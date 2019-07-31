Segway-Ninebot Electric Scooters Granted German eKFV Certification with the Support from TÜV Rheinland

|By Business Wire
July 31, 2019
On July 26, TÜV Rheinland Group (TÜV Rheinland) delivered the German certificate according to small electric vehicles directive (eKFV) to Segway-Ninebot, a Xiaomi Ecosystem smart travel product company, for its two vehicle types of electric scooter. This certification according to small electric vehicles directive (eKFV) is the first of its kind in China, led by a domestic enterprise with the whole vehicle testing conducted and the application submitted locally. It is indicated that TÜV Rheinland has minimized the difficulties for electric scooter manufacturers to complete such certification in China. Dennis Hardholt, President of Segway-Ninebot EMEA, and Holger Hütz, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Engineering & Type Approval attended the awarding ceremony at TÜV Rheinland Headquarters in Cologne.
Over the past two years, small and stylish electric scooters have gradually become popular travel tools among young people. In 2018, the concept of electric scooter sharing emerged and developed rapidly in Europe and the U.S., driving the rapid growth in the demand for electric scooters. Segway-Ninebot is currently one of the largest electric scooter manufacturers in the world and is a major supplier for electric scooter sharing in the U.S., establishing a strong presence in the market. Passing the certification according to small electric vehicles directive (eKFV) means that Segway-Ninebot electric scooters have been granted a “pass” to the German market. And as one of the first group of certified companies, Segway-Ninebot will be able to consolidate its leading position in the global smart travel field.
In June this year, the German authority Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA) approved electric scooters and self-balance vehicles for use on the road, but the products must comply with eKFV regulations. These regulations have been recently introduced by Germany to specifically govern small electric vehicles, integrating the provisions of MobHV and adding the requirements for electric scooters and self-balance vehicles, including requirements on technology, certification, compulsory insurance, and driver age.
As one of the major Technical Services designated by KBA, TÜV Rheinland is also the leading EU Technical Service company in China. It has supported Chinese automobile, motorcycle and parts enterprises successfully apply for tens of thousands of EU certificates. TÜV Rheinland is designated to homologate in accordance with eKFV regulations and can provide customers with localized one-stop services that cover key parts from consulting and test planning in the preliminary stage, to the introduction of document template, sample list and regulatory requirements, and to factory inspections, type approval test and application. It will assist enterprises at every step in applying for the certificate according to small electric vehicles directive (eKFV). TÜV Rheinland can also provide smart travel product manufacturers with a numerous other professional services including American standards UL 2272 and UL 2271 certification, Singapore LTA registration, EU CE certification, prEN 17128 testing and so on.
In future, TÜV Rheinland will further cooperate with Ninebot Technology Co., Ltd. to carry out worldwide on EU CE certification, prEN 17128 testing, and US UL certification. As the world’s leading third-party testing, inspection and certification organization, TÜV Rheinland has been dedicated to the automotive industry for more than 100 years. Thanks to its global service network, professional teams and technical advantages, TÜV Rheinland will continue to support customers keep abreast of the latest, most comprehensive and most authoritative market information and regulatory trends, and provide convenient and efficient one-stop solutions to ensure customers remain competitive in the changing market.
About Segway-Ninebot
Segway-Ninebot is an innovative company engaged in the field of smart short-traffic and service-base robots. Building on an international perspective, the company focuses on leading innovation and change in smart short-traffic and service-based robotics.
Founded in 2012, Ninebot is located in Beijing, China. It is committed to using smart technology to change the way people travel and even live. The company has three business regions Asia Pacific, EMEA and the Americas, and has subsidiaries in Beijing, Bedford (New Hampshire), Singapore, Munich, Changzhou and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and territories around the world. The high-speed development of Segway-Ninebot has won the favor of many international capitals-investment organizations, including renowned PE institutions and state-owned large-scale industrial funds. In October 2014, Ninebot received more than USD 80 million in investments from Xiaomi, Sequoia, Huashan, and Shunwei. On March 31, 2015, Ninebot acquired Segway to form the new Segway-Ninebot global enterprise. In the same year, it received a Series B of financing for USD 60 million from Intel and Singapore sovereign-wealth fund. In October 2017, it completed Series C of financing for USD 100 million from a fund managed by the SDIC Innovation Investment Management Co., Ltd. and China Mobile Innovation Industry Fund. As a global unicorn company of smart travel products, Ninebot's corporate valuation has exceeded USD 1.5 billion.
About TÜV Rheinland
TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent testing services, founded almost 150 years ago. The group employs over 20,000 people around the globe. Annual revenue is EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all industrial sectors and areas of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, and oversees projects, processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, the company operates a global network of approved labs and testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com
