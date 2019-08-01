Connection (CNXN) Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Results

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by 4.9% to $741.1 million, compared to $706.6 million for the prior year quarter. Net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by 29.9% to $23.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share for the prior year quarter.

Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased by 3.2% to $1,374 million, compared to $1,331.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Our average daily sales during the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased by 4.0%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased by 23.3% to $36.4 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.5 million, or $1.10 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and restructuring and other charges (“Adjusted EBITDA”) totaled $115.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $100.9 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.

Quarterly Performance by Segment:

Net sales for the Business Solutions segment increased to $271.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $270.0 million in the prior year quarter. We experienced strong growth in sales of desktops, servers/storage, and software products in the quarter. Gross margin increased by 201 basis points to 19.5% due to improved hardware margins and increased sales of cloud-based and security software, which is recognized on a net basis. The recognition of sales on a net basis can result in downward pressure on net sales, but will result in higher gross margins.

Net sales for the Public Sector Solutions segment increased by 12.2% to $152.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the prior year quarter. Sales to the federal government increased by 21.5%, compared to the prior year, while sales to state and local government and educational institutions increased by 8.8%. Gross margin decreased by 49 basis points to 12.0% primarily due to changes in customer mix.

Net sales for the Enterprise Solutions segment increased by 5.6% to $318.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to strong performance in the retail and manufacturing verticals. Gross margin increased by 4 basis points to 14.4% primarily due to an increase in sales of cloud-based and security software.

Quarterly Sales by Product Mix:

Notebook/mobility sales, the Company’s largest product category, increased by 14% year over year and accounted for 29% of net sales in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 26% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The Enterprise Solutions segment experienced strong year-over-year growth in notebook/mobility sales.

Accessories sales increased by 6% year over year and accounted for 13% of net sales in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018. The Enterprise Solutions segment experienced year-over-year growth in accessories sales due to timing of large project rollouts, compared to the prior year quarter.

Desktop sales increased by 20% year over year and accounted for 13% of net sales in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 11% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The Enterprise Solutions and Business Solutions segments experienced strong year-over-year growth in desktop sales.

Software sales increased by 10% year over year and accounted for 13% of net sales in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 12% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The Public Sector Solutions segment experienced strong year-over-year growth in software sales.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased in the second quarter of 2019 to $84.7 million from $82.5 million in the prior year quarter, but decreased 25 basis points as a percentage of net sales.

Cash and cash equivalents were $69.7 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $91.7 million at December 31, 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 65,909 shares of stock for $2.2 million.

“Our increased productivity and improved execution allowed us to deliver a 31.3% increase in diluted earnings per share,” said Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Company achieved record gross profit, gross margin, and net income this quarter. Our success is attributed to our continued focus and strategic plan to help our customers build out solutions for software defined datacenter, hybrid cloud, and the digital workplace,” concluded Mr. McGrath.

Conference Call and Webcast

Connection will host a conference call and live web cast today, August 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results. To access the conference call (audio only), please dial 877-776-4016 (US) or 973-638-3231 (International). A web-cast of the conference call, which will be broadcast live via the Internet, and a copy of this press release, can be accessed on Connection’s website at ir.connection.com. For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available at ir.connection.com approximately 90 minutes after the completion of the call and will be accessible on the site for approximately one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures. This information is included to provide information with respect to the Company’s operating performance and earnings. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be considered together with the GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in the tables at the end of this release.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection – Business Solutions (800-800-5555), (the original business of PC Connection) operating through our PC Connection Sales Corp. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small‑ and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 300,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection – Enterprise Solutions (561-237-3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, operating through our MoreDirect, Inc. subsidiary, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 300,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX™, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection – Public Sector Solutions (800-800-0019), operating through our GovConnection, Inc. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

cnxn-g

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on currently available information, operating plans, and projections about future events and trends. Terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "may," "should," "will," or similar statements or variations of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include such terms. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of changes in market demand and the overall level of economic activity and environment, or in the level of business investment in information technology products, product availability and market acceptance, new products, continuation of key vendor and customer relationships and support programs, the ability to realize market demand for and competitive pricing pressures on the products and services marketed by the Company, fluctuations in operating results and the ability of the Company to manage personnel levels in response to fluctuations in revenue, the ability of the Company to hire and retain qualified sales representatives and other essential personnel, the impact of changes in accounting requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % (Amounts and shares in thousands, except operating data, P/E ratio, and per share data) Change Operating Data: Net sales $ 741,076 $ 706,570 5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.68 31 % Gross margin 15.8% 15.2% Operating margin 4.4% 3.5% Return on equity (1) 13.5% 13.1% Inventory turns 17 26 Days sales outstanding 55 53 % of % of Product Mix: Net Sales Net Sales Notebooks/Mobility 29% 26% Accessories 13 13 Desktops 13 11 Software 13 12 Servers/Storage 9 10 Displays 8 10 Net/Com Products 7 9 Other Hardware/Services 8 9 Total Net Sales 100% 100% Stock Performance Indicators: Actual shares outstanding 26,318 26,703 Total book value per share $21.28 $19.09 Tangible book value per share $18.15 $15.94 Closing price $34.98 $33.20 Market capitalization $920,604 $886,540 Trailing price/earnings ratio 12.5 14.1 LTM Adjusted EBITDA (2) $115,733 $100,918 Adjusted market capitalization/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (3) 7.4 8.1 (1) Calculated as the trailing twelve months' of net income divided by the average trailing twelve months' of equity. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for stock-based compensation and restructuring and other related charges. (3) Adjusted market capitalization is defined as gross market capitalization less cash balance. REVENUE AND MARGIN INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net Gross Net Gross (amounts in thousands) Sales Margin Sales Margin Business Solutions $ 271,052 19.5 % $ 270,042 17.5 % Enterprise Solutions 318,039 14.4 301,065 14.4 Public Sector Solutions 151,985 12.0 135,463 12.5 Total $ 741,076 15.8 % $ 706,570 15.2 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 741,076 $ 706,570 $ 1,373,997 $ 1,331,465 Cost of sales 624,089 599,102 1,157,663 1,127,625 Gross profit 116,987 107,468 216,334 203,840 Selling, general and administrative expenses 84,664 82,521 165,899 163,421 Restructuring and other charges - - 703 - Income from operations 32,323 24,947 49,732 40,419 Other income/(expense), net 184 182 382 298 Income tax provision (8,839 ) (6,903 ) (13,719 ) (11,191 ) Net income $ 23,668 $ 18,226 $ 36,395 $ 29,526 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.90 $ 0.68 $ 1.38 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.68 $ 1.37 $ 1.10 Shares used in the computation of earnings per common share: Basic 26,337 26,686 26,348 26,760 Diluted 26,494 26,820 26,506 26,868

June 30, December 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2019 2018 (amounts in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,739 $ 91,703 Accounts receivable, net 500,912 447,698 Inventories, net 175,904 119,195 Income taxes receivable 56 922 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,054 9,661 Total current assets 753,665 669,179 Property and equipment, net 59,468 51,799 Right-of-use assets, net 15,169 - Goodwill 73,602 73,602 Intangibles assets, net 8,918 9,564 Other assets 980 1,211 Total Assets $ 911,802 $ 805,355 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 260,162 $ 201,640 Accrued payroll 26,037 24,319 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 35,036 33,840 Total current liabilities 321,235 259,799 Deferred income taxes 17,194 17,184 Operating lease liability 11,727 - Other liabilities 1,479 2,469 Total Liabilities 351,635 279,452 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 288 288 Additional paid-in capital 117,212 115,842 Retained earnings 477,405 441,010 Treasury stock at cost (34,738) (31,237) Total Stockholders’ Equity 560,167 525,903 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 911,802 $ 805,355

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 23,668 $ 18,226 $ 36,395 $ 29,526 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,368 3,429 7,077 6,729 Stock-based compensation expense 564 258 833 465 Provision for doubtful accounts (602 ) 277 (346 ) 694 Deferred income taxes 10 - 10 429 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 118 - 118 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (66,362 ) (55,937 ) (52,868 ) 1,452 Inventories (38,239 ) (21,867 ) (56,709 ) (11,565 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 151 (395 ) 3,473 2,326 Other non-current assets 112 (117 ) 231 (1,997 ) Accounts payable 56,060 48,684 58,181 6,163 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,383 11,716 6,934 7,296 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (14,769 ) 4,274 3,329 41,518 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of equipment (7,305 ) (4,920 ) (13,877 ) (9,927 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,305 ) (4,920 ) (13,877 ) (9,927 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings - - - 859 Repayment of short-term borrowings - (859 ) - (859 ) Dividend payment - - (8,452 ) (9,122 ) Purchase of treasury shares (2,207 ) (1,387 ) (3,501 ) (4,384 ) Issuance of stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 622 605 609 605 Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld (72 ) - (72 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (1,657 ) (1,641 ) (11,416 ) (12,901 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (23,731 ) (2,287 ) (21,964 ) 18,690 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 93,470 70,967 91,703 49,990 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 69,739 $ 68,680 $ 69,739 $ 68,680 Non-cash Investing Activities: Accrued capital expenditures $ 2,081 $ 1,281 2,081 1,281 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Income taxes paid $ 11,671 $ 7,990 $ 11,962 $ 8,309

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is detailed below. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for restructuring and other charges, favorable resolution of a contract dispute, and stock-based compensation. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either includes or excludes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide helpful information with respect to our operating performance including our ability to fund our future capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA also provides helpful information as it is the primary measure used in certain financial covenants contained in our credit agreements. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be considered together with the GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similar titled measures of other companies. (amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, LTM Ended June 30, (1) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Net income $ 23,668 $ 18,226 30 % $ 71,461 $ 63,366 13 % Depreciation and amortization 3,368 3,428 (2 %) 14,412 12,858 12 % Income tax expense 8,839 6,903 28 % 26,600 21,056 26 % Interest expense 20 28 (29 %) 142 121 17 % EBITDA 35,895 28,585 26 % 112,615 97,401 16 % Restructuring and other charges (2) - - 100 % 1,670 2,695 (38 %) Stock-based compensation 564 258 119 % 1,448 822 76 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,459 $ 28,843 26 % $ 115,733 $ 100,918 15 % (1) LTM: Last twelve months (2) Restructuring and other charges in 2019 consist of severance and other charges related to internal restructuring activities. Restructuring and other charges in LTM 2018 consist of a 2017 fourth quarter one-time bonus paid to all employees except executive officers as well as severance and relocation costs for our Softmart facility incurred in the second quarter 2017.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE A reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted Net Income is detailed below. Adjusted Net Income is defined as Net Income plus restructuring and other charges, net of tax. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are considered non-GAAP financial measures (see note above in Adjusted EBITDA for a description of non-GAAP financial measures). The Company believes that these non-GAAP disclosures provide helpful information with respect to the Company's operating performance. (amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Net income $ 23,668 $ 18,226 $ 36,395 $ 29,526 Restructuring and other charges, net of tax (1) - - 510 - Adjusted Net Income $ 23,668 $ 18,226 30 % $ 36,905 $ 29,526 25 % Diluted shares 26,494 26,820 26,506 26,868 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.89 $ 0.68 31 % $ 1.39 $ 1.10 27 % (1) Restructuring and other charges in 2019 consist of severance and other charges related to internal restructuring activities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005927/en/