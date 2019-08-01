Zayo Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) today announces the early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act"), in connection with the previously announced acquisition by affiliates of Digital Colony Partners (“Digital Colony”) and the EQT Infrastructure IV fund (“EQT” or “EQT Infrastructure”). The termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the pending transaction.

Upon closing of the transaction, Zayo shareholders will receive $35.00 in cash per share of Zayo's common stock in a transaction valued at $14.3 billion, including the assumption of $5.9 billion of Zayo’s net debt obligations. The closing of the deal continues to be subject to customary conditions, including regulatory clearances relating to review and clearance by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and the receipt of certain foreign antitrust approvals, certain other foreign direct investment review approvals, and specified FCC and state public utility commission approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar 2020.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and 51 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein, including, for example, statements regarding the benefits of the transaction, the impact of the transaction on future innovation, certainty of the transaction, the anticipated timing of the transaction and future results or expectations of the Company, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements typically include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or “anticipates” or the negatives thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future results or achievements. Consequently, no forward-looking statements may be guaranteed and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by such forward looking statements will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company or its businesses or operations. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the delay or termination of the merger agreement; the outcome or length of any legal proceedings that have been, or will be, instituted related to the merger agreement; the inability to complete the merger due to the failure to timely or at all satisfy any conditions to completion of the merger, including the receipt on a timely basis or at all of any required regulatory clearances related to the merger; the failure of Parent to obtain or provide on a timely basis or at all the necessary financing as set forth in the equity commitment letters delivered pursuant to the merger agreement; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the merger; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on the economy in general; and the other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as described below. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, and in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K or other filings with the SEC. Our SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, on the Company’s website at https://investors.zayo.com or by contacting the investor relations department of the Company. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

