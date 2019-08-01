nVent Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and provided guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2019.

Second quarter sales of $540 million were down 1 percent relative to the second quarter 2018 and grew 1 percent organically, which excludes the impact from currency fluctuations. Second quarter 2019 earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) were $0.35, while on an adjusted basis, the company had EPS of $0.44. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.

Second quarter 2019 operating income was $87 million, up 33 percent from $65 million in the second quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, segment income was $105 million, down 2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $58 million in the first half of 2019 and total free cash flow was $46 million. The company continues to target full-year free cash flow of approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income.

"We delivered another quarter of solid sales growth in both Enclosures and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. Our Thermal Management business was challenged in Commercial and longer cycle Energy. We continue to make progress with our One nVent strategy improving our new product vitality, strengthening our digital capabilities and growing in focused verticals," said Beth Wozniak, nVent's chief executive officer. "We are excited about the pending Eldon acquisition which is a great fit with our Enclosures portfolio and will accelerate our global growth."

SECOND QUARTER PERFORMANCE ($ in millions)

nVent Electric plc Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 % / point

change Net Sales $540 $543 -1% Organic 1% Operating Income $87 $65 33% Reported ROS 16.1% 12.0% Segment Income $105 $107 -2% Adjusted ROS 19.4% 19.7% -30 bps Enclosures Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 % / point

change Net Sales $260 $256 2% Organic 3% ROS 18.5% 18.7% -20 bps Thermal Management Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 % / point

change Net Sales $129 $139 -7% Organic -4% ROS 19.6% 21.9% -230 bps Electrical & Fastening Solutions ("EFS") Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 % / point

change Net Sales $151 $148 2% Organic 3% ROS 27.6% 27.6% 0 bps

GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR AND THIRD QUARTER 2019

The company now estimates reported sales growth for the full-year 2019 of down 2 percent to up 1 percent, which represents flat to up 2 percent organic growth versus the prior year. The company expects full-year 2019 EPS of $1.45 to $1.53 on a GAAP basis and adjusted EPS of $1.76 to $1.84.

The company estimates reported sales for the third quarter of 2019 to be down 2 percent to up 1 percent, which represents down 1 percent to up 2 percent on an organic basis. The company estimates third quarter 2019 EPS on a GAAP basis of $0.40 to $0.44 and adjusted EPS of $0.47 to $0.51.

Full-year EPS guidance includes the estimated impact of the proposed U.S. tax regulations announced in December 2018.

Guidance excludes any impact from the pending acquisition of Eldon.

DIVIDENDS

nVent previously announced on May 10, 2019 that its Board of Directors approved a regular cash dividend of $0.175 per share, payable during the third quarter on August 2, 2019.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that we believe to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “would,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future,” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. All projections in this press release are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include adverse effects on our business operations or financial results as a result of the consummation of our separation from Pentair (the "Separation"); the ability of our business to operate independently following the Separation; overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve, including the impacts of tariffs; the strength of housing and related markets; volatility in currency exchange rates and commodity prices; inability to generate savings from excellence in operations initiatives consisting of lean enterprise, supply management and cash flow practices; increased risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the ability to deliver backlog and win future project work; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the impact of changes in laws and regulations, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. nVent assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this press release.

All statements made about our anticipated Eldon acquisition, including the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, such as the company’s ability to close the acquisition on the expected terms and schedule, the company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals and satisfy other closing conditions, and the company’s ability to integrate the acquisition successfully, as well as other risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as amended.

nVent Electric plc Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended In millions, except per-share data June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net sales $ 539.5 $ 542.7 $ 1,077.5 $ 1,081.6 Cost of goods sold 327.3 323.3 655.4 653.3 Gross profit 212.2 219.4 422.1 428.3 % of net sales 39.3 % 40.4 % 39.2 % 39.6 % Selling, general and administrative 113.1 143.1 233.2 275.0 % of net sales 21.0 % 26.4 % 21.6 % 25.4 % Research and development 12.1 11.0 24.4 22.4 % of net sales 2.2 % 2.0 % 2.3 % 2.1 % Operating income 87.0 65.3 164.5 130.9 % of net sales 16.1 % 12.0 % 15.3 % 12.1 % Net interest expense 11.9 9.3 22.4 9.9 Other expense 1.0 5.1 1.9 6.3 Income before income taxes 74.1 50.9 140.2 114.7 Provision for income taxes 13.2 7.6 22.9 19.1 Effective tax rate 17.8 % 14.9 % 16.3 % 16.7 % Net income $ 60.9 $ 43.3 $ 117.3 $ 95.6 Earnings per ordinary share Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.24 $ 0.67 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ 0.67 $ 0.53 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 171.5 178.5 174.0 178.7 Diluted 173.0 180.8 175.6 181.0 Cash dividends paid per ordinary share $ 0.175 $ — $ 0.35 $ —

nVent Electric plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 In millions Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25.3 $ 159.0 Accounts and notes receivable, net 349.6 340.9 Inventories 248.3 228.2 Other current assets 125.0 118.4 Total current assets 748.2 846.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 264.5 264.8 Other assets Goodwill 2,235.5 2,234.3 Intangibles, net 1,144.3 1,173.3 Other non-current assets 72.3 33.8 Total other assets 3,452.1 3,441.4 Total assets $ 4,464.8 $ 4,552.7 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings $ 15.0 $ 12.5 Accounts payable 139.3 186.4 Employee compensation and benefits 64.0 75.8 Other current liabilities 181.7 187.0 Total current liabilities 400.0 461.7 Other liabilities Long-term debt 1,041.1 929.2 Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits 178.7 177.9 Deferred tax liabilities 223.0 224.8 Other non-current liabilities 84.2 72.0 Total liabilities 1,927.0 1,865.6 Equity 2,537.8 2,687.1 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,464.8 $ 4,552.7

nVent Electric plc Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six months ended In millions June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Operating activities Net income $ 117.3 $ 95.6 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation 17.2 18.3 Amortization 30.2 30.6 Deferred income taxes (2.2 ) (18.3 ) Share-based compensation 8.4 5.4 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable (7.6 ) (22.3 ) Inventories (19.7 ) (8.7 ) Other current assets (7.5 ) (6.0 ) Accounts payable (44.0 ) (18.4 ) Employee compensation and benefits (11.9 ) (5.7 ) Other current liabilities (21.5 ) 24.1 Other non-current assets and liabilities (0.9 ) (13.0 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 57.8 81.6 Investing activities Capital expenditures (17.6 ) (9.7 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6.1 2.3 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (2.0 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (11.5 ) (9.4 ) Financing activities Net receipts of revolving long-term debt 119.0 — Proceeds from long-term debt — 1,000.0 Repayments of long-term debt (5.0 ) — Debt issuance costs — (9.9 ) Dividends paid (61.5 ) — Cash provided at separation to former Parent — (993.6 ) Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld 5.2 5.0 Repurchases of ordinary shares (235.7 ) — Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (178.0 ) 1.5 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2.0 ) (9.1 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (133.7 ) 64.6 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 159.0 26.9 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 25.3 $ 91.5

nVent Electric plc Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) 2019 2018 In millions First Quarter Second Quarter Six Months First Quarter Second Quarter Six Months Net sales Enclosures $ 255.5 $ 260.0 $ 515.5 $ 254.1 $ 255.6 $ 509.7 Thermal Management 145.1 128.8 273.9 147.9 139.0 286.9 Electrical & Fastening Solutions 137.4 150.7 288.1 136.9 148.1 285.0 Total $ 538.0 $ 539.5 $ 1,077.5 $ 538.9 $ 542.7 $ 1,081.6 Segment income (loss) Enclosures $ 45.6 $ 48.2 $ 93.8 $ 40.6 $ 47.9 $ 88.5 Thermal Management 34.3 25.3 59.6 33.5 30.4 63.9 Electrical & Fastening Solutions 31.2 41.6 72.8 31.7 40.9 72.6 Other (14.9 ) (10.3 ) (25.2 ) (12.3 ) (12.4 ) (24.7 ) Total $ 96.2 $ 104.8 $ 201.0 $ 93.5 $ 106.8 $ 200.3 Return on sales Enclosures 17.8 % 18.5 % 18.2 % 16.0 % 18.7 % 17.4 % Thermal Management 23.6 % 19.6 % 21.8 % 22.7 % 21.9 % 22.3 % Electrical & Fastening Solutions 22.7 % 27.6 % 25.3 % 23.2 % 27.6 % 25.5 % Total 17.9 % 19.4 % 18.7 % 17.4 % 19.7 % 18.5 %

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2019 to the non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effect of 2019 adjustments (Unaudited) Actual Forecast (1) In millions, except per-share data First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Full Year Net sales $ 538.0 $ 539.5 Operating income 77.5 87.0 % of net sales 14.4 % 16.1 % Adjustments: Restructuring and other 3.6 2.7 Intangible amortization 15.1 15.1 Segment income $ 96.2 $ 104.8 Return on sales 17.9 % 19.4 % Net income - as reported $ 56.4 $ 60.9 $ 72 $ 258 Adjustments to operating income 18.7 17.8 15 66 Income tax adjustments (5.6 ) (3.3 ) (3 ) (13 ) Net income - as adjusted $ 69.5 $ 75.4 $ 84 $ 311 Diluted earnings per ordinary share Diluted earnings per ordinary share - as reported $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $0.40 - $0.44 $1.45 - $1.53 Adjustments 0.07 0.09 0.07 0.31 Diluted earnings per ordinary share - adjusted $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $0.47 - $0.51 $1.76 - $1.84 (1) Forecast information represents an approximation

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2018 to the non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effect of 2018 adjustments (Unaudited) In millions, except per-share data First Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Full

Year Net sales $ 538.9 $ 542.7 $ 563.9 $ 568.1 $ 2,213.6 Operating income 65.6 65.3 93.7 86.2 310.8 % of net sales 12.2 % 12.0 % 16.6 % 15.2 % 14.0 % Adjustments: Restructuring and other 2.8 2.3 1.3 1.3 7.7 Intangible amortization 15.4 15.2 15.2 15.1 60.9 Separation costs 9.7 24.8 4.8 5.7 45.0 Corporate allocations — (0.8 ) — — (0.8 ) Segment income $ 93.5 $ 106.8 $ 115.0 $ 108.3 $ 423.6 Return on sales 17.4 % 19.7 % 20.4 % 19.1 % 19.1 % Net income - as reported $ 52.3 $ 43.3 $ 68.2 $ 67.0 $ 230.8 Interest expense adjustment - pro forma (5.6 ) — — — (5.6 ) Adjustments to operating income 27.9 41.5 21.3 22.1 112.8 Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss — 4.1 — 2.9 7.0 Income tax adjustments (4.0 ) (9.8 ) (5.5 ) (11.7 ) (31.0 ) Net income - pro forma adjusted $ 70.6 $ 79.1 $ 84.0 $ 80.3 $ 314.0 Diluted earnings per ordinary share - pro forma adjusted Diluted earnings per ordinary share - pro forma $ 0.29 $ 0.24 $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 1.28 Adjustments 0.10 0.20 0.08 0.08 0.46 Diluted earnings per ordinary share - as adjusted $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 1.74

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Actual Q2 Net Sales Growth Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total nVent 1.4 % (2.0 )% — % (0.6 )% Enclosures 3.3 % (1.6 )% — % 1.7 % Thermal Management (4.3 )% (3.0 )% — % (7.3 )% Electrical & Fastening Solutions 3.4 % (1.6 )% — % 1.8 %

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment for the quarter ending September 30, 2019 and year ending December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Forecast (1) Q3 Net Sales Growth Full Year Net Sales Growth Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total nVent (1) - 2% (1 )% — % (2) - 1% 0 - 2% (1) - (2)% — % (2) - 1% Enclosures 1 - 3% (1)% — % 0 - 2% Thermal Management (2) - 2% (2)% — % (4) - 0% Electrical & Fastening Solutions 2 - 4% (1)% — % 1 - 3% (1) Forecast information represents an approximation

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of cash from operating activities to free cash flow (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended In millions June 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 70.9 $ 57.8 Capital expenditures (8.4 ) (17.6 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.1 6.1 Free cash flow $ 62.6 $ 46.3

