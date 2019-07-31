HVR en WhereScape gaan samenwerken om de ontwikkeling van datawarehousing, beheer en levering van real time data aan bedrijven te versnellen

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|July 31, 2019 07:22 PM EDT
HVR, de vooraanstaande onafhankelijke leverancier van real time cloud-datareplicatie-technologie, en WhereScape, vooraanstaand leverancier van data-infrastructuur-automatiseringssoftware, hebben vandaag hun samenwerking aangekondigd. Samen bieden WhereScape en HVR automatisering en snelle data-integratie voor datainfrastructuurprestaties die de levering van real time data aan bedrijven versnellen.
Dit persbericht bevat multimedia. Bekijk hier het volledige persbericht: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731006103/nl/
By pairing HVR’s real-time data replication with WhereScape data infrastructure automation, data warehousing teams can accelerate and optimize data delivery to their organizations. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“In de wereld van vandaag hebben bedrijven de behoefte aan snelle toegang tot inzichtelijke data om bedrijfsbeslissingen te informeren en daarvoor spelen automatisering en toegang tot real time data een sleutelrol,” aldus Neil Barton, CTO bij WhereScape. “Door onze samenwerking met HVR kunnen wij onze klanten een gemakkelijkere manier bieden om levering van real time data in de datainfrastructuur van een organisatie snel in te zetten. Het koppelen van de automatisering van WhereScape met de datareplicatiesoftware van HVR kan klanten de mogelijkheid bieden nieuwe analyticaoplossingen te leveren aan de gebruikers van hun bedrijf in een fractie van de tijd die het in het verleden kostte bij het gebruik van verouderde, traditionele methoden van het leveren van datawarehousingprojecten.”
HVR’s datareplicatietechnologie optimaliseert het verkrijgen van data van brondatabestanden op locatie en in de cloud naar doeldataplatforms, terwijl WhereScape het ontwerp, de ontwikkeling, inzet, documentatie en exploitatie van de datawarehousinginfrastructuur zelf automatiseert. Samen bieden HVR en WhereScape klanten bewezen, uitmuntende mogelijkheden, ondersteund door gebruik in honderden organisaties wereldwijd. WhereScape’s automatisering en HVR’s datareplicatiesoftware bieden teams de mogelijkheden de behoefte aan modernisering van datawarehousing aan te pakken. Gegeven de voortdurende focus en investering van het bedrijf kunnen klanten ervan verzekerd zijn dat de oplossingen die zij vandaag aannemen, zich in de toekomst zullen blijven ontwikkelen.
Opzetten en inzetten van de gecombineerde oplossing van WhereScape/HVR is snel, gemakkelijk en kosteneffectief en geeft klanten het vermogen om behendige Business Intelligence (BI) oplossingen snel te gebruiken en te onderhouden. Teams zijn in staat om snel de impact van WhereScape en HVR binnen hun datawarehousingrocessen te zien - en zo de tijd te verminderen die het kost om nieuwe data-infrastructuurprojecten te leveren en in real time data aan eindgebruikers te leveren.
“In een HVR-onderzoek uitgevoerd op de PASS Data Architecture Virtual Group, identificeerden respondenten datawarehouses als hun belangrijkste focus voor data-integratieprojecten,” aldus Mark Van de Wiel, CTO bij HVR. “Samen vereenvoudigen WhereScape en HVR de acceptatie van datawarehousingoplossingen, waardoor de levering van geïnformeerde bedrijfsbeslissingen op de nieuwst mogelijke data wordt versneld.”
Om meer te weten te komen over de voordelen van de oplossing van WhereScape en HVR, registreer hier om deel te nemen aan een webinar op 14 augustus.
Lees om meer te weten te komen over de samenwerking van WhereScape en HVR het resumé van de gehele oplossing hier.
Over HVR
HVR biedt een real time cloud datareplicatieoplossing die moderniseringsprestaties van bedrijven ondersteunt. Het HVR-platform is een betrouwbare, veilige en schaalbare manier om snel en efficiënt grote datavolumes in complexe omgevingen te integreren, wat real time data-updates, -toegang en -analyse mogelijk maakt. Mondiale marktleiders in een scala van branches vertrouwen op HVR voor het aanpakken van hun uitdagingen wat betreft real time data-integratie en om hun bedrijf radicaal te veranderen. HVR is een in San Francisco gevestigde private onderneming met kantoren in Noord-Amerika, Noord-Europa en Azië.
Zoek verbinding met HVR
Lees ons blog: www.hvr-software.com/blog/
Volg ons op Twitter: twitter.com/hvr_software
Over WhereScape
WhereScape helpt IT-organisaties van elke omvang om hun automatisering op een hoger plan te brengen om data-infrastructuur sneller te ontwerpen, te ontwikkelen, in te zetten en te exploiteren. Wereldwijd vertrouwen meer dan 700 klanten op de automatisering van WhereScape om het handmatig coderen en andere repetitieve, tijdsintensieve aspecten van data-infrastructuurprojecten overbodig te maken, om datawarehouses, data vaults, data lakes en data marts te leveren in dagen of weken in plaats van in maanden of jaren. WhereScape heeft kantoren in Portland, Oregon; Reading, VK; Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland en Singapore. Voor meer informatie kunt u terecht op www.wherescape.com. WhereScape kunt u vinden op Twitter op: twitter.com/wherescape op LinkedIn op: linkedin.com/company/wherescape
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731006103/nl/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT