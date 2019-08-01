Arrow Electronics Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today reported second-quarter 2019 sales of $7.34 billion, a decrease of 1 percent from sales of $7.39 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Second-quarter sales, as adjusted, increased 2 percent year over year. The company reported a second-quarter net loss of $549 million, or $(6.48) per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $170 million, or $1.92 per share on a diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding certain items1, net income would have been $137 million, or $1.60 per share on a diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $194 million, or $2.19 per share on a diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2018. In the second quarter of 2019, changes in foreign currencies negatively impacted growth by approximately $148 million or 2 percent on sales and $.06 or 2 percent on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Global components second-quarter sales of $5.27 billion were flat year over year. Sales, as adjusted, increased 2 percent year over year. Europe components sales decreased 2 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, increased 4 percent year over year. Asia-Pacific components sales increased 4 percent year over year. Americas components sales decreased 3 percent year over year. Global components second-quarter operating loss was $562 million. Second-quarter operating income, excluding amortization of intangibles expense, as adjusted, was $207 million.

“Despite facing challenging market conditions in the second quarter, and an ongoing inventory correction, we are encouraged by the significant progress we continue to make in executing our long-term strategy,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “We are leveraging our integrated solutions and expanded reach to drive innovation forward for our customers, and remain committed to continuing to expand engineering services and lead the convergence of information technology with operational technology. We are confident that the steps we are taking today to strengthen our focus on the key technology areas of smart cities, smart homes, and smart connected vehicles, will not only enhance shareholder value, but also improve people's lives.”

Global enterprise computing solutions second-quarter sales of $2.07 billion decreased 2 percent year over year. Sales, as adjusted, increased 1 percent year over year. Europe enterprise computing solutions sales decreased 3 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, increased 5 percent year over year. Americas enterprise computing solutions sales decreased 1 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, were flat year over year. Global enterprise computing solutions second-quarter operating income was $98 million. Second-quarter operating income, excluding amortization of intangibles expense, as adjusted, totaled $101 million.

“Arrow is committed to capitalizing on opportunities available to us, and to that end, we continue to align and evolve our enterprise computing solutions business toward advanced, higher-value software-led solutions,” said Mr. Long. “We are pleased that our infrastructure software and security solutions again produced healthy growth on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter.”

“Second-quarter cash provided by operating activities was $405 million. As we advance our efforts to reduce working capital and use our strong, countercyclical cash flow to position the company for long-term profit acceleration when market conditions improve, we also remain focused on preserving near-term profitability. We have commenced our previously announced cost optimization program, and are executing on our plan to drive efficiencies while generating approximately $130 million in annualized cost savings,” said Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We remain committed to returning excess cash to shareholders. Consistent with this commitment, we returned approximately $150 million to shareholders through our stock repurchase program during the second quarter. At the end of the quarter, we had approximately $539 million of remaining authorization under our share repurchase program.”

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, including sales, as adjusted, operating income, as adjusted, net income attributable to shareholders, as adjusted, and net income per share, as adjusted, to GAAP financial measures is presented in the reconciliation tables included herein.

GUIDANCE

“Our third-quarter outlook excludes the financial results from the PC and mobility asset disposition business. As we look to the third quarter, we expect total sales to range between $6.850 billion and $7.250 billion, with global components sales between $4.925 billion and $5.125 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales between $1.925 billion and $2.125 billion. As a result of this outlook, we expect earnings per share on a diluted basis to range from $.97 to $1.09, and earnings per share on a diluted basis, excluding certain items1, to range from $1.62 to $1.74 per share. Our guidance assumes interest expense will total approximately $54 million. Our guidance also assumes an average tax rate at the high end of the long-term range of 23.5 percent to 25.5 percent, and average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 85 million. We are expecting the average USD-to-Euro exchange rate for the third quarter to be approximately $1.12 to €1. We estimate changes in foreign currencies will have a negative impact on growth of approximately $90 million, or 1 percent on sales, and $.05, or 2 percent, on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the third quarter of 2018,” said Mr. Stansbury.

Please refer to the CFO commentary, which can be found at investor.arrow.com, as a supplement to the company’s earnings release.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or facts to differ materially from such statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: industry conditions, the company's implementation of its new enterprise resource planning system, changes in product supply, pricing and customer demand, competition, other vagaries in the global components and global enterprise computing solutions markets, changes in relationships with key suppliers, increased profit margin pressure, the effects of additional actions taken to become more efficient or lower costs, risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, changes in legal and regulatory matters, and the company’s ability to generate additional cash flow. Forward-looking statements are those statements which are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

For a further discussion of factors to consider in connection with these forward-looking statements, investors should refer to Item 1A Risk Factors of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company also provides certain non-GAAP financial information relating to sales, operating income, net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share.

The company provides sales, gross profit, and operating expense on a non-GAAP basis adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as “impact of changes in foreign currencies”) by re-translating prior period results at current period foreign exchange rates, the impact of dispositions by adjusting the company’s operating results for businesses disposed, as if the dispositions had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented (referred to as “impact of dispositions”), the impact of the company's personal computer and mobility asset disposition business (referred to as "impact of wind down"), the impact of inventory reserves related to the digital business (referred to as "impact of digital inventory reserve"), and the impact of the notes receivable and inventory reserve related to the AFS business (referred to as "AFS notes receivable reserve" and "AFS inventory reserve," respectively). Operating income is adjusted to exclude identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, and loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable and inventory reserve, digital inventory reserve, the impact of non-cash charges related to goodwill, tradenames, and property, plant and equipment, and the impact of wind down. Net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share are adjusted to exclude identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, and loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable and inventory reserve, digital inventory reserve, the impact of non-cash charges related to goodwill, tradenames, and property, plant and equipment, the impact of wind down, and the impact of U.S. tax reform. A reconciliation of the company’s non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the tables below.

The company believes that such non-GAAP financial information is useful to investors to assist in assessing and understanding the company’s operating performance and underlying trends in the company’s business because management considers these items referred to above to be outside the company’s core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information is among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating the company’s financial and operating performance. In addition, the company’s Board of Directors may use this non-GAAP financial information in evaluating management performance and setting management compensation.

The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or alternative to, sales, operating income, net income and net income per basic and diluted share determined in accordance with GAAP. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Sales $ 7,344,548 $ 7,392,528 $ 14,500,539 $ 14,268,141 Cost of sales 6,529,639 6,459,708 12,823,942 12,466,377 Gross profit 814,909 932,820 1,676,597 1,801,764 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 599,212 580,388 1,155,288 1,143,357 Depreciation and amortization 46,982 46,422 94,508 93,669 Loss on disposition of businesses, net — — 866 1,562 Impairments 697,993 — 697,993 — Restructuring, integration, and other charges 19,912 19,183 31,572 40,354 1,364,099 645,993 1,980,227 1,278,942 Operating income (loss) (549,190 ) 286,827 (303,630 ) 522,822 Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies 382 517 (1,085 ) (156 ) Gain (loss) on investments, net 1,390 (2,563 ) 6,738 (5,015 ) Employee benefit plan expense 1,139 1,257 2,278 2,488 Interest and other financing expense, net 51,563 60,803 103,544 105,982 Income (loss) before income taxes (600,120 ) 222,721 (403,799 ) 409,181 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (52,369 ) 51,681 1,538 98,271 Consolidated net income (loss) (547,751 ) 171,040 (405,337 ) 310,910 Noncontrolling interests 1,215 1,125 2,894 1,901 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (548,966 ) $ 169,915 $ (408,231 ) $ 309,009 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (6.48 ) $ 1.94 $ (4.80 ) $ 3.52 Diluted $ (6.48 ) $ 1.92 $ (4.80 ) $ 3.48 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 84,652 87,802 85,022 87,878 Diluted 84,652 88,652 85,022 88,841

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except par value) (Unaudited) June 29, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,989 $ 509,327 Accounts receivable, net 7,976,603 8,945,463 Inventories 3,596,613 3,878,678 Other current assets 267,151 274,832 Total current assets 12,110,356 13,608,300 Property, plant, and equipment, at cost: Land 7,873 7,882 Buildings and improvements 156,124 158,712 Machinery and equipment 1,443,901 1,425,933 1,607,898 1,592,527 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (793,981 ) (767,827 ) Property, plant, and equipment, net 813,917 824,700 Investments in affiliated companies 86,157 83,693 Intangible assets, net 290,236 372,644 Goodwill 2,067,499 2,624,690 Other assets 656,204 270,418 Total assets $ 16,024,369 $ 17,784,445 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,245,068 $ 7,631,879 Accrued expenses 853,735 912,292 Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt 279,158 246,257 Total current liabilities 7,377,961 8,790,428 Long-term debt 3,157,274 3,239,115 Other liabilities 666,419 378,536 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $1: Authorized - 160,000 shares in both 2019 and 2018, respectively Issued - 125,424 shares in both 2019 and 2018, respectively 125,424 125,424 Capital in excess of par value 1,136,649 1,135,934 Treasury stock (42,283 and 40,233 shares in 2019 and 2018, respectively), at cost (2,139,743 ) (1,972,254 ) Retained earnings 5,927,104 6,335,335 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (280,709 ) (299,449 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,768,725 5,324,990 Noncontrolling interests 53,990 51,376 Total equity 4,822,715 5,376,366 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,024,369 $ 17,784,445

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) $ (547,751 ) $ 171,040 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operations: Depreciation and amortization 46,982 46,422 Amortization of stock-based compensation 8,539 12,619 Equity in losses of affiliated companies (382 ) (517 ) Deferred income taxes (78,814 ) 15,524 Impairments 697,993 — (Gain) loss on investments, net (1,390 ) 2,563 Other 6,381 2,140 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and disposed businesses: Accounts receivable (54,436 ) (863,490 ) Inventories 143,740 (239,297 ) Accounts payable 193,832 451,093 Accrued expenses (21,102 ) 21,571 Other assets and liabilities 11,826 (29,440 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 405,418 (409,772 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash consideration paid for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired — (96 ) Proceeds from disposition of businesses 9,460 — Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (47,821 ) (31,816 ) Other — (3,500 ) Net cash used for investing activities (38,361 ) (35,412 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings (66,112 ) 77,995 (Payments) proceeds from long-term bank borrowings, net (216,046 ) 157,948 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,691 993 Repurchases of common stock (146,999 ) (20,038 ) Other (147 ) (156 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (426,613 ) 216,742 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (22,354 ) 10,317 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (81,910 ) (218,125 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 351,899 548,644 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 269,989 330,519

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) $ (405,337 ) $ 310,910 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operations: Depreciation and amortization 94,508 93,669 Amortization of stock-based compensation 27,629 25,662 Equity in losses of affiliated companies 1,085 156 Deferred income taxes (71,846 ) 12,706 Impairments 697,993 — (Gain) loss on investments, net (6,738 ) 5,015 Other 11,956 5,605 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and disposed businesses: Accounts receivable 895,553 (73,647 ) Inventories 278,142 (499,917 ) Accounts payable (1,346,176 ) (240,725 ) Accrued expenses (71,394 ) (516 ) Other assets and liabilities (28,956 ) (123,767 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 76,419 (484,849 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash consideration paid for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired — (331,563 ) Proceeds from disposition of businesses 9,460 34,291 Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (81,636 ) (66,551 ) Other 2,940 (8,000 ) Net cash used for investing activities (69,236 ) (371,823 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings (173,356 ) 59,613 Proceeds from long-term bank borrowings, net 118,977 759,334 Redemption of notes — (300,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,622 5,985 Repurchases of common stock (200,924 ) (72,551 ) Other (147 ) (156 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (245,828 ) 452,225 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (693 ) 4,883 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (239,338 ) (399,564 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 509,327 730,083 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 269,989 $ 330,519

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 7,344,548 $ 7,392,528 (0.6 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (147,506 ) Impact of dispositions and wind down (77,914 ) (113,445 ) Consolidated sales, as adjusted $ 7,266,634 $ 7,131,577 1.9 % Global components sales, as reported $ 5,270,935 $ 5,284,364 (0.3 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (99,842 ) Impact of dispositions and wind down (77,914 ) (100,372 ) Global components sales, as adjusted $ 5,193,021 $ 5,084,150 2.1 % Americas Components sales, as reported $ 1,876,799 $ 1,937,882 (3.2 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (1,611 ) Impact of dispositions and wind down (60,860 ) (73,962 ) Americas Components sales, as adjusted $ 1,815,939 $ 1,862,309 (2.5 )% Europe components sales, as reported $ 1,415,888 $ 1,447,972 (2.2 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (81,728 ) Impact of dispositions and wind down (17,054 ) (26,410 ) Europe components sales, as adjusted $ 1,398,834 $ 1,339,834 4.4 % Asia components sales, as reported $ 1,978,248 $ 1,898,510 4.2 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (16,503 ) Asia components sales, as adjusted $ 1,978,248 $ 1,882,007 5.1 % Global ECS sales, as reported $ 2,073,613 $ 2,108,164 (1.6 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (47,664 ) Impact of dispositions — (13,073 ) Global ECS sales, as adjusted $ 2,073,613 $ 2,047,427 1.3 % Europe ECS sales, as reported $ 701,157 $ 721,130 (2.8 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (38,339 ) Impact of dispositions — (13,073 ) Europe ECS sales, as adjusted $ 701,157 $ 669,718 4.7 % Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 1,372,456 $ 1,387,034 (1.1 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (9,325 ) Americas ECS sales, as adjusted $ 1,372,456 $ 1,377,709 (0.4 )%

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 14,500,539 $ 14,268,141 1.6 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (344,336 ) Impact of dispositions and wind down (172,109 ) (261,608 ) Consolidated sales, as adjusted $ 14,328,430 $ 13,662,197 4.9 % Global components sales, as reported $ 10,462,862 $ 10,214,296 2.4 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (229,563 ) Impact of dispositions and wind down (160,968 ) (207,784 ) Global components sales, as adjusted $ 10,301,894 $ 9,776,949 5.4 % Americas Components sales, as reported $ 3,783,828 $ 3,734,580 1.3 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (4,138 ) Impact of dispositions and wind down (123,726 ) (152,354 ) Americas Components sales, as adjusted $ 3,660,102 $ 3,578,088 2.3 % Europe components sales, as reported $ 2,919,254 $ 2,926,358 (0.2 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (196,117 ) Impact of dispositions and wind down (37,242 ) (55,430 ) Europe components sales, as adjusted $ 2,882,012 $ 2,674,811 7.7 % Asia components sales, as reported $ 3,759,780 $ 3,553,358 5.8 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (29,308 ) Asia components sales, as adjusted $ 3,759,780 $ 3,524,050 6.7 % Global ECS sales, as reported $ 4,037,677 $ 4,053,845 (0.4 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (114,773 ) Impact of dispositions (11,141 ) (53,824 ) Global ECS sales, as adjusted $ 4,026,536 $ 3,885,248 3.6 % Europe ECS sales, as reported $ 1,464,314 $ 1,471,400 (0.5 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (94,054 ) Impact of dispositions (11,141 ) (26,331 ) Europe ECS sales, as adjusted $ 1,453,173 $ 1,351,015 7.6 % Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 2,573,363 $ 2,582,445 (0.4 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (20,719 ) Impact of dispositions — (27,493 ) Americas ECS sales, as adjusted $ 2,573,363 $ 2,534,233 1.5 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 29, 2019 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges AFS Write

Downs Digital Write

Downs Impairments(1) Impact of

Wind Down(6) Other(2) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 7,344,548 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (77,914 ) $ — $ 7,266,634 Gross Profit 814,909 — — 1,868 20,114 — 4,305 — 841,196 Operating income (549,190 ) 8,665 19,906 15,851 20,114 623,085 104,219 — 242,650 Income before income taxes (600,120 ) 8,665 19,906 15,851 20,114 623,085 104,229 (1,390 ) 190,340 Provision for income taxes (52,369 ) 2,463 4,865 3,910 4,962 64,246 24,730 (382 ) 52,425 Consolidated net income (547,751 ) 6,202 15,041 11,941 15,152 558,839 79,499 (1,008 ) 137,915 Noncontrolling interests 1,215 140 — — — — — — 1,355 Net income attributable to shareholders $ (548,966 ) $ 6,062 $ 15,041 $ 11,941 $ 15,152 $ 558,839 $ 79,499 $ (1,008 ) $ 136,560 Net income per diluted share(5) $ (6.48 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 6.60 $ 0.94 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.60 Effective tax rate 8.7 % 27.5 % Three months ended June 30, 2018 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges AFS Write

Downs Digital Write

Downs Impairments Impact of

Wind Down(6) Other(2) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 7,392,528 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (100,372 ) $ — $ 7,292,156 Gross Profit 932,820 — — — — — (17,079 ) — 915,741 Operating income 286,827 9,161 11,654 — — — 9,482 — 317,124 Income before income taxes 222,721 9,161 11,654 — — — 9,536 2,563 255,635 Provision for income taxes 51,681 2,540 2,893 — — — 2,545 631 60,290 Consolidated net income 171,040 6,621 8,761 — — — 6,991 1,932 195,345 Noncontrolling interests 1,125 149 — — — — — — 1,274 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 169,915 $ 6,472 $ 8,761 $ — $ — $ — $ 6,991 $ 1,932 $ 194,071 Net income per diluted share $ 1.92 $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ — $ — $ — $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 2.19 Effective tax rate 23.2 % 23.6 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 29, 2019 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges AFS Write

Downs Digital Write

Downs Impairments(1) Impact of

Wind Down(6) Other(3) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 14,500,539 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (160,968 ) $ — $ 14,339,571 Gross Profit 1,676,597 — — 1,868 20,114 — (3,822 ) — 1,694,757 Operating income (303,630 ) 17,807 30,992 15,851 20,114 623,085 114,415 866 519,500 Income before income taxes (403,799 ) 17,807 30,992 15,851 20,114 623,085 114,572 (5,872 ) 412,750 Provision for income taxes 1,538 5,003 7,576 3,910 4,962 64,246 27,258 (5,203 ) 109,290 Consolidated net income (405,337 ) 12,804 23,416 11,941 15,152 558,839 87,314 (669 ) 303,460 Noncontrolling interests 2,894 282 — — — — — — 3,176 Net income attributable to shareholders $ (408,231 ) $ 12,522 $ 23,416 $ 11,941 $ 15,152 $ 558,839 $ 87,314 $ (669 ) $ 300,284 Net income per diluted share(5) $ (4.80 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.28 $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 6.57 $ 1.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 3.50 Effective tax rate (0.4 )% 26.5 % Six months ended June 30, 2018 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges AFS Write

Downs Digital Write

Downs Impairments Impact of

Wind Down(6) Other(4) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 14,268,141 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (207,784 ) $ — $ 14,060,357 Gross Profit 1,801,764 — — — — — (36,747 ) — 1,765,017 Operating income 522,822 19,877 28,560 — — — 14,828 1,562 587,649 Income before income taxes 409,181 19,877 28,560 — — — 14,928 6,577 479,123 Provision for income taxes 98,271 5,471 7,575 — — — 4,092 1,413 116,822 Consolidated net income 310,910 14,406 20,985 — — — 10,836 5,164 362,301 Noncontrolling interests 1,901 302 — — — — — — 2,203 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 309,009 $ 14,104 $ 20,985 $ — $ — $ — $ 10,836 $ 5,164 $ 360,098 Net income per diluted share(5) $ 3.48 $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ — $ — $ — $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 4.05 Effective tax rate 24.0 % 24.4 % (1) Impairments include goodwill impairments of $570,175, tradename impairments of $46,000, and $6,910 in impairment charges related to various other fixed assets. (2) Other includes gain (loss) on investments, net (3) Other includes loss on disposition of businesses, net and gain (loss) on investments, net and impact of Tax Act. (4) Other includes loss on disposition of businesses, net and gain (loss) on investments, net. (5) For the three months and six months ended June 29, 2019, the non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation includes 649 thousand shares and 758 thousand shares, respectively, that were excluded from the GAAP net income per diluted share calculation. Additionally, in all periods presented the sum of the components for diluted EPS, as adjusted may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding. (6) Amounts for restructuring, integration, and other charges, and identifiable intangible asset amortization related to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business are included in “impact of wind down” above.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Sales: Global components $ 5,270,935 $ 5,284,364 $ 10,462,862 $ 10,214,296 Global ECS 2,073,613 2,108,164 4,037,677 4,053,845 Consolidated $ 7,344,548 $ 7,392,528 $ 14,500,539 $ 14,268,141 Operating income (loss): Global components $ (561,878 ) $ 253,840 $ (327,346 ) $ 483,386 Global ECS 98,388 109,417 185,106 193,223 Corporate (a) (85,700 ) (76,430 ) (161,390 ) (153,787 ) Consolidated $ (549,190 ) $ 286,827 $ (303,630 ) $ 522,822

(a) Includes restructuring, integration, and other charges of $19.9 million and $31.6 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2019, and $19.2 million and $40.4 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2018, respectively.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Global components operating income, as reported $ (561,878 ) $ 253,840 $ (327,346 ) $ 483,386 Intangible assets amortization expense (b) 5,807 5,900 12,060 11,695 Impairments 623,085 — 623,085 — Impact of wind-down (b) 104,213 1,953 113,835 3,034 AFS notes receivable reserve 15,851 — 15,851 — Digital inventory reserve 20,114 — 20,114 — Global components operating income, as adjusted $ 207,192 $ 261,693 $ 457,599 $ 498,115 Global ECS operating income, as reported $ 98,388 $ 109,417 $ 185,106 $ 193,223 Intangible assets amortization expense 2,858 3,261 5,747 8,182 Global ECS operating income, as adjusted $ 101,246 $ 112,678 $ 190,853 $ 201,405

(b) Impact of wind down includes intangible asset amortization expense related to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business. Impact of wind down excludes restructuring, integration, and other charges as they are reported on the corporate entity.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED FOR WIND DOWN (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Below are previously reported non-GAAP earnings reconciliations for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 adjusted to exclude the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business (referred to as "impact of wind down"). Three months ended March 30, 2019 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges AFS Write

Downs Digital Write

Downs Impairments(1) Impact of

Wind Down(8) Other(2) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 7,155,991 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (83,054 ) $ — 7,072,937 Gross Profit 861,688 — — — — — (8,127 ) — 853,561 Operating income 245,560 9,142 11,086 — — — 10,196 866 276,850 Income before income taxes 196,321 9,142 11,086 — — — 10,343 (4,482 ) 222,410 Provision for income taxes 53,907 2,540 2,711 — — — 2,528 (4,821 ) 56,865 Consolidated net income 142,414 6,602 8,375 — — — 7,815 339 165,545 Noncontrolling interests 1,679 142 — — — — — — 1,821 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 140,735 $ 6,460 $ 8,375 $ — $ — $ — $ 7,815 $ 339 $ 163,724 Net income per diluted share(4) $ 1.63 $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ — $ — $ — $ 0.09 $ — $ 1.90 Effective tax rate 27.5 % 25.6 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2018 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges Impact of Tax

Reform Impact of

Wind Down(8) Other(5) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 6,875,613 $ — $ — $ — $ (107,412 ) $ — $ 6,768,201 Gross profit 868,944 — — — (19,668 ) — 849,276 Operating income 235,995 10,716 16,906 — 5,346 1,562 270,525 Income before income taxes 186,460 10,716 16,906 — 5,392 4,014 223,488 Provision for income taxes 46,590 2,931 4,682 — 1,547 782 56,532 Consolidated net income 139,870 7,785 12,224 — 3,845 3,232 166,956 Noncontrolling interests 776 153 — — — — 929 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 139,094 $ 7,632 $ 12,224 $ — $ 3,845 $ 3,232 $ 166,027 Net income per diluted share(4) $ 1.56 $ 0.09 $ 0.14 $ — $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 1.86 Effective tax rate 25.0 % 25.3 % Three months ended June 30, 2018 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges Impact of Tax

Reform Impact of

Wind Down(8) Other(3) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 7,392,528 $ — $ — $ — $ (100,372 ) $ — $ 7,292,156 Gross profit 932,820 — — — (17,079 ) — 915,741 Operating income 286,827 9,161 11,654 — 9,482 — 317,124 Income before income taxes 222,721 9,161 11,654 — 9,536 2,563 255,635 Provision for income taxes 51,681 2,540 2,893 — 2,545 631 60,290 Consolidated net income 171,040 6,621 8,761 — 6,991 1,932 195,345 Noncontrolling interests 1,125 149 — — — — 1,274 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 169,915 $ 6,472 $ 8,761 $ — $ 6,991 $ 1,932 $ 194,071 Net income per diluted share $ 1.92 $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ — $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 2.19 Effective tax rate 23.2 % 23.6 % Three months ended September 30, 2018 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges Impact of Tax

Reform Impact of

Wind Down(8) Other(5) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 7,490,445 $ — $ — $ — $ (104,958 ) $ — $ 7,385,487 Gross profit 923,778 — — — (17,397 ) — 906,381 Operating income 290,310 8,845 9,611 — 611 2,042 311,419 Income before income taxes 235,227 8,845 9,611 — 633 972 255,288 Provision for income taxes 57,054 2,539 2,454 — 304 240 62,591 Consolidated net income 178,173 6,306 7,157 — 329 732 192,697 Noncontrolling interests 1,640 145 — — — — 1,785 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 176,533 $ 6,161 $ 7,157 $ — $ 329 $ 732 $ 190,912 Net income per diluted share $ 1.99 $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ — $ — $ 0.01 $ 2.15 Effective tax rate 24.3 % 24.5 % Three months ended December 31, 2018 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges Impact of Tax

Reform Impact of

Wind Down(8) Other(6) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 7,918,182 $ — $ — $ — $ (102,965 ) $ — $ 7,815,217 Gross profit 975,370 — — — (16,947 ) — 958,423 Operating income 334,380 9,493 11,126 — 4,471 — 359,470 Income before income taxes 264,965 9,493 11,126 — 4,114 11,886 301,584 Provision for income taxes 32,474 2,772 4,786 28,323 1,635 3,025 73,015 Consolidated net income 232,491 6,721 6,340 (28,323 ) 2,479 8,861 228,569 Noncontrolling interests 1,838 142 — — — — 1,980 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 230,653 $ 6,579 $ 6,340 $ (28,323 ) $ 2,479 $ 8,861 $ 226,589 Net income per diluted share $ 2.63 $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 2.59 Effective tax rate 12.3 % 24.2 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges Impact of Tax

Reform Impact of

Wind Down(8) Other(7) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 29,676,768 $ — $ — $ — $ (415,707 ) $ — $ 29,261,061 Gross profit 3,700,912 — — — (71,091 ) — 3,629,821 Operating income 1,147,512 38,215 49,297 — 19,910 3,604 1,258,538 Income before income taxes 909,373 38,215 49,297 — 19,675 19,435 1,035,995 Provision for income taxes 187,799 10,782 14,815 28,323 6,031 4,678 252,428 Consolidated net income 721,574 27,433 34,482 (28,323 ) 13,644 14,757 783,567 Noncontrolling interests 5,379 589 — — — — 5,968 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 716,195 $ 26,844 $ 34,482 $ (28,323 ) $ 13,644 $ 14,757 $ 777,599 Net income per diluted share $ 8.10 $ 0.30 $ 0.39 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 8.79 Effective tax rate 20.7 % 24.4 % Twelve months ended December 31, 2017 (Adjusted) Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges Impact of Tax

Reform Impact of

Wind Down(8) Other(7) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 26,554,563 $ — $ — $ — $ (387,953 ) $ — $ 26,166,610 Gross profit 3,356,968 — — — (80,834 ) — 3,276,134 Operating income 945,736 38,684 71,707 — 10,045 21,000 1,087,172 Income before income taxes 693,917 38,684 71,707 — 10,254 103,828 918,390 Provision for income taxes 286,541 13,790 21,753 (124,748 ) 6,597 40,070 244,003 Consolidated net income 407,376 24,894 49,954 124,748 3,657 63,758 674,387 Noncontrolling interests 5,200 701 — — — — 5,901 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 402,176 $ 24,193 $ 49,954 $ 124,748 $ 3,657 $ 63,758 $ 668,486 Net income per diluted share $ 4.48 $ 0.27 $ 0.56 $ 1.39 $ 0.04 $ 0.71 $ 7.45 Effective tax rate 41.3 % 26.6 % (1) Impairments for the three months ended June 29, 2019 include goodwill impairments of $570,175, tradename impairments of $46,000, and $6,910 in impairment charges related to various other fixed assets. (2) Other includes loss on disposition of businesses, net and gain (loss) on investments, net and impact of Tax Act. (3) Other includes gain (loss) on investments, net (4) The sum of the components for diluted EPS, as adjusted may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding. (5) Other includes gain (loss) on investments, net and loss on disposition of businesses, net. (6) Other includes gain (loss) on investments, net and pension settlement. (7) Other includes loss on disposition of businesses, net and gain (loss) on investments, net and pension settlement. (8) Amounts for restructuring, integration, and other charges, and identifiable intangible asset amortization related to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business are included in “impact of wind down” above.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005300/en/