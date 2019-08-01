Nintendo Download: Humanity is DOOMed

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 1, 2019 12:40 PM EDT
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
Experience the classic demon-blasting fun that popularized the genre at home or on the go. Celebrate DOOM’s 25th anniversary with the re-release of the original DOOM (1993) game. DOOM introduced millions of gamers to the fast-paced, white-knuckle, demon-slaying action the franchise is known for. (Graphic: Business Wire)
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Pandemic – Humanity is on the brink of extinction. As members of an elite disease-control team, you’re the only thing standing in the way of the four deadly diseases spreading across the world. You must travel the globe protecting cities, containing infections from spreading and discovering the cure for each disease. The fate of humanity is in your hands!
- DOOM (1993) – Experience the classic demon-blasting fun that popularized the genre at home or on the go. Celebrate DOOM’s 25th anniversary with the re-release of the original DOOM (1993) game. DOOM introduced millions of gamers to the fast-paced, white-knuckle, demon-slaying action the franchise is known for.
- DOOM II (Classic) – Battle the demon hordes anytime, anywhere on the Nintendo Switch system. Celebrate DOOM’s 25th anniversary with the re-release of the DOOM II game. This beloved sequel to the groundbreaking DOOM (1993) game gave players the brutal Super Shotgun to bear against deadlier demons and the infamous boss, the Icon of Sin.
- DOOM 3 – Celebrate DOOM’s 25th anniversary with the release of the DOOM 3 game, available for the first time on a Nintendo system. In this critically acclaimed action-horror re-telling of the original DOOM game, players must battle their way through a demon-infested facility before entering the abyss to battle Hell’s mightiest warrior – and put an end to the invasion.
Nintendo eShop sales:
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at http://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Animal Fight Club
- Arcade Archives ROAD FIGHTER
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
- Burger Chef Tycoon – Available Aug. 2
- Catch a Duck
- Chroma Squad
- Classic Games Collection Vol.1
- Damsel – Available Aug. 7
- Divine Ascent
- Dungeon Warfare
- Fobia
- Hamsterdam
- Illusion of L'Phalcia
- Kiai Resonance
- Omega Labyrinth Life
- Raiders of the North Sea
- Robbie Swifthand and the Orb of Mysteries
- Saboteur II: Avenging Angel – Available Aug. 2
- Shinobi Spirits S: Legend of Heroes
- Solo: Islands of the Heart
- STANDBY
- Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves
- Super Wiloo Demake – Available Aug. 2
- Swaps and Traps – Available Aug. 2
- The Church in the Darkness – Available Aug. 2
- The Forbidden Arts – Available Aug. 7
- The House of Da Vinci
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.
Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.
My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.
Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.
