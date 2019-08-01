Nardello & Co. Expands Tokyo Office With Two New Senior Investigators

|By Business Wire
|
August 1, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Nardello & Co. LLC, a leading global investigations firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of two new senior investigators to meet the growing demand for its investigative services from Japanese clients and multinational investors in Japan.
Michiharu Honda, a political intelligence specialist, joins the firm as a Managing Director and Head of the Tokyo office, while Komei Hiroshima starts as an Associate Managing Director. Both will report to Ben Rowse, the firm’s Tokyo-based Regional Managing Director for Asia-Pacific.
“As we continue to expand our operations in the Asia-Pacific region, Michiharu and Komei are excellent additions to the team in Tokyo,” said Mr. Rowse. “Their deep investigative experience and source networks will be of great value to clients looking to understand the political, social, and economic risks of conducting business in Japan and elsewhere in the region.”
Dan Nardello, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nardello & Co., welcomes their appointments. “Both Michiharu and Komei’s backgrounds will enhance our robust capabilities and client offerings in Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific region,” he said. “Their recruitment marks the next phase of growth for our Asia-Pacific practice and will further bolster Nardello & Co.’s growing international presence.”
Mr. Honda previously worked for the Japanese government, serving as a Secretary for Policy and Legislative Affairs for both the House of Representatives and House of Councillors, the lower and upper houses of the National Diet of Japan, respectively. He has significant experience conducting a wide variety of political- and intelligence-focused investigations in Japan relating to organized crime, fraud, and corruption. Mr. Honda cut his investigative teeth at the Yomiuri Shimbun, the world’s largest circulation daily, where he worked for 16 years, including postings as the paper’s bureau chief in Phnom Penh and Jakarta.
Mr. Hiroshima previously worked in the forensic investigation practice of a Big Four accounting firm and has particular expertise in conducting FCPA-focused investigations for Japanese investors overseas. He began his career at Japan Airlines, where his responsibilities included the flag carrier’s operational risk management program covering internal controls, internal and external audit, training, and governance enhancement.
Biographies
Michiharu Honda
Prior to joining Nardello & Co., Mr. Honda worked for the Japanese government, serving as a Secretary for Policy and Legislative Affairs, for both the House of Representatives and House of Councillors of the National Diet of Japan. He began his investigative career at the Yomiuri Shimbun, one of Japan’s leading newspapers, where he worked for 16 years, including postings as the paper’s Bureau Chief in Phnom Penh and Jakarta.
As a proponent for peace-building and human rights issues, Mr. Honda served as a Senior Program Associate for the Program for Human Resource Development in Asia for Peace Building, which was implemented by the Hiroshima Peace Builders Center (HPC) and commissioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Additionally, he was a member of the Japanese government delegation to Cyprus on behalf of another HPC program.
Mr. Honda received a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Vermont, and a master’s degree in Area Studies on the subject of French Colonial Lao History from Sophia University in Japan.
Komei Hiroshima
Prior to joining Nardello & Co., Mr. Hiroshima worked in the forensic investigation practice of a Big Four accounting firm, where he focused anti-corruption, fraud, and litigation-support investigations across the Asia-Pacific region.
Mr. Hiroshima began his career at Japan Airlines, where he spent most of a decade working in a risk management capacity. His responsibilities included the airline’s operational risk management program covering internal controls, internal and external audit, training, and governance enhancement.
Mr. Hiroshima received a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and International Relations from Keio University.
About Nardello & Co.
Nardello & Co. is a global investigations firm whose experienced professionals handle a broad range of issues including: Due Diligence, such as third-party agent and executive vetting; Anti-Corruption & Fraud Investigations, such as forensic accounting or those related to the FCPA/UK Bribery Act; Litigation & Arbitration Support, such as civil and white collar criminal litigation; Asset Tracing; Activist Defense; Intelligence, such as political risk assessment; Digital Investigations & Cyber Defense, such as computer forensics; Monitorships & Independent Investigations; and Compliance.
Their clients include the world’s leading law firms and financial institutions, Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, governments, NGOs, sports organizations, and academic institutions. With offices in New York, London, Washington DC, Atlanta, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Milan, and Dubai, Nardello & Co.’s professional staff includes former US federal prosecutors, US and international lawyers, former law enforcement personnel and intelligence operatives, licensed investigators, research analysts, former journalists, financial crime specialists, forensic accountants, and computer forensic experts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005185/en/
