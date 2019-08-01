Shopify Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)(TSX:SHOP), the leading multi-channel commerce platform, today announced strong financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“It should be easier than ever to start a business, but entrepreneurship is still too hard,” said Tobi Lütke, Shopify’s CEO. “Our job is to keep innovating on behalf of entrepreneurs so they can compete in an ever-changing retail landscape. Every announcement we made at Unite, especially the Shopify Fulfillment Network, is designed to democratize commerce and make it easier for our merchants to reach for independence.”

"Our strong performance in the second quarter reflects the success of our ongoing activities and investments to help merchants start selling, sell more, and sell globally," said Amy Shapero, Shopify’s CFO. "The appeal of entrepreneurship is universal, which is why more entrepreneurs everywhere are attracted to Shopify. Our powerful yet easy-to-use retail operating system helps level the playing field, providing expansive opportunities for our merchants and Shopify around the world."

Second-Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue in the second quarter was $362.0 million, a 48% increase from the comparable quarter in 2018.

Subscription Solutions revenue grew 38% to $153.0 million. This increase was driven primarily by growth in Monthly Recurring Revenue 1 ("MRR"), largely due to an increase in the number of merchants joining the Shopify platform.

("MRR"), largely due to an increase in the number of merchants joining the Shopify platform. Merchant Solutions revenue grew 56%, to $208.9 million, driven primarily by the growth of Gross Merchandise Volume 2 ("GMV"), as well as by growth in Shopify Capital and Shopify Shipping.

("GMV"), as well as by growth in Shopify Capital and Shopify Shipping. MRR as of June 30, 2019 was $47.1 million, up 34% compared with $35.3 million as of June 30, 2018. Shopify Plus contributed $12.4 million, or 26%, of MRR compared with 23% of MRR as of June 30, 2018.

GMV for the second quarter was $13.8 billion, an increase of $4.6 billion, or 51%, over the second quarter of 2018. Gross Payments Volume 3 ("GPV") grew to $5.8 billion, which accounted for 42% of GMV processed in the quarter, versus $3.6 billion, or 40%, for the second quarter of 2018.

("GPV") grew to $5.8 billion, which accounted for 42% of GMV processed in the quarter, versus $3.6 billion, or 40%, for the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit dollars were $204.8 million, or 50% growth compared with $137.0 million recorded for the comparable quarter last year, a faster rate than year-over-year revenue growth principally due to new partner pricing terms, which included a one-time benefit.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $39.6 million, or 11% of revenue, versus a loss of $30.8 million, or 13% of revenue, for the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted operating income 4 for the second quarter of 2019 was 1.3% of revenue, or $4.8 million; adjusted operating loss for the second quarter of 2018 was 1.7% of revenue, or $4.3 million.

for the second quarter of 2019 was 1.3% of revenue, or $4.8 million; adjusted operating loss for the second quarter of 2018 was 1.7% of revenue, or $4.3 million. Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $28.7 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with $24.0 million, or $0.23 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net income 4 for the second quarter of 2019 was $15.8 million, or $0.14 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $2.5 million, or $0.02 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was $15.8 million, or $0.14 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $2.5 million, or $0.02 per share, for the second quarter of 2018. At June 30, 2019, Shopify had $2.01 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared with $1.97 billion on December 31, 2018.

1. Monthly Recurring Revenue, or MRR, is calculated by multiplying the number of merchants by the average monthly subscription plan fee in effect on the last day of that period and is used by management as a directional indicator of subscription solutions revenue going forward assuming merchants maintain their subscription plan the following month.

2.Gross Merchandise Volume, or GMV, represents the total dollar value of orders processed on the Shopify platform in the period, net of refunds, and inclusive of shipping and handling, duty and value-added taxes.

Second-Quarter Business Highlights

Shopify hosted partners from around the world in Toronto at its 4th annual Shopify Unite conference, where we unveiled new innovations to transform commerce for merchants and consumers globally, including: Shopify Fulfillment Network, available now for early access, which will provide merchants with a network of distributed fulfillment centers and utilize machine learning to ensure timely deliveries and lower shipping costs, putting their brand and customer experience front and center. Since the announcement, both merchants and partners have expressed very strong interest in participating. The new Shopify Plus platform, which helps enterprise merchants manage their businesses at the organizational level, with greater control and wider visibility across multiple stores, through a single view. The next-generation Shopify POS software, which is a faster, more intuitive, and more scalable point- of-sale software for retailers to grow their brick-and-mortar businesses. New ways for merchants to reach international shoppers, including a Translations API to store translated buyer-facing content such as products, collections, and blog posts, and enabling merchants to sell in multiple currencies with Shopify Payments. An upgraded online store design experience, which enables merchants to better customize the look and feel of their store without having to edit the code.

Shopify launched native language capabilities in eleven more languages (Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Hindi, Malay, Norwegian, Swedish, Korean and Thai), bringing the total number of languages in which the Shopify Admin is available to 18.

Shopify launched Shopify Payments in the Netherlands enabling iDEAL as a local online banking payment method in addition to credit card payments, and in Denmark, Shopify Payments will support Visa Dankort’s debit payments expanding the availability of Shopify Payments to 13 countries.

Shopify launched a new integration for Shopify Ping with Apple Business Chat as a new way for merchants to talk to, support, and create a personal connection with customers, increasing trust and conversion to sales.

Shopify Shipping adoption continued to climb, with more than 42% of eligible merchants in the United States and Canada using Shopify Shipping in the quarter.

Purchases from merchants’ stores coming from mobile devices versus desktop continued to climb in the quarter, accounting for nearly 80% of traffic and 70% of orders for the three months ended June 30, 2019, versus 76% and 66%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018.

Shopify Capital issued $93.0 million in merchant cash advances and loans in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 36% versus the $68.5 million issued in the second quarter of last year. Shopify Capital has grown to approximately $638 million in cumulative cash advanced since its launch in April 2016 through the second quarter of 2019, approximately $115.6 million of which was outstanding on June 30, 2019.

Subsequent to the close of our second quarter, Shopify expanded Shopify Capital to merchants not on Shopify Payments, providing access to simple, fast, and convenient working capital to accelerate the growth of their business.

3. Gross Payments Volume, or GPV, is the amount of GMV processed through Shopify Payments.

4. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.

Financial Outlook

The financial outlook that follows constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks. Actual results could vary materially as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond Shopify’s control. Please see "Forward-looking Statements" below.

In addition to the other assumptions and factors described in this press release, Shopify’s outlook assumes the continuation of growth trends in our industry, our ability to manage our growth effectively and the absence of material changes in our industry or the global economy. The following statements supersede all prior statements made by Shopify and are based on current expectations. As these statements are forward-looking, actual results may differ materially.

These statements do not give effect to the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions, divestitures or business combinations that may be announced or closed after the date hereof. All numbers provided in this section are approximate.

For the full year 2019, Shopify currently expects:

Revenues in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion

GAAP operating loss in the range of $145 million to $155 million

Adjusted operating income4 in the range of $20 to $30 million, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses and related payroll taxes of $175 million

For the third quarter of 2019, Shopify currently expects:

Revenues in the range of $377 million to $382 million

GAAP operating loss in the range of $44 million to $47 million

Adjusted operating income4 in the range of $0 to $3 million, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses and related payroll taxes of $47 million

Quarterly Conference Call

Shopify’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss our second-quarter results today, August 1, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify’s website at https://investors.shopify.com/events/Events-Presentations/default.aspx. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Shopify’s Second-Quarter 2019 Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and its Second-Quarter 2019 Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available on Shopify’s website at www.shopify.com, and will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading multi-channel commerce platform. Merchants use Shopify to design, set up, and manage their stores across multiple sales channels, including mobile, web, social media, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops. The platform also provides merchants with a powerful back-office and a single view of their business, from payments to shipping. The Shopify platform was engineered for reliability and scale, making enterprise-level technology available to businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify currently powers over 800,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Unilever, Kylie Cosmetics, Allbirds, MVMT, and many more.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Shopify uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide additional information in order to assist investors in understanding our financial and operating performance.

Adjusted operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses and related payroll taxes.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Shopify believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Such non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the financial tables below for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Shopify’s financial outlook and future financial performance. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Shopify’s current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by Shopify in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. These projections, expectations, assumptions and analyses are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, events and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Although Shopify believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and readers cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond Shopify’s control, including but not limited to: (i) merchant acquisition and retention; (ii) managing our growth; (iii) our history of losses; (iv) our limited operating history; (v) our ability to innovate; (vi) a disruption of service or security breach; (vii) payments processed through Shopify Payments; (viii) our reliance on a single supplier to provide the technology we offer through Shopify Payments; (ix) the security of personal information we store relating to merchants and their customers, and consumers with whom we have a direct relationship; (x) evolving privacy laws and regulations, cross-border data transfer restrictions, data localization requirements and other domestic or foreign regulations; (xi) our potential inability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; (xii) international sales and the use of our platform in various countries; and (xiii) other one-time events and other important factors disclosed previously and from time to time in Shopify’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces or territories of Canada. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Shopify’s expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Shopify undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Shopify Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in US $000’s, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ $ $ $ Revenues Subscription solutions 153,047 110,721 293,498 210,919 Merchant solutions 208,932 134,242 388,963 248,384 361,979 244,963 682,461 459,303 Cost of revenues Subscription solutions 29,538 24,524 57,523 47,684 Merchant solutions 127,676 83,484 239,882 150,822 157,214 108,008 297,405 198,506 Gross profit 204,765 136,955 385,056 260,797 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 119,210 87,487 224,232 163,271 Research and development 85,520 54,305 161,875 102,021 General and administrative 39,655 25,924 74,359 46,599 Total operating expenses 244,385 167,716 460,466 311,891 Loss from operations (39,620 ) (30,761 ) (75,410 ) (51,094) Other income 10,942 6,808 22,581 11,239 Net loss (28,678 ) (23,953 ) (52,829 ) (39,855) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 6,746 (4,398 ) 16,020 (11,232 ) Comprehensive loss (21,932 ) (28,351 ) (36,809 ) (51,087) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to shareholders (0.26 ) (0.23 ) (0.47 ) (0.38 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to shareholders 112,013,409 105,978,076 111,470,359 104,127,640

Shopify Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in US $000’s except share amounts, unaudited)

As at June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 668,990 410,683 Marketable securities 1,344,341 1,558,987 Trade and other receivables, net 45,840 41,347 Merchant cash advances and loans receivable, net 115,556 91,873 Other current assets 36,438 26,192 2,211,165 2,129,082 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 84,159 61,612 Intangible assets, net 25,314 26,072 Right-of-use assets 98,285 — Goodwill 48,375 38,019 256,133 125,703 Total assets 2,467,298 2,254,785 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 142,000 96,956 Deferred revenue 45,707 39,180 Lease liabilities 5,644 2,552 193,351 138,688 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenue 2,092 1,881 Lease liabilities 108,873 22,316 Deferred tax liability 1,798 1,132 112,763 25,329 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Common stock, unlimited Class A subordinate voting shares authorized,

100,282,712 and 98,081,889 issued and outstanding; unlimited Class B

multiple voting shares authorized, 12,247,861 and 12,310,800 issued and outstanding 2,313,198 2,215,936 Additional paid-in capital 76,393 74,805 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,804 (12,216 ) Accumulated deficit (232,211 ) (187,757 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,161,184 2,090,768 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 2,467,298 2,254,785

Shopify Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in US $000’s, unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ $ Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (52,829) (39,855) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 14,207 15,008 Stock-based compensation 70,432 42,116 Provision for uncollectible receivables related to merchant cash advances and loans receivable 7,539 4,072 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 1,917 369 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivables (20,540) (16,426) Merchant cash advances and loans receivable (31,222) (36,952) Other current assets (5,910) (5,532) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 55,908 27,285 Deferred revenue 6,345 4,617 Lease assets and liabilities 1,555 2,501 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 47,402 (2,797) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of marketable securities (1,022,814) (1,297,346) Maturity of marketable securities 1,249,319 744,406 Acquisitions of property and equipment (30,437) (15,107) Acquisitions of intangible assets (1,935) (9,353) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (12,476) (3,718 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 181,657 (581,118) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 27,624 16,140 Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance costs — 646,984 Net cash provided by financing activities 27,624 663,124 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 1,624 (1,085) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 258,307 78,124 Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of Period 410,683 141,677 Cash and cash equivalents – End of Period 668,990 219,801

Shopify Inc.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(Expressed in US $000’s, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ $ $ $ GAAP Gross profit 204,765 136,955 385,056 260,797 % of Revenue 57 % 56 % 56 % 57 % add: stock-based compensation 894 584 1,608 1,010 add: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 132 53 232 116 Non-GAAP Gross profit 205,791 137,592 386,896 261,923 % of Revenue 57 % 56 % 57 % 57 % GAAP Sales and marketing 119,210 87,487 224,232 163,271 % of Revenue 33 % 36 % 33 % 36 % less: stock-based compensation 8,409 5,722 15,244 9,760 less: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 1,102 527 1,912 1,258 Non-GAAP Sales and marketing 109,699 81,238 207,076 152,253 % of Revenue 30 % 33 % 30 % 33 % GAAP Research and development 85,520 54,305 161,875 102,021 % of Revenue 24 % 22 % 24 % 22 % less: stock-based compensation 22,983 13,639 41,098 24,504 less: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 3,465 1,582 5,273 2,633 Non-GAAP Research and development 59,072 39,084 115,504 74,884 % of Revenue 16 % 16 % 17 % 16 % GAAP General and administrative 39,655 25,924 74,359 46,599 % of Revenue 11 % 11 % 11 % 10 % less: stock-based compensation 6,982 4,246 12,482 6,842 less: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 462 140 993 485 Non-GAAP General and administrative 32,211 21,538 60,884 39,272 % of Revenue 9 % 9 % 9 % 9 % GAAP Operating expenses 244,385 167,716 460,466 311,891 % of Revenue 68 % 68 % 67 % 68 % less: stock-based compensation 38,374 23,607 68,824 41,106 less: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 5,029 2,249 8,178 4,376 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses 200,982 141,860 383,464 266,409 % of Revenue 56 % 58 % 56 % 58 %

Shopify Inc.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (continued)

(Expressed in US $000’s, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ $ $ $ GAAP Operating loss (39,620 ) (30,761 ) (75,410 ) (51,094 ) % of Revenue (11 )% (13 )% (11 )% (11 )% add: stock-based compensation 39,268 24,191 70,432 42,116 add: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 5,161 2,302 8,410 4,492 Adjusted Operating income (loss) 4,809 (4,268 ) 3,432 (4,486 ) % of Revenue 1 % (2 )% 1 % (1 )% GAAP Net loss (28,678 ) (23,953 ) (52,829 ) (39,855 ) % of Revenue (8 )% (10 )% (8 )% (9 )% add: stock-based compensation 39,268 24,191 70,432 42,116 add: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 5,161 2,302 8,410 4,492 Adjusted Net income 15,751 2,540 26,013 6,753 % of Revenue 4 % 1 % 4 % 1 % GAAP net loss per share attributable to shareholders (0.26 ) (0.23 ) (0.47 ) (0.38 ) add: stock-based compensation 0.35 0.23 0.63 0.40 add: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 0.05 0.02 0.08 0.04 Adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders 0.14 0.02 0.24 0.06 Weighted average shares used to compute GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders 112,013,409 105,978,076 111,470,359 104,127,640

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005215/en/