Beijing-based Artificial Intelligence Products and Solutions Provider Pensees Opens New Research and Development Institute in Singapore

Pensees unveils Pensees Singapore Institute, tapping Asian AI R&D market
SINGAPORE, July 31, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Beijing-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) company Pensees Technology Co Ltd (Pensees), known for its integrated industrial application solutions in computer vision and Internet of Things technologies, today unveiled Pensees Singapore Institute, a new research and development (R&D) institute to oversee the development of the company's applied industrial R&D and delivery capabilities in Singapore and the region.
The new R&D institute was officially launched by Mr Ma Yuan, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pensees, and Ms Wang Rong Fang, Counsellor for Science and Technology, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Singapore, who also had the opportunity to tour the facility.
Pensees Singapore Institute, which marks Pensees' first foray into the international market, is part of the company's sustained growth strategy and continuous efforts to strengthen research in the fields of AI and deep learning. The facility is headed by Ms Jane Shen, Group Chief Scientist and Managing Director, and will house up to 70 staff, comprising AI algorithm researchers, system researchers, hardware experts, and engineers.
Mr Ma, said, "Singapore is not only a country that is deeply committed to R&D; it is a thriving digital ecosystem, underpinned by its infrastructure, policy and enablers, making it a hotbed for AI experimentation and innovation. Over the years, we've seen how through a coordinated effort by Singapore's businesses, government agencies and citizens, it has quickly gained global recognition as the No. 1 Smart City. Singapore plays an important role in the next wave of AI innovation, and we are thrilled at the idea of establishing our footing here as we seek opportunities to enhance our offerings and work with AI talent from both academia and industry."
AI Application in the Field of Security
Since its inception in 2017, Pensees has successfully developed and deployed a full range of AI products and solutions in domains such as Enterprise Security, Public Security, Smart Community and Smart Factory. Its technology has also found its roots in more than 50 cities, autonomous regions and municipalities across China, serving over 1,000 clients.
Tapping into the Power of Collaboration
At the official opening of Pensees Singapore Institute this morning, the company announced its plans to continue its research collaboration and exchanges with experts from the academic circle including those from the National University of Singapore (NUS).
To bolster such efforts, Pensees looks to build and foster long-term corporate partnerships with local companies and institutes. Since expanding its footprint in Singapore, it has started collaboration with universities and polytechnics here. Pensees Singapore Institute has reached a Research Collaboration Agreement (RCA) with NUS for the joint development of the AI Based Camera System. This collaboration has been selected as one of the AI 100E projects under the AI Innovation Programme managed by AI Singapore, an organisation under the National Research Foundation to promote AI innovation. Pensees and AI Singapore will fund this project on a one-to-one basis, and the project will be conducted by the research team led by Professor Feng Jiashi at NUS and Pensees Singapore Institute.
Pensees also reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), where both parties agreed to collaborate in the area of autonomous system technologies, autonomous robots as well as AI application development and testing. Aside from having a strong team that focuses on autonomous system technologies and autonomous robots, NYP's School of Engineering also has outstanding R&D facilities and laboratories.
This collaboration will provide the NYP team with a market-oriented R&D platform and problem statements driven by industry needs, while Pensees Singapore Institute's deep capabilities in computer vision and AI algorithms can be applied in autonomous systems for perception. By leveraging each other's strengths, this collaboration seeks to accelerate the development, testing and deployment of autonomous systems.
Pensees signed the RCA and MoU with NUS and NYP, witnessed by Ms Wang Rong Fang and distinguished guests from government agencies, universities, and the industry.
It also announced the formation of the Pensees Technical Advisory Board at the opening ceremony. The board will support Pensees' technological advancement and research while ensuring that Pensees stays at the forefront of technological leadership.
About Pensees Technology
Pensees is an AI company that focuses on computer vision and IoT technology and provides integrated industrial application solutions. Taking deep learning-based computer vision technology as a breakthrough point, Pensees has established deep roots in security and other vertical industries, committing itself to providing outstanding AI+IoT full-industry chain technologies and software and hardware solutions in the fields of safe city, intelligent residential community, smart park, intelligent transport and intelligent manufacturing, and pushing forward the industrialisation of AI. http://pensees-ai.com/en/
Source: Pensees Technology
