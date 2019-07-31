Curtiss-Wright Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full-Year 2019 Guidance

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 31, 2019 04:38 PM EDT
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:
- Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86, with Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.90 (defined below), up 11% and 6%, respectively, compared with the prior year;
- Net sales of $639 million, up 3%;
- Reported operating income of $106 million, with Adjusted operating income of $108 million;
- Reported operating margin of 16.5%, with Adjusted operating margin of 16.8%;
- Reported free cash flow of $76 million, with Adjusted free cash flow of $80 million; and
- Share repurchases of approximately $13 million.
Maintaining Full-Year Adjusted 2019 Business Outlook (compared with Adjusted full-year 2018):
- Sales growth of 4 - 6%
- Adjusted operating income growth of 6 - 9%
- Adjusted operating margin range of 16.2% to 16.3%, up 40 - 50 basis points
- Adjusted diluted EPS range of $7.00 to $7.15, up 10 - 12%; and
- Adjusted free cash flow range of $330 to $340 million, representing a free cash flow conversion rate of approximately 110%.
“Our second quarter results were led by strong 11% sales growth in our defense markets, improved profitability in the Commercial/Industrial and Power segments, and the benefits of our ongoing margin improvement initiatives,” said David C. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Our results also included a $4 million planned ramp up in research and development investments to support our long-term organic growth.”
“Looking ahead to the remainder of 2019, we are reaffirming our full-year guidance for sales, operating income, operating margin, diluted EPS and free cash flow. We are projecting another solid operational performance including higher sales in all end markets, strong margin expansion and solid free cash flow generation, as we continue to deliver significant long-term value to our shareholders.”
|
Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results
|
(In millions)
|
2Q-2019
|
2Q-2018
|
Change
|
Sales
|
$ 639.0
|
$ 620.3
|
3%
|
Reported operating income
|
$ 105.7
|
$ 102.1
|
4%
|
Adjustments (1)
|
2.0
|
7.0
|
|
Adjusted operating income (1)
|
$ 107.7
|
$ 109.1
|
(1%)
|
Adjusted operating margin (1)
|
16.8%
|
17.6%
|
(80 bps)
|
(1) Adjusted results exclude one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs for current and prior year acquisitions of TCG in 2019 (Defense segment) and DRG in 2018 (Power segment), respectively, and one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of our DRG business.
- Sales of $639 million, up $19 million, or 3%, compared with the prior year (3% organic, 1% acquisitions, 1% unfavorable foreign currency translation);
- From an end market perspective, total sales to the defense markets increased 11%, or 10% organically, led by strong growth in ground and naval defense, while total sales to the commercial markets decreased 3%, as higher commercial aerospace sales were more than offset by reduced power generation sales, compared with the prior year. Please refer to the accompanying tables for a breakdown of sales by end market;
- Reported operating income was $106 million, up 4% compared with the prior year, while reported operating margin was flat at 16.5%;
- Adjusted operating income of $108 million, nearly flat compared with the prior year, principally reflects higher defense revenues in the Commercial/Industrial and Power segments, offset by reduced operating income on flat sales in the Defense segment and higher non-segment expenses;
- Adjusted operating margin of 16.8%, down 80 basis points compared with the prior year, primarily reflects reduced profitability and higher research and development expenses in the Defense segment, partially offset by favorable overhead absorption on higher naval defense revenues in the Power segment, as well as increased operating income and the benefits of our ongoing margin improvement initiatives in the Commercial/Industrial segment;
- Operating results included a gain on the sale of a building that was originally expected in the third quarter of 2019 and provided a $4 million benefit to current quarter results; and
- Non-segment expenses of $10 million increased by $3 million compared with the prior year, primarily due to higher corporate expenses.
|
Net Earnings and Diluted EPS
|
(In millions, except EPS)
|
2Q-2019
|
2Q-2018
|
Change
|
Reported net earnings
|
$ 80.1
|
$ 74.8
|
7%
|
Adjustments (1)
|
2.0
|
7.0
|
|
Tax impact on Adjustments (1)
|
(0.5)
|
(1.6)
|
|
Adjusted net earnings (1)
|
$ 81.6
|
$ 80.2
|
2%
|
Reported diluted EPS
|
$ 1.86
|
$ 1.68
|
11%
|
Adjustments (1)
|
0.05
|
0.16
|
|
Tax impact on Adjustments (1)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.04)
|
|
Adjusted diluted EPS (1)
|
$ 1.90
|
$ 1.80
|
6%
|
(1) Adjusted results exclude one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs for current and prior year acquisitions, and one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of our DRG business.
- Reported net earnings of $80 million, up $5 million, or 7%, reflecting higher segment operating income and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher corporate expenses;
- Reported diluted EPS of $1.86, up $0.18, or 11%, compared with the prior year, reflecting higher segment operating income, lower interest expense and a lower share count, partially offset by higher corporate expenses;
- Adjusted net earnings of $82 million, up $2 million, or 2%, and Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.90, up $0.10, or 6%, compared with the prior year; and
- Effective tax rate (ETR) of 22.7% was essentially flat with the prior year quarter.
|
Free Cash Flow
|
(In millions)
|
2Q-2019
|
2Q-2018
|
Change
|
Net cash used for operating activities
|
$ 92.2
|
$ 97.9
|
(6%)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(16.4)
|
(10.9)
|
(51%)
|
Reported free cash flow
|
$ 75.8
|
$ 87.1
|
(13%)
|
Adjustment to capital expenditures (DRG facility investment) (1)
|
4.0
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted free cash flow (1)
|
$ 79.8
|
$ 87.1
|
(8%)
|
(1) Adjusted free cash flow excludes second quarter 2019 capital spending in accordance with the Company’s planned $20 million capital investment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG.
- Reported free cash flow of $76 million, defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, decreased $11 million, or 13%, compared with the prior year, primarily driven by timing of supplier payments and higher capital expenditures;
- Capital expenditures increased by approximately $6 million to $16 million compared with the prior year, primarily due to higher capital investments within the Power segment, including a $4 million investment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility for the DRG business; and
- Adjusted free cash flow, which excludes the facility investment in the current period, decreased $7 million to $80 million, principally due to the timing of supplier payments.
New Orders and Backlog
- Year-to-date, new orders of $1.3 billion increased 3% compared with the prior year period, led by strong organic growth in naval defense orders; and
- Backlog of $2.2 billion increased 10% from December 31, 2018.
Other Items – Share Repurchase
- During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 109,436 shares of its common stock for approximately $13 million; and
- Year-to-date, the Company repurchased 216,708 shares for approximately $25 million.
|
Second Quarter 2019 Segment Performance
|
Commercial/Industrial
|
(In millions)
|
2Q-2019
|
2Q-2018
|
Change
|
Sales
|
$ 318.3
|
$ 312.5
|
2%
|
Reported operating income
|
$ 56.2
|
$ 51.7
|
9%
|
Reported operating margin
|
17.7%
|
16.6%
|
110 bps
- Sales of $318 million, up $6 million, or 2%, compared with the prior year (3% organic, 1% unfavorable foreign currency translation);
- Strong sales growth in the aerospace and naval defense markets was led by higher sales of actuation systems on the F-35 program and higher sales of valves on the Virginia class submarine program, respectively;
- Commercial aerospace market sales growth was led by higher OEM sales of sensors;
- Lower power generation market sales reflect reduced international sales of surface technology services and valves;
- General industrial market sales were essentially flat, as solid demand for industrial valves and industrial controls were offset by reduced sales of surface treatment services; and
- Reported operating income was $56 million, up 9%compared with the prior year, while reported operating margin increased 110 basis points to 17.7%, principally driven by the benefits of our ongoing margin improvement initiatives and the aforementioned gain on the sale of a building, partially offset by increased research and development expenses and the impact from tariffs.
|
Defense
|
(In millions)
|
2Q-2019
|
2Q-2018
|
Change
|
Sales
|
$ 145.0
|
$ 146.2
|
(1%)
|
Reported operating income
|
$ 29.7
|
$ 38.6
|
(23%)
|
Adjustments (1)
|
0.9
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted operating income (1)
|
$ 30.5
|
$ 38.6
|
(21%)
|
Adjusted operating margin (1)
|
21.0%
|
26.4%
|
(540 bps)
|
(1) Adjusted results exclude one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs for current year acquisition.
- Sales of $145 million, down $1 million, or 1%, compared with the prior year ((3%) organic, 3% acquisition, 1% unfavorable foreign currency translation);
- Aerospace defense market sales were essentially flat, as higher sales of tactical data link equipment (TCG acquisition) were offset by lower sales of embedded computing equipment on various programs;
- Ground defense market revenues increased principally due to higher sales on the Abrams tank platform;
- Lower naval defense market revenues were the result of reduced sales of embedded computing equipment on various programs;
- Lower general industrial market revenues reflect reduced industrial controls sales due to the timing of an automotive contract completed last year;
- Reported operating income was $30 million, with Reported operating margin of 20.5%; and
- Adjusted operating income of $31 million, down $8 million, or 21%, compared with the prior year, while Adjusted operating margin decreased 540 basis points to 21.0%, reflecting unfavorable mix and higher research and development expenses in the current year, as well as favorable contract adjustments within our naval defense business in the prior year which did not recur.
|
Power
|
(In millions)
|
2Q-2019
|
2Q-2018
|
Change
|
Sales
|
$ 175.8
|
$ 161.7
|
9%
|
Reported operating income
|
$ 30.1
|
$ 19.2
|
57%
|
Adjustments (1)
|
1.2
|
7.0
|
|
Adjusted operating income (1)
|
$ 31.2
|
$ 26.2
|
19%
|
Adjusted operating margin (1)
|
17.8%
|
16.2%
|
160 bps
|
(1) Adjusted results exclude one-time Inventory Step-up, Backlog Amortization and Transaction costs for prior year acquisition, and one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of our DRG business.
- Sales of $176 million, up $14 million, or 9%, compared with the prior year;
- Strong naval defense market sales were driven by higher Virginia class submarine and CVN-80 aircraft carrier revenues, as well as solid spares and service center revenues;
- Reduced power generation market sales reflect timing of production on the China Direct AP1000 program and lower domestic aftermarket revenues;
- Reported operating income was $30 million, with Reported operating margin of 17.1%; and
- Adjusted operating income was $31 million, up $5 million, or 19% compared with the prior year, while Adjusted operating margin increased 160 basis points to 17.8%, principally reflecting favorable overhead absorption on higher naval defense revenues.
Full-Year 2019 Guidance
The Company is reaffirming its full-year 2019 financial guidance as follows:
|
(In millions, except EPS)
|
2019E Adjusted Guidance
(Current) (1)
|
2019E Change vs 2018 Adjusted (1)
|
Total Sales
|
$2,510 - $2,550
|
Up 4 - 6%
|
Operating Income
|
$406 - $415
|
Up 6 - 9%
|
Operating Margin
|
16.2% - 16.3%
|
Up 40 - 50 bps
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
23.0%
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
$7.00 - $7.15
|
Up 10 - 12%
|
Diluted Shares Outstanding
|
43.3
|
|
Free Cash Flow (2)
|
$330 - $340
|
Up 0 - 2%
|
(1) 2019 Adjusted guidance excludes one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs associated with the acquisition of TCG in the Defense segment, and one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of our DRG business in the Power segment.
|
(2) 2019 Adjusted free cash flow guidance excludes a $20 million capital investment in the Power segment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG.
A more detailed breakdown of the Company’s 2019 guidance by segment and by market can be found in the accompanying schedules.
**********
Conference Call & Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results and business outlook at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 1, 2019. A live webcast of the call and the accompanying financial presentation, as well as a replay of the call, will be made available on the internet by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.curtisswright.com.
(Tables to Follow)
|
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
|
($'s in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Change
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
$
|
%
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
$
|
%
|
Product sales
|
|
$
|
532,253
|
|
|
$
|
511,676
|
|
|
$
|
20,577
|
|
4%
|
|
$
|
1,003,852
|
|
|
$
|
956,363
|
|
|
$
|
47,489
|
|
5%
|
Service sales
|
|
106,743
|
|
|
108,622
|
|
|
(1,879
|
)
|
(2%)
|
|
213,458
|
|
|
211,457
|
|
|
2,001
|
|
1%
|
Total net sales
|
|
638,996
|
|
|
620,298
|
|
|
18,698
|
|
3%
|
|
1,217,310
|
|
|
1,167,820
|
|
|
49,490
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product sales
|
|
342,726
|
|
|
324,184
|
|
|
18,542
|
|
6%
|
|
654,682
|
|
|
623,495
|
|
|
31,187
|
|
5%
|
Cost of service sales
|
|
66,226
|
|
|
69,614
|
|
|
(3,388
|
)
|
(5%)
|
|
135,711
|
|
|
136,634
|
|
|
(923
|
)
|
(1%)
|
Total cost of sales
|
|
408,952
|
|
|
393,798
|
|
|
15,154
|
|
4%
|
|
790,393
|
|
|
760,129
|
|
|
30,264
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
230,044
|
|
|
226,500
|
|
|
3,544
|
|
2%
|
|
426,917
|
|
|
407,691
|
|
|
19,226
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
18,900
|
|
|
15,054
|
|
|
3,846
|
|
26%
|
|
36,141
|
|
|
30,995
|
|
|
5,146
|
|
17%
|
Selling expenses
|
|
30,693
|
|
|
32,665
|
|
|
(1,972
|
)
|
(6%)
|
|
62,170
|
|
|
64,185
|
|
|
(2,015
|
)
|
(3%)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
74,766
|
|
|
76,705
|
|
|
(1,939
|
)
|
(3%)
|
|
150,876
|
|
|
145,937
|
|
|
4,939
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
105,685
|
|
|
102,076
|
|
|
3,609
|
|
4%
|
|
177,730
|
|
|
166,574
|
|
|
11,156
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
7,960
|
|
|
9,566
|
|
|
(1,606
|
)
|
(17%)
|
|
15,232
|
|
|
17,770
|
|
|
(2,538
|
)
|
(14%)
|
Other income, net
|
|
5,871
|
|
|
3,971
|
|
|
1,900
|
|
48%
|
|
11,349
|
|
|
8,654
|
|
|
2,695
|
|
31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
103,596
|
|
|
96,481
|
|
|
7,115
|
|
7%
|
|
173,847
|
|
|
157,458
|
|
|
16,389
|
|
10%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(23,524
|
)
|
|
(21,693
|
)
|
|
(1,831
|
)
|
8%
|
|
(38,182
|
)
|
|
(39,027
|
)
|
|
845
|
|
(2%)
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
80,072
|
|
|
$
|
74,788
|
|
|
$
|
5,284
|
|
7%
|
|
$
|
135,665
|
|
|
$
|
118,431
|
|
|
$
|
17,234
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
|
$
|
1.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.17
|
|
|
$
|
2.68
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
1.86
|
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.15
|
|
|
$
|
2.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends per share
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
42,758
|
|
|
44,124
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,776
|
|
|
44,144
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
43,024
|
|
|
44,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,038
|
|
|
44,604
|
|
|
|
|
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
($'s in thousands, except par value)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
%
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
216,344
|
|
|
$
|
276,066
|
|
|
(22%)
|
|
|
Receivables, net
|
|
636,058
|
|
|
593,755
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
436,190
|
|
|
423,426
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
48,060
|
|
|
50,719
|
|
|
(5%)
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,336,652
|
|
|
1,343,966
|
|
|
(1%)
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
375,582
|
|
|
374,660
|
|
|
0%
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,112,781
|
|
|
1,088,032
|
|
|
2%
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
433,517
|
|
|
429,567
|
|
|
1%
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
135,190
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Other assets
|
|
32,918
|
|
|
19,160
|
|
|
72%
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,426,640
|
|
|
$
|
3,255,385
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term and short-term debt
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
243
|
|
|
(100%)
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
173,791
|
|
|
232,983
|
|
|
(25%)
|
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
138,278
|
|
|
166,954
|
|
|
(17%)
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
8,521
|
|
|
5,811
|
|
|
47%
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
243,053
|
|
|
236,508
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
74,226
|
|
|
44,829
|
|
|
66%
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
637,869
|
|
|
687,328
|
|
|
(7%)
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
761,476
|
|
|
762,313
|
|
|
0%
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
49,929
|
|
|
47,121
|
|
|
6%
|
|
Accrued pension and other postretirement benefit costs
|
|
97,334
|
|
|
101,227
|
|
|
(4%)
|
|
Long-term operating lease liability
|
|
117,789
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Long-term portion of environmental reserves
|
|
16,411
|
|
|
15,777
|
|
|
4%
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
93,536
|
|
|
110,838
|
|
|
(16%)
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,774,344
|
|
|
1,724,604
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $1 par value
|
|
49,187
|
|
|
49,187
|
|
|
0%
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
116,835
|
|
|
118,234
|
|
|
(1%)
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
2,339,703
|
|
|
2,191,471
|
|
|
7%
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(302,490
|
)
|
|
(288,447
|
)
|
|
(5%)
|
|
Less: cost of treasury stock
|
|
(550,939
|
)
|
|
(539,664
|
)
|
|
(2%)
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,652,296
|
|
|
1,530,781
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
3,426,640
|
|
|
$
|
3,255,385
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NM - not meaningful
|
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|
($'s in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
%
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
%
|
Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial/Industrial
|
|
$
|
318,267
|
|
|
$
|
312,463
|
|
|
2%
|
|
$
|
611,774
|
|
|
$
|
609,104
|
|
|
0%
|
Defense
|
|
144,962
|
|
|
146,177
|
|
|
(1%)
|
|
265,984
|
|
|
265,078
|
|
|
0%
|
Power
|
|
175,767
|
|
|
161,658
|
|
|
9%
|
|
339,552
|
|
|
293,638
|
|
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
638,996
|
|
|
$
|
620,298
|
|
|
3%
|
|
$
|
1,217,310
|
|
|
$
|
1,167,820
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial/Industrial
|
|
$
|
56,236
|
|
|
$
|
51,736
|
|
|
9%
|
|
$
|
95,682
|
|
|
$
|
90,961
|
|
|
5%
|
Defense
|
|
29,661
|
|
|
38,641
|
|
|
(23%)
|
|
47,314
|
|
|
58,369
|
|
|
(19%)
|
Power
|
|
30,069
|
|
|
19,201
|
|
|
57%
|
|
54,288
|
|
|
34,543
|
|
|
57%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total segments
|
|
$
|
115,966
|
|
|
$
|
109,578
|
|
|
6%
|
|
$
|
197,284
|
|
|
$
|
183,873
|
|
|
7%
|
Corporate and other
|
|
(10,281
|
)
|
|
(7,502
|
)
|
|
(37%)
|
|
(19,554
|
)
|
|
(17,299
|
)
|
|
(13%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating income
|
|
$
|
105,685
|
|
|
$
|
102,076
|
|
|
4%
|
|
$
|
177,730
|
|
|
$
|
166,574
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margins:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial/Industrial
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
|
110bps
|
|
15.6
|
%
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
70bps
|
Defense
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
26.4
|
%
|
|
(590bps)
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
(420bps)
|
Power
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
11.9
|
%
|
|
520bps
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
420bps
|
Total Curtiss-Wright
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
0bps
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
30bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment margins
|
|
18.1
|
%
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
|
40bps
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
15.7
|
%
|
|
50bps
|
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
|
SALES BY END MARKET (UNAUDITED)
|
($'s in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
%
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
%
|
Defense markets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aerospace
|
|
$
|
104,426
|
|
|
$
|
99,654
|
|
|
5%
|
|
$
|
183,213
|
|
|
$
|
178,808
|
|
|
2%
|
Ground
|
|
26,394
|
|
|
20,777
|
|
|
27%
|
|
47,151
|
|
|
43,296
|
|
|
9%
|
Naval
|
|
149,853
|
|
|
132,347
|
|
|
13%
|
|
280,941
|
|
|
235,835
|
|
|
19%
|
Total Defense
|
|
$
|
280,673
|
|
|
$
|
252,778
|
|
|
11%
|
|
$
|
511,305
|
|
|
$
|
457,939
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial markets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aerospace
|
|
$
|
108,000
|
|
|
$
|
104,617
|
|
|
3%
|
|
$
|
211,222
|
|
|
$
|
204,021
|
|
|
4%
|
Power Generation
|
|
93,171
|
|
|
102,316
|
|
|
(9%)
|
|
189,652
|
|
|
200,635
|
|
|
(5%)
|
General Industrial
|
|
157,152
|
|
|
160,587
|
|
|
(2%)
|
|
305,131
|
|
|
305,225
|
|
|
0%
|
Total Commercial
|
|
$
|
358,323
|
|
|
$
|
367,520
|
|
|
(3%)
|
|
$
|
706,005
|
|
|
$
|
709,881
|
|
|
(1%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Curtiss-Wright
|
|
$
|
638,996
|
|
|
$
|
620,298
|
|
|
3%
|
|
$
|
1,217,310
|
|
|
$
|
1,167,820
|
|
|
4%
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
The Corporation supplements its financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. Curtiss-Wright believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company’s ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. Curtiss-Wright encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
The Company has elected to change the presentation of its financials and guidance to include an Adjusted (non-GAAP) view that excludes first year purchase accounting costs associated with its acquisitions, as well as one-time transition and IT security costs specifically associated with the relocation of the DRG business in the Power segment. Transition costs include relocation of employees and equipment as well as overlapping facility and labor costs associated with the relocation. We believe this Adjusted view will provide improved transparency to the investment community in order to better measure Curtiss-Wright’s ongoing operating and financial performance and better comparisons of our key financial metrics to our peers. Reconciliations of “Reported” GAAP amounts to “Adjusted” non-GAAP amounts are furnished within this release.
The following definitions are provided:
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS
These Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding the impact of first year purchase accounting costs associated with acquisitions for current and prior year periods, specifically one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs, as well as one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of a business in the current year period.
Organic Revenue and Organic Operating Income
The Corporation discloses organic revenue and organic operating income because the Corporation believes it provides investors with insight as to the Company’s ongoing business performance. Organic revenue and organic operating income are defined as revenue and operating income excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and contributions from acquisitions made during the last twelve months.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2019 vs. 2018
|
|
Commercial/Industrial
|
|
Defense
|
|
Power
|
|
Total Curtiss-Wright
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating
income
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating
income
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating
income
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating
income
|
Organic
|
3%
|
|
8%
|
|
(3%)
|
|
(25%)
|
|
9%
|
|
57%
|
|
3%
|
|
3%
|
Acquisitions
|
0%
|
|
0%
|
|
3%
|
|
0%
|
|
0%
|
|
0%
|
|
1%
|
|
0%
|
Foreign Currency
|
(1%)
|
|
1%
|
|
(1%)
|
|
2%
|
|
0%
|
|
0%
|
|
(1%)
|
|
1%
|
Total
|
2%
|
|
9%
|
|
(1%)
|
|
(23%)
|
|
9%
|
|
57%
|
3%
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2019 vs. 2018
|
|
Commercial/Industrial
|
|
Defense
|
|
Power
|
|
Total Curtiss-Wright
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating
income
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating
income
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating
income
|
|
Sales
|
|
Operating
income
|
Organic
|
2%
|
|
4%
|
|
0%
|
|
(21%)
|
|
8%
|
|
47%
|
|
3%
|
|
4%
|
Acquisitions
|
0%
|
|
0%
|
|
1%
|
|
(1%)
|
|
8%
|
|
10%
|
|
2%
|
|
2%
|
Foreign Currency
|
(2%)
|
|
1%
|
|
(1%)
|
|
3%
|
|
0%
|
|
0%
|
|
(1%)
|
|
1%
|
Total
|
0%
|
|
5%
|
|
0%
|
|
(19%)
|
|
16%
|
|
57%
|
4%
|
|
7%
Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion
The Corporation discloses free cash flow because it measures cash flow available for investing and financing activities. Free cash flow represents cash available to repay outstanding debt, invest in the business, acquire businesses, return capital to shareholders and make other strategic investments. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow excludes a capital investment in the Power segment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG, and a voluntary contribution to the Company’s corporate defined benefit pension plan made in the first quarter of 2018. The Corporation discloses free cash flow conversion because it measures the proportion of net earnings converted into free cash flow and is defined as free cash flow divided by net earnings from continuing operations.
|
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
($'s in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
92,244
|
|
|
$
|
97,947
|
|
|
$
|
40,386
|
|
|
$
|
26,685
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(16,437
|
)
|
|
(10,881
|
)
|
|
(33,471
|
)
|
|
(19,852
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
75,807
|
|
|
$
|
87,066
|
|
|
$
|
6,915
|
|
|
$
|
6,833
|
|
Adjustment to capital expenditures (DRG facility investment)
|
4,039
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9,162
|
|
|
—
|
|
Voluntary pension payment
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
$
|
79,846
|
|
|
$
|
87,066
|
|
|
$
|
16,077
|
|
|
$
|
56,833
|
|
Free Cash Flow Conversion
|
100%
|
|
116%
|
|
12%
|
|
48%
|CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
|2019 Guidance
|As of July 31, 2019
|($'s in millions, except per share data)
|2018
Reported
(GAAP)
|2018
Adjustments (1)
(Non-GAAP)
|2018
Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
|2019 Reported Guidance (2)(3)(4)
(GAAP)
|2019
Adjustments (1)
(Non-GAAP)
|2019
Adjusted Guidance (2)(3)(4)
(Non-GAAP)
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|2019 Chg vs
2018 Adjusted
|Sales:
|Commercial/Industrial
|
$
|
1,209
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,209
|
|
$
|
1,255
|
|
$
|
1,275
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,255
|
|
$
|
1,275
|
|Defense
|
|
554
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
554
|
|
|
575
|
|
|
585
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
575
|
|
|
585
|
|Power
|
|
648
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
648
|
|
|
680
|
|
|
690
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
680
|
|
|
690
|
|Total sales
|
$
|
2,412
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
2,412
|
|
$
|
2,510
|
|
$
|
2,550
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
2,510
|
|
$
|
2,550
|
|4 to 6%
|Operating income:
|Commercial/Industrial
|
$
|
183
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
183
|
|
$
|
195
|
|
$
|
200
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
195
|
|
$
|
200
|
|Defense
|
|
128
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
133
|
|Power
|
|
99
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
117
|
|Total segments
|
|
410
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
419
|
|
|
432
|
|
-
|
|
442
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
440
|
|
-
|
|
450
|
|Corporate and other
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
(36
|
)
|Total operating income
|
$
|
374
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
$
|
382
|
|
$
|
398
|
|
$
|
407
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
$
|
406
|
|
$
|
415
|
|6 to 9%
|Interest expense
|
$
|
(34
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(34
|
)
|
$
|
(33
|
)
|
$
|
(33
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(33
|
)
|
$
|
(33
|
)
|Other income, net
|
|
17
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
19
|
|Earnings before income taxes
|
|
356
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
401
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
(81
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
(88
|
)
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
(92
|
)
|Net earnings
|
$
|
276
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
$
|
282
|
|
$
|
297
|
|
$
|
303
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
$
|
303
|
|
$
|
309
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
6.22
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
$
|
6.37
|
|
$
|
6.86
|
|
$
|
7.01
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
$
|
7.00
|
|
$
|
7.15
|
|10 to 12%
|Diluted shares outstanding
|
|
44.3
|
|
|
44.3
|
|
|
43.3
|
|
|
43.3
|
|
|
43.3
|
|
|
43.3
|
|Effective tax rate
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
|
23.0
|
%
|
|
23.0
|
%
|
|
23.0
|
%
|
|
23.0
|
%
|Operating margins:
|Commercial/Industrial
|
|
15.1
|
%
|
|
-
|
|
|
15.1
|
%
|
|
15.6
|
%
|
|
15.7
|
%
|
|
-
|
|
|
15.6
|
%
|
|
15.7
|
%
|50 to 60 bps
|Defense
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
|
-
|
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
|
22.2
|
%
|
|
22.3
|
%
|+40 bps
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
|
22.7
|
%
|(50 to 60 bps)
|Power
|
|
15.2
|
%
|+140 bps
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
16.1
|
%
|+90 bps
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
17.0
|
%
|30 to 40 bps
|Total operating margin
|
|
15.5
|
%
|+30 bps
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
15.9
|
%
|+40 bps
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
16.3
|
%
|40 to 50 bps
|Free cash flow (5)
|
$
|
283
|
|
$
|
50
|
|
$
|
333
|
|
$
|
310
|
|
$
|
320
|
|
$
|
20
|
|
$
|
330
|
|
$
|
340
|
|Note: Full year amounts may not add due to rounding
|(1) Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding the impact of first year purchase accounting costs associated with acquisitions for current and prior year periods, specifically one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs, as well as one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business.
|(2) Commercial/Industrial segment 2019 guidance reflects improved profitability due to higher sales and benefits of our ongoing margin improvement initiatives, partially offset by $4 million for tariffs and a $3 million increase in R&D investments.
|(3) Defense segment 2019 Reported guidance reflects reduced profitability, despite higher sales, due to a $5 million increase in R&D investments. Adjusted guidance excludes $2 million in first year purchase accounting costs associated with the TCG acquisition.
|(4) Power segment 2019 Reported guidance reflects improved profitability due to higher sales, partially offset by a $2 million increase in R&D investments. Adjusted guidance excludes $6 million in one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business.
|(5) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. 2018 Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes a voluntary contribution to the Company’s corporate defined benefit pension plan of $50 million. 2019 Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance excludes a $20 million capital investment in the Power segment related to construction of a new, state-of-the-art naval facility for the DRG business.
|CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
|2019 Sales Growth Guidance by End Market
|As of July 31, 2019
|
2019 % Change vs 2018
|
(Prior)
|
|
(Current)
|Defense Markets
|Aerospace
|8 - 10%
|9 - 11%
|Ground
|5 - 7%
|1 - 2%
|Navy
|8 - 10%
|8 - 10%
|Total Defense
|8 - 10%
|8 - 10%
|Commercial Markets
|Commercial Aerospace
|4 - 6%
|4 - 6%
|Power Generation
|1 - 3%
|1 - 3%
|General Industrial
|1 - 3%
|1 - 3%
|Total Commercial
|1 - 3%
|1 - 3%
|Total Curtiss-Wright Sales
|4 - 6%
|4 - 6%
About Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.
Certain statements made in this press release, including statements about future revenue, financial performance guidance, quarterly and annual revenue, net income, operating income growth, future business opportunities, cost saving initiatives, the successful integration of the Company’s acquisitions, and future cash flow from operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements present management's expectations, beliefs, plans and objectives regarding future financial performance, and assumptions or judgments concerning such performance. Any discussions contained in this press release, except to the extent that they contain historical facts, are forward-looking and accordingly involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in the competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; a change in government spending; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, electronics, marine, and industrial companies. Such factors are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This press release and additional information are available at www.curtisswright.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731006035/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT