Rogers Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) today announced financial results for the 2019 second quarter.

The Company reported 2019 second quarter net sales of $242.9 million, a 1.3% increase compared to 2019 first quarter net sales of $239.8 million and a 13.1% increase compared to 2018 second quarter net sales of $214.7 million. Net sales for the 2019 second quarter were within the Company's previously announced guidance range of $240 to $250 million. Currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted the 2019 second quarter net sales by $0.5 million compared to 2019 first quarter net sales, and by $8.1 million compared to 2018 second quarter net sales.

Second quarter 2019 net income was $24.3 million compared to $28.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $17.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Earnings for 2019 second quarter were $1.30 per diluted share compared to $1.52 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019 and $0.93 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. Earnings per diluted share were at the high end of the Company's previously announced guidance range of $1.16 to $1.31. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.64 per diluted share for the 2019 second quarter compared to adjusted earnings of $1.85 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.19 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings exceeded the high end of the Company's previously announced guidance range of $1.47 to $1.62 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $53.1 million, or 21.9% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $53.1 million, or 22.2% of net sales, reported in the first quarter of 2019 and $43.8 million, or 20.4% of net sales, reported in the second quarter of 2018.

Gross margin was 35.3% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 35.6% in the first quarter of 2019 and 35.7% in the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 gross margin was within the Company's previously announced guidance range of 35% to 36%. Operating margin was 13.7% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 13.7% in the first quarter of 2019 and 11.7% in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted operating margin was 17.2% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 17.1% in the first quarter of 2019 and 14.8% in the second quarter of 2018.

"We achieved record quarterly revenue and adjusted earnings above the top end of our guidance range in Q2, driven by 5G demand and continued strength in ADAS," stated Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers’ President and CEO. "We are encouraged by our strong performance, however our cautious near-term outlook is due to uncertainties related to ongoing trade tensions, which could affect the current 5G demand ramp, and continued weakness in industrial and conventional automotive markets. The market outlook for Advanced Connectivity and Advanced Mobility applications remains very strong and we are focused on operational improvements that will allow us to fully capitalize on these significant market opportunities."

Business segment discussion

Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS)

Advanced Connectivity Solutions reported 2019 second quarter net sales of $92.5 million, a 15.0% increase compared to 2019 first quarter net sales of $80.5 million and a 21.1% increase compared to 2018 second quarter net sales of $76.4 million. The sequential increase in 2019 second quarter net sales was largely driven by demand for high frequency circuit materials used in 5G and 4G wireless infrastructure and continued strength in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Second quarter 2019 net sales were favorably impacted by $0.1 million due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates compared to 2019 first quarter net sales, but were unfavorably impacted by $2.5 million compared to 2018 second quarter net sales.

Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS)

Elastomeric Material Solutions reported 2019 second quarter net sales of $93.9 million, a 1.2% increase compared to 2019 first quarter net sales of $92.8 million and an 18.5% increase compared to 2018 second quarter net sales of $79.2 million. The sequential increase in 2019 second quarter net sales was due to strong demand in portable electronics, EV/HEV batteries and mass transit. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates unfavorably impacted net sales by $0.2 million in the 2019 second quarter compared to 2019 first quarter net sales, and by $2.2 million compared to 2018 second quarter net sales.

Power Electronics Solutions (PES)

Power Electronics Solutions reported 2019 second quarter net sales of $51.7 million, a 13.6% decrease compared to 2019 first quarter net sales of $59.8 million and a 3.7% decrease compared to 2018 second quarter net sales of $53.6 million. The 2019 second quarter sequential decrease was primarily due to weaker demand for power semiconductor substrates in industrial and vehicle electrification applications, partially offset by stronger rail and renewable energy demand. Second quarter 2019 net sales were unfavorably impacted by $0.4 million due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates compared to 2019 first quarter net sales and by $3.2 million compared to 2018 second quarter net sales.

Other

Other reported 2019 second quarter net sales of $4.8 million, a 29.4% decrease compared to 2019 first quarter net sales of $6.8 million and a 12.3% decrease compared to 2018 second quarter net sales of $5.4 million. The sequential decrease in 2019 second quarter net sales was due to a last-time buy in the Durel business in the prior quarter.

Balance sheet and other highlights

Cash position

Rogers ended the second quarter of 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $173.1 million, an increase of $5.4 million from $167.7 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in cash resulted primarily from net cash provided by operating activities of $67.5 million, partially offset by capital expenditures of $24.0 million and repayment of debt principle of $33.0 million.

Effective tax rate

Rogers' effective tax rate was 22.9% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 14.2% for the first quarter of 2019. The second quarter effective tax rate was higher due primarily to certain discrete tax benefits realized in the first quarter. The Company expects the effective tax rate for the second half of 2019 to be 24% to 25%.

Financial outlook

Rogers guides its 2019 third quarter net sales to a range of $225 to $235 million and gross margin to a range of 35% to 36%. Rogers guides its 2019 third quarter earnings to a range of $1.05 to $1.20 per diluted share and adjusted earnings to a range of $1.30 to $1.45 per diluted share.

For the full year 2019, Rogers expects capital expenditures to be in a range of $50 to $60 million.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers-- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which concern our plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include: failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and political conditions in the United States and abroad, particularly in China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the ongoing trade policy dispute between the United States and China, as well as adverse changes in trade policy, tariff regulation or other trade restrictions, including trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the results of our research and development efforts; adverse competitive developments, including the extent to which our products are incorporated into end-user products and systems and the extent to which those products and systems achieve commercial success; business development transactions and related integration considerations, including failure to realize, or delays in the realization of anticipated benefits of such transactions; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product liability litigation; inability to obtain raw materials, including commodities, from single or limited source suppliers in a timely and cost effective manner; uncertainties with regard to the timing, expense and cash outlays associated with the termination and settlement of the Rogers Corporation Defined Benefit Pension Plan; and changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law.

Additional information

(Financial statements follow)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 242,852 $ 214,675 $ 482,650 $ 429,286 Cost of sales 157,024 138,003 311,428 276,007 Gross margin 85,828 76,672 171,222 153,279 Selling, general and administrative expenses 43,649 42,540 86,901 83,137 Research and development expenses 7,843 8,750 15,452 16,884 Restructuring and impairment charges 1,083 541 1,905 963 Other operating (income) expense, net 40 (383 ) 951 (3,974 ) Operating income 33,213 25,224 66,013 56,269 Equity income in unconsolidated joint ventures 1,742 1,804 2,579 2,811 Other income (expense), net (1,401 ) (34 ) 3 32 Interest expense, net (2,038 ) (1,292 ) (3,976 ) (2,503 ) Income before income tax expense 31,516 25,702 64,619 56,609 Income tax expense 7,223 8,373 11,927 13,144 Net income $ 24,293 $ 17,329 $ 52,692 $ 43,465 Basic earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 0.94 $ 2.84 $ 2.37 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 0.93 $ 2.82 $ 2.33 Shares used in computing: Basic earnings per share 18,568 18,389 18,562 18,338 Diluted earnings per share 18,730 18,660 18,711 18,635

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (IN THOUSANDS) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,068 $ 167,738 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,215 and $1,354 156,924 144,623 Contract assets 25,573 22,728 Inventories 135,067 132,637 Prepaid income taxes 4,275 3,093 Asbestos-related insurance receivables, current portion 4,138 4,138 Other current assets 10,814 10,829 Total current assets 509,859 485,786 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $331,553 and $317,414 248,309 242,759 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 17,534 18,667 Deferred income taxes 11,080 8,236 Goodwill 263,804 264,885 Other intangible assets, net of amortization 167,985 177,008 Pension assets 19,918 19,273 Asbestos-related insurance receivables, non-current portion 60,247 59,685 Other long-term assets 8,617 3,045 Total assets $ 1,307,353 $ 1,279,344 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 42,214 $ 40,321 Accrued employee benefits and compensation 31,798 30,491 Accrued income taxes payable 9,048 7,032 Asbestos-related liabilities, current portion 5,547 5,547 Other accrued liabilities 24,085 23,789 Total current liabilities 112,692 107,180 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 195,482 228,482 Pension and other postretirement benefits liabilities 1,739 1,739 Asbestos-related liabilities, non-current portion 65,226 64,799 Non-current income tax 8,554 8,418 Deferred income taxes 10,768 10,806 Other long-term liabilities 15,378 9,596 Shareholders’ equity Capital stock - $1 par value; 50,000 authorized shares; 18,559 and 18,395 shares issued and outstanding 18,559 18,395 Additional paid-in capital 131,836 132,360 Retained earnings 829,075 776,403 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (81,956 ) (78,834 ) Total shareholders' equity 897,514 848,324 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,307,353 $ 1,279,344

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures:

This earnings release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”):

(1) Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which the Company defines as earnings per diluted share excluding amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and discrete items, such as restructuring, severance, impairments and other related costs, acquisition and related integration costs, change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior period, asbestos litigation-related charges, transition services related to the asset acquisition, and gains or losses on asset dispositions (collectively, “Discrete Items”);

(2) Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and Discrete Items; and

(3) Adjusted operating margin, which the Company defines as operating margin excluding amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and Discrete Items.

Management believes each of these measures is useful to investors because they allow for comparison to the Company’s performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure the Company’s core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. As a result, management believes that adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating margin enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in the Company’s business and evaluate the Company’s performance relative to peer companies. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth below.

Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share for the second quarter*: 2019 2019 2018 Earnings per diluted share Q2 Q1 Q2 GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.30 $ 1.52 $ 0.93 Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs 0.15 0.07 0.09 Acquisition and related integration costs 0.01 0.02 0.04 Change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior period — 0.02 — Loss (gain) on sale of long-lived assets — 0.01 (0.02 ) Transition services, net — 0.03 — Total discrete items $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Earnings per diluted share adjusted for discrete items $ 1.46 $ 1.67 $ 1.04 Acquisition intangible amortization $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.64 $ 1.85 $ 1.19

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter*: 2019 2019 2018 (amounts in millions) Q2 Q1 Q2 Net income $ 24.3 $ 28.4 $ 17.3 Interest expense, net 2.0 1.9 1.3 Income tax expense 7.2 4.7 8.4 Depreciation 7.7 8.5 7.1 Amortization 4.4 4.5 3.8 Stock-based compensation expense 3.7 2.5 3.1 Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs 3.7 1.9 2.2 Acquisition and related integration costs 0.3 0.5 0.9 Change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior period — 0.5 — Asbestos-related charges 0.1 — — Transition services lease income (0.3 ) (0.6 ) — Loss (gain) on sale of long-lived assets — 0.3 (0.4 ) Adjusted EBITDA** $ 53.1 $ 53.1 $ 43.8

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

**Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 has been recast to reflect the add-back of stock-based compensation expense.

Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to adjusted operating margin for the second quarter*: 2019 2018 Operating margin Q2 Q1 Q2 GAAP operating margin 13.7 % 13.7 % 11.7 % Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs 1.5 % 0.8 % 1.0 % Acquisition and related integration costs 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.4 % Change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior period —% 0.2 % —% Loss (gain) on sale of long-lived assets —% 0.1 % (0.2 )% Transition services, net —% 0.3 % —% Total discrete items 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.2 % Operating margin adjusted for discrete items 15.4 % 15.3 % 13.0 % Acquisition intangible amortization 1.8 % 1.8 % 1.8 % Adjusted operating margin 17.2 % 17.1 % 14.8 %

*Percentages in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2019 second quarter: Guidance

Q2 2019 GAAP earnings per diluted share $1.16 - $1.31 Discrete items $0.13 Acquisition intangible amortization $0.18 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $1.47 - $1.62

Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2019 third quarter: Guidance

Q3 2019 GAAP earnings per diluted share $1.05- $1.20 Discrete items $0.07 Acquisition intangible amortization $0.18 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $1.30 - $1.45

