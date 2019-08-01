RoboSense Announces partnership with ControlWorks to provide Smart LiDAR Sensor System to Korean Automotive industry

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 1, 2019 05:30 AM EDT
RoboSense, a leading global supplier of LiDAR perception systems for autonomous driving, and ControlWorks, a leading provider of automotive electronics systems in Korea, announced today a partnership to provide RoboSense's Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems to Korean OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, etc. ControlWorks will provide localized sales channels, product services and technical support for the Korean market. RoboSense's autonomous perception systems consist of advanced LiDAR hardware and AI point cloud perception algorithms can output in real-time environment information from the 3D point cloud, including high-precision localization, obstacles detection, classification, tracking, etc.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005431/en/
RoboSense and ControlWorks Partners to provide Smart LiDAR Sensor System to the Korean Automobile Industry (Photo: Business Wire)
Targeted to Level 3+ mass production passenger cars, RoboSense provides advanced Smart Sensors based on the RS-LiDAR-M1, a revolutionary MEMS solid-state LiDAR which strikes a perfect balance between low cost and higher vehicle safety, reliability, and performance. The mass production version of the M1, to be provided to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, will have a built-in dedicated computing chip to run RoboSense’s proprietary AI point cloud perception RS-LiDAR-Algorithms, outputting the environment-perception results in real-time. With this advanced Smart Sensor, customers of ControlWorks will no longer need an additional ECU on vehicle to run algorithms, which will greatly reduce mass production cost and also save valuable space within the vehicle. From all aspects, the M1 meets the stringent requirements of mass production autonomous passenger cars.
Catering to the critical applications of smart transportation, including passenger cars, RoboTaxis, unmanned low speed vehicles and shuttles, and V2R (vehicle to roadside systems), RoboSense provides customized Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems by combining its 16, 32, and 128 channel LiDAR, short-range blind spot LiDAR, and AI point cloud perception algorithms. Currently, ControlWorks has integrated RoboSense’s perception system RS-Fusion-P3 system in their autonomous driving system, and they are planning to integrate RoboSense's solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 in their next stage of testing.
“Korea has an advanced and complete automotive industry, while ControlWorks is a veteran in providing automotive electronic control systems that meet high safety and reliability requirements. We are honored to work with ControlWorks. Together, we will push forward the landing for LiDAR perception system solutions to be implemented into the product strategy of automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers” said RoboSense COO & Co-founder Mark Qiu. “We will deeply cooperate with more companies and organizations promoting mass commercialization of autonomous driving technologies through RoboSense’s advanced products.”
“Our partnership with RoboSense marks a major step in ControlWorks' in autonomous driving development. RoboSense not only has advanced LiDAR hardware, but also leads the industry in perception algorithms. RoboSense's superior LiDAR system solutions will help us to serve the Korean autonomous driving market better. Combined with the long-term accumulation of ControlWorks' long-term experience in the automotive field, We will provide the safer and more reliable smart LiDAR sensor system together with RoboSense . " said ControlWorks CEO Kenny Lee.
RoboSense's LiDAR system provides stable and reliable environment information, including accurate long and close range detection, and the ability for use in extreme weather and lighting conditions, even with the interference of multiple LiDARs. Last March, the world's first all-weather driverless minibus GACHA equipped with RoboSense’s cold-resistant LiDAR was released in Finland by MUJI, Sensible 4, and RoboSense. In addition, because of RoboSense’s safe and reliable LiDAR system technology, RoboSense recently received a $45 million strategic investment from Cainiao Network (owned by Alibaba Group), SAIC Group and BAIC New Energy earlier in 2018.
Note: The Smart LiDAR Sensor System, consisting of RoboSense's advanced LiDAR hardware and AI point cloud perception algorithms are designed for the critical applications of smart transportation, including passenger cars, Robo-Taxi, unmanned low speed vehicles, and V2R (vehicle to roadside synergy system).
ABOUT RoboSense
Founded in 2014, RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is the leading global supplier of LiDAR perception solutions for autonomous driving. RoboSense is headquartered in Shenzhen, China with branch offices in the U.S., Germany, Beijing, and Shanghai. The company is committed to delivering comprehensive LiDAR environment perception solutions. RoboSense’s team is continuously working on innovations in core technical fields, such as IC, LiDAR hardware, and AI algorithms. At CES 2018, RoboSense demonstrated its revolutionary solid-state LiDAR product with its own patents. And a year later, at CES 2019, RoboSense won the CES 2019 Innovation Award. RoboSense currently has two product lines, including the MEMS solid-state LiDAR and Mechanical LiDAR systems. Customers include the world’s leading autonomous driving technology companies, automotive OEMs, and Tier 1 suppliers. RoboSense LiDAR solutions are widely used for various applications, including self-driving logistics vehicles, industrial vehicles, buses, passenger cars and more. For more information please visit the website at https://www.robosense.ai.
ABOUT ControlWorks CO., LTD
Since its inception in 1999, ControlWorks has grown into a leading supplier of automotive electronic control systems offering autonomous driving system, battery cell analog control systems, engine control systems, data acquisition systems and HILS systems. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, the company provides the best tailored control system solutions to meet the needs of its customers. Its main customers count Hyundai, Kia, General Motors, Volvo, MOBIS, Samsung, LG and more. ControlWorks' solutions are also widely used in construction equipment, ships, railway vehicles, aviation, defense and other industries with stringent reliability requirements. The company is determined to becoming a world-class company that provides the best control solutions. For more information, please visit http://control-works.co.kr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005431/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT