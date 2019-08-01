Zelis and RedCard to Combine in Landmark Healthcare Technology and Payments Transaction

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Zelis Healthcare (“Zelis”) and RedCard Systems (“RedCard”) today announced a definitive agreement to merge their respective organizations, forming the next generation leader in healthcare payments optimization. The combination of Zelis and RedCard will create the healthcare industry’s first payments optimization platform with market-leading technology and solutions to price claims, pay claims and explain claims, all at enterprise scale on a claim-by-claim basis. The strategic combination of the two technology companies creates a differentiated leader with end-to-end capability across the healthcare payments ecosystem, encompassing claim cost management and payments solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005686/en/
The combined company will be led by the existing management teams of Zelis and RedCard, with Doug Klinger serving as Chief Executive Officer and Joe DiMartini and Eric Schaefer serving in senior executive roles. The company will maintain its existing key locations and teams in Bedminster, New Jersey; St. Louis, Missouri; Clearwater, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; and Overland Park, Kansas.
By bringing together RedCard’s payment data platform and Zelis’ claim cost management and payment execution capabilities, the combined company is positioned to meaningfully advance the integrated solutions available to payers, providers and consumers. The combined company will drive efficiency and performance at the claim level, simplify the process of paying healthcare claims, and provide a comprehensive, fully-integrated platform to take a claim through the entire pre-payment to payment lifecycle. On a combined basis, Zelis and RedCard serve over 700 payer clients, including the top five national health plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, regional health plans, TPAs and self-insured employers, and 600,000+ providers, delivering approximately $5 billion of claim savings, $50 billion of provider payments and more than 500 million payment data communications annually.
“The key focus of this combination is to deliver deeper electronic penetration, best-in-class claim cost savings performance and a transformational billing and payments experience, all for the benefit of payers, providers and consumers,” said Klinger, who currently serves as CEO of Zelis. “Zelis and RedCard have both been disrupting the industry status quo, and we are thrilled to join forces to bring leading-edge payment optimization technology and solutions to our clients and the market broadly.”
“The combined company’s payment optimization solution combines the three critical activities along the payment value chain: the payment data platform or software ‘brain’ to manage and communicate payment data, a highly attractive payment network and payment execution technology, and proprietary processes and expertise to organize every step required to efficiently and effectively take a complete payment file from start to finish,” added DiMartini, Chairman of RedCard. “RedCard has worked in partnership with Zelis for many years with many clients, and we are ecstatic to be formally joining forces to change the future of our industry.”
The transaction is being supported by Parthenon Capital, a growth-oriented private equity firm and an existing investor in both Zelis and RedCard, and Bain Capital Private Equity and Bain Capital Ventures. Bain Capital brings deep experience across the healthcare, technology and B2B payments landscape and significant growth resources to its partner companies. The existing shareholders of Zelis and RedCard, including management and founding shareholders, will retain significant ownership positions in the new company.
The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
About Zelis Healthcare
Zelis Healthcare (zelis.com) is a healthcare technology growth company and a leading provider of integrated healthcare cost management and payments solutions including network analytics, network access, network cost management, payment integrity and electronic payments, serving payers, healthcare providers and consumers in the medical, dental and workers’ compensation markets nationwide.
About RedCard
RedCard Systems (redcard.com) is a leading provider of healthcare payments and communications optimization. RedCard’s gateway technology drives effective communications between healthcare payers, providers and consumers, delivering mission critical claims, payments, benefits and individual financial responsibility information via secure communication modalities. RedCard has redefined the way that healthcare communications work, coordinating communication schedules and driving efficiencies within the healthcare payer and provider communication process, while delivering faster, more efficient and effective claims and payment outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005686/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,564
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,359
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,164
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT