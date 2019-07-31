TSYS Reports Second Quarter Earnings

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today reported results for the second quarter of 2019.

“We were pleased to deliver another quarter of solid performance with increases in net revenue and adjusted diluted EPS, and margin expansion,” said M. Troy Woods, Chairman, President and CEO of TSYS. “We also remain confident that the combined strengths of merging with Global Payments will enhance shareholder value and create opportunities for our team members and customers.”

Highlights for the second quarter of 2019 vs. 2018:

Total revenues were $1.04 billion, an increase of 2.8%. On a constant currency basis (non-GAAP), total revenues increased 3.4%.

Net revenue (non-GAAP), which excludes reimbursable items, was $979.9 million, an increase of 2.4%. On a constant currency basis (non-GAAP), net revenue increased 3.1%.

Net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders was $162.8 million, an increase of 14.3%. Diluted EPS was $0.91, an increase of 17.5%.

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) were $226.7 million, an increase of 11.2%. Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.27, an increase of 14.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $368.9 million, an increase of 6.9%.

2019 Full Year Guidance

TSYS reiterates its full year 2019 financial guidance which is included on page 16 in the financial schedules of this release. The guidance does not include any impact related to the previously announced merger with Global Payments.

Conference Call

Due to the pending merger with Global Payments, TSYS will not host a conference call/webcast to review the second quarter 2019 financial results.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains information prepared in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) as well as non-GAAP information. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of its consolidated financial information as prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies.

Additional information about non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, net revenue, revenues measured on a constant currency basis, adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS, and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included on pages 12 to 16 in the financial schedules of this release.

TSYS Financial Highlights (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Percent Percent 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Total revenues $ 1,035,485 1,007,580 2.8 % $ 2,070,016 1,994,750 3.8 % Cost of services 630,821 617,818 2.1 1,263,032 1,231,183 2.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 185,577 181,064 2.5 364,627 366,598 (0.5 ) Total expenses 816,398 798,882 2.2 1,627,659 1,597,781 1.9 Operating income 219,087 208,698 5.0 442,357 396,969 11.4 Nonoperating expenses (37,416 ) (41,170 ) 9.1 (80,407 ) (78,812 ) (2.0 ) Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity investments 181,671 167,528 8.4 361,950 318,157 13.8 Income tax expense 31,128 37,415 (16.8 ) 61,027 55,549 9.9 Income before equity in income of equity investments 150,543 130,113 15.7 300,923 262,608 14.6 Equity in income of equity investments, net of tax 12,217 12,322 (0.9 ) 23,444 22,929 2.2 Net income 162,760 142,435 14.3 324,367 285,537 13.6 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - na - (1,261 ) 100.0 Net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders $ 162,760 142,435 14.3 % $ 324,367 284,276 14.1 % Earnings per share (EPS): Basic EPS $ 0.92 0.78 17.7 % $ 1.83 1.56 16.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.91 0.78 17.5 % $ 1.81 1.55 16.8 % Weighted average shares outstanding: (includes participating securities) Basic 176,962 182,355 177,697 181,991 Diluted 178,514 183,575 179,198 183,456 Dividends declared per share $ 0.13 0.13 $ 0.26 0.26 Non-GAAP measures:* Net revenue $ 979,920 956,548 2.4 % $ 1,960,189 1,892,045 3.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 368,939 345,021 6.9 % $ 726,226 675,943 7.4 % Adjusted earnings $ 226,686 203,796 11.2 % $ 442,132 411,383 7.5 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.27 1.11 14.4 % $ 2.47 2.24 10.0 % * See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. na = not applicable

TSYS Segment Breakdown (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Change Change 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Adjusted segment EBITDA: Issuer Solutions (a) $ 209,845 195,275 14,570 7.5 % $ 414,779 391,040 23,739 6.1 % Merchant Solutions (b) 138,366 133,418 4,948 3.7 267,201 252,358 14,843 5.9 Consumer Solutions (c) 53,595 54,545 (950 ) (1.7 ) 117,288 108,212 9,076 8.4 Corporate admin and other (32,867 ) (38,217 ) 5,350 14.0 (73,042 ) (75,667 ) 2,625 3.5 Total (d) 368,939 345,021 23,918 6.9 726,226 675,943 50,283 7.4 Less: Share-based compensation 11,500 14,229 (2,729 ) (19.2 ) 22,214 20,524 1,690 8.2 M&A and integration expenses 17,150 2,581 14,569 nm 20,860 16,949 3,911 23.1 Depreciation and amortization 104,773 104,290 483 0.5 208,483 208,679 (196 ) (0.1 ) Client incentive/contract cost amortization 8,250 6,712 1,538 22.9 16,288 13,584 2,704 19.9 Contract cost asset amortization 8,179 8,511 (332 ) (3.9 ) 16,024 19,238 (3,214 ) (16.7 ) Operating income 219,087 208,698 10,389 5.0 442,357 396,969 45,388 11.4 Nonoperating expenses (37,416 ) (41,170 ) 3,754 9.1 (80,407 ) (78,812 ) (1,595 ) (2.0 ) Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity investments $ 181,671 167,528 14,143 8.4 % $ 361,950 318,157 43,793 13.8 % Net revenue by segment: Issuer Solutions (e) $ 432,445 421,015 11,430 2.7 % $ 865,919 844,589 21,330 2.5 % Merchant Solutions (f) 364,210 346,389 17,821 5.1 707,166 663,792 43,374 6.5 Consumer Solutions (g) 196,143 200,293 (4,150 ) (2.1 ) 415,321 410,781 4,540 1.1 Segment net revenue 992,798 967,697 25,101 2.6 1,988,406 1,919,162 69,244 3.6 Less: Intersegment revenues 12,878 11,149 1,729 15.5 28,217 27,117 1,100 4.1 Net revenue (h) 979,920 956,548 23,372 2.4 1,960,189 1,892,045 68,144 3.6 Add: reimbursable items 55,565 51,032 4,533 8.9 109,827 102,705 7,122 6.9 Total revenues $ 1,035,485 1,007,580 27,905 2.8 % $ 2,070,016 1,994,750 75,266 3.8 % Adjusted segment EBITDA margin on segment net revenue: Issuer Solutions (a)/(e) 48.5 % 46.4 % 47.9 % 46.3 % Merchant Solutions (b)/(f) 38.0 % 38.5 % 37.8 % 38.0 % Consumer Solutions (c)/(g) 27.3 % 27.2 % 28.2 % 26.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin on net revenue (d)/(h) 37.6 % 36.1 % 37.0 % 35.7 % nm = not meaningful

TSYS Segment Breakdown (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Change Change 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Depreciation and amortization by segment: Issuer Solutions $ 36,129 29,640 6,489 21.9 % $ 71,296 57,971 13,325 23.0 % Merchant Solutions 8,257 7,523 734 9.8 15,940 15,348 592 3.9 Consumer Solutions 5,202 4,313 889 20.6 9,618 8,573 1,045 12.2 Depreciation and amortization 49,588 41,476 8,112 19.6 96,854 81,892 14,962 18.3 Acquisition intangible amortization 53,706 61,865 (8,159 ) (13.2 ) 108,663 124,888 (16,225 ) (13.0 ) Corporate admin and other 1,479 949 530 55.8 2,966 1,899 1,067 56.2 Total depreciation and amortization $ 104,773 104,290 483 0.5 % $ 208,483 208,679 (196 ) (0.1 ) % Segment statistical data: Issuer Solutions Total transactions (in millions) 6,645.4 6,050.0 595.4 9.8 % 12,594.2 11,598.0 996.2 8.6 % Total Accounts on File (AOF) (in millions) 769.0 829.3 (60.3 ) (7.3 ) % Total Traditional AOF (in millions) 638.9 588.9 50.0 8.5 % Merchant Solutions Point-of-sale transactions (in millions) 1,700.3 1,498.5 201.8 13.5 % 3,224.7 2,838.0 386.7 13.6 % Dollar sales volume (in millions) $ 43,890.0 40,362.1 3,527.9 8.7 % $ 84,131.6 77,628.8 6,502.8 8.4 % Segment net revenue per transaction $ 0.214 0.231 (0.017 ) (7.3 ) % $ 0.219 0.234 (0.015 ) (6.2 ) % Consumer Solutions Gross dollar volume (in millions) $ 8,659.8 8,336.2 323.6 3.9 % $ 18,713.3 18,030.5 682.8 3.8 % Direct deposit 90-day active cards (in thousands) 2,453.3 2,518.7 (65.4 ) (2.6 ) % 90-day active cards (in thousands) 4,973.6 5,078.5 (104.9 ) (2.1 ) % % of 90-day active cards with direct deposit 49.3 % 49.6 %

TSYS Condensed Balance Sheet (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 458,220 471,156 Accounts receivable, net 513,712 450,322 Contract assets 43,847 30,950 Other current assets 224,048 188,355 Total current assets 1,239,827 1,140,783 Goodwill 4,114,851 4,114,838 Software and other intangible assets, net 1,224,111 1,331,238 Property and equipment, net 373,868 383,074 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 198,539 - Contract assets - long-term 56,925 47,839 Contract cost assets - long-term 148,938 145,598 Other long term assets 349,747 305,339 Total assets $ 7,706,806 7,468,709 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,911 97,956 Current portion of long-term borrowings, finance leases and license agreements 35,523 29,125 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 43,346 - Contract liabilities 51,553 47,227 Other current liabilities 312,994 341,293 Total current liabilities 501,327 515,601 Long-term borrowings, finance leases and license agreements, excluding current portion 4,042,738 3,889,541 Long-term operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 167,102 - Deferred income tax liabilities 401,486 380,278 Contract liabilities - long-term 25,281 21,489 Other long-term liabilities 74,278 75,894 Total liabilities 5,212,212 4,882,803 Equity 2,494,594 2,585,906 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,706,806 7,468,709

TSYS Selected Cash Flow Highlights (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 324,367 285,537 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Equity in income of equity investments, net of tax (23,444 ) (22,929 ) Dividends received from equity investments - 892 Depreciation and amortization 208,483 208,679 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,652 2,362 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 25,555 - Share-based compensation 22,214 20,524 Deferred income tax expense 21,258 18,657 Other noncash adjustments 27,293 43,187 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (212,948 ) (86,316 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 395,430 470,593 Purchases of property and equipment (30,844 ) (48,608 ) Additions to licensed computer software from vendors (61,209 ) (19,216 ) Additions to internally developed computer software (24,817 ) (19,934 ) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (1,051,629 ) Other investing activities (2,700 ) (4,119 ) Net cash used in investing activities (119,570 ) (1,143,506 ) Principal payments on long-term borrowings, finance lease obligations and license agreements (299,499 ) (2,626,534 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 450,000 3,477,000 Debt issuance costs - (15,979 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interests - (126,000 ) Dividends paid on common stock (46,534 ) (47,189 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,911 29,289 Repurchase of common stock (400,023 ) (82 ) Other financing activities - (3,779 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (289,145 ) 686,726 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (332 ) (4,143 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,617 ) 9,670 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 474,279 451,370 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 460,662 461,040 Supplemental Capital expenditures $ 116,870 87,758 Free cash flow (non-GAAP)* $ 278,560 382,835 * See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

TSYS Supplemental Information (unaudited) Other Accounts on File (AOF): Total Accounts on File (in millions) At June 2019 At June 2018 Percent

Change Consumer 532.2 493.8 7.8 % Commercial 61.6 56.8 8.4 Other 45.1 38.3 18.0 Traditional AOF 638.9 588.9 8.5 Prepaid*/Stored Value 8.4 37.0 (77.2 ) Commercial Card Single Use 121.7 106.0 14.8 Government Services - 97.4 (100.0 ) Total AOF 769.0 829.3 (7.3 ) % * Prepaid does not include Consumer Solutions accounts. Growth in AOF: (in millions) June 2018 to

June 2019 June 2017 to

June 2018 Beginning balance 829.3 773.6 Change in accounts on file due to: Internal growth of existing clients 56.7 53.7 New clients 23.8 37.3 Purges/Sales (22.3 ) (34.4 ) Deconversions (118.5 ) (0.9 ) Ending balance 769.0 829.3

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Non-GAAP Measures The schedules below provide a reconciliation of revenues and operating results on a constant currency basis to reported revenues and operating income. This non-GAAP measure presents second quarter 2019 financial results using the previous year’s foreign currency exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, TSYS’ total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were higher 3.4% as compared to a reported GAAP increase of 2.8%. On a constant currency basis, TSYS’ total revenues for the first six months of 2019 were higher 4.5% as compared to a reported GAAP increase of 3.8%. The schedules below also provide a reconciliation of total revenues to net revenue. The schedules below also provide a reconciliation of net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders to adjusted earnings, and diluted EPS to adjusted diluted EPS. Although the Company excludes the amortization of purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The schedules below also provide a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA. The schedules below also provide a reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities and capital expenditures to free cash flow. The schedules below also provide a reconciliation of 2019 guidance of total revenues to net revenue and diluted EPS to adjusted diluted EPS. The tax rate used in the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS for the quarter is equal to an estimate of our annual effective tax rate on GAAP income. This effective rate is estimated annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that materially impact the effective tax rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the mix of revenues and expenses by entity and other significant events. TSYS believes that non-GAAP financial measures are important to enable investors to understand and evaluate its ongoing operating results. Accordingly, TSYS includes non-GAAP financial measures when reporting its financial results to shareholders and potential investors in order to provide them with an additional tool to evaluate TSYS’ ongoing business operations. TSYS believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are representative of comparative financial performance that reflects the economic substance of TSYS’ current and ongoing business operations. Although non-GAAP financial measures are often used to measure TSYS’ operating results and assess its financial performance, they are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation. TSYS believes that its provision of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with important key financial performance indicators that are utilized by management to assess TSYS’ operating results, evaluate the business and make operational decisions on a prospective, going-forward basis. Hence, management provides disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures to give shareholders and potential investors an opportunity to see TSYS as viewed by management, to assess TSYS with some of the same tools that management utilizes internally and to be able to compare such information with prior periods. TSYS believes that inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional information to help them better understand its financial statements just as management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to better understand the business, manage budgets and allocate resources.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Constant Currency Comparison (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Percent Percent 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Consolidated Total revenues (GAAP) $ 1,035,485 1,007,580 2.8 % $ 2,070,016 1,994,750 3.8 % Foreign currency impact (1) 6,839 - 15,107 - Constant currency (2) (non-GAAP) $ 1,042,324 1,007,580 3.4 % $ 2,085,123 1,994,750 4.5 % Net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 979,920 956,548 2.4 % $ 1,960,189 1,892,045 3.6 % Foreign currency impact (1) 6,354 - 14,060 - Constant currency (2) (non-GAAP) $ 986,274 956,548 3.1 % $ 1,974,249 1,892,045 4.3 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 219,087 208,698 5.0 % $ 442,357 396,969 11.4 % Foreign currency impact (1) 1,989 - 3,886 - Constant currency (2) (non-GAAP) $ 221,076 208,698 5.9 % $ 446,243 396,969 12.4 % Issuer Solutions Segment net revenue (GAAP) $ 432,445 421,015 2.7 % $ 865,919 844,589 2.5 % Foreign currency impact (1) 6,415 - 14,261 - Constant currency (2) (non-GAAP) $ 438,860 421,015 4.2 % $ 880,180 844,589 4.2 % (1) Reflects the impact of calculated changes in foreign currency rates from the comparable period. (2) Reflects current period results on a non-GAAP basis as if foreign currency rates did not change from the comparable prior year period. Net Revenue (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Percent Percent 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Total revenues $ 1,035,485 1,007,580 2.8 % $ 2,070,016 1,994,750 3.8 % Less: reimbursable items 55,565 51,032 8.9 109,827 102,705 6.9 Net revenue $ 979,920 956,548 2.4 % $ 1,960,189 1,892,045 3.6 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Percent Percent 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders (GAAP) $ 162,760 142,435 14.3 % $ 324,367 284,276 14.1 % Adjust for amounts attributable to TSYS common shareholders: Add: Acquisition intangible amortization* 53,707 61,830 (13.1 ) $ 108,663 124,818 (12.9 ) Add: Share-based compensation 11,500 14,228 (19.2 ) 22,214 20,522 8.2 Add: M&A and integration expenses** 17,150 2,581 nm 20,860 16,949 23.1 Less: Tax impact of adjustments*** (18,431 ) (17,278 ) (6.7 ) (33,972 ) (35,182 ) 3.4 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 226,686 203,796 11.2 % $ 442,132 411,383 7.5 % Diluted EPS - Net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders As reported (GAAP) $ 0.91 0.78 17.5 % $ 1.81 1.55 16.8 % Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.27 1.11 14.4 % $ 2.47 2.24 10.0 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 178,514 183,575 179,198 183,456 * The Company’s amortization of acquisition intangible assets is disclosed in its 2018 Form 10-K filing in the applicable footnotes to the consolidated financial statements (Note 7 Other Intangible Assets, Net and the amortization expense associated with acquisition technology intangibles in Note 8 Intangible Assets – Computer Software, Net). ** Costs associated with the merger & acquisitions and integrations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses and nonoperating expenses. *** Certain of these merger and acquisition costs are nondeductible for income tax purposes. nm = not meaningful

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Percent Percent 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net income (GAAP) (a) $ 162,760 142,435 14.3 % $ 324,367 285,537 13.6 % Adjust for: Less: Equity in income of equity investments (12,217) (12,322) 0.9 (23,444) (22,929) (2.2 ) Add: Income tax expense 31,128 37,415 (16.8 ) 61,027 55,549 9.9 Add: Interest expense, net 43,014 41,119 4.6 85,783 77,772 10.3 Add: Depreciation and amortization 104,773 104,290 0.5 208,483 208,679 (0.1 ) Add: Client incentive/contract asset amortization 8,250 6,712 22.9 16,288 13,584 19.9 Add: Contract cost asset amortization 8,179 8,511 (3.9 ) 16,024 19,238 (16.7 ) Less/Add: (Gain)/ Loss on foreign currency translations (850) (535) (58.9 ) 287 (107) nm Less/Add: Other nonoperating (income)/expenses (4,748) 586 nm (5,663) 1,147 nm Add: Share-based compensation 11,500 14,229 (19.2 ) 22,214 20,524 8.2 Add: M&A and integration expenses* 17,150 2,581 nm 20,860 16,949 23.1 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (b) $ 368,939 345,021 6.9 % $ 726,226 675,943 7.4 % Total revenues (c) $ 1,035,485 1,007,580 2.8 % $ 2,070,016 1,994,750 Net income margin on total revenues (GAAP) (a)/(c) 15.7% 14.1% 15.7% 14.3% Net revenue (d) $ 979,920 956,548 2.4 % $ 1,960,189 1,892,045 Adjusted EBITDA margin on net revenue (non-GAAP) (b)/(d) 37.6% 36.1% 37.0% 35.7% * Costs associated with the mergers & acquisitions and integrations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses. nm = not meaningful

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended Free cash flow: June 30, 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 395,430 470,593 Capital expenditures (116,870 ) (87,758 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 278,560 382,835 Guidance Summary (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Revenue: 2019 % Change Total revenues (GAAP) $ 4,190 to $ 4,290 4 % to 6 % Less: reimbursable items 200 to 200 Net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 3,990 to $ 4,090 5 % to 7 % Earnings per share (EPS): Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 3.48 to $ 3.63 11 % to 16 % Acquisition intangible amortization, share-based compensation, litigation, claims, judgments or settlements and M&A and integration expenses, less the tax impact of adjustments 1.27 to 1.27 Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to TSYS common shareholders* (non-GAAP) $ 4.75 to $ 4.90 6 % to 10 %

