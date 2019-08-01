Schnelles Wachstum, weltweite Expansion und bedeutende Investitionen von KKR prägen das starke erste Halbjahr 2019 für OneStream Software

|By Business Wire
|August 1, 2019 12:12 PM EDT
OneStream Software, ein führender Anbieter von Lösungen im Bereich Corporate Performance Management (CPM) für mittelständische bis sehr große Unternehmen, verzeichnet im ersten Halbjahr 2019 mit einer Umsatzsteigerung von 68 % im Jahresvergleich weiterhin ein rasantes Wachstum. Beigetragen haben Lizenzerweiterungen bei mehr als 40 bestehenden Kunden und der Neuzugang von 74 Kunden, sodass OneStream weltweit insgesamt mehr als 370 Kunden hat. Zu den neuen Kunden, die im ersten Halbjahr 2019 gewonnen wurden, gehören Dish Network Corporation, General Dynamics, Global Fashion Group, Group Lotus (Lotus Cars), Iron Mountain und Tronox.
„Private und öffentliche Finanzinstitute auf der ganzen Welt entscheiden sich für unsere einheitliche, skalierbare Plattform. Neben der Gewinnung einer eindrucksvollen Zahl neuer Kunden für die OneStream Community reflektieren unsere sehr starken Halbjahresergebnisse das Wachstum des Geschäfts mit bestehenden Kunden, die das große Spektrum einfach zu implementierender XF-MarketPlace-Lösungen in Anspruch nehmen, um den Umfang und Wert ihrer Investition in OneStream zu steigern“, so Craig Colby, Chief Revenue Office, OneStream Software.
OneStream wurde im Februar mit einer bedeutenden Investition von KKR unterstützt, welche die Erweiterung auf neue Regionen, Branchen und Behörden mit dem Wunsch zur Modernisierung ihrer Finanzsysteme beschleunigt. Das Neugeschäft in Europa war im ersten Halbjahr 2019 besonders stark, da der Auftragseingang in der EMEA-Region gegenüber 2018 um mehr als 400 % gestiegen war.
Digitale Transformation im Finanzbereich
Die digitale Transformation des Finanzwesens und rasche Verbreitung cloudbasierter Finanzanwendungen sorgen vor dem Hintergrund, dass mittelständische und große Unternehmen mehrere ältere Produkte wie Oracle Hyperion, SAP BPC, IBM Cognos und leistungsschwache Cloud-Lösungen durch die einheitliche OneStream-XF-Plattform ersetzen, für anhaltendes Wachstum.
„Die Wirkkraft der digitalen Transformation des Finanzwesens ermöglicht es Finanzorganisationen neben den umfassenden finanziellen Aufgabenbereichen, für die der CFO verantwortlich ist, strategischer und geschäftsorientierter zu werden. Wir wollten von Anfang an eine einheitliche Plattform konzipieren, die beides leistet. Die Architektur von OneStream XF ist darauf ausgerichtet, die schwierige Aufgabe der Vereinheitlichung von Lösungen für unsere Kunden zu übernehmen, sodass sie diese Aufgabe nicht selbst leisten müssen. Dadurch können unsere Kunden auf mehrere Anwendungen und komplexe Integrationen verzichten und sich auf die Weiterentwicklung des Unternehmens konzentrieren“, so Tom Shea, CEO von OneStream Software. „Unsere Technologien verschmelzen organisch in der Plattform, damit unsere Kunden die digitale Transformation im Finanzwesen in ihrem Sinne, nach ihrem Zeitplan und auf einer Plattform durchführen können.“
Erfahrene Führungskräfte für Cloud Software ergänzen das Board von OneStream
Zudem wurde heute eine Erweiterung des Boards von OneStream um zwei erfahrene Führungskräfte angekündigt. Mike Burkland, Executive Chairman von Five9, und John Kinzer, ehemaliger CFO von HubSpot und Operating Partner der Wachstumskapitalgesellschaft Stripes Group, verstärken das Board von OneStream. Beide verfügen über jahrzehntelange Erfahrung in führenden, wachstumsstarken Firmen für unternehmensweite Cloud Software.
SmartCPM™ wird intelligenter
Im März lieferte OneStream die fünfte Generation seiner OneStream-XF-Plattform. Zu den neuen Funktionen gehörten Umgebungssensoren, intelligente Bots und ein intelligenter Lastausgleich für eine optimale Zuweisung und Leistung von Ressourcen sowie ein erweiterter Support in der jeweiligen Landessprache und eine verbesserte Ad-hoc-Analyse, um die Self-Service-Funktionen für die Benutzer zu verbessern.
Renner bei Splash in „The Big Easy“ war das neue Partnerprogramm zu XF MarketPlace
Auf seiner rekordverdächtigen Anwenderkonferenz zum Thema Splash im Mai mit mehr als 1.100 Teilnehmern kündigte OneStream die Erweiterung seines XF MarketPlace um von Partnern entwickelte Lösungen an. Ähnlich wie der Apple App Store oder Salesforce AppExchange, bietet der OneStream XF MarketPlace mehr als 50 wertschöpfende Geschäftslösungen, die auf der OneStream-XF-Plattform aufbauen und für diese optimiert sind. Zu den vollumfänglich unterstützten, herunterladbaren und konfigurierbaren Lösungen zählen Kontoabstimmungen, Steuerrückstellung, Personalplanung, Kapitalplanung, geführte Meldungen und mehr. Mehrere Partner von OneStream nehmen am Partnerprogramm für XF MarketPlace vor dem offiziellen Start teil und haben Lösungen entwickelt, die bei Kunden laufen und demnächst auf XF MarketPlace zur Verfügung stehen werden.
Anerkennung erworben
Ähnlich wie Größe und Umfang der Implementierungen von OneStream hat sich auch die Würdigung durch Analysten und Medien in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2019 weiterentwickelt. Viele unabhängige Forschungsinstitute und Medien haben OneStream für seine Führungsrolle und hohe Kundenzufriedenheit ausgezeichnet:
- Bewertung als Marktführer und höchstmögliche Empfehlung durch Kunden in der EPM-Marktstudie 2019 von Dresner Advisory Services
- Marktführer im CPM Value Matrix 2019 von Nucleus Research
- Gartner Peer Insights April Wahl der Kunden für Cloud-Finanzplanungs- und Analyselösungen
- Hervorragende Bewertung und Bestnoten in allen 7 Kategorien bei den BPM Pulse Awards 2019
- 30 Top-Platzierungen der BARC Planning Survey 2019
- Nennung als Michigan Economic Bright Spot durch das Corp! Magazine
Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.OneStreamSoftware.com oder folgen Sie unserem Blog unter http://blog.onestreamsoftware.com Eine Terminübersicht über die nächsten Veranstaltungen finden Sie unter https://onestreamsoftware.com/events/list/
Über OneStream Software
OneStream Software ist Anbieter einer modernen CPM-Lösung (Corporate Performance Management), die die finanzielle Konsolidierung, Planung, Berichterstattung, Analyse und Finanzdatenqualität für komplexe Organisationen vereinheitlicht und vereinfacht. Die einheitliche Plattform von OneStream kann in der Cloud oder vor Ort bereitgestellt werden. Sie gestattet es Unternehmen, das Finanzwesen zu modernisieren, mehrere Altanwendungen zu ersetzen und die Gesamtbetriebskosten für Finanzsysteme zu senken. Dank OneStream benötigen Finanzabteilungen weniger Zeit für die Datenintegration und Systemwartung. So steht mehr Zeit für die Steigerung der Performance des Unternehmens zur Verfügung.
Der OneStream XF MarketPlace bietet herunterladbare Lösungen, mit denen die Kunden den Wert ihrer CPM-Plattform problemlos erweitern können, um sich schnell an die veränderlichen Anforderungen im Finanz- und operativen Bereich anzupassen. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.OneStreamSoftware.com.
