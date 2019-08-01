Perception Gap Among IT and Business Decision Makers Contributing to Lack of IT Resilience Maturity, Leading Research Firm Finds

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 1, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
Zerto, an industry leader for IT resilience, today announced the full findings of its sponsored IDC survey, Worldwide Business Resilience Readiness Thought Leadership Survey. The subsequent report revealed that 91% of respondents have experienced a tech-related disruption in the past two years, and yet 82% of respondents said data protection and recovery are important to their digital transformation projects.
The white paper illustrates a perception gap between IT and business decision makers regarding the importance of data availability and success of digital transformation/IT transformation initiatives.
Key indicators of perception gap, supported by research findings:
- More than 80% of respondents indicated senior management does not believe there is a high correlation between the quality/availability of data and organizational success
- Only 11.4% of respondents indicated the highest level of IT resilience maturity
- 91.2% of respondents reported experiencing some type of business disruption in the last two years (from a variety of causes)
- 56% of respondents had an event resulting in unrecoverable data loss, and the top causes of this loss were often avoidable (i.e. the event occurred during gap between backups, backup/recovery system failures, etc.)
Optimizing resilience planning, the report says, plays an important role in minimizing the financial burden and negative impact of IT-related business disruption. These types of disruptions, the research details, are costing organizations significantly:
- 36.6% of respondents experienced a direct loss of revenue
- 61.4% of respondents suffered either major or minor damage to company reputation
- 26.1% respondents indicated a permanent loss of customers
The white paper concludes that because most respondents have not optimized their IT resilience strategy, cloud and transformation initiatives are at risk of delay or failure.
However, 90% of respondents indicated intent to increase their IT resilience investments over the next two years.
For many organizations, efforts to improve resilience are taking place against a backdrop of changing data protection and disaster recovery needs:
- 57.8% expect data protection requirements to become more complex
- 93.4% of respondents are likely to pursue convergence of backup and disaster recovery tools to eliminate redundancy
- 44.8% of respondents are experiencing an expansion in data demands
Interestingly, almost 100% of respondents anticipate cloud playing a role in their organization's future disaster recovery or data protection plans. But today, according to respondents, integrated adoption of cloud-based protection solutions remains low:
- 45.6% currently deploy cloud backup tools
- 39% use cloud archive solutions
- 37% use disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) tools
Currently only 12.4% of IT budgets (on average) are spent on IT resilience hardware/software/cloud solutions.
Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC, commented:
“These survey results indicate that most respondents have not optimized their IT resilience strategy, evidenced by the high levels of IT and business-related disruptions. However, the majority of organizations surveyed will undertake a transformation, cloud, or modernization project within the next two years. This illustrates the need for all organizations to begin architecting a plan for IT resilience to ensure the success of these initiatives.”
He added, “Without such a plan, the high prevalence of disruptive events, unplanned downtime, and data loss indicated by respondents will continue to put cloud and transformation initiatives at risk of delay or failure — creating a financial burden and negative impact to an organization's competitive advantage.”
Avi Raichel, CIO, Zerto, commented:
“The resilience of business IT is under constant pressure. Malicious attacks and outages are causing enormous levels of disruption, and it’s clear that for many organizations their ability to avoid and mitigate IT-related disruption is not where it needs to be, and is actually holding back their ability to focus on innovating. IT leaders and professionals clearly understand the pressing requirement for better resilience, and it’s to everyone’s benefit that the momentum behind IT resilience is really building.”
For more insights from the Worldwide Business Resilience Readiness Thought Leadership Survey, read in full here.
White Paper Research Methodology:
IDC Research surveyed 500 senior-level IT and business managers representing over 10 unique industries and companies of all sizes and geographies about the challenges to achieve IT resiliency and its importance to digital transformation.
About Zerto
Zerto helps customers accelerate IT transformation by reducing the risk and complexity of modernisation and cloud adoption. By replacing multiple legacy solutions with a single IT Resilience Platform, Zerto is changing the way disaster recovery, data protection and cloud are managed. With enterprise scale, Zerto’s software platform delivers continuous availability for an always-on customer experience while simplifying workload mobility to protect, recover and move applications freely across hybrid and multi-clouds. Zerto is trusted by over 7,000 customers globally and is powering resiliency offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS, Sungard AS and more than 350 cloud services providers. Learn more at Zerto.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005296/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT