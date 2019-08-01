Tandem Diabetes Care Announces No-Cost Software Updates for t:slim X2 Insulin Pump Customers in the United States

|By Business Wire
|
|August 1, 2019 04:03 PM EDT
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced it is offering no-cost feature updates for t:slim X2 insulin pump customers in the United States through the end of 2020.
- All software updates approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through the end of 2020 will be offered for no cost
- Customers who purchase a pump prior to December 31, 20201, including current customers, are eligible for software updates while in-warranty
- Software updates will be offered through the Tandem Device Updater
“Our ability to provide our customers with remote feature updates exemplifies our Company’s mission to improve the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience,” said John Sheridan, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. “We see great value in our software updates, both big and small. We believe easy access to the latest t:slim X2 features as they are approved can help improve the lives of our customers, encourage more people to adopt pump therapy, and further reinforce the benefit of our technology with insurance providers.”
Tandem is the only company offering a tool for remote software updates for its insulin pumps as new features are approved by the FDA. The Company previously demonstrated its market-differentiating Tandem Device Updater in 2017 by successfully providing CGM integration to thousands of t:slim X2 customers for no cost following FDA approval of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM integration, and again in 2018 following FDA approval of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Basal-IQ technology.
About the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ Technology
The simple-to-use t:slim X2 insulin pump with Basal-IQ predictive low glucose suspend technology uses glucose values from an integrated Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor to predict and help prevent lows. The t:slim X2 pump includes advanced features like a large color touchscreen, rechargeable battery, Bluetooth® wireless technology, USB connectivity and watertight construction (IPX7)2. It is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer, offering the potential for users to access new features as they meet necessary regulatory requirements. The t:slim X2 Pump is up to 38 percent smaller than other insulin pumps and holds up to 300 units of insulin.3
For additional product and safety information, visit www.tandemdiabetes.com/tslimX2info
or call (877) 801-6901, Monday – Friday between 6am and 5pm Pacific Time
Free t:slim X2 Pump Demo on Your Mobile Device
Download Tandem’s free t:simulator™ App to experience the touchscreen interface of the t:slim X2 pump with Basal-IQ technology directly on your mobile device. For more information and to download the app, visit http://www.tandemdiabetes.com/tsimulator.
About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2 insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.
Tandem Diabetes Care and Basal-IQ are registered trademarks, and t:slim X2 and t:simulator are trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Dexcom, Dexcom G5 and Dexcom G6 are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s plans to make new t:slim X2 pump software updates approved by the FDA through 2020 available to in-warranty t:slim X2 pump users at no cost and the Company’s belief that easier access to new pump features can help improve the lives of customers, encourage more people to adopt pump therapy, and further reinforce the benefit of the Company’s technology with insurance providers. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to complete the development and obtain required FDA approvals to offer future software updates using the Tandem Device Updater, the potential that competitive products or other technological developments and breakthroughs for the monitoring, treatment or prevention of diabetes may render the Company’s products obsolete or less desirable or that the Company’s products may not provide the expected benefits to users or insurance providers. Other risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.
1 Additional feature updates are not currently available for the t:slim X2 pump with Basal-IQ technology and are subject to future FDA approvals. A prescription and additional training may be required to access certain future software updates. Offer only available to customers who reside in the United States, who are in warranty at the time they update their pump and who purchased a t:slim X2 insulin pump on or before December 31, 2020. Tandem may discontinue select software and features over time at its discretion. This is a limited time offer and Tandem reserves the right to discontinue this program at its discretion.
2 Tested to a depth of 3 feet for 30 minutes
3 38 percent smaller than MiniMed 630G and 670G and at least 28 percent smaller than MiniMed 530G, Animas Vibe and Omnipod System. Data on file, Tandem Diabetes Care.
