Global Industrial Automation Software Market Growth, Trends, Forecast Report 2019-2024 - SCADA has a Significant Impact on the Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 1, 2019 11:28 AM EDT
The "Industrial Automation Software Market - Growth, Trends, Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial automation software market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 8.0% during the forecast period 2019-2024
The industrial automation software is the support system in controlling the overall industrial process. The increasing dynamic needs of the industry, demanding complex operations and process are driving the demand for industrial automation software.
- Industrial automation helps in reducing the machine hours required for the respective operations, which is made possible only through robust software. PLC has been dominating in the market for decades until Honeywell pioneered with Distribution Control Systems (DCS), with computers and minicomputers replacing large central mainframes.
- After the raw material and power costs, the employee wages account for one of the largest chunks of the variable costs for any industry, and the rising wage rates globally are making it more critical to manage. The reduction in the required number of employees for the process is minimizing the cost of wages by adopting industrial automation. This is one of the driving factors for the market.
- On the other hand, the cost of industrial automation software has reached almost to 40% of total automation expense, which is restricting the customers to adopt the automation systems in the industry.
Scope of the Report
The technological advancements impacting the industry floor such as in process control, robotic equipment is increasing and hence drives the demand for the industrial automation solution. Major end-user industry players are investing to upgrade their infrastructure to realize the potential of industry 4.0. The scope of the report is limited to different industrial automation solution such as SCADA, PLC, HMI and their application across the end-user industries.
Key Market Trends
SCADA has a Significant Impact on the Market Growth
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software have experienced rapid growth over the past decade. SCADA system helps the end-user industry employees to analyze the data and make crucial decisions from a remote location. It further assists to mitigate the issues with a quick response as it processes, distributes, and displays the data, on Human Machine Interface (HMI).
- According to a research paper published in the Indian Journal of Science and Technology, the implication of SCADA systems with electric microgrids of the power distribution system in rural areas network has improved the overall process metrics by up to 75%.
- The labor wage is one the largest expense for any business. Also, in 2018, According to the Economy Policy Institute (EPI), the minimum wage rose by in the US rose by 2.6%, which is the highest growth since 2008. Owing to such factors, the business organizations are pushed to comprise in its margin with the high competition in their market. The industrial automation enables the reduction in required labor hours for the particular task by assisting them in their work and streamline the process.
- In addition, the increase in the efficiency of the machines and waste reduction achievement with eased access to the data analysis has gained popularity among the industries of such industrial automation solution.
Industrial Readiness is Expected to Prompt Europe Market Growth
- Europe accounts for more than a third of the global investment for Industry 4.0, and its manufacturing industry accounts for at least 15% of its GDP. Hence, being one of the early adopters of industry 4.0, the Industry automation software market has significant growth in the European market.
- Countries like Germany and Ireland have the largest manufacturing industry in Europe and the frontrunners for looking towards technological developments following by countries such as Denmark, Belgium, and the United Kingdom as the potential countries for adopting industrial automation.
- European automotive manufacturing industry is a global leader hence giant in the industry look forward to their expansion in the region. For instance, BMW has planned to open a new factory in Hungary by 2023 having a capacity of producing 150,000 vehicles per year.
- Global leading 7 out of 11 industrial software companies such as Siemens, ABB, and Schneider Electric are from Europe and holds almost 50% of the global industrial software revenue.
Competitive Landscape
The competition in the market is high as a significant share of the market lies with the major market players. innovation in the market requires the developers to have a better understanding of the industrial process to deliver a suitable solution and also drives close collaboration among the stakeholders during development, customization to suit the end users need.
- May 2019 - ABB launched a cloud-based SCADA system for offshore oil well drilling machines. This cloud-based visualization system enables the small scale operators to gather insights about their onshore oil well drillings remotely similar to the big organizations without investing for the full on-premise SCADA system.
- Feb 2019 - ABB and Dassault Systmes entered global partnership for digital solutions. By collaborating ABB Ability and Dassault's 3DEXPERIENCE platform, the two companies plan to provide end-to-end offerings of advanced digital solutions while increasing flexibility, speed, and productivity of the consumers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Demand for Automation for Qualitative and Reliable Manufacturing
4.2.2 Growing Need for Mass Production with Reduced Operation Cost
4.2.3 Surge in Adoption of Industry 4.0 and Enabling Technologies
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Limited Availability of Professionals and Awareness Regarding Security
4.3.2 High Implementation Expenses for Factory Automation Solutions
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
5.1.2 Distributed Control System (DCS)
5.1.3 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
5.1.4 Human Machine Interface (HMI)
5.1.5 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Power Industry
5.2.2 Automotive Industry
5.2.3 Oil & Gas Industry
5.2.4 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Emerson Electric Company
6.1.2 ABB Ltd.
6.1.3 Siemens AG
6.1.4 General Electric Company
6.1.5 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.8 HCL Technologies Limited
6.1.9 Parsec Automation Corporation
6.1.10 SAP SE
6.1.11 Tata Consultancy Services Limited
6.1.12 Hitachi Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1o230
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005704/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT