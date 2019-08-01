Parade Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 1, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2019 ended June 30, 2019, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.
Consolidated revenue was US$90.70 million and consolidated net income was US$17.57 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.23 (NT$7.10) and US$0.22 (NT$6.84), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$75.67 million and consolidated net income of US$12.32 million, or US$0.16 (NT$4.80) and US$0.16 (NT$4.63) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
In US dollars, the second quarter of 2019 consolidated revenue decreased 3.22% sequentially and was up 19.86% year-over-year.
The gross profit in the second quarter of 2019 was US$38.10 million, representing a decrease of 2.91% from the previous quarter and an increase of 22.71% compared to the same quarter of last year.
Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2019:
- Revenue: US$95 ~105 Million
- Gross Margin: 40% ~43%
- Operating Expense: US$20.75 ~21.75 Million
The financial figures detailed above for the second quarter of 2019 have been reviewed by independent accountants.
About Parade Technologies, Ltd.
Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.
In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.
Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.
|Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.
|
The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Six Months ended
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Six Months ended
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Jun 30,
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Revenue
|
90,703
|
93,720
|
90,703
|
75,671
|
|
184,423
|
156,324
|
|
2,824,499
|
2,889,378
|
2,824,499
|
2,252,718
|
|
5,713,877
|
4,615,859
|
|Cost of goods sold
|
52,602
|
54,478
|
52,602
|
44,621
|
|
107,080
|
92,336
|
|
1,638,014
|
1,679,571
|
1,638,014
|
1,328,378
|
|
3,317,585
|
2,726,415
|
|Gross profit
|
38,101
|
39,242
|
38,101
|
31,050
|
|
77,343
|
63,988
|
|
1,186,485
|
1,209,807
|
1,186,485
|
924,340
|
|
2,396,292
|
1,889,444
|
|Research & development expenses
|
13,353
|
12,787
|
13,353
|
12,851
|
|
26,140
|
25,053
|
|
415,819
|
394,207
|
415,819
|
382,557
|
|
810,026
|
740,083
|
|Sales & marketing expenses
|
4,463
|
4,535
|
4,463
|
3,621
|
|
8,998
|
7,747
|
|
138,991
|
139,814
|
138,991
|
107,788
|
|
278,805
|
228,680
|
|General & administrative expenses
|
3,123
|
3,100
|
3,123
|
2,703
|
|
6,223
|
5,455
|
|
97,252
|
95,577
|
97,252
|
80,474
|
|
192,829
|
161,095
|
|Total operating expenses
|
20,939
|
20,422
|
20,939
|
19,175
|
|
41,361
|
38,255
|
|
652,062
|
629,598
|
652,062
|
570,819
|
|
1,281,660
|
1,129,858
|
|Operating income
|
17,162
|
18,820
|
17,162
|
11,875
|
|
35,982
|
25,733
|
|
534,423
|
580,209
|
534,423
|
353,521
|
|
1,114,632
|
759,586
|
|Non-operating income and expenses
|
1,083
|
525
|
1,083
|
86
|
|
1,608
|
28
|
|
33,701
|
16,201
|
33,701
|
2,559
|
|
49,902
|
859
|
|Income before income taxes
|
18,245
|
19,345
|
18,245
|
11,961
|
|
37,590
|
25,761
|
|
568,124
|
596,410
|
568,124
|
356,080
|
|
1,164,534
|
760,445
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
678
|
755
|
678
|
(361
|
)
|
1,433
|
(371
|
)
|
21,110
|
23,273
|
21,110
|
(10,738
|
)
|
44,383
|
(11,021
|
)
|Net income
|
17,567
|
18,590
|
17,567
|
12,322
|
|
36,157
|
26,132
|
|
547,014
|
573,137
|
547,014
|
366,818
|
|
1,120,151
|
771,466
|
|EPS - Basic (In Dollar)
|
$0.23
|
$0.24
|
$0.23
|
$0.16
|
|
$0.47
|
$0.34
|
|
$7.10
|
$7.42
|
$7.10
|
$4.80
|
|
$14.57
|
$10.10
|
|Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands)
|
77,008
|
77,228
|
77,008
|
76,418
|
|
76,883
|
76,386
|
|
77,008
|
77,228
|
77,008
|
76,418
|
|
76,883
|
76,386
|
|EPS - Diluted (In Dollar)
|
$0.22
|
$0.23
|
$0.22
|
$0.16
|
|
$0.45
|
$0.33
|
|
$6.84
|
$7.13
|
$6.84
|
$4.63
|
|
$14.00
|
$9.72
|
|Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands)
|
80,012
|
80,332
|
80,012
|
79,243
|
|
80,006
|
79,396
|
|
80,012
|
80,332
|
80,012
|
79,243
|
|
80,006
|
79,396
|
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|As of June 30, 2019 and 2018
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|Current assets
|Cash & cash equivalents
|
241,339
|
|
175,166
|
|
7,495,983
|
|
5,335,542
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
43,527
|
|
44,437
|
|
1,351,940
|
|
1,353,561
|
|Inventories, net
|
36,945
|
|
41,909
|
|
1,147,504
|
|
1,276,542
|
|Prepayments
|
7,807
|
|
6,328
|
|
242,492
|
|
192,765
|
|Other current assets
|
10,785
|
|
8,953
|
|
334,995
|
|
272,707
|
|Total current assets
|
340,403
|
|
276,793
|
|
10,572,914
|
|
8,431,117
|
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
9,251
|
|
8,054
|
|
287,329
|
|
245,336
|
|Right-of-use assets
|
7,017
|
|
-
|
|
217,949
|
|
-
|
|Intangible assets
|
82,160
|
|
85,612
|
|
2,551,886
|
|
2,607,748
|
|Deferred income tax assets
|
2,465
|
|
1,564
|
|
76,565
|
|
47,626
|
|Other non-current assets
|
876
|
|
832
|
|
27,217
|
|
25,323
|
|Total non-current assets
|
101,769
|
|
96,062
|
|
3,160,946
|
|
2,926,033
|
|Total Assets
|
442,172
|
|
372,855
|
|
13,733,860
|
|
11,357,150
|
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|
30,762
|
|
20,877
|
|
955,482
|
|
635,915
|
|Other payables
|
55,496
|
|
52,343
|
|
1,694,109
|
|
1,549,249
|
|Current income tax liabilities
|
17,443
|
|
18,971
|
|
541,772
|
|
577,845
|
|Lease liabilities - current
|
2,056
|
|
-
|
|
63,867
|
|
-
|
|Other current liabilities
|
6,593
|
|
5,050
|
|
204,784
|
|
153,816
|
|Total current liabilities
|
112,350
|
|
97,241
|
|
3,460,014
|
|
2,916,825
|
|Non current Liabilities
|Lease liabilities - non-current
|
4,961
|
|
-
|
|
154,082
|
|
-
|
|Total non current liabilities
|
4,961
|
|
-
|
|
154,082
|
|
-
|
|Equity
|Ordinary shares
|
26,085
|
|
25,840
|
|
792,144
|
|
784,606
|
|Capital reserves
|
94,579
|
|
85,884
|
|
2,869,927
|
|
2,601,913
|
|Retained earnings
|
228,239
|
|
183,887
|
|
7,019,459
|
|
5,680,908
|
|Other equity
|
(17,450
|
)
|
(17,237
|
)
|
(358,316
|
)
|
(546,414
|
)
|Treasury shares
|
(6,592
|
)
|
(2,760
|
)
|
(203,450
|
)
|
(80,688
|
)
|Total equity
|
324,861
|
|
275,614
|
|
10,119,764
|
|
8,440,325
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|
442,172
|
|
372,855
|
|
13,733,860
|
|
11,357,150
|
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
USD in Thousands
|
NTD in Thousands
|For six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Income before income tax for the period
|
37,590
|
|
25,761
|
|
1,164,534
|
|
760,445
|
|Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets)
|
7,364
|
|
5,615
|
|
228,125
|
|
165,878
|
|Share-based compensation cost
|
4,303
|
|
3,737
|
|
132,721
|
|
110,404
|
|Interest income
|
(1,638
|
)
|
(41
|
)
|
(50,792
|
)
|
(1,212
|
)
|Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows
|
10,029
|
|
9,312
|
|
310,054
|
|
275,070
|
|Accounts receivable
|
2,418
|
|
7,835
|
|
75,088
|
|
238,655
|
|Inventories
|
(1,144
|
)
|
(7,634
|
)
|
(35,543
|
)
|
(232,535
|
)
|Prepayments
|
(1,072
|
)
|
(2,395
|
)
|
(33,282
|
)
|
(72,966
|
)
|Other current assets
|
50
|
|
(3,196
|
)
|
1,575
|
|
(97,356
|
)
|Net changes in assets relating to operating activities
|
252
|
|
(5,390
|
)
|
7,838
|
|
(164,202
|
)
|Accounts payable
|
(864
|
)
|
(4,911
|
)
|
(26,837
|
)
|
(149,577
|
)
|Other payables
|
(721
|
)
|
(1,472
|
)
|
81,336
|
|
(44,842
|
)
|Other current liabilities
|
2,619
|
|
(3,231
|
)
|
(22,402
|
)
|
(98,402
|
)
|Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities
|
1,034
|
|
(9,613
|
)
|
32,097
|
|
(292,821
|
)
|Cash provided by operations
|
48,905
|
|
20,070
|
|
1,514,523
|
|
578,492
|
|Interest received
|
1,637
|
|
29
|
|
50,733
|
|
855
|
|Income taxes paid
|
(490
|
)
|
(580
|
)
|
(15,192
|
)
|
(17,135
|
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
50,052
|
|
19,519
|
|
1,550,064
|
|
562,212
|
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of equipment
|
(676
|
)
|
(860
|
)
|
(20,936
|
)
|
(25,407
|
)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(3,149
|
)
|
(953
|
)
|
(97,547
|
)
|
(28,157
|
)
|Increase in refundable deposits
|
(67
|
)
|
(13
|
)
|
(2,089
|
)
|
(407
|
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
(3,892
|
)
|
(1,826
|
)
|
(120,572
|
)
|
(53,971
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
|
338
|
|
367
|
|
10,457
|
|
10,835
|
|Purchase of treasury shares
|
-
|
|
(2,760
|
)
|
-
|
|
(80,688
|
)
|Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities
|
(989
|
)
|
-
|
|
(30,630
|
)
|
-
|
|Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation
|
23
|
|
16
|
|
689
|
|
494
|
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
(628
|
)
|
(2,377
|
)
|
(19,484
|
)
|
(69,359
|
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
106
|
|
(205
|
)
|
74,047
|
|
133,433
|
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
45,638
|
|
15,111
|
|
1,484,055
|
|
572,315
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
195,701
|
|
160,055
|
|
6,011,928
|
|
4,763,227
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
241,339
|
|
175,166
|
|
7,495,983
|
|
5,335,542
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005247/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT