Guidewire Software Announces Ontellus as New Solution Alliance Partner

|August 1, 2019 08:55 AM EDT
Ontellus, one of the nation’s largest records retrieval and claims intelligence companies, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Ontellus has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that Ontellus’ new plug and play Ready for Guidewire validated add-on, created using the Guidewire DevConnect™ developer environment, is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.
Ontellus’ add-on for records retrieval enables insurers on Guidewire ClaimCenter™ to securely order records from Ontellus within ClaimCenter. This single-sign-on integration alleviates the extra steps leaving ClaimCenter can entail, including rekeying order details such as claimant name, date of birth, social security number, claim number, and billing information.
“After placing the order, claims adjusters can monitor the status of the request, take action on it if needed (such as custodian fee approvals), and view/download medical records without leaving ClaimCenter,” said Melanie Pita, Esq., Chief Product Officer, Ontellus. “Records delivered to claims staff via Ontellus are securely sent to ensure all data privacy and security controls are met.”
“The Ontellus integration as an add-on feature for ClaimCenter provides value for claims departments by creating a streamlined records retrieval process,” said Darren Klauser, Chief Executive Officer, Ontellus. “We look forward to bringing the benefits of this integration—single sign-on, simplified workflow, and access to real-time information resulting in reduced costs and increased efficiencies to our shared insurance customers.”
With the Ontellus Ready for Guidewire integration, claims adjusters can benefit from seamless ordering, status updates, and viewing/downloading medical, billing, and other necessary records to evaluate claims from within ClaimCenter, saving time, improving adjuster productivity, and reducing costs.
"We welcome Ontellus as a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner and congratulate them on leveraging our DevConnect Claims Servicing SDK to quickly develop an add-on for the Guidewire Marketplace that seamlessly integrates My.Ontellus into ClaimCenter,” said Becky Mattick, Senior Director, Guidewire Software. “We are pleased to offer our joint insurance customers the capabilities to enable their claims staff to order, receive, and evaluate records within ClaimCenter.”
About Ontellus
Ontellus empowers insurance carriers, self-insured corporations and law firms to reduce costs, make informed decisions and accelerate claims resolution. As the nation’s largest, privately-held data retrieval and claims intelligence provider, Ontellus leverages decades of experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful products and client-centric services within industry-leading turnaround times. For more information, please visit www.ontellus.com.
About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire
Guidewire PartnerConnect™ is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the P&C insurance industry by delivering Guidewire software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.
Guidewire DevConnect™ is a developer platform that enables Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners to create innovative add-ons that integrate with Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ products. DevConnect add-ons feature plug-and-play integration, full-fidelity upgrades, and enhanced support—enabling insurers to focus on innovation and growth. With a complete set of APIs, software development kits, and associated tools, DevConnect provides everything that the independent P&C developer community needs to rapidly design and build feature-rich add-ons for Guidewire products and publish them in the Guidewire Marketplace.
PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT