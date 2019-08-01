Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Ciena Improve Broadband Access for More Than 230,000 Residents

|By Business Wire
|
August 1, 2019
The Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) has selected Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) and its partners to build a regional fiber network known as Project THOR. Funded in part by grants from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and local government contributions, the network will connect approximately 400 miles of existing public and private fiber and has the potential to provide more than 230,000 residents access to more bandwidth at more competitive pricing.
Key Facts:
- Serving the region for 38 years, NWCCOG represents 28 jurisdictions in a five-county region of northwest Colorado covering 7,000 square miles. It provides the critical mass needed to take advantage of state and local programs.
- Through Project THOR, NWCCOG is delivering abundant, reliable and lower cost broadband access to local internet service providers, participating state and local governments, schools, libraries, and healthcare and public safety facilities through 10 landing points dispersed throughout the region.
- The goals of Project THOR are to lower the costs of broadband access and improve the reliability of the network, which is currently prone to mass failures when a fiber line is cut. Roughly 85 percent of the needed fiber for the project is already in place, taking advantage of existing fiber networks such as those built by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
- NWCCOG is deploying Ciena’s Waveserver Ai and 5170 Service Aggregation Switch to rapidly and securely turn up Ethernet and other packet-based services, and adapt to changing service requirements in real-time. In addition, Ciena’s Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) software will provide NWCCOG end-to-end lifecycle operations that unify network and service management across its Ciena infrastructure.
- This deployment was facilitated through Graybar, an Elite partner in the Ciena Partner Network. Mammoth Networks will operate the network.
Executive Comments:
-
“Whenever there’s a fiber cut, it impacts not only consumers in our towns, but cellphone carriers, public safety centers, schools, hospitals and other critical services. By leveraging the fantastic technical and engineering support from Ciena, we can offer carrier-grade services, have a real-time view into our network as well as the ability to reroute traffic in the event of an outage.”
- Nate Walowitz, Regional Broadband Director, NWCCOG
-
“Mammoth is working closely with Ciena and its partners to create a robust and flexible network architecture that brings open, secure, and redundant broadband at a lower cost to NWCCOG members. A lack of reliable broadband limits economic development. We hope that this brings new applications and services to Colorado.”
- Evan Biagi, Vice President of Business Development, Mammoth Networks
-
“Access to broadband networks is critical for economic development and growth. Ciena is thrilled to help NWCCOG modernize and unlock the value of networks by providing a programmable, converged, multiservice network infrastructure that can scale up while simplifying operational support.”
- Kevin Sheehan, Chief Technology Officer of the Americas, Ciena
About NWCCOG
Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) is a voluntary association of county and municipal governments that believes in the benefits of working together on a regional basis. NWCCOG serves 28 member jurisdictions and five pay in partners in a five-county region of northwest Colorado.
About Graybar
Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 289 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.
About Ciena
Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.
Note to Ciena Investors
You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
