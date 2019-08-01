Data Theorem Wins Gold Award for Top Security Software in 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards Program

|By Business Wire
|
August 1, 2019 08:05 AM EDT
Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced that Network Products Guide, the industry’s leading technology research and advisory guide, has named the company’s API Discover and API Inspect as the best solution in the Security Software awards category in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards® program. These industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide are the world’s premier information technology awards honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the IT industry.
Data Theorem’s API Discover and API Inspect together address security concerns such as Shadow APIs, Serverless Applications, and API Gateway cross-check validation by conducting continuous security assessments on API authentication, authorization, encryption, availability, cloud storage, databases, serverless functions, and policy compliance. The API security solutions support Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure to discover modern APIs and to enumerate the specification using standards such as Swagger and Open API 3.0.
“It is rewarding validation for our API Discover and API Inspect solution to be named as this year’s top security software solution,” said Doug Dooley, Data Theorem COO. “Our solution is unique in its ability to deliver continuous, fully automated security for organizations’ mobile and API environments. We have seen tremendous traction for our solution here in 2019, and have big growth plans for the rest of the year.”
An annual achievements and recognition awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Data Theorem and other winners will be honored Oct. 28 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.
About Network Product Guide’s IT World Awards
As the industry’s leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards program is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America, which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://ceoworldawards.com/winners/2019-winners/
About Data Theorem
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secures more than 4,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif.; with offices in New York; Paris; and Bangalore, India. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.
Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
