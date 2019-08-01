DFIN Reports Second-quarter 2019 Results

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2019.

Highlights:

Second-quarter net sales of $258.9 million

U.S. Investment Markets net sales increased by 3.7% from the second quarter of 2018 due to continued strong demand for proxy and prospectus solutions

SaaS net sales increased by 4.1% from the second quarter of 2018, representing 18.6% of second-quarter net sales; strong performance in ActiveDisclosure, partially offset by the ongoing impact of a soft M&A environment on Venue

Company reaffirms full-year 2019 guidance

“The environment for capital markets transactional activity improved from the first quarter, as IPO activity bounced back in the second quarter, with DFIN supporting several large high-profile transactions. The improved IPO activity was offset by fewer M&A deals being completed in the quarter, resulting in lower overall transactional net sales compared to the second quarter of 2018,” said Daniel N. Leib, DFIN’s president and chief executive officer. “We have, however, seen an improvement in our pipeline of new M&A transactions. We remain optimistic that this activity will positively impact our transactional and Venue revenue trends in the back half of the year.”

Leib continued, “Elsewhere in the business, we are pleased with the strong demand we continued to see in U.S. Investment Markets, as well as with the ongoing client adoption of ActiveDisclosure. We strengthened our competitive position in key areas, adding dozens of new clients across our solutions.”

“We enter the second half of 2019 with transactional sales momentum and a continued focus on controlling cost, keeping us on track to meet our full-year guidance, and expect to end the year at or below the low end of our targeted leverage range of 2.25x to 2.75x,” Leib concluded.

Net Sales

Net sales in the second quarter of 2019 were $258.9 million, a decrease of $31.7 million, or 10.9%, from the second quarter of 2018 driven largely by the impact of the sale of the Language Solutions business as well as lower U.S. Capital Markets transactional and compliance activity. After adjusting for the 2018 sale of the Language Solutions business, changes in foreign exchange rates and the 2018 acquisition of eBrevia, organic net sales decreased 4.0% from the second quarter of 2018. The organic decline was primarily driven by lower U.S Capital Markets transactional and compliance activity, partially offset by higher mutual fund volume in U.S. Investment Markets, and SaaS solutions growth, primarily in ActiveDisclosure as well as FundSuiteArc.

GAAP Earnings

Second-quarter 2019 net earnings were $17.3 million, or $0.51 earnings per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $18.9 million, or $0.56 earnings per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. The second-quarter 2019 net earnings included after-tax adjustments of $8.1 million and second-quarter 2018 net earnings included after-tax adjustments of $11.6 million, all of which are excluded from the presentation of non-GAAP net earnings. Additional details regarding the amount and nature of these and other items are included in the attached schedules.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Net Earnings

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 was $56.1 million, compared to $63.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2019 was 21.7%, 10 basis points lower than in the second quarter of 2018. The Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA decrease was primarily driven by lower U.S. Capital Markets transactional activity and the sale of the Language Solutions business, partially offset by the impact of cost saving initiatives.

Non-GAAP net earnings totaled $25.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to non-GAAP net earnings of $30.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Reconciliations of net earnings to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net earnings, as well as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin, are presented in the attached schedules.

Sale of the Language Solutions Business

On July 22, 2018, the Company sold its Language Solutions business for net proceeds of $77.5 million in cash. As such, second-quarter 2019 results exclude Language Solutions, while second-quarter 2018 results include Language Solutions. The sale negatively impacted the second-quarter net sales comparison by $19.8 million and negatively impacted the gross profit and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA comparisons by approximately $5.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively, inclusive of estimated net stranded costs.

Similarly, the sale will negatively impact the year-over-year comparisons in the third quarter of 2019. In the third quarter, the sale will negatively impact the net sales comparison by $3.2 million and negatively impact the gross profit and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA comparisons by approximately $1.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, inclusive of estimated net stranded costs.

On a full-year basis for 2019, the sale negatively impacts the year-over-year net sales comparison by $41.8 million and negatively impacts the gross profit and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA comparisons by approximately $12.0 million and $3.0 million, respectively, inclusive of estimated net stranded costs.

2019 Guidance

The Company reaffirms its previous announced full-year guidance for 2019.

Guidance Net sales $910 to $940 million Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $145 to $155 million Depreciation and amortization Approximately $48 million Interest expense Approximately $35 million Non-GAAP effective tax rate 29% to 31% Diluted share count Approximately 35 million Capital expenditures $40 to $45 million Free cash flow(1) $40 to $45 million

(1) Defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Certain components of the guidance given above are provided on a non-GAAP basis only, without providing a reconciliation to guidance provided on a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner, consistent with SEC rules, because the preparation of such a reconciliation could not be accomplished without “unreasonable efforts.” The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such a reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company’s ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, restructuring charges, impairment charges, spinoff-related transaction expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gains or losses on investments and business disposals and other similar gains or losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. The Company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the Company’s ongoing operations, given that it is not an indicator of business performance.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9.5 $ 47.3 Receivables, less allowances for doubtful accounts of $10.7 in 2019 (2018 - $7.9) 260.7 172.9 Inventories 13.0 12.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17.7 16.7 Total Current Assets 300.9 249.0 Property, plant and equipment - net 37.0 32.2 Right-of-use assets 84.4 — Software - net 51.6 47.8 Goodwill 450.3 450.0 Other intangible assets - net 30.0 37.2 Deferred income taxes 14.3 9.7 Other noncurrent assets 40.6 42.8 Total Assets $ 1,009.1 $ 868.7 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 78.0 $ 72.4 Accrued liabilities 123.2 126.0 Total Current Liabilities 201.2 198.4 Long-term debt 419.1 362.7 Deferred compensation liabilities 19.9 19.5 Pension and other postretirement benefits plan liabilities 49.0 51.3 Noncurrent lease liabilities 62.8 — Other noncurrent liabilities 8.0 10.8 Total Liabilities 760.0 642.7 Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value Authorized: 65.0 shares; Issued: 34.5 shares in 2019 (2018 - 34.2 shares) 0.3 0.3 Treasury stock, at cost: 0.2 shares in 2019 (2018 - 0.1 shares) (3.7 ) (2.4 ) Additional paid-in capital 221.6 216.5 Retained earnings 110.2 94.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (79.3 ) (82.7 ) Total Equity 249.1 226.0 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,009.1 $ 868.7

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Services net sales $ 161.2 $ 187.9 $ 289.1 $ 347.4 Products net sales 97.7 102.7 199.4 198.4 Total net sales 258.9 290.6 488.5 545.8 Services cost of sales (1) 75.6 92.0 151.0 177.9 Products cost of sales (1) 73.4 73.6 151.9 146.3 Total cost of sales (1) 149.0 165.6 302.9 324.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) (1) 57.9 75.1 112.8 141.2 Restructuring, impairment and other charges - net 3.8 2.6 5.9 3.3 Depreciation and amortization 12.0 11.1 24.1 21.5 Other operating loss (2) 2.8 — 2.8 — Income from operations 33.4 36.2 40.0 55.6 Interest expense - net 9.1 9.8 18.0 18.8 Investment and other income - net (0.5 ) (0.8 ) (1.1 ) (1.6 ) Earnings before income taxes 24.8 27.2 23.1 38.4 Income tax expense 7.5 8.3 7.2 11.8 Net earnings $ 17.3 $ 18.9 $ 15.9 $ 26.6 Net earnings per share: Basic net earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.56 $ 0.47 $ 0.79 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.56 $ 0.47 $ 0.78 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 34.1 33.8 34.0 33.7 Diluted 34.2 34.0 34.1 33.9 Additional information: Gross margin (1) 42.4 % 43.0 % 38.0 % 40.6 % SG&A as a % of total net sales (1) 22.4 % 25.8 % 23.1 % 25.9 % Operating margin 12.9 % 12.5 % 8.2 % 10.2 % Effective tax rate 30.2 % 30.5 % 31.2 % 30.7 %

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization (2) Includes an estimated settlement of amounts related to the July 2018 disposition of the Language Solutions business

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 SG&A Income

from

operations Operating

margin Net

earnings Net

earnings

per diluted

share SG&A Income

from

operations Operating

margin Net

earnings Net

earnings

per diluted

share GAAP basis measures $ 57.9 $ 33.4 12.9 % $ 17.3 $ 0.51 $ 112.8 $ 40.0 8.2 % $ 15.9 $ 0.47 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring, impairment and other charges - net — 3.8 1.4 % 2.9 0.08 — 5.9 1.2 % 4.5 0.13 Share-based compensation expense (3.6 ) 3.6 1.4 % 2.7 0.08 (5.1 ) 5.1 1.0 % 3.8 0.11 Loss on sale of business — 2.8 1.1 % 2.1 0.06 — 2.8 0.6 % 2.1 0.06 Investor-related expenses (0.5 ) 0.5 0.2 % 0.4 0.01 (1.5 ) 1.5 0.3 % 1.1 0.03 Spin-off related transaction expenses — — — — — (0.4 ) 0.4 0.1 % 0.3 0.01 Income tax adjustments (1) — — — — — — — 0.0 % (0.1 ) — Total Non-GAAP adjustments (4.1 ) 10.7 4.1 % 8.1 0.23 (7.0 ) 15.7 3.2 % 11.7 0.34 Non-GAAP measures $ 53.8 $ 44.1 17.0 % $ 25.4 $ 0.74 $ 105.8 $ 55.7 11.4 % $ 27.6 $ 0.81 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 SG&A Income from operations Operating margin Net earnings Net earnings per diluted share SG&A Income from operations Operating margin Net earnings Net earnings per diluted share GAAP basis measures $ 75.1 $ 36.2 12.5 % $ 18.9 $ 0.56 $ 141.2 $ 55.6 10.2 % $ 26.6 $ 0.78 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring, impairment and other charges - net — 2.6 0.9 % 1.9 0.05 — 3.3 0.6 % 2.4 0.07 Spin-off related transaction expenses (8.4 ) 8.4 2.9 % 6.0 0.18 (16.2 ) 16.2 3.0 % 11.6 0.34 Share-based compensation expense (3.3 ) 3.3 1.1 % 2.4 0.07 (5.1 ) 5.1 0.9 % 3.7 0.11 Disposition-related expenses (1.5 ) 1.5 0.5 % 1.1 0.03 (2.0 ) 2.0 0.4 % 1.5 0.05 Acquisition-related expenses (0.3 ) 0.3 0.1 % 0.2 0.01 (0.5 ) 0.5 0.1 % 0.3 0.01 Total Non-GAAP adjustments (13.5 ) 16.1 5.5 % 11.6 0.34 (23.8 ) 27.1 5.0 % 19.5 0.58 Non-GAAP measures $ 61.6 $ 52.3 18.0 % $ 30.5 $ 0.90 $ 117.4 $ 82.7 15.2 % $ 46.1 $ 1.36

(1) During the first quarter of 2017, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-09 “Compensation–Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share Based Payment Accounting," which required all excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies to be recognized as discrete items within income tax expense or benefit in the income statement in the reporting period in which they occur. Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, these discrete tax items are excluded from Non-GAAP income tax expense or benefit. Prior periods have not been revised.

The Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful because that information is an appropriate measure for evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Internally, the Company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance, and evaluates management’s effectiveness with specific reference to this indicator. These measures should be considered in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Margin Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (UNAUDITED) (in millions) U.S. International Corporate Consolidated For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Net sales $ 223.2 $ 35.7 $ — $ 258.9 Income (loss) from operations 40.4 1.6 (8.6 ) 33.4 Operating margin % 18.1 % 4.5 % nm 12.9 % Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring, impairment and other charges - net 2.7 0.4 0.7 3.8 Share-based compensation expense — — 3.6 3.6 Loss on sale of business 1.2 1.6 — 2.8 Investor-related expenses — — 0.5 0.5 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 3.9 2.0 4.8 10.7 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 44.3 $ 3.6 $ (3.8 ) $ 44.1 Non-GAAP operating margin % 19.8 % 10.1 % nm 17.0 % Depreciation and amortization 10.1 1.8 0.1 12.0 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 54.4 $ 5.4 $ (3.7 ) $ 56.1 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin % 24.4 % 15.1 % nm 21.7 % For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 242.5 $ 48.1 $ — $ 290.6 Income (loss) from operations 46.9 1.6 (12.3 ) 36.2 Operating margin % 19.3 % 3.3 % nm 12.5 % Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring, impairment and other charges - net 0.6 1.9 0.1 2.6 Spin-off related transaction expenses 7.7 — 0.7 8.4 Share-based compensation expense — — 3.3 3.3 Disposition-related expenses — — 1.5 1.5 Acquisition-related expenses — — 0.3 0.3 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 8.3 1.9 5.9 16.1 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 55.2 $ 3.5 $ (6.4 ) $ 52.3 Non-GAAP operating margin % 22.8 % 7.3 % nm 18.0 % Depreciation and amortization 9.5 1.4 0.2 11.1 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 64.7 $ 4.9 $ (6.2 ) $ 63.4 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin % 26.7 % 10.2 % nm 21.8 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Margin Reconciliation For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (UNAUDITED) (in millions) U.S. International Corporate Consolidated For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Net sales $ 426.0 $ 62.5 $ — $ 488.5 Income (loss) from operations 61.7 (1.7 ) (20.0 ) 40.0 Operating margin % 14.5 % (2.7 %) nm 8.2 % Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring, impairment and other charges - net 3.3 1.0 1.6 5.9 Share-based compensation expense — — 5.1 5.1 Loss on sale of business 1.2 1.6 — 2.8 Investor-related expenses — — 1.5 1.5 Spin-off related transaction expenses — — 0.4 0.4 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 4.5 2.6 8.6 15.7 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 66.2 $ 0.9 $ (11.4 ) $ 55.7 Non-GAAP operating margin % 15.5 % 1.4 % nm 11.4 % Depreciation and amortization 20.4 3.4 0.3 24.1 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 86.6 $ 4.3 $ (11.1 ) $ 79.8 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin % 20.3 % 6.9 % nm 16.3 % For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 455.6 $ 90.2 $ — $ 545.8 Income (loss) from operations 73.3 4.1 (21.8 ) 55.6 Operating margin % 16.1 % 4.5 % nm 10.2 % Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring, impairment and other charges - net 1.3 1.8 0.2 3.3 Spin-off related transaction expenses 14.0 — 2.2 16.2 Share-based compensation expense — — 5.1 5.1 Disposition-related expenses — — 2.0 2.0 Acquisition-related expenses — — 0.5 0.5 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 15.3 1.8 10.0 27.1 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 88.6 $ 5.9 $ (11.8 ) $ 82.7 Non-GAAP operating margin % 19.4 % 6.5 % nm 15.2 % Depreciation and amortization 18.4 2.8 0.3 21.5 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 107.0 $ 8.7 $ (11.5 ) $ 104.2 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin % 23.5 % 9.6 % nm 19.1 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (UNAUDITED) (in millions) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net earnings $ 15.9 $ 26.6 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24.1 21.5 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 3.2 3.5 Share-based compensation 5.1 5.1 Deferred income taxes (4.8 ) 1.7 Net pension plan income (1.0 ) (1.6 ) Other 18.3 1.7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities - net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable - net (90.7 ) (102.1 ) Inventories (0.9 ) (4.8 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (0.9 ) 0.8 Accounts payable 6.1 13.3 Income taxes payable and receivable (5.2 ) 3.9 Accrued liabilities and other (34.1 ) (18.3 ) Pension and other postretirement benefits plan contributions (0.4 ) (1.5 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (65.3 ) $ (50.2 ) Capital expenditures (26.2 ) (15.6 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (2.6 ) — Other investing activities 0.1 — Net cash used in investing activities $ (28.7 ) $ (15.6 ) Revolving facility borrowings 337.0 206.5 Payments on revolving facility borrowings (281.5 ) (179.5 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 1.2 Treasury share repurchases (1.3 ) (0.8 ) Debt issuance costs (0.2 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities $ 54.0 $ 27.4 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 2.2 (1.8 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (37.8 ) (40.2 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 47.3 52.0 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 9.5 $ 11.8 Additional Information: 2019 2018 For the Six Months Ended June 30: Net cash used in operating activities $ (65.3 ) $ (50.2 ) Less: capital expenditures 26.2 15.6 Free cash flow $ (91.5 ) $ (65.8 ) 2019 2018 For the Three Months Ended March 31: Net cash used in operating activities $ (68.3 ) $ (53.6 ) Less: capital expenditures 15.1 6.4 Free cash flow $ (83.4 ) $ (60.0 ) 2019 2018 For the Three Months Ended June 30: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3.0 $ 3.4 Less: capital expenditures 11.1 9.2 Free cash flow $ (8.1 ) $ (5.8 )

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (UNAUDITED) (in millions) U.S. Capital Markets Investment

Markets Language

Solutions Total U.S. International Consolidated Reported Net Sales: For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 $ 128.3 $ 94.9 $ — $ 223.2 $ 35.7 $ 258.9 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (1) 144.6 91.5 6.4 242.5 48.1 290.6 Net sales change (11.3 %) 3.7 % (100.0 %) (8.0 %) (25.8 %) (10.9 %) Supplementary non-GAAP information: Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange (FX) rates — % — % — % — % (2.3 %) (0.4 %) Year-over-year impact of the Language Solutions disposition — % — % (100.0 %) (2.7 %) (27.9 %) (6.7 %) Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia acquisition 0.5 % — % — % 0.3 % — % 0.2 % Net organic sales change (2) (11.8 %) 3.7 % — % (5.6 %) 4.4 % (4.0 %) U.S. Capital Markets Investment

Markets Language

Solutions Total U.S. International Consolidated Reported Net Sales: For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 $ 238.0 $ 188.0 $ — $ 426.0 $ 62.5 $ 488.5 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (1) 262.1 181.0 12.5 455.6 90.2 545.8 Net sales change (9.2 %) 3.9 % (100.0 %) (6.5 %) (30.7 %) (10.5 %) Supplementary non-GAAP information: Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange (FX) rates — % — % — % — % (2.4 %) (0.4 %) Year-over-year impact of the Language Solutions disposition — % — % (100.0 %) (2.8 %) (29.0 %) (7.1 %) Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia acquisition 0.5 % — % — % 0.3 % — % 0.3 % Net organic sales change (2) (9.7 %) 3.9 % — % (4.0 %) 0.7 % (3.3 %)

(1) Certain prior year amounts were restated to conform to the Company’s current reporting unit structure. The former Language Solutions and other reporting unit has been renamed “Language Solutions.” Certain results previously included within the former Language Solutions and other reporting unit are now included within the Investment Markets reporting unit. (2) Adjusted for the impact of changes in FX rates, the Language Solutions disposition and the eBrevia acquisition.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA For the Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (UNAUDITED) (in millions) For the Twelve Months Ended For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 GAAP net earnings (loss) $ 62.9 $ 17.3 $ (1.4 ) $ (1.0 ) $ 48.0 Adjustments Income tax expense (benefit) 24.5 7.5 (0.3 ) (2.4 ) 19.7 Interest expense-net 35.9 9.1 8.9 9.5 8.4 Investment and other income-net (17.8 ) (0.5 ) (0.6 ) (2.7 ) (14.0 ) Depreciation and amortization 48.4 12.0 12.1 12.7 11.6 Restructuring, impairment and other charges-net 7.0 3.8 2.1 0.3 0.8 Share-based compensation expense 9.2 3.6 1.5 2.0 2.1 Investor-related expenses 2.0 0.5 1.0 0.5 — Spin-off related transaction expenses 4.3 — 0.4 0.2 3.7 Loss (gain) on sale of business (51.0 ) 2.8 — (0.3 ) (53.5 ) Disposition-related expenses 4.8 — — 0.3 4.5 Acquisition-related expenses 0.3 — — 0.3 — Total Non-GAAP adjustments 67.6 38.8 25.1 20.4 (16.7 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 130.5 $ 56.1 $ 23.7 $ 19.4 $ 31.3 Net sales $ 905.7 $ 258.9 $ 229.6 $ 200.3 $ 216.9 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin % 14.4 % 21.7 % 10.3 % 9.7 % 14.4 % For the Twelve Months Ended For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 GAAP net earnings (loss) $ 8.2 $ 18.9 $ 7.7 $ (23.7 ) $ 5.3 Adjustments Income tax expense 38.4 8.3 3.5 24.5 2.1 Interest expense-net 39.6 9.8 9.0 10.2 10.6 Investment and other income-net (3.3 ) (0.8 ) (0.8 ) (0.9 ) (0.8 ) Depreciation and amortization 44.9 11.1 10.4 12.8 10.6 Restructuring, impairment and other charges-net 3.4 2.6 0.7 0.7 (0.6 ) Share-based compensation expense 8.4 3.3 1.8 1.6 1.7 Spin-off related transaction expenses 25.5 8.4 7.8 6.7 2.6 Disposition-related expenses 2.0 1.5 0.5 — — Acquisition-related expenses 0.7 0.3 0.2 0.2 — Total Non-GAAP adjustments 159.6 44.5 33.1 55.8 26.2 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 167.8 $ 63.4 $ 40.8 $ 32.1 $ 31.5 Net sales $ 993.2 $ 290.6 $ 255.2 $ 224.8 $ 222.6 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin % 16.9 % 21.8 % 16.0 % 14.3 % 14.2 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Debt and Liquidity Summary As of June 30, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018 (UNAUDITED) (in millions) Total Liquidity June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Availability Stated amount of the Revolving Facility (1) $ 300.0 $ 300.0 $ 300.0 Less: availability reduction from covenants 165.3 45.3 130.4 Amount available under the Revolving Facility 134.7 254.7 169.6 Usage Borrowings under the Revolving Facility 55.5 — 27.0 Impact on availability related to outstanding letters of credit — — — Amount used under the Revolving Facility 55.5 — 27.0 Availability under the Revolving Facility 79.2 254.7 142.6 Cash (2) 9.5 47.3 11.8 Net Available Liquidity $ 88.7 $ 302.0 $ 154.4 Short-term debt $ — $ — $ — Long-term debt 419.1 362.7 486.3 Total debt $ 419.1 $ 362.7 $ 486.3 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, and the year ended December 31, 2018 $ 130.5 $ 154.9 $ 167.8 Non-GAAP Gross Leverage (defined as total debt divided by non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA) 3.2 x 2.3 x 2.9 x Non-GAAP Net Debt (defined as total debt less cash) $ 409.6 $ 315.4 $ 474.5 Non-GAAP Net Leverage (defined as non-GAAP Net Debt divided by non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA) 3.1 x 2.0 x 2.8 x

(1) The Company has a $300.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Facility”). The Revolving Facility is subject to a number of covenants, including a minimum Interest Coverage Ratio and a maximum Leverage Ratio, both as defined and calculated in the Credit Agreement. There was $55.5 million of outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Facility as of June 30, 2019. Based on the Company’s results of operations for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and existing debt, the Company would have had the ability to utilize an incremental $79.2 million of the $300.0 million Revolving Facility and not have been in violation of the terms of the agreement. (2) Approximately 58% of cash as of June 30, 2019, 37% of cash as of December 31, 2018 and 81% of cash as of June 30, 2018 was located outside of the U.S. The Company repatriated excess cash at its foreign subsidiaries to the U.S. during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and will evaluate its ability to make additional cash repatriations during the fourth quarter of 2019.

