Xfinity Mobile Enhances Data Options Giving Customers the Most Flexibility to Customize Mobile Plans

Comcast today announced new By the Gig Shared Data options on Xfinity Mobile that give customers the flexibility to choose how much data they need and share it across all lines on their account – offering individuals, groups or families even more ways to customize their mobile plans based on their unique data needs.

According to the CTIA 2019 Annual Report, the average consumer uses 6.6 GB of cellular data per month – reinforcing that most consumers don’t need Unlimited data plans. In fact, a majority of Xfinity Mobile customers today prefer to pay “By the Gig,” and customers can save hundreds of dollars per year on their wireless bill.

“We saw an opportunity to better serve groups of friends and families who don’t need Unlimited but want more than a pay per GB plan, so we’re introducing shared data options whereby the more data you purchase, the less you pay per gigabyte,” said Rui Costa, vice president of product management and customer experience for Xfinity Mobile. “It’s a natural evolution of our service that puts each individual in control of building the mobile data plan that works for them and then easily adjusting it with one click of the app – whether to switch data plans mid-billing cycle based on usage, or turn on HD to watch a show and then immediately turn it off to lower data consumption.”

Xfinity Mobile is the first wireless carrier to allow one-click switching between Unlimited and By the Gig, along with the ability for customers to mix Unlimited and By the Gig on an account based on each family or group member’s individual needs. ‘Mix and Match’ lets customers combine By the Gig with Unlimited on a single account so each individual has the data option that makes sense for them, while ‘Switch and Save’ allows customers to switch between By the Gig and Unlimited during a billing cycle. These unique features are still not offered by most wireless carriers.

New Xfinity Mobile customers will be able to save and customize even more with the following new data options and features:

By the Gig Shared Data – new customers paying per gigabyte on By the Gig can select a minimum amount of cellular data each month shared across all lines on an account. Customers can choose how much they need and share it with their family or across their group of friends – the more shared data a customer selects, the more they will save: 1 GB for $12; 3 GB for $30; and 10 GB for $60. In addition, video will stream in HD (720p on smartphones and up to 1080p on tablets) and personal hotspotting will be at LTE speeds on the new By the Gig data options.

Data Saver – a new feature that will give customers who pay by the gig the ability to control their video resolution with one click. Customers can turn it on at any time by line even just to watch one show in HD, and then turn it off when they want to save – all for free directly from the Xfinity Mobile app.

Unlimited customers will continue to pay $45 per month per line for cellular data. Customers who subscribed to Xfinity Mobile prior to the launch of the new plans will have no change to their service at this time. New customers will have data speeds slowed during times of network congestion – a common practice in the wireless industry to ensure every customer gets the best possible experience. Wi-Fi data speeds are not impacted and with 80 percent of mobile data traffic traveling over Wi-Fi, not cellular, we encourage our customers to utilize Wi-Fi whenever possible.

