New Kaspersky Security Cloud Strengthens Privacy Controls for Apps and Websites

Kaspersky has released a new version of its multiplatform consumer antivirus solution, Kaspersky Security Cloud, which offers additional features to protect user privacy across all devices. The solution can now warn users about the potential risks of permissions requested by apps on Android devices. In addition, it notifies Windows, Mac and Android users about phishing attempts hidden behind shortened links to websites. Kaspersky has also enhanced its traditional consumer product line, including Kaspersky Total Security and Kaspersky Internet Security, with performance improvements and optimization of notifications that offer a better user experience.

Kaspersky Security Cloud: Guiding users to make smart security decisions

According to a recent Kaspersky survey, cybersecurity is a top source of stress for consumers in North America, with more than half of people (52%) classifying their cybersecurity knowledge as “beginner” or “basic.” Therefore, many consumers are finding it difficult to identify security risks and take the right actions to take to keep their data and devices safe from threats.

For example, mobile apps often make suspicious requests for permission to access a user’s contacts, location, microphone and camera or other services. For consumers who are trying to protect their privacy while still ensuring that their apps function correctly, it can be confusing to decide which permissions to grant.

To address these concerns, Kaspersky Security Cloud’s new feature for Android devices guides consumers to make informed decisions about which app permissions to allow. The feature enables users to view and manage permissions in one place, helping to identify potentially dangerous or questionable requests made by an app by explaining the risks associated with different types of common permissions.

Phishing is becoming another top consumer security concern, with recent Kaspersky research finding that phishing attacks more than doubled in 2018 and impacted nearly 500 million users. In addition, shortened URLs have become increasingly popular among cybercriminals for spreading phishing links. If users cannot see the full URL of the link that they’re clicking on, it becomes more difficult to identify and avoid a malicious link.

To combat this threat, Kaspersky Security Cloud has enhanced its Anti-Phishing feature to better protect users’ personal information. The service analyzes short URLs and warns if a phishing link is hidden behind them. As part of this process, Kaspersky Security Cloud sends an anti-phishing alert to the user and ensures that the links and websites they access are safe.

“With today’s consumers relying on their devices for everything from banking to shopping to communicating, simply avoiding viruses is not enough,” said Brian Anderson, vice president, head of digital, Kaspersky North America. “Consumers need a security solution that both guards against threats and ensures their personal information is protected. With technology that provides actionable security recommendations, you don’t need to be an expert to stay safe online when using Kaspersky Security Cloud. It is the ultimate solution that protects against online threats on any device, while also simplifying consumers’ digital lives.”

Kaspersky Security Cloud is available in three editions: Family, Personal and Free*. Each edition offers a different number of applications, tools and technologies. All Kaspersky Security Cloud subscribers can install the solution on PC, Mac and mobile devices.

Traditional Kaspersky security solutions: Performance improvements and better user experience

Kaspersky has also refined the interface and key capabilities within Kaspersky Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security and Kaspersky Anti-Virus. The latest product updates have improved performance, optimized how consumers receive notifications and enhanced the overall user experience.

In order to speed up lengthy file system scans for malware on Windows devices, the restriction on PC resources consumed has been removed. Furthermore, the latest versions of Kaspersky’s traditional solutions can be installed in just half the time and are 15% ‘lighter,’ taking up less load on the user’s PC.

In addition, the solutions now only notify users about significant security events to ensure a frictionless experience. Finally, Kaspersky has also simplified how credentials and account information are exchanged between the company’s products. Thus, consumers who already use some of Kaspersky’s software do not have to re-enter their credentials whenever they install a new product, but can instead manage them all under one My Kaspersky account.

To learn more about the new version of Kaspersky Security Cloud, visit our website. For more information on the next generation of Kaspersky’s traditional consumer products, click here.

*Kaspersky Security Cloud Free is an extended version of Kaspersky Free Antivirus, which now supports mobile devices and delivers personalized protection.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

