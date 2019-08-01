Lever Delivers Enhancements in Summer 2019 Product Release

|By Business Wire
Lever, the company that is transforming the way organizations hire, announces the availability of the Summer 2019 product release for Lever Talent Acquisition Suite. The product release includes enhancements that provide visibility into diversity metrics, improved collaboration between hiring managers and recruiters, and streamlined third-party data. The update further delivers on the promise of a relationship-centric, data-driven recruiting platform for simple, efficient, and predictable hiring.
The highlights of the Summer 2019 product release include:
- Diversity Insights, a new feature that empowers teams to measure progress toward diversity goals and pinpoint instances of potential bias.
- The Opportunities Timeline, a new view on the Unified Profile that enables recruiters and hiring managers to see a more complete picture of their candidates and how they are engaging with your company across campaigns and job opportunities.
- Third-party profile data integrated into Lever’s Unified Profile. This gives recruiters visibility into third-party data like background checks, assessment scores, and HRIS data without ever having to leave the Lever system.
“Our Summer 2019 product release is one of our most significant product enhancements to date,” said Laura Marino, SVP of Product at Lever. “We’ve doubled down on our investments in providing recruiters and hiring managers a holistic view of all the interactions and opportunities for a candidate. In addition, we are excited to provide our customers with full visibility into the diversity of their pipelines so they can make better data-driven sourcing and hiring decisions.”
Insights into Diversity Metrics
Lever customers can now measure their progress toward diversity goals with Diversity Insights, a new feature designed to pinpoint instances of potential bias in the areas that matter most to them. Diversity Insights provides fully customizable surveys, granular reporting, and data-driven insights to help companies build a more diverse pipeline and a more equitable recruiting process.
Better Recruiter Efficiency and Collaboration With Opportunities Timeline
Lever has added a new Opportunities Timeline view to the Unified Profile. This view drives better recruiter efficiency by enabling recruiters to see relevant candidate profile and recruiting process information in the context of different job opportunities the candidate may be involved in simultaneously. This allows multiple recruiters to manage the same candidate through multiple job opportunities at different stages while maintaining a single unified view of the candidate.
The unique way these enhancements were designed provides advantages over other solutions by eliminating the risk of duplicate profiles and capturing more accurate and more granular sourcing and process data. It also provides a more comprehensive and strategic view of all opportunities, communications, feedback, and nurture campaigns the candidate is engaged in without having to navigate to multiple views. This means recruiters and hiring managers can make faster, more data-driven decisions on candidates which could be the difference between hiring that top candidate or losing them to the competition.
Seamless Processes With Third-party Data
Lever continues to invest in its recently announced Talent Cloud integration strategy by driving additional enhancements to its third-party profile data and underlying APIs. New integration capabilities now allow third-party data to be displayed in a unified profile which eliminates the need for recruiters to go to another system and disrupt their workflow.
Lever has also released new profile-based triggers to enable more automated workflow actions based on changes to the candidate profile. The update provides a much smoother candidate experience and equips recruiters with better reporting efficiency and data accuracy.
About Lever
Lever’s Talent Acquisition Suite unifies organizations to source, nurture, interview, and hire top talent through effortless collaboration. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 2,300 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Hot Topic, KPMG New Zealand, and Cirque du Soleil. With an overall gender ratio of 50:50, Lever is also fiercely committed to building a team culture that celebrates diversity and inclusion. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co.
