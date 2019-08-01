Flink Forward Europe 2019 - Annonce du programme

|By Business Wire
August 1, 2019
Fondée par les créateurs originaux d'Apache Flink®, Ververica dévoile aujourd'hui le programme de la cinquième conférence annuelle Flink Forward qui se tiendra à Berlin du 7 au 9 octobre. Après une édition réussie à San Francisco en avril 2019, la conférence prend à présent ses quartiers dans un nouveau site au cœur de Berlin, célébrant ainsi le cinquième anniversaire de sa version européenne. Cette année, l'événement regroupera plus de 600 ingénieurs logiciels, scientifiques des données, professionnels du DevOps, principaux committers de Flink et utilisateurs sous la coupole du bcc Berlin Congress Center.
Le programme comprend diverses formations d'une journée le 7 octobre et plus de 70 allocutions couvrant cinq thématiques les 8 et 9 octobre. Les participants auront la possibilité de découvrir en personne comment des entreprises technologiques de premier plan comme AWS, Lyft, Netflix et Alibaba utilisent et déploient Apache Flink à grande échelle afin de réduire la complexité de leurs infrastructures de données et de créer des applications permettant de généraliser le traitement de données hors ligne et en temps réel. Cette année, les personnes présentes auront également la chance d'apprécier les efforts menés actuellement pour faire d'Apache Flink un framework de traitement de données véritablement unifié.
Temps forts du programme :
- Allocutions par des intervenants présents pour la première fois, notamment de chez Goldman Sachs, Emirates NBD, Pinterest, Stripe, Workday et Airbus, qui partageront leurs expériences et cas d'utilisation d'Apache Flink.
- Séances d'explications techniques approfondies sur des thèmes tels que la nouvelle architecture en batch de Flink, mais aussi son temps d'exécution unifié ou ses interfaces de programmation d'application Table & SQL remises à neuf, ses plateformes d'analyse de données en libre-service, ses applications dirigées par les événements et autres.
- Thématique consacrée à la recherche, avec des discours par des intervenants de chez KTH Stockholm, ETH Zurich et TU Berlin au sujet des fonctions sans serveur avec état, de l'optimisation de la gestion des états et du traitement des graphes.
- Nouvelle thématique axée sur la communauté afin de faciliter les débats clés au sein de la communauté de l'open source et d'Apache Flink, comme celui portant sur la manière de poursuivre sur la voie de la croissance saine et de préserver les contributions aux logiciels ouverts.
Deux nouvelles séances de formation ont été ajoutées au programme déjà élargi de la conférence :
« Apache Flink Developer Training » - Initiation conçue sur mesure pour les développeurs Java et Scala en vue d'aborder les concepts fondamentaux de flux de données continu, d'event time et d'état partitionné par clé.
« Apache Flink Operations Training » - cours destiné aux développeurs et au personnel opérationnel responsables du déploiement et du maintien des clusters Flink
Joignez-vous à la discussion sur Twitter (#flinkforward) et suivez @FlinkForward pour rester informé de toutes nos annonces.
À propos de Ververica (auparavant data Artisans)
Ververica a été fondée par les créateurs originaux du framework open source Apache Flink® en vue d'introduire les applications de données en temps réel au sein de l'entreprise. La société met à disposition la plateforme Ververica associée au framework open source Apache Flink pour un traitement des flux clé en main, ce qui permet aux entreprises de gérer et de déployer des applications de données en temps réel et, par conséquent, de réagir instantanément aux données pour prendre des décisions opérationnelles plus avisées plus rapidement. Des multinationales telles qu'Alibaba, ING, Netflix et Uber utilisent Flink comme moteur de traitement de flux pour faire fonctionner des applications à grande échelle avec état, notamment des analyses en temps réel, de l'apprentissage automatique, du classement de contenu et de recherche et de la détection de fraude.
« Apache », « Apache Flink », et leurs logos sont des marques de commerce déposées ou des marques de commerce de l'Apache Software Foundation aux États-Unis et/ou dans d'autres pays.
