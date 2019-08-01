Marchex Releases Conversational AI Technology Built to Predict Customer Intent, Create Personalized Sales Experiences and Improve Sales Outcomes

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 1, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading provider of call analytics that drive, measure, and convert callers into customers, today released new artificial intelligence technology that can interpret the complex language of customer intent – powerful knowledge that enables businesses to anticipate the needs of consumers, deliver highly personalized experiences and increase sales.
The suite of new pre-trained Conversational AI models was developed by the Marchex Innovation Development (MIND) Lab team to solve a big problem for businesses: how to immediately understand and respond to the needs of customers during sales conversations over the phone or via text.
“Marchex is cracking the code of consumer intent,” said William Li, Vice President of Engineering at Marchex. “How a business engages or responds at each moment and touch point in the customer journey can make or break a sale, as well as impact the customer experience. That’s why our AI is so powerful and why we believe it goes well beyond today’s basic AI offerings on the market.”
Marchex Conversational AI is built on Marchex Stream, the new conversational data streaming and business intelligence platform announced in May that enables the processing of events and extraction of signals from conversations as they occur in real time, at scale.
The technology is powered by Marchex’s growing base of more than one billion minutes of analyzed consumer-to-business conversations and employs deep learning techniques including convolutional neural network developments pioneered by the Marchex MIND Lab team.
Some of the new features and capabilities in Marchex Conversational AI include:
- Deep Consumer Intent Signals. Eighty new Deep Intent signals identify and organize the flood of essential information that consumers express in phone and text conversations and structure them into simple actionable information that businesses can act on to optimize marketing campaigns, close sales and improve customer sales experiences much more effectively than has previously been possible. Among their capabilities, these new signals identify intent, context, urgency, product and service interest, appointment scheduling and payment preference, all of which help enable businesses to determine when a consumer is evaluating service or vendor options, which issues or products are of greatest importance to them and also predict when they have decided to purchase
- Lead Scoring. A new AI-driven intelligent lead scoring model that helps businesses predict which caller opportunities are most likely to lead to sales, so their sales team can efficiently prioritize their efforts. This model combines consumer intent and offline data to score leads. For example, a business can combine conversation intent with pre-conversation website browsing metrics to provide richer lead scores that more accurately represent consumer behavior throughout the path to purchase.
- Churn Prediction. A new churn model predicts when customers may be planning to switch to another service provider, so a sales or service team can take the right action to prevent churn and retain the customer. Testing in certain verticals indicates that this model provides more accurate analysis of customer intent than other models that rely on signal data culled from social media profiles and website visits. The new churn model was recently debuted by Marchex at international AI conferences.
- Deep Outcome Insights. One hundred new conversation outcome signals organize the wide array of outcomes of sales or service conversations and accelerate the ability of the business to respond so it may recapture missed sales opportunities. Within seconds, these signals can identify the reason for the outcome with granular detail, alert the business immediately and inform the recommended next action for the business to take. For example, outcome signals can identify that an appointment was cancelled because the consumer found a lower price, or that an opportunity was lost because an appointment time was not available and alternative times were not offered. These insights enable marketing, sales and service teams to take action to improve positive outcome and customer experience rates.
- Sales Best Practice and Performance Improvement Insights. A new voice biometric model determines the identity of the salesperson on the call, and fifty new performance-tracking signals analyze the salesperson’s responses to the consumer to help identify whether they responded to the consumer’s actual intent and how effectively they followed their sales or service scripts. These capabilities give businesses a valuable solution set to measure, train and improve the effectiveness of their sales teams.
- Vertical Industry Models. Pre-trained models can help businesses in a range of industries address sales conversation challenges and move customers forward in the path to purchase. For example, a customer calling an auto dealership not only wants to buy a car, but also trade in a vehicle. Marchex’s AI can immediately surface details about the desired make and model and the trade-in, which can help the dealership create a relevant and highly personalized customer experience. Today Marchex has pre-trained models for the Automotive Sales and Service, Communications, Insurance, Dental/Healthcare and Home Services industries, as well as a general-purpose model that can be used across various other industries.
“Moving beyond the industry hype, the real measure of success for AI is how effectively it solves real world business challenges,” said Russell Horowitz, Marchex Executive Chairman. “Marchex Conversational AI and Marchex Stream represent important technical advancements that will continue to drive future innovation for Marchex and will be difference makers for our customers.”
About Marchex
Marchex understands that the best customers are those who call your company – they convert faster, buy more, and churn less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Our actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.
Please visit the Marchex blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex) to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005231/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT