and $1.1 million of stock-based compensation expense associated with the accelerated vesting of certain restricted stock awards. These costs were excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because the Company does not regard these costs as reflective of normal recurring costs to operate its business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005964/en/