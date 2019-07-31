TSYS Reports Second Quarter Earnings

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 31, 2019 04:23 PM EDT
TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today reported results for the second quarter of 2019.
“We were pleased to deliver another quarter of solid performance with increases in net revenue and adjusted diluted EPS, and margin expansion,” said M. Troy Woods, Chairman, President and CEO of TSYS. “We also remain confident that the combined strengths of merging with Global Payments will enhance shareholder value and create opportunities for our team members and customers.”
Highlights for the second quarter of 2019 vs. 2018:
- Total revenues were $1.04 billion, an increase of 2.8%. On a constant currency basis (non-GAAP), total revenues increased 3.4%.
- Net revenue (non-GAAP), which excludes reimbursable items, was $979.9 million, an increase of 2.4%. On a constant currency basis (non-GAAP), net revenue increased 3.1%.
- Net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders was $162.8 million, an increase of 14.3%. Diluted EPS was $0.91, an increase of 17.5%.
- Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) were $226.7 million, an increase of 11.2%. Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.27, an increase of 14.4%.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $368.9 million, an increase of 6.9%.
2019 Full Year Guidance
TSYS reiterates its full year 2019 financial guidance which is included on page 16 in the financial schedules of this release. The guidance does not include any impact related to the previously announced merger with Global Payments.
Conference Call
Due to the pending merger with Global Payments, TSYS will not host a conference call/webcast to review the second quarter 2019 financial results.
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release contains information prepared in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) as well as non-GAAP information. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of its consolidated financial information as prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies.
Additional information about non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, net revenue, revenues measured on a constant currency basis, adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS, and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included on pages 12 to 16 in the financial schedules of this release.
About TSYS
TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum — for issuers, merchants and consumers. We succeed because we put people and their needs at the heart of every decision to help them unlock payment opportunities. It’s an approach we call People-Centered Payments®.
Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 13,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.0 billion in 2018, while processing more than 32.3 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “could,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding TSYS’ expectations for its financial performance for the full year 2019, and the assumptions underlying such statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TSYS’ management, are based on management’s assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements in this press release. Many of these factors are beyond TSYS’ ability to control or predict. These factors include, but are not limited to, the material breach of security of any of TSYS’ systems; TSYS’ ability to integrate acquisitions and achieve the anticipated growth opportunities and other benefits of the acquisitions, particularly the recently completed Cayan acquisition; the effect of current domestic and worldwide economic conditions; risks associated with foreign operations, including adverse developments with respect to foreign currency exchange rates, and in particular with respect to the current environment, adverse developments with respect to foreign currency exchange rates as a result of the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union (Brexit) and the uncertainty over the terms and timing of the expected departure; expenses incurred associated with the signing of a significant client; conversions and deconversions of clients’ portfolios do not occur as scheduled; the deconversion of a significant client; changes occur in laws, rules, regulations, credit card association rules, prepaid industry rules or other industry standards affecting TSYS and our clients that may result in costly new compliance burdens on TSYS and our clients and lead to a decrease in the volume and/or number of transactions processed or limit the types and amounts of fees that can be charged to customers, and in particular the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s new rule regarding prepaid financial products; the potential for our systems and software to contain undetected errors, viruses or defects; the costs and effects of litigation, investigations or similar matters or adverse facts and developments relating thereto; adverse developments with respect to the payment card industry in general, including a decline in the use of cards as a payment mechanism; one or more of the assumptions upon which earnings guidance for 2019 is based is inaccurate; growth rates of TSYS’ existing clients are lower than anticipated or attrition rates of existing clients are higher than anticipated; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of TSYS and Global Payments to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against TSYS, Global Payments or their respective directors; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the merger on a timely basis or at all, including the risk that regulatory approvals required for the merger are not obtained on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction; the ability to obtain approval by TSYS shareholders and Global Payments shareholders on the expected terms and schedule; difficulties and delays in integrating the TSYS and Global Payments businesses, including with respect to implementing systems to prevent a material security breach of any internal systems or to successfully manage credit and fraud risks in business units; failing to fully realize anticipated cost savings and other anticipated benefits of the merger when expected or at all; business disruptions from the proposed merger that will harm TSYS’ or Global Payments’ business, including current plans and operations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the merger, including as it relates to TSYS’ or Global Payments’ ability to successfully renew existing client contracts on favorable terms or at all and obtain new clients; failing to comply with the applicable requirements of Visa, Mastercard or other payment networks or card schemes or changes in those requirements; the ability of TSYS or Global Payments to retain and hire key personnel; the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the common stock of Global Payments following the merger, including the dilution caused by Global Payments’ issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; the continued availability of capital and financing following the merger; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which TSYS and Global Payments operate; the impact of new or changes in current laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards, including privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations; and events beyond TSYS’ or Global Payments’ control, such as acts of terrorism.
Additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated in this release can be found in TSYS’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. TSYS disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise except as required by law.
Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed merger, Global Payments filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Global Payments’ common stock to be issued in connection with the merger on July 23, 2019. The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement/prospectus. Global Payments and TSYS commenced mailing the joint proxy statement/prospectus to shareholders on or about July 25, 2019. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND THE RELATED JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED MERGER, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY DO AND WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT TSYS, GLOBAL PAYMENTS AND THE PROPOSED MERGER.
Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or from TSYS at its website, www.tsys.com, or from Global Payments at its website, www.globalpaymentsinc.com. Documents filed with the SEC by TSYS will be available free of charge by accessing TSYS’ website at www.tsys.com under the heading Investor Relations, or, alternatively, by directing a request by telephone or mail to TSYS at One TSYS Way, Columbus, Georgia 31901, and documents filed with the SEC by Global Payments will be available free of charge by accessing Global Payments’ website at www.globalpaymentsinc.com under the heading Investor Relations or, alternatively, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Global Payments at 3550 Lenox Road, Suite 3000, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, Attention: Investor Relations.
Participants In The Solicitation
TSYS and Global Payments and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Global Payments and TSYS in respect of the proposed merger under the rules of the SEC. Information about Global Payments’ directors and executive officers is available in Global Payments’ proxy statement dated March 13, 2019 for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Information about TSYS’ directors and executive officers is available in TSYS’ proxy statement dated March 20, 2019 for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus referenced above and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the merger when they become available. Investors should read the joint proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from Global Payments or TSYS using the sources indicated above.
No Offer Or Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.
|
TSYS
|
Financial Highlights
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Change
|
|Total revenues
|
$
|
|
1,035,485
|
|
1,007,580
|
|
2.8
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
2,070,016
|
|
1,994,750
|
|
3.8
|
|
%
|Cost of services
|
630,821
|
|
617,818
|
|
2.1
|
|
1,263,032
|
|
1,231,183
|
|
2.6
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
185,577
|
|
181,064
|
|
2.5
|
|
364,627
|
|
366,598
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|Total expenses
|
816,398
|
|
798,882
|
|
2.2
|
|
1,627,659
|
|
1,597,781
|
|
1.9
|
|Operating income
|
219,087
|
|
208,698
|
|
5.0
|
|
442,357
|
|
396,969
|
|
11.4
|
|Nonoperating expenses
|
(37,416
|
)
|
(41,170
|
)
|
9.1
|
|
(80,407
|
)
|
(78,812
|
)
|
(2.0
|
)
|Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity investments
|
181,671
|
|
|
167,528
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
|
361,950
|
|
|
318,157
|
|
|
13.8
|
|Income tax expense
|
31,128
|
|
37,415
|
|
(16.8
|
)
|
61,027
|
|
55,549
|
|
9.9
|
|Income before equity in income of equity investments
|
150,543
|
|
130,113
|
|
15.7
|
|
300,923
|
|
262,608
|
|
14.6
|
|Equity in income of equity investments, net of tax
|
12,217
|
|
12,322
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
23,444
|
|
22,929
|
|
2.2
|
|Net income
|
162,760
|
|
142,435
|
|
14.3
|
|
324,367
|
|
285,537
|
|
13.6
|
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
na
|
-
|
|
(1,261
|
)
|
100.0
|
|Net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders
|
$
|
|
162,760
|
|
142,435
|
|
14.3
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
324,367
|
|
284,276
|
|
14.1
|
|
%
|Earnings per share (EPS):
|Basic EPS
|
$
|
|
0.92
|
|
0.78
|
|
17.7
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
1.83
|
|
1.56
|
|
16.9
|
|
%
|Diluted EPS
|
$
|
|
0.91
|
|
0.78
|
|
17.5
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
1.81
|
|
1.55
|
|
16.8
|
|
%
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|(includes participating securities)
|Basic
|
176,962
|
|
182,355
|
|
177,697
|
|
181,991
|
|Diluted
|
178,514
|
|
183,575
|
|
179,198
|
|
183,456
|
|Dividends declared per share
|
$
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.13
|
|
$
|
|
0.26
|
|
0.26
|
|Non-GAAP measures:*
|Net revenue
|
$
|
|
979,920
|
|
956,548
|
|
2.4
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
1,960,189
|
|
1,892,045
|
|
3.6
|
|
%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
|
368,939
|
|
345,021
|
|
6.9
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
726,226
|
|
675,943
|
|
7.4
|
|
%
|Adjusted earnings
|
$
|
|
226,686
|
|
203,796
|
|
11.2
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
442,132
|
|
411,383
|
|
7.5
|
|
%
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|
$
|
|
1.27
|
|
1.11
|
|
14.4
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
2.47
|
|
2.24
|
|
10.0
|
|
%
|* See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|na = not applicable
|
TSYS
|
Segment Breakdown
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
|Adjusted segment EBITDA:
|Issuer Solutions (a)
|
|
$
|
209,845
|
|
195,275
|
|
|
14,570
|
|
7.5
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
414,779
|
|
391,040
|
|
|
23,739
|
|
6.1
|
|
%
|Merchant Solutions (b)
|
|
138,366
|
|
133,418
|
|
|
4,948
|
|
3.7
|
|
267,201
|
|
252,358
|
|
|
14,843
|
|
5.9
|
|Consumer Solutions (c)
|
|
53,595
|
|
54,545
|
|
|
(950
|
)
|
(1.7
|
)
|
117,288
|
|
108,212
|
|
|
9,076
|
|
8.4
|
|Corporate admin and other
|
|
(32,867
|
)
|
(38,217
|
)
|
|
5,350
|
|
14.0
|
|
(73,042
|
)
|
(75,667
|
)
|
|
2,625
|
|
3.5
|
|Total (d)
|
|
368,939
|
|
345,021
|
|
|
23,918
|
|
6.9
|
|
726,226
|
|
675,943
|
|
|
50,283
|
|
7.4
|
|Less:
|
|Share-based compensation
|
|
11,500
|
|
14,229
|
|
|
(2,729
|
)
|
(19.2
|
)
|
22,214
|
|
20,524
|
|
|
1,690
|
|
8.2
|
|M&A and integration expenses
|
|
17,150
|
|
2,581
|
|
|
14,569
|
|nm
|
20,860
|
|
16,949
|
|
|
3,911
|
|
23.1
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
104,773
|
|
104,290
|
|
|
483
|
|
0.5
|
|
208,483
|
|
208,679
|
|
|
(196
|
)
|
(0.1
|
)
|Client incentive/contract cost amortization
|
|
8,250
|
|
6,712
|
|
|
1,538
|
|
22.9
|
|
16,288
|
|
13,584
|
|
|
2,704
|
|
19.9
|
|Contract cost asset amortization
|
|
8,179
|
|
8,511
|
|
|
(332
|
)
|
(3.9
|
)
|
16,024
|
|
19,238
|
|
|
(3,214
|
)
|
(16.7
|
)
|Operating income
|
|
219,087
|
|
208,698
|
|
|
10,389
|
|
5.0
|
|
442,357
|
|
396,969
|
|
|
45,388
|
|
11.4
|
|Nonoperating expenses
|
|
(37,416
|
)
|
(41,170
|
)
|
|
3,754
|
|
9.1
|
|
(80,407
|
)
|
(78,812
|
)
|
|
(1,595
|
)
|
(2.0
|
)
|Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity investments
|
|
$
|
181,671
|
|
167,528
|
|
|
14,143
|
|
8.4
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
361,950
|
|
318,157
|
|
|
43,793
|
|
13.8
|
|
%
|
|Net revenue by segment:
|
|Issuer Solutions (e)
|
|
$
|
432,445
|
|
421,015
|
|
|
11,430
|
|
2.7
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
865,919
|
|
844,589
|
|
|
21,330
|
|
2.5
|
|
%
|Merchant Solutions (f)
|
|
364,210
|
|
346,389
|
|
|
17,821
|
|
5.1
|
|
707,166
|
|
663,792
|
|
|
43,374
|
|
6.5
|
|Consumer Solutions (g)
|
|
196,143
|
|
200,293
|
|
|
(4,150
|
)
|
(2.1
|
)
|
415,321
|
|
410,781
|
|
|
4,540
|
|
1.1
|
|Segment net revenue
|
|
992,798
|
|
967,697
|
|
|
25,101
|
|
2.6
|
|
1,988,406
|
|
1,919,162
|
|
|
69,244
|
|
3.6
|
|Less: Intersegment revenues
|
|
12,878
|
|
11,149
|
|
|
1,729
|
|
15.5
|
|
28,217
|
|
27,117
|
|
|
1,100
|
|
4.1
|
|Net revenue (h)
|
|
979,920
|
|
956,548
|
|
|
23,372
|
|
2.4
|
|
1,960,189
|
|
1,892,045
|
|
|
68,144
|
|
3.6
|
|Add: reimbursable items
|
|
55,565
|
|
51,032
|
|
|
4,533
|
|
8.9
|
|
109,827
|
|
102,705
|
|
|
7,122
|
|
6.9
|
|Total revenues
|
|
$
|
1,035,485
|
|
1,007,580
|
|
|
27,905
|
|
2.8
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
2,070,016
|
|
1,994,750
|
|
|
75,266
|
|
3.8
|
|
%
|Adjusted segment EBITDA margin on segment net revenue:
|Issuer Solutions (a)/(e)
|
48.5
|
%
|
46.4
|
%
|
47.9
|
%
|
46.3
|
%
|Merchant Solutions (b)/(f)
|
38.0
|
%
|
38.5
|
%
|
37.8
|
%
|
38.0
|
%
|Consumer Solutions (c)/(g)
|
27.3
|
%
|
27.2
|
%
|
28.2
|
%
|
26.3
|
%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin on net revenue (d)/(h)
|
37.6
|
%
|
36.1
|
%
|
37.0
|
%
|
35.7
|
%
|nm = not meaningful
|TSYS
|Segment Breakdown
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Change
|Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
$
|
|
%
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
$
|
|
%
|Depreciation and amortization by segment:
|Issuer Solutions
|
|
$
|
|
36,129
|
29,640
|
|
6,489
|
|
21.9
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
71,296
|
|
57,971
|
|
|
13,325
|
|
23.0
|
|
%
|Merchant Solutions
|
|
8,257
|
7,523
|
|
734
|
|
9.8
|
|
15,940
|
|
15,348
|
|
|
592
|
|
3.9
|
|Consumer Solutions
|
|
5,202
|
4,313
|
|
889
|
|
20.6
|
|
9,618
|
|
8,573
|
|
|
1,045
|
|
12.2
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
49,588
|
41,476
|
|
8,112
|
|
19.6
|
|
96,854
|
|
81,892
|
|
|
14,962
|
|
18.3
|
|Acquisition intangible amortization
|
|
53,706
|
61,865
|
|
(8,159
|
)
|
(13.2
|
)
|
108,663
|
|
124,888
|
|
|
(16,225
|
)
|
(13.0
|
)
|Corporate admin and other
|
|
1,479
|
949
|
|
530
|
|
55.8
|
|
2,966
|
|
1,899
|
|
|
1,067
|
|
56.2
|
|Total depreciation and amortization
|
|
$
|
|
104,773
|
104,290
|
|
483
|
|
0.5
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
208,483
|
|
208,679
|
|
|
(196
|
)
|
(0.1
|
)
|
%
|
|
|Segment statistical data:
|
|
|Issuer Solutions
|
|Total transactions (in millions)
|
|
6,645.4
|
6,050.0
|
|
595.4
|
|
9.8
|
|
%
|
12,594.2
|
|
11,598.0
|
|
|
996.2
|
|
8.6
|
|
%
|Total Accounts on File (AOF) (in millions)
|
|
769.0
|
|
829.3
|
|
|
(60.3
|
)
|
(7.3
|
)
|
%
|Total Traditional AOF (in millions)
|
|
638.9
|
|
588.9
|
|
|
50.0
|
|
8.5
|
|
%
|
|Merchant Solutions
|
|Point-of-sale transactions (in millions)
|
|
1,700.3
|
1,498.5
|
|
201.8
|
|
13.5
|
|
%
|
3,224.7
|
|
2,838.0
|
|
|
386.7
|
|
13.6
|
|
%
|Dollar sales volume (in millions)
|
|
$
|
|
43,890.0
|
40,362.1
|
|
3,527.9
|
|
8.7
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
84,131.6
|
|
77,628.8
|
|
|
6,502.8
|
|
8.4
|
|
%
|Segment net revenue per transaction
|
|
$
|
|
0.214
|
0.231
|
|
(0.017
|
)
|
(7.3
|
)
|
%
|
$
|
|
0.219
|
|
0.234
|
|
|
(0.015
|
)
|
(6.2
|
)
|
%
|
|Consumer Solutions
|
|Gross dollar volume (in millions)
|
|
$
|
|
8,659.8
|
8,336.2
|
|
323.6
|
|
3.9
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
18,713.3
|
|
18,030.5
|
|
|
682.8
|
|
3.8
|
|
%
|Direct deposit 90-day active cards (in thousands)
|
2,453.3
|
|
2,518.7
|
|
|
(65.4
|
)
|
(2.6
|
)
|
%
|90-day active cards (in thousands)
|
4,973.6
|
|
5,078.5
|
|
|
(104.9
|
)
|
(2.1
|
)
|
%
|% of 90-day active cards with direct deposit
|
49.3
|
%
|
49.6
|
%
|
TSYS
|
Condensed Balance Sheet
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
|
458,220
|
471,156
|Accounts receivable, net
|
513,712
|
450,322
|Contract assets
|
43,847
|
30,950
|Other current assets
|
224,048
|
188,355
|Total current assets
|
1,239,827
|
1,140,783
|Goodwill
|
4,114,851
|
4,114,838
|Software and other intangible assets, net
|
1,224,111
|
1,331,238
|Property and equipment, net
|
373,868
|
383,074
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
198,539
|
-
|Contract assets - long-term
|
56,925
|
47,839
|Contract cost assets - long-term
|
148,938
|
145,598
|Other long term assets
|
349,747
|
305,339
|Total assets
|
$
|
|
7,706,806
|
7,468,709
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
|
57,911
|
97,956
|Current portion of long-term borrowings, finance leases and license agreements
|
35,523
|
29,125
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
43,346
|
-
|Contract liabilities
|
51,553
|
47,227
|Other current liabilities
|
312,994
|
341,293
|Total current liabilities
|
501,327
|
515,601
|Long-term borrowings, finance leases and license agreements, excluding current portion
|
4,042,738
|
|
|
3,889,541
|Long-term operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion
|
167,102
|
-
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|
401,486
|
380,278
|Contract liabilities - long-term
|
25,281
|
21,489
|Other long-term liabilities
|
74,278
|
75,894
|Total liabilities
|
5,212,212
|
4,882,803
|Equity
|
2,494,594
|
2,585,906
|Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
|
7,706,806
|
7,468,709
|
TSYS
|
Selected Cash Flow Highlights
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|
$
|
|
324,367
|
|
285,537
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Equity in income of equity investments, net of tax
|
(23,444
|
)
|
(22,929
|
)
|Dividends received from equity investments
|
-
|
|
892
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
208,483
|
|
208,679
|
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
2,652
|
|
2,362
|
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
25,555
|
|
-
|
|Share-based compensation
|
22,214
|
|
20,524
|
|Deferred income tax expense
|
21,258
|
|
18,657
|
|Other noncash adjustments
|
27,293
|
|
43,187
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(212,948
|
)
|
(86,316
|
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
395,430
|
|
470,593
|
|Purchases of property and equipment
|
(30,844
|
)
|
(48,608
|
)
|Additions to licensed computer software from vendors
|
(61,209
|
)
|
(19,216
|
)
|Additions to internally developed computer software
|
(24,817
|
)
|
(19,934
|
)
|Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
-
|
|
(1,051,629
|
)
|Other investing activities
|
(2,700
|
)
|
(4,119
|
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
(119,570
|
)
|
(1,143,506
|
)
|Principal payments on long-term borrowings, finance lease obligations and license agreements
|
(299,499
|
)
|
(2,626,534
|
)
|Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|
450,000
|
|
3,477,000
|
|Debt issuance costs
|
-
|
|
(15,979
|
)
|Purchase of noncontrolling interests
|
-
|
|
(126,000
|
)
|Dividends paid on common stock
|
(46,534
|
)
|
(47,189
|
)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
6,911
|
|
29,289
|
|Repurchase of common stock
|
(400,023
|
)
|
(82
|
)
|Other financing activities
|
-
|
|
(3,779
|
)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(289,145
|
)
|
686,726
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(332
|
)
|
(4,143
|
)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(13,617
|
)
|
9,670
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
474,279
|
|
451,370
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
|
460,662
|
|
461,040
|
|Supplemental
|Capital expenditures
|
$
|
|
116,870
|
|
87,758
|
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)*
|
$
|
|
278,560
|
|
382,835
|
|* See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|
TSYS
|
Supplemental Information
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts on File (AOF):
|
|
|
|
Total Accounts on File
|
|
|
|(in millions)
|
|
|
|
At June 2019
|
|
At June 2018
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|Consumer
|
532.2
|
|
493.8
|
|
7.8
|
|
%
|Commercial
|
61.6
|
|
56.8
|
|
8.4
|
|Other
|
45.1
|
|
38.3
|
|
18.0
|
|Traditional AOF
|
638.9
|
|
588.9
|
|
8.5
|
|Prepaid*/Stored Value
|
8.4
|
|
37.0
|
|
(77.2
|
)
|Commercial Card Single Use
|
121.7
|
|
106.0
|
|
14.8
|
|Government Services
|
-
|
|
97.4
|
|
(100.0
|
)
|Total AOF
|
769.0
|
|
829.3
|
|
(7.3
|
)
|
%
|* Prepaid does not include Consumer Solutions accounts.
|Growth in AOF:
|(in millions)
|
June 2018 to
|
June 2017 to
|Beginning balance
|
829.3
|
|
773.6
|
|Change in accounts on file due to:
|Internal growth of existing clients
|
56.7
|
|
53.7
|
|New clients
|
23.8
|
|
37.3
|
|Purges/Sales
|
(22.3
|
)
|
(34.4
|
)
|Deconversions
|
(118.5
|
)
|
(0.9
|
)
|Ending balance
|
769.0
|
|
829.3
|
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Non-GAAP Measures
|The schedules below provide a reconciliation of revenues and operating results on a constant currency basis to reported revenues and operating income. This non-GAAP measure presents second quarter 2019 financial results using the previous year’s foreign currency exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, TSYS’ total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were higher 3.4% as compared to a reported GAAP increase of 2.8%. On a constant currency basis, TSYS’ total revenues for the first six months of 2019 were higher 4.5% as compared to a reported GAAP increase of 3.8%.
|The schedules below also provide a reconciliation of total revenues to net revenue.
|The schedules below also provide a reconciliation of net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders to adjusted earnings, and diluted EPS to adjusted diluted EPS.
|Although the Company excludes the amortization of purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.
|The schedules below also provide a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA.
|The schedules below also provide a reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities and capital expenditures to free cash flow.
|The schedules below also provide a reconciliation of 2019 guidance of total revenues to net revenue and diluted EPS to adjusted diluted EPS.
|The tax rate used in the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS for the quarter is equal to an estimate of our annual effective tax rate on GAAP income. This effective rate is estimated annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that materially impact the effective tax rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the mix of revenues and expenses by entity and other significant events.
|TSYS believes that non-GAAP financial measures are important to enable investors to understand and evaluate its ongoing operating results. Accordingly, TSYS includes non-GAAP financial measures when reporting its financial results to shareholders and potential investors in order to provide them with an additional tool to evaluate TSYS’ ongoing business operations. TSYS believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are representative of comparative financial performance that reflects the economic substance of TSYS’ current and ongoing business operations.
|Although non-GAAP financial measures are often used to measure TSYS’ operating results and assess its financial performance, they are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation.
|TSYS believes that its provision of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with important key financial performance indicators that are utilized by management to assess TSYS’ operating results, evaluate the business and make operational decisions on a prospective, going-forward basis. Hence, management provides disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures to give shareholders and potential investors an opportunity to see TSYS as viewed by management, to assess TSYS with some of the same tools that management utilizes internally and to be able to compare such information with prior periods. TSYS believes that inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional information to help them better understand its financial statements just as management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to better understand the business, manage budgets and allocate resources.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|
|
Constant Currency Comparison
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Change
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Change
|
|Consolidated
|Total revenues (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,035,485
|
1,007,580
|
2.8
|
%
|
$
|
2,070,016
|
1,994,750
|
3.8
|
%
|Foreign currency impact (1)
|
6,839
|
-
|
15,107
|
-
|Constant currency (2) (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,042,324
|
1,007,580
|
3.4
|
%
|
$
|
2,085,123
|
1,994,750
|
4.5
|
%
|Net revenue (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
979,920
|
956,548
|
2.4
|
%
|
$
|
1,960,189
|
1,892,045
|
3.6
|
%
|Foreign currency impact (1)
|
6,354
|
-
|
14,060
|
-
|Constant currency (2) (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
986,274
|
956,548
|
3.1
|
%
|
$
|
1,974,249
|
1,892,045
|
4.3
|
%
|Operating income (GAAP)
|
$
|
219,087
|
208,698
|
5.0
|
%
|
$
|
442,357
|
396,969
|
11.4
|
%
|Foreign currency impact (1)
|
1,989
|
-
|
3,886
|
-
|Constant currency (2) (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
221,076
|
208,698
|
5.9
|
%
|
$
|
446,243
|
396,969
|
12.4
|
%
|Issuer Solutions
|Segment net revenue (GAAP)
|
$
|
432,445
|
421,015
|
2.7
|
%
|
$
|
865,919
|
844,589
|
2.5
|
%
|Foreign currency impact (1)
|
6,415
|
-
|
14,261
|
-
|Constant currency (2) (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
438,860
|
421,015
|
4.2
|
%
|
$
|
880,180
|
844,589
|
4.2
|
%
|(1) Reflects the impact of calculated changes in foreign currency rates from the comparable period.
|(2) Reflects current period results on a non-GAAP basis as if foreign currency rates did not change from the comparable prior year period.
|
Net Revenue
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Change
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Change
|
|Total revenues
|
$
|
1,035,485
|
1,007,580
|
2.8
|
%
|
$
|
2,070,016
|
1,994,750
|
3.8
|
%
|Less: reimbursable items
|
55,565
|
51,032
|
8.9
|
109,827
|
102,705
|
6.9
|Net revenue
|
$
|
979,920
|
956,548
|
2.4
|
%
|
$
|
1,960,189
|
1,892,045
|
3.6
|
%
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|
|Net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$
|
162,760
|
142,435
|
14.3
|
%
|
$
|
324,367
|
284,276
|
14.1
|
%
|Adjust for amounts attributable to TSYS common shareholders:
|Add: Acquisition intangible amortization*
|
53,707
|
61,830
|
(13.1
|
)
|
$
|
108,663
|
124,818
|
(12.9
|
)
|Add: Share-based compensation
|
11,500
|
14,228
|
(19.2
|
)
|
22,214
|
20,522
|
8.2
|Add: M&A and integration expenses**
|
17,150
|
2,581
|nm
|
20,860
|
16,949
|
23.1
|Less: Tax impact of adjustments***
|
(18,431
|
)
|
(17,278
|
)
|
(6.7
|
)
|
(33,972
|
)
|
(35,182
|
)
|
3.4
|Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
226,686
|
203,796
|
11.2
|
%
|
$
|
442,132
|
411,383
|
7.5
|
%
|Diluted EPS - Net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders
|As reported (GAAP)
|
$
|
0.91
|
0.78
|
17.5
|
%
|
$
|
1.81
|
1.55
|
16.8
|
%
|Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1.27
|
1.11
|
14.4
|
%
|
$
|
2.47
|
2.24
|
10.0
|
%
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
178,514
|
183,575
|
179,198
|
183,456
|* The Company’s amortization of acquisition intangible assets is disclosed in its 2018 Form 10-K filing in the applicable footnotes to the consolidated financial statements (Note 7 Other Intangible Assets, Net and the amortization expense associated with acquisition technology intangibles in Note 8 Intangible Assets – Computer Software, Net).
|** Costs associated with the merger & acquisitions and integrations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses and nonoperating expenses.
|*** Certain of these merger and acquisition costs are nondeductible for income tax purposes.
|nm = not meaningful
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|
|Net income (GAAP) (a)
|
$
|
|
162,760
|
142,435
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
324,367
|
285,537
|
13.6
|
%
|
|Adjust for:
|Less: Equity in income of equity investments
|
(12,217)
|
(12,322)
|
0.9
|
|
(23,444)
|
(22,929)
|
(2.2
|
)
|Add: Income tax expense
|
31,128
|
37,415
|
(16.8
|
)
|
61,027
|
55,549
|
9.9
|
|Add: Interest expense, net
|
43,014
|
41,119
|
4.6
|
|
85,783
|
77,772
|
10.3
|
|Add: Depreciation and amortization
|
104,773
|
104,290
|
0.5
|
|
208,483
|
208,679
|
(0.1
|
)
|Add: Client incentive/contract asset amortization
|
8,250
|
6,712
|
22.9
|
|
16,288
|
13,584
|
19.9
|
|Add: Contract cost asset amortization
|
8,179
|
8,511
|
(3.9
|
)
|
16,024
|
19,238
|
(16.7
|
)
|Less/Add: (Gain)/ Loss on foreign currency translations
|
(850)
|
(535)
|
(58.9
|
)
|
287
|
(107)
|
nm
|Less/Add: Other nonoperating (income)/expenses
|
(4,748)
|
586
|
nm
|
(5,663)
|
1,147
|
nm
|Add: Share-based compensation
|
11,500
|
14,229
|
(19.2
|
)
|
22,214
|
20,524
|
8.2
|
|Add: M&A and integration expenses*
|
17,150
|
2,581
|
nm
|
20,860
|
16,949
|
23.1
|
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (b)
|
$
|
|
368,939
|
345,021
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
726,226
|
675,943
|
7.4
|
%
|
|Total revenues (c)
|
$
|
|
1,035,485
|
1,007,580
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
2,070,016
|
1,994,750
|Net income margin on total revenues (GAAP) (a)/(c)
|
15.7%
|
14.1%
|
15.7%
|
14.3%
|Net revenue (d)
|
$
|
|
979,920
|
956,548
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
1,960,189
|
1,892,045
|Adjusted EBITDA margin on net revenue (non-GAAP) (b)/(d)
|
37.6%
|
36.1%
|
37.0%
|
35.7%
|* Costs associated with the mergers & acquisitions and integrations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses.
|nm = not meaningful
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Free cash flow:
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|
$
|
|
395,430
|
|
470,593
|
|Capital expenditures
|
(116,870
|
)
|
(87,758
|
)
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
|
278,560
|
|
382,835
|
|
Guidance Summary
|
(unaudited)
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|Revenue:
|
2019
|
% Change
|Total revenues (GAAP)
|
$
|
|
4,190
|
|
to
|
$
|
|
4,290
|
|
4
|
%
|
to
|
6
|
%
|Less: reimbursable items
|
200
|
|
to
|
200
|
|Net revenue (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
|
3,990
|
|
to
|
$
|
|
4,090
|
|
5
|
%
|
to
|
7
|
%
|Earnings per share (EPS):
|Diluted EPS (GAAP)
|
$
|
|
3.48
|
|
to
|
$
|
|
3.63
|
|
11
|
%
|
to
|
16
|
%
|Acquisition intangible amortization, share-based
|compensation, litigation, claims, judgments or
|settlements and M&A and integration expenses,
|less the tax impact of adjustments
|
1.27
|
|
to
|
1.27
|
|Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to TSYS common
|shareholders* (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
|
4.75
|
|
to
|
$
|
|
4.90
|
|
6
|
%
|
to
|
10
|
%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731006005/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT