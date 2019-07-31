Curtiss-Wright Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full-Year 2019 Guidance

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86, with Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.90 (defined below), up 11% and 6%, respectively, compared with the prior year;

Net sales of $639 million, up 3%;

Reported operating income of $106 million, with Adjusted operating income of $108 million;

Reported operating margin of 16.5%, with Adjusted operating margin of 16.8%;

Reported free cash flow of $76 million, with Adjusted free cash flow of $80 million; and

Share repurchases of approximately $13 million.

Maintaining Full-Year Adjusted 2019 Business Outlook (compared with Adjusted full-year 2018):

Sales growth of 4 - 6%

Adjusted operating income growth of 6 - 9%

Adjusted operating margin range of 16.2% to 16.3%, up 40 - 50 basis points

Adjusted diluted EPS range of $7.00 to $7.15, up 10 - 12%; and

Adjusted free cash flow range of $330 to $340 million, representing a free cash flow conversion rate of approximately 110%.

“Our second quarter results were led by strong 11% sales growth in our defense markets, improved profitability in the Commercial/Industrial and Power segments, and the benefits of our ongoing margin improvement initiatives,” said David C. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Our results also included a $4 million planned ramp up in research and development investments to support our long-term organic growth.”

“Looking ahead to the remainder of 2019, we are reaffirming our full-year guidance for sales, operating income, operating margin, diluted EPS and free cash flow. We are projecting another solid operational performance including higher sales in all end markets, strong margin expansion and solid free cash flow generation, as we continue to deliver significant long-term value to our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results (In millions) 2Q-2019 2Q-2018 Change Sales $ 639.0 $ 620.3 3% Reported operating income $ 105.7 $ 102.1 4% Adjustments (1) 2.0 7.0 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 107.7 $ 109.1 (1%) Adjusted operating margin (1) 16.8% 17.6% (80 bps)

(1) Adjusted results exclude one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs for current and prior year acquisitions of TCG in 2019 (Defense segment) and DRG in 2018 (Power segment), respectively, and one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of our DRG business.

Sales of $639 million, up $19 million, or 3%, compared with the prior year (3% organic, 1% acquisitions, 1% unfavorable foreign currency translation);

From an end market perspective, total sales to the defense markets increased 11%, or 10% organically, led by strong growth in ground and naval defense, while total sales to the commercial markets decreased 3%, as higher commercial aerospace sales were more than offset by reduced power generation sales, compared with the prior year. Please refer to the accompanying tables for a breakdown of sales by end market;

Reported operating income was $106 million, up 4% compared with the prior year, while reported operating margin was flat at 16.5%;

Adjusted operating income of $108 million, nearly flat compared with the prior year, principally reflects higher defense revenues in the Commercial/Industrial and Power segments, offset by reduced operating income on flat sales in the Defense segment and higher non-segment expenses;

Adjusted operating margin of 16.8%, down 80 basis points compared with the prior year, primarily reflects reduced profitability and higher research and development expenses in the Defense segment, partially offset by favorable overhead absorption on higher naval defense revenues in the Power segment, as well as increased operating income and the benefits of our ongoing margin improvement initiatives in the Commercial/Industrial segment;

Operating results included a gain on the sale of a building that was originally expected in the third quarter of 2019 and provided a $4 million benefit to current quarter results; and

Non-segment expenses of $10 million increased by $3 million compared with the prior year, primarily due to higher corporate expenses.

Net Earnings and Diluted EPS (In millions, except EPS) 2Q-2019 2Q-2018 Change Reported net earnings $ 80.1 $ 74.8 7% Adjustments (1) 2.0 7.0 Tax impact on Adjustments (1) (0.5) (1.6) Adjusted net earnings (1) $ 81.6 $ 80.2 2% Reported diluted EPS $ 1.86 $ 1.68 11% Adjustments (1) 0.05 0.16 Tax impact on Adjustments (1) (0.01) (0.04) Adjusted diluted EPS (1) $ 1.90 $ 1.80 6%

(1) Adjusted results exclude one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs for current and prior year acquisitions, and one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of our DRG business.

Reported net earnings of $80 million, up $5 million, or 7%, reflecting higher segment operating income and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher corporate expenses;

Reported diluted EPS of $1.86, up $0.18, or 11%, compared with the prior year, reflecting higher segment operating income, lower interest expense and a lower share count, partially offset by higher corporate expenses;

Adjusted net earnings of $82 million, up $2 million, or 2%, and Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.90, up $0.10, or 6%, compared with the prior year; and

Effective tax rate (ETR) of 22.7% was essentially flat with the prior year quarter.

Free Cash Flow (In millions) 2Q-2019 2Q-2018 Change Net cash used for operating activities $ 92.2 $ 97.9 (6%) Capital expenditures (16.4) (10.9) (51%) Reported free cash flow $ 75.8 $ 87.1 (13%) Adjustment to capital expenditures (DRG facility investment) (1) 4.0 - - Adjusted free cash flow (1) $ 79.8 $ 87.1 (8%)

(1) Adjusted free cash flow excludes second quarter 2019 capital spending in accordance with the Company’s planned $20 million capital investment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG.

Reported free cash flow of $76 million, defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, decreased $11 million, or 13%, compared with the prior year, primarily driven by timing of supplier payments and higher capital expenditures;

Capital expenditures increased by approximately $6 million to $16 million compared with the prior year, primarily due to higher capital investments within the Power segment, including a $4 million investment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility for the DRG business; and

Adjusted free cash flow, which excludes the facility investment in the current period, decreased $7 million to $80 million, principally due to the timing of supplier payments.

New Orders and Backlog

Year-to-date, new orders of $1.3 billion increased 3% compared with the prior year period, led by strong organic growth in naval defense orders; and

Backlog of $2.2 billion increased 10% from December 31, 2018.

Other Items – Share Repurchase

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 109,436 shares of its common stock for approximately $13 million; and

Year-to-date, the Company repurchased 216,708 shares for approximately $25 million.

Second Quarter 2019 Segment Performance Commercial/Industrial (In millions) 2Q-2019 2Q-2018 Change Sales $ 318.3 $ 312.5 2% Reported operating income $ 56.2 $ 51.7 9% Reported operating margin 17.7% 16.6% 110 bps

Sales of $318 million, up $6 million, or 2%, compared with the prior year (3% organic, 1% unfavorable foreign currency translation);

Strong sales growth in the aerospace and naval defense markets was led by higher sales of actuation systems on the F-35 program and higher sales of valves on the Virginia class submarine program, respectively;

Commercial aerospace market sales growth was led by higher OEM sales of sensors;

Lower power generation market sales reflect reduced international sales of surface technology services and valves;

General industrial market sales were essentially flat, as solid demand for industrial valves and industrial controls were offset by reduced sales of surface treatment services; and

Reported operating income was $56 million, up 9%compared with the prior year, while reported operating margin increased 110 basis points to 17.7%, principally driven by the benefits of our ongoing margin improvement initiatives and the aforementioned gain on the sale of a building, partially offset by increased research and development expenses and the impact from tariffs.

Defense (In millions) 2Q-2019 2Q-2018 Change Sales $ 145.0 $ 146.2 (1%) Reported operating income $ 29.7 $ 38.6 (23%) Adjustments (1) 0.9 - - Adjusted operating income (1) $ 30.5 $ 38.6 (21%) Adjusted operating margin (1) 21.0% 26.4% (540 bps)

(1) Adjusted results exclude one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs for current year acquisition.

Sales of $145 million, down $1 million, or 1%, compared with the prior year ((3%) organic, 3% acquisition, 1% unfavorable foreign currency translation);

Aerospace defense market sales were essentially flat, as higher sales of tactical data link equipment (TCG acquisition) were offset by lower sales of embedded computing equipment on various programs;

Ground defense market revenues increased principally due to higher sales on the Abrams tank platform;

Lower naval defense market revenues were the result of reduced sales of embedded computing equipment on various programs;

Lower general industrial market revenues reflect reduced industrial controls sales due to the timing of an automotive contract completed last year;

Reported operating income was $30 million, with Reported operating margin of 20.5%; and

Adjusted operating income of $31 million, down $8 million, or 21%, compared with the prior year, while Adjusted operating margin decreased 540 basis points to 21.0%, reflecting unfavorable mix and higher research and development expenses in the current year, as well as favorable contract adjustments within our naval defense business in the prior year which did not recur.

Power (In millions) 2Q-2019 2Q-2018 Change Sales $ 175.8 $ 161.7 9% Reported operating income $ 30.1 $ 19.2 57% Adjustments (1) 1.2 7.0 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 31.2 $ 26.2 19% Adjusted operating margin (1) 17.8% 16.2% 160 bps

(1) Adjusted results exclude one-time Inventory Step-up, Backlog Amortization and Transaction costs for prior year acquisition, and one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of our DRG business.

Sales of $176 million, up $14 million, or 9%, compared with the prior year;

Strong naval defense market sales were driven by higher Virginia class submarine and CVN-80 aircraft carrier revenues, as well as solid spares and service center revenues;

Reduced power generation market sales reflect timing of production on the China Direct AP1000 program and lower domestic aftermarket revenues;

Reported operating income was $30 million, with Reported operating margin of 17.1%; and

Adjusted operating income was $31 million, up $5 million, or 19% compared with the prior year, while Adjusted operating margin increased 160 basis points to 17.8%, principally reflecting favorable overhead absorption on higher naval defense revenues.

Full-Year 2019 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its full-year 2019 financial guidance as follows:

(In millions, except EPS) 2019E Adjusted Guidance (Current) (1) 2019E Change vs 2018 Adjusted (1) Total Sales $2,510 - $2,550 Up 4 - 6% Operating Income $406 - $415 Up 6 - 9% Operating Margin 16.2% - 16.3% Up 40 - 50 bps Effective Tax Rate 23.0% Diluted EPS $7.00 - $7.15 Up 10 - 12% Diluted Shares Outstanding 43.3 Free Cash Flow (2) $330 - $340 Up 0 - 2%

(1) 2019 Adjusted guidance excludes one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs associated with the acquisition of TCG in the Defense segment, and one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of our DRG business in the Power segment. (2) 2019 Adjusted free cash flow guidance excludes a $20 million capital investment in the Power segment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG.

A more detailed breakdown of the Company’s 2019 guidance by segment and by market can be found in the accompanying schedules.

**********

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Change June 30, Change 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Product sales $ 532,253 $ 511,676 $ 20,577 4% $ 1,003,852 $ 956,363 $ 47,489 5% Service sales 106,743 108,622 (1,879 ) (2%) 213,458 211,457 2,001 1% Total net sales 638,996 620,298 18,698 3% 1,217,310 1,167,820 49,490 4% Cost of product sales 342,726 324,184 18,542 6% 654,682 623,495 31,187 5% Cost of service sales 66,226 69,614 (3,388 ) (5%) 135,711 136,634 (923 ) (1%) Total cost of sales 408,952 393,798 15,154 4% 790,393 760,129 30,264 4% Gross profit 230,044 226,500 3,544 2% 426,917 407,691 19,226 5% Research and development expenses 18,900 15,054 3,846 26% 36,141 30,995 5,146 17% Selling expenses 30,693 32,665 (1,972 ) (6%) 62,170 64,185 (2,015 ) (3%) General and administrative expenses 74,766 76,705 (1,939 ) (3%) 150,876 145,937 4,939 3% Operating income 105,685 102,076 3,609 4% 177,730 166,574 11,156 7% Interest expense 7,960 9,566 (1,606 ) (17%) 15,232 17,770 (2,538 ) (14%) Other income, net 5,871 3,971 1,900 48% 11,349 8,654 2,695 31% Earnings before income taxes 103,596 96,481 7,115 7% 173,847 157,458 16,389 10% Provision for income taxes (23,524 ) (21,693 ) (1,831 ) 8% (38,182 ) (39,027 ) 845 (2%) Net earnings $ 80,072 $ 74,788 $ 5,284 7% $ 135,665 $ 118,431 $ 17,234 15% Net earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 1.87 $ 1.69 $ 3.17 $ 2.68 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.86 $ 1.68 $ 3.15 $ 2.66 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 42,758 44,124 42,776 44,144 Diluted 43,024 44,553 43,038 44,604

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands, except par value) June 30, December 31, Change 2019 2018 % Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,344 $ 276,066 (22%) Receivables, net 636,058 593,755 7% Inventories, net 436,190 423,426 3% Other current assets 48,060 50,719 (5%) Total current assets 1,336,652 1,343,966 (1%) Property, plant, and equipment, net 375,582 374,660 0% Goodwill 1,112,781 1,088,032 2% Other intangible assets, net 433,517 429,567 1% Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 135,190 — NM Other assets 32,918 19,160 72% Total assets $ 3,426,640 $ 3,255,385 5% Liabilities Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term and short-term debt $ — $ 243 (100%) Accounts payable 173,791 232,983 (25%) Accrued expenses 138,278 166,954 (17%) Income taxes payable 8,521 5,811 47% Deferred revenue 243,053 236,508 3% Other current liabilities 74,226 44,829 66% Total current liabilities 637,869 687,328 (7%) Long-term debt 761,476 762,313 0% Deferred tax liabilities, net 49,929 47,121 6% Accrued pension and other postretirement benefit costs 97,334 101,227 (4%) Long-term operating lease liability 117,789 — NM Long-term portion of environmental reserves 16,411 15,777 4% Other liabilities 93,536 110,838 (16%) Total liabilities 1,774,344 1,724,604 3% Stockholders' equity Common stock, $1 par value 49,187 49,187 0% Additional paid in capital 116,835 118,234 (1%) Retained earnings 2,339,703 2,191,471 7% Accumulated other comprehensive loss (302,490 ) (288,447 ) (5%) Less: cost of treasury stock (550,939 ) (539,664 ) (2%) Total stockholders' equity 1,652,296 1,530,781 8% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,426,640 $ 3,255,385 5% NM - not meaningful

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Change Change 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Sales: Commercial/Industrial $ 318,267 $ 312,463 2% $ 611,774 $ 609,104 0% Defense 144,962 146,177 (1%) 265,984 265,078 0% Power 175,767 161,658 9% 339,552 293,638 16% Total sales $ 638,996 $ 620,298 3% $ 1,217,310 $ 1,167,820 4% Operating income (expense): Commercial/Industrial $ 56,236 $ 51,736 9% $ 95,682 $ 90,961 5% Defense 29,661 38,641 (23%) 47,314 58,369 (19%) Power 30,069 19,201 57% 54,288 34,543 57% Total segments $ 115,966 $ 109,578 6% $ 197,284 $ 183,873 7% Corporate and other (10,281 ) (7,502 ) (37%) (19,554 ) (17,299 ) (13%) Total operating income $ 105,685 $ 102,076 4% $ 177,730 $ 166,574 7% Operating margins: Commercial/Industrial 17.7 % 16.6 % 110bps 15.6 % 14.9 % 70bps Defense 20.5 % 26.4 % (590bps) 17.8 % 22.0 % (420bps) Power 17.1 % 11.9 % 520bps 16.0 % 11.8 % 420bps Total Curtiss-Wright 16.5 % 16.5 % 0bps 14.6 % 14.3 % 30bps Segment margins 18.1 % 17.7 % 40bps 16.2 % 15.7 % 50bps

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES SALES BY END MARKET (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Change Change 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Defense markets: Aerospace $ 104,426 $ 99,654 5% $ 183,213 $ 178,808 2% Ground 26,394 20,777 27% 47,151 43,296 9% Naval 149,853 132,347 13% 280,941 235,835 19% Total Defense $ 280,673 $ 252,778 11% $ 511,305 $ 457,939 12% Commercial markets: Aerospace $ 108,000 $ 104,617 3% $ 211,222 $ 204,021 4% Power Generation 93,171 102,316 (9%) 189,652 200,635 (5%) General Industrial 157,152 160,587 (2%) 305,131 305,225 0% Total Commercial $ 358,323 $ 367,520 (3%) $ 706,005 $ 709,881 (1%) Total Curtiss-Wright $ 638,996 $ 620,298 3% $ 1,217,310 $ 1,167,820 4%

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

The Corporation supplements its financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. Curtiss-Wright believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company’s ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. Curtiss-Wright encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The Company has elected to change the presentation of its financials and guidance to include an Adjusted (non-GAAP) view that excludes first year purchase accounting costs associated with its acquisitions, as well as one-time transition and IT security costs specifically associated with the relocation of the DRG business in the Power segment. Transition costs include relocation of employees and equipment as well as overlapping facility and labor costs associated with the relocation. We believe this Adjusted view will provide improved transparency to the investment community in order to better measure Curtiss-Wright’s ongoing operating and financial performance and better comparisons of our key financial metrics to our peers. Reconciliations of “Reported” GAAP amounts to “Adjusted” non-GAAP amounts are furnished within this release.

The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS

These Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding the impact of first year purchase accounting costs associated with acquisitions for current and prior year periods, specifically one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs, as well as one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of a business in the current year period.

Organic Revenue and Organic Operating Income

The Corporation discloses organic revenue and organic operating income because the Corporation believes it provides investors with insight as to the Company’s ongoing business performance. Organic revenue and organic operating income are defined as revenue and operating income excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and contributions from acquisitions made during the last twelve months.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 vs. 2018 Commercial/Industrial Defense Power Total Curtiss-Wright Sales Operating income Sales Operating income Sales Operating income Sales Operating income Organic 3% 8% (3%) (25%) 9% 57% 3% 3% Acquisitions 0% 0% 3% 0% 0% 0% 1% 0% Foreign Currency (1%) 1% (1%) 2% 0% 0% (1%) 1% Total 2% 9% (1%) (23%) 9% 57% 3% 4% Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 vs. 2018 Commercial/Industrial Defense Power Total Curtiss-Wright Sales Operating income Sales Operating income Sales Operating income Sales Operating income Organic 2% 4% 0% (21%) 8% 47% 3% 4% Acquisitions 0% 0% 1% (1%) 8% 10% 2% 2% Foreign Currency (2%) 1% (1%) 3% 0% 0% (1%) 1% Total 0% 5% 0% (19%) 16% 57% 4% 7%

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The Corporation discloses free cash flow because it measures cash flow available for investing and financing activities. Free cash flow represents cash available to repay outstanding debt, invest in the business, acquire businesses, return capital to shareholders and make other strategic investments. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow excludes a capital investment in the Power segment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG, and a voluntary contribution to the Company’s corporate defined benefit pension plan made in the first quarter of 2018. The Corporation discloses free cash flow conversion because it measures the proportion of net earnings converted into free cash flow and is defined as free cash flow divided by net earnings from continuing operations.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 92,244 $ 97,947 $ 40,386 $ 26,685 Capital expenditures (16,437 ) (10,881 ) (33,471 ) (19,852 ) Free cash flow $ 75,807 $ 87,066 $ 6,915 $ 6,833 Adjustment to capital expenditures (DRG facility investment) 4,039 — 9,162 — Voluntary pension payment — — — 50,000 Adjusted free cash flow $ 79,846 $ 87,066 $ 16,077 $ 56,833 Free Cash Flow Conversion 100% 116% 12% 48%

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION 2019 Guidance As of July 31, 2019 ($'s in millions, except per share data) 2018

Reported

(GAAP) 2018

Adjustments (1)

(Non-GAAP) 2018

Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) 2019 Reported Guidance (2)(3)(4)

(GAAP) 2019

Adjustments (1)

(Non-GAAP) 2019

Adjusted Guidance (2)(3)(4)

(Non-GAAP) Low High Low High 2019 Chg vs

2018 Adjusted Sales: Commercial/Industrial $ 1,209 $ - $ 1,209 $ 1,255 $ 1,275 $ - $ 1,255 $ 1,275 Defense 554 - 554 575 585 - 575 585 Power 648 - 648 680 690 - 680 690 Total sales $ 2,412 $ - $ 2,412 $ 2,510 $ 2,550 $ - $ 2,510 $ 2,550 4 to 6% Operating income: Commercial/Industrial $ 183 $ - $ 183 $ 195 $ 200 $ - $ 195 $ 200 Defense 128 - 128 128 131 2 130 133 Power 99 9 108 109 111 6 115 117 Total segments 410 9 419 432 - 442 8 440 - 450 Corporate and other (36 ) - (36 ) (34 ) (36 ) - (34 ) (36 ) Total operating income $ 374 $ 9 $ 382 $ 398 $ 407 $ 8 $ 406 $ 415 6 to 9% Interest expense $ (34 ) $ - $ (34 ) $ (33 ) $ (33 ) $ - $ (33 ) $ (33 ) Other income, net 17 - 17 19 19 - 19 19 Earnings before income taxes 356 9 365 385 393 8 393 401 Provision for income taxes (81 ) (2 ) (83 ) (88 ) (90 ) (2 ) (90 ) (92 ) Net earnings $ 276 $ 7 $ 282 $ 297 $ 303 $ 6 $ 303 $ 309 Diluted earnings per share $ 6.22 $ 0.15 $ 6.37 $ 6.86 $ 7.01 $ 0.14 $ 7.00 $ 7.15 10 to 12% Diluted shares outstanding 44.3 44.3 43.3 43.3 43.3 43.3 Effective tax rate 22.6 % 22.6 % 23.0 % 23.0 % 23.0 % 23.0 % Operating margins: Commercial/Industrial 15.1 % - 15.1 % 15.6 % 15.7 % - 15.6 % 15.7 % 50 to 60 bps Defense 23.2 % - 23.2 % 22.2 % 22.3 % +40 bps 22.6 % 22.7 % (50 to 60 bps) Power 15.2 % +140 bps 16.6 % 16.0 % 16.1 % +90 bps 16.9 % 17.0 % 30 to 40 bps Total operating margin 15.5 % +30 bps 15.8 % 15.8 % 15.9 % +40 bps 16.2 % 16.3 % 40 to 50 bps Free cash flow (5) $ 283 $ 50 $ 333 $ 310 $ 320 $ 20 $ 330 $ 340

Note: Full year amounts may not add due to rounding (1) Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding the impact of first year purchase accounting costs associated with acquisitions for current and prior year periods, specifically one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs, as well as one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business. (2) Commercial/Industrial segment 2019 guidance reflects improved profitability due to higher sales and benefits of our ongoing margin improvement initiatives, partially offset by $4 million for tariffs and a $3 million increase in R&D investments. (3) Defense segment 2019 Reported guidance reflects reduced profitability, despite higher sales, due to a $5 million increase in R&D investments. Adjusted guidance excludes $2 million in first year purchase accounting costs associated with the TCG acquisition. (4) Power segment 2019 Reported guidance reflects improved profitability due to higher sales, partially offset by a $2 million increase in R&D investments. Adjusted guidance excludes $6 million in one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business. (5) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. 2018 Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes a voluntary contribution to the Company’s corporate defined benefit pension plan of $50 million. 2019 Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance excludes a $20 million capital investment in the Power segment related to construction of a new, state-of-the-art naval facility for the DRG business.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION 2019 Sales Growth Guidance by End Market As of July 31, 2019 2019 % Change vs 2018 (Prior) (Current) Defense Markets Aerospace 8 - 10% 9 - 11% Ground 5 - 7% 1 - 2% Navy 8 - 10% 8 - 10% Total Defense 8 - 10% 8 - 10% Commercial Markets Commercial Aerospace 4 - 6% 4 - 6% Power Generation 1 - 3% 1 - 3% General Industrial 1 - 3% 1 - 3% Total Commercial 1 - 3% 1 - 3% Total Curtiss-Wright Sales 4 - 6% 4 - 6%

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

Certain statements made in this press release, including statements about future revenue, financial performance guidance, quarterly and annual revenue, net income, operating income growth, future business opportunities, cost saving initiatives, the successful integration of the Company’s acquisitions, and future cash flow from operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements present management's expectations, beliefs, plans and objectives regarding future financial performance, and assumptions or judgments concerning such performance. Any discussions contained in this press release, except to the extent that they contain historical facts, are forward-looking and accordingly involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in the competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; a change in government spending; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, electronics, marine, and industrial companies. Such factors are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

