Mediacom Communications Reports Combined Results for Second Quarter 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|August 1, 2019 08:33 AM EDT
MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION today released combined unaudited financial and operating highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Mediacom Combined Results for Second Quarter 2019*
- Revenues were $508.9 million, reflecting a 4.2% increase from the prior year period
- Adjusted OIBDA was $201.9 million, reflecting an 9.1% increase from the prior year period
- Capital expenditures were $77.5 million, compared to $76.9 million in the prior year period
- Free cash flow was $100.1 million, compared to $86.6 million in the prior year period
- Ending primary service units (“PSUs”) of 2,666,000, a 0.3% increase from June 30, 2018
- Ending customer relationships of 1,368,000, unchanged from June 30, 2018
- Total leverage ratio of 2.98x, compared to 3.35x at June 30, 2018
- Interest coverage ratio of 8.32x, compared to 8.59x at June 30, 2018
Reference to “Mediacom Combined” reflects the combined results of Mediacom Broadband LLC and Mediacom LLC, eliminating intercompany amounts. Mediacom Combined information is being provided for convenience and informational purposes, and does not modify or supplement the separate financial and operating results of Mediacom Broadband LLC, which were previously released and filed with the SEC on Form 8-K on August [1], 2019.
About Mediacom
Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to nearly 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.
|
TABLE 1*
Mediacom Communications Corporation
Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
YoY % Change
|
High-speed data (“HSD”)
|
$
|
208,983
|
|
$
|
184,190
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
Video
|
|
188,141
|
|
|
195,427
|
|
(3.7
|
%)
|
Phone
|
|
29,917
|
|
|
28,389
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
Business services
|
|
71,304
|
|
|
68,062
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
Advertising
|
|
10,546
|
|
|
12,356
|
|
(14.6
|
%)
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
508,891
|
|
$
|
488,424
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
Service costs
|
|
(216,808
|
)
|
|
(212,641
|
)
|
2.0
|
%
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
(80,553
|
)
|
|
(81,671
|
)
|
(1.4
|
%)
|
Management fees
|
|
(10,000
|
)
|
|
(9,000
|
)
|
11.1
|
%
|
OIBDA (a)
|
$
|
201,530
|
|
$
|
185,112
|
|
8.9
|
%
|
Deferred compensation
|
|
385
|
|
―
|
―
|
Adjusted OIBDA (a)
|
$
|
201,915
|
|
$
|
185,112
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
Cash interest expense (a)
|
|
(24,265
|
)
|
|
(21,556
|
)
|
12.6
|
%
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(77,533
|
)
|
|
(76,907
|
)
|
0.8
|
%
|
Free cash flow (a)
|
$
|
100,117
|
|
$
|
86,649
|
|
15.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted OIBDA margin (b)
|
|
39.7
|
%
|
|
37.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
YoY % Change
|
HSD customers
|
|
1,303,000
|
|
|
1,251,000
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
Video customers
|
|
747,000
|
|
|
808,000
|
|
(7.5
|
%)
|
Phone customers
|
|
616,000
|
|
|
599,000
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
Primary service units (“PSUs”)
|
|
2,666,000
|
|
|
2,658,000
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
HSD customer increases
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
23,000
|
|
|
Video customer declines
|
|
(17,000
|
)
|
|
(9,000
|
)
|
|
Phone customer (declines) increases
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
17,000
|
|
|
Quarterly PSU (declines) increases
|
|
(3,000
|
)
|
|
31,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer relationships (c)
|
|
1,368,000
|
|
|
1,368,000
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Average total monthly revenue per:
|
|
|
|
PSU (d)
|
$
|
63.59
|
|
$
|
61.61
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
Customer relationship (e)
|
$
|
124.04
|
|
$
|
119.23
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
Bank credit facility
|
$
|
2,360,000
|
|
$
|
2,280,000
|
|
|
5½% senior notes due 2021
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
Total debt (f)
|
$
|
2,410,000
|
|
$
|
2,480,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leverage ratio (g)
|
2.98x
|
3.35x
|
|
Interest coverage ratio (h)
|
8.32x
|
8.59x
|
* See Table 4 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of Adjusted OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 5 for footnotes.
|
TABLE 2*
Mediacom Communications Corporation
Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Mediacom
|
Mediacom
|Eliminations
|
Mediacom
|
HSD
|
$
|
113,331
|
|
$
|
95,652
|
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
208,983
|
|
Video
|
|
102,629
|
|
|
85,512
|
|
―
|
|
188,141
|
|
Phone
|
|
16,172
|
|
|
13,745
|
|
―
|
|
29,917
|
|
Business services
|
|
43,491
|
|
|
27,813
|
|
―
|
|
71,304
|
|
Advertising
|
|
8,780
|
|
|
1,766
|
|
―
|
|
10,546
|
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
284,403
|
|
$
|
224,488
|
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
508,891
|
|
Service costs
|
|
(117,413
|
)
|
|
(99,395
|
)
|
―
|
|
(216,808
|
)
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
(48,720
|
)
|
|
(31,833
|
)
|
―
|
|
(80,553
|
)
|
Management fees
|
|
(6,000
|
)
|
|
(4,000
|
)
|
―
|
|
(10,000
|
)
|
OIBDA (a)
|
$
|
112,270
|
|
$
|
89,260
|
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
201,530
|
|
Investment income from affiliate
|
―
|
|
4,500
|
|
|
(4,500
|
)
|
―
|
Deferred compensation
|
|
204
|
|
|
181
|
|
―
|
|
385
|
|
Adjusted OIBDA (a)
|
$
|
112,474
|
|
$
|
93,941
|
|
$
|
(4,500
|
)
|
$
|
201,915
|
|
Cash interest expense (a)
|
|
(12,653
|
)
|
|
(11,612
|
)
|
―
|
|
(24,265
|
)
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(42,548
|
)
|
|
(34,985
|
)
|
―
|
|
(77,533
|
)
|
Dividend to preferred members
|
|
(4,500
|
)
|
―
|
|
4,500
|
|
―
|
Free cash flow (a)
|
$
|
52,773
|
|
$
|
47,344
|
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
100,117
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mediacom
|
Mediacom
|
Mediacom
|
HSD customers
|
|
721,000
|
|
|
582,000
|
|
|
|
1,303,000
|
|
Video customers
|
|
412,000
|
|
|
335,000
|
|
|
|
747,000
|
|
Phone customers
|
|
341,000
|
|
|
275,000
|
|
|
|
616,000
|
|
Primary service units (“PSUs”)
|
|
1,474,000
|
|
|
1,192,000
|
|
|
|
2,666,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HSD customer increases
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
Video customer declines
|
|
(10,000
|
)
|
|
(7,000
|
)
|
|
|
(17,000
|
)
|
Phone customer declines
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
―
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Quarterly PSU declines
|
|
(3,000
|
)
|
―
|
|
|
(3,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer relationships (c)
|
|
760,000
|
|
|
608,000
|
|
|
|
1,368,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total monthly revenue per:
|
|
|
|
|
PSU (d)
|
$
|
64.25
|
|
$
|
62.78
|
|
|
$
|
63.59
|
|
Customer relationship (e)
|
$
|
124.82
|
|
$
|
123.07
|
|
|
$
|
124.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mediacom
|
Mediacom
|
Mediacom
|
Bank credit facility
|
$
|
1,236,875
|
|
$
|
1,123,125
|
|
|
$
|
2,360,000
|
|
5½% senior notes due 2021
|
|
50,000
|
|
―
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
Total debt (f)
|
$
|
1,286,875
|
|
$
|
1,123,125
|
|
|
$
|
2,410,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leverage ratio (g)
|
2.86x
|
2.99x
|
|
2.98x
|
Interest coverage ratio (h)
|
8.89x
|
8.09x
|
|
8.32x
* See Table 4 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of Adjusted OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 5 for footnotes.
|
TABLE 3*
Mediacom Communications Corporation
Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Mediacom
|
Mediacom
|Eliminations
|
Mediacom
|
HSD
|
$
|
|
100,023
|
|
$
|
|
84,167
|
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
|
184,190
|
|
Video
|
|
107,812
|
|
|
87,615
|
|
―
|
|
195,427
|
|
Phone
|
|
15,271
|
|
|
13,118
|
|
―
|
|
28,389
|
|
Business services
|
|
41,682
|
|
|
26,380
|
|
―
|
|
68,062
|
|
Advertising
|
|
9,964
|
|
|
2,392
|
|
―
|
|
12,356
|
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
|
274,752
|
|
$
|
|
213,672
|
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
|
488,424
|
|
Service costs
|
|
(115,267
|
)
|
|
(97,374
|
)
|
―
|
|
(212,641
|
)
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
(49,102
|
)
|
|
(32,569
|
)
|
―
|
|
(81,671
|
)
|
Management fees
|
|
(5,350
|
)
|
|
(3,650
|
)
|
―
|
|
(9,000
|
)
|
OIBDA (a)
|
$
|
|
105,033
|
|
$
|
|
80,079
|
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
|
185,112
|
|
Investment income from affiliate
|
―
|
|
4,500
|
|
(4,500
|
)
|
―
|
Deferred compensation
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
Adjusted OIBDA (a)
|
$
|
|
105,033
|
|
$
|
|
84,579
|
|
$
|
(4,500
|
)
|
$
|
|
185,112
|
|
Cash interest expense (a)
|
|
(12,307
|
)
|
|
(9,249
|
)
|
―
|
|
(21,556
|
)
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(40,439
|
)
|
|
(36,468
|
)
|
―
|
|
(76,907
|
)
|
Dividend to preferred members
|
|
(4,500
|
)
|
―
|
4,500
|
|
―
|
Free cash flow (a)
|
$
|
|
47,787
|
|
$
|
|
38,862
|
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
|
86,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mediacom
|
Mediacom
|
Mediacom
|
HSD customers
|
|
690,000
|
|
|
561,000
|
|
|
|
1,251,000
|
|
Video customers
|
|
447,000
|
|
|
361,000
|
|
|
|
808,000
|
|
Phone customers
|
|
332,000
|
|
|
267,000
|
|
|
|
599,000
|
|
Primary service units (“PSUs”)
|
|
1,469,000
|
|
|
1,189,000
|
|
|
|
2,658,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HSD customer increases
|
|
11,000
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
23,000
|
|
Video customer declines
|
|
(6,000
|
)
|
|
(3,000
|
)
|
|
|
(9,000
|
)
|
Phone customer increases
|
|
9,000
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
17,000
|
|
Quarterly PSU increases
|
|
14,000
|
|
|
17,000
|
|
|
|
31,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer relationships (c)
|
|
757,000
|
|
|
611,000
|
|
|
|
1,368,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total monthly revenue per:
|
|
|
|
|
PSU (d)
|
$
|
|
62.64
|
|
$
|
|
60.33
|
|
|
$
|
|
61.61
|
|
Customer relationship (e)
|
$
|
|
121.06
|
|
$
|
|
116.95
|
|
|
$
|
|
119.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mediacom
|
Mediacom
|
Mediacom
|
Bank credit facility
|
$
|
|
1,127,500
|
|
$
|
|
1,152,500
|
|
|
$
|
|
2,280,000
|
|
5½% senior notes due 2021
|
|
200,000
|
|
―
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
Total debt (f)
|
$
|
|
1,327,500
|
|
$
|
|
1,152,500
|
|
|
$
|
|
2,480,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leverage ratio (g)
|
3.16x
|
3.41x
|
|
3.35x
|
Interest coverage ratio (h)
|
8.53x
|
9.14x
|
|
8.59x
* See Table 4 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of Adjusted OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 5 for footnotes.
TABLE 4
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
“OIBDA,” “Adjusted OIBDA,” “cash interest expense,” and “free cash flow” are not financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States. We define OIBDA as operating income before depreciation and amortization and Adjusted OIBDA as OIBDA plus investment income from affiliate and excluding deferred compensation. OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, which may have different depreciation and amortization policies, and are key components in our covenant calculations.
We define cash interest expense as interest expense, net, less amortization of deferred financing costs. Cash interest expense excludes the amortization of financing costs which were paid upon the financing of the relevant debt.
We define free cash flow as Adjusted OIBDA less capital expenditures, cash interest expense and dividends to preferred members. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
TABLE 5
Footnotes
- See Table 4 for information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Represents Adjusted OIBDA as a percentage of total revenues.
- Represents the total number of customers that take at least one service, without regard to which service(s) customers purchase.
- Represents average total monthly revenues for the period divided by average PSUs for such period.
- Represents average total monthly revenues for the period divided by average customer relationships for such period.
- Total debt excludes the effect of deferred financing costs, net.
- Represents total debt at period end divided by annualized Adjusted OIBDA for the period.
- Represents Adjusted OIBDA divided by cash interest expense for the period.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005548/en/
