MobileIron Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL), the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust security platform, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $50.9 million, up 10% year-over-year.

ARR was $172.0 million, up 19% year-over-year.

Cumulative customer count surpassed 19,000.

“Our focus on delivering a robust, mobile-centric security architecture again showed in our results. We produced another quarter of double-digit revenue growth including 19% growth in ARR, spurred by a 31% increase in Subscription ARR,” said Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron. “Armed with our UEM, Threat Defense and Access products, MobileIron entered 2019 with an unparalleled solution to address the threat landscape in a zero trust world. In Q2, we extended this technology advantage with the introduction of our Zero Sign-On solution to become the only security provider with the ability to eliminate passwords from the enterprise using a secured and trusted mobile device as their identity. While lowering the burden placed on employees and IT alike, our Zero Sign-On solution completely removes the #1 source of corporate breaches, passwords – the culprit in more than 80% of hacks.”

ARR Composition Three Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except percentages) 2018 2019 Total ARR $ 145.1 $ 172.0 Year-over-year percentage increase 15 % 19 % Subscription ARR $ 80.8 $ 106.1 Year-over-year percentage increase 25 % 31 % Perpetual license support ARR $ 64.2 $ 65.9 Year-over-year percentage increase 5 % 3 %

Financial Outlook

The company is providing the following outlook for its third quarter 2019 (ending September 30, 2019):

Revenue is expected to be between $51 million and $54 million, for growth of 4% to 10% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 81% and 82%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $41 million and $42 million.

The company is reaffirming the following outlook for 2019 (ending December 31, 2019):

Revenue is expected to be between $205 million and $215 million, for growth of 6% to 11%.

We expect ARR to grow by approximately 20% for the full year.

We expect to generate non-GAAP operating profit.

Second Quarter 2019 Business Highlights

Milestones and Recognition

Announced Zero Sign-On platform technology to eliminate the need for passwords from the enterprise.

Named by Forbes as a Top Ten Cybersecurity Company to Watch in 2019.

Hosted the MobileIron Live! 2019 Conference customer events in Berlin and Brooklyn with nearly 1,000 registrants.

Launched a total brand identity overhaul and were awarded four Muse Creative awards, including Platinum, the top award granted.

Awarded five additional US patents for mobile security, bringing MobileIron’s total number of awarded patents to 89.

Platform

Launched a new partner marketplace with a newly redesigned portal.

Released new capabilities to enhance workforce productivity, including Mobile Application Management (MAM) for unmanaged devices and Frontline worker enablement, optimized security with mobile threat detection, and expanded OS support for macOS, Android, and Windows 10 endpoints.

Obtained the automotive industry’s TISAX compliance to meet the uniform standard for information security assessments within the European automotive industry.

Released new versions of MobileIron Cloud, Access, AppConnect, AppStation, Core, [email protected], Email+, FilePass, MobileIron Go, Tunnel, Sentry, and [email protected]

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and restructuring expense. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP measures due to our inability to project certain charges and expenses. The company has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release for its three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as “may,” “will,” “might,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “estimate,” “continue,” “pursue,” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding MobileIron's revenue, operating expenses, cost structure, GAAP and non-GAAP financial metrics, as well as statements that we expect to continue to see progress through 2019 on executing on our objective of growing our recurring revenue base through subscription solutions with our best in class cloud products, that we believe we are ideally poised to capitalize on the market of IT departments shifting to address the threats of a Zero Trust world, that we will continue to deliver a roadmap of innovation to strengthen our security framework while enhancing the user’s experience, that our continued focus on market-leading innovation and customer satisfaction will continue to propel us on our upward growth trajectory, and all statements under the heading “Financial Outlook.” Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and there are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including, but not limited to, our limited operating history, quarterly fluctuations in our operating results, one-time expenses, including restructuring charges, seasonality, our need to develop new solutions and enhancements to compete in rapidly evolving markets, product defects, strength of our intellectual property portfolio, litigation, customer adoption, competitive pressures, billings type mix shift, our ability to scale, our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, and the quality of our support services.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect MobileIron's financial results is included in our SEC filings, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and MobileIron does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Zero trust assumes that bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a “never trust, always verify” approach. MobileIron goes beyond identity management and gateway approaches by utilizing a more comprehensive set of attributes before granting access. A mobile-centric, zero trust approach validates the device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user.

The MobileIron security platform is built on the foundation of award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with additional zero trust-enabling technologies, including zero sign-on (ZSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD). Over 19,000 customers, including the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and other highly regulated companies rely on MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.

"MobileIron" is a registered trademark of MobileIron, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Trade names, trademarks, and service marks of other companies that are used in this press release belong to their respective owners.

Financial Results

MOBILEIRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND JUNE 30, 2019 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 104,613 $ 98,877 Short-term investments (1) 1,000 1,699 Accounts receivable - net 60,994 39,312 Deferred commissions - current 8,265 9,480 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,367 12,333 Total current assets 183,239 161,701 Property and equipment - net 7,046 5,859 Operating lease right-of-use assets - 14,127 Deferred commissions - noncurrent 9,066 8,247 Goodwill 5,475 5,475 Other assets 5,561 6,186 Total assets $ 210,387 $ 201,595 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,154 $ 2,937 Accrued expenses 27,347 20,590 Lease liabilities - current - 6,276 Unearned revenue - current 74,177 76,664 Customer arrangements with termination rights 19,367 16,978 Total current liabilities 123,045 123,445 Lease liabilities - noncurrent - 10,833 Unearned revenue - noncurrent 31,660 29,736 Other long-term liabilities 1,565 155 Total liabilities 156,270 164,169 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 462,004 484,593 Treasury stock (3,831 ) (10,422 ) Accumulated deficit (404,067 ) (436,756 ) Total stockholders’ equity 54,117 37,426 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 210,387 $ 201,595 (1) Total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 105,613 $ 100,576

MOBILEIRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2019 (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Revenue: Cloud services $ 11,832 $ 16,311 License 13,880 12,227 Software support and services 20,417 22,327 Total revenue 46,129 50,865 Cost of revenue: Cloud services (1) 2,722 5,146 License 515 433 Software support and services (1) 4,672 4,844 Restructuring expense - 224 Total cost of revenue 7,909 10,647 Gross profit 38,220 40,218 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 18,272 19,988 Sales and marketing (1) 24,321 26,035 General and administrative (1) 7,052 7,626 Restructuring expense - 2,219 Total operating expenses 49,645 55,868 Operating loss (11,425 ) (15,650 ) Other income (expense) - net (205 ) 540 Loss before income taxes (11,630 ) (15,110 ) Income tax expense 377 479 Net loss $ (12,007 ) $ (15,589 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 101,313 109,245 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue License $ - $ - Cloud services 294 424 Software support and services 773 842 Research and development 3,343 3,625 Sales and marketing 2,159 2,064 General and administrative 1,851 1,902 $ 8,420 $ 8,857

MOBILEIRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2019 (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Revenue: Cloud services $ 22,982 $ 31,572 License 26,321 23,598 Software support and services 40,515 43,777 Total revenue 89,818 98,947 Cost of revenue: Cloud services (1) 5,293 9,856 License (2) 946 987 Software support and services (1) 9,647 9,867 Restructuring charge - 300 Total cost of revenue 15,886 21,010 Gross profit 73,932 77,937 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 39,607 41,817 Sales and marketing (1) 48,002 50,522 General and administrative (1) 14,274 15,545 Restructuring charge - 2,758 Total operating expenses 101,883 110,642 Operating loss (27,951 ) (32,705 ) Other income (expense) - net 298 952 Loss before income taxes (27,653 ) (31,753 ) Income tax expense 724 936 Net loss $ (28,377 ) $ (32,689 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 100,003 108,292 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue License - - Cloud services 638 1,036 Software support and services 1,811 1,771 Research and development 8,110 7,736 Sales and marketing 4,688 4,338 General and administrative 3,866 4,266 $ 19,113 $ 19,147 (2) Includes amortization of intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue Perpetual license $ 100 $ - $ 100 $ -

MOBILEIRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2019 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (28,377 ) $ (32,689 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 19,113 19,147 Depreciation 1,794 1,757 Amortization of intangible assets 100 - Accretion of premium on investment securities (29 ) (13 ) Impairment of right-of-use assets 1,328 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 41 170 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 7,751 21,683 Deferred commissions 1,481 (397 ) Other current and noncurrent assets (1,036 ) (2,217 ) Accounts payable 43 772 Unearned revenue 5,912 562 Customer arrangements with termination rights (34 ) (2,389 ) Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities (524 ) (4,384 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,235 3,330 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (765 ) (782 ) Proceeds from maturities of investment securities 9,800 1,550 Purchases of investment securities (5,970 ) (2,236 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,065 (1,468 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,249 2,057 Taxes paid for net settlement of equity awards (3,724 ) (4,784 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,409 1,720 Repurchase of common stock - (6,591 ) Net cash used in financing activities (66 ) (7,598 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 9,234 (5,736 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 85,833 104,613 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 95,067 $ 98,877

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations and Other Metrics

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented on a U.S. GAAP basis, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, and restructuring expense.

Stock-based compensation expenses: In our non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance. In particular, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under FASB ASC Topic 718, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude this expense allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between MobileIron operating results and those of other companies. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

Amortization of intangible assets: In our non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded the effect of the amortization of intangible assets. Amortization of intangible assets can be significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Beginning our second quarter ended June 30, 2018, we no longer have amortizing intangible assets.

Restructuring expense: In our non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded the effect of severance and other expenses related to a reduction in our workforce and the exit of an office facility. Restructuring expense may recur in the future; however, the timing and amounts are difficult to predict.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share: We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of intangible assets, and restructuring expense from various non-GAAP financial metrics such as gross profit, gross margin, operating income (loss), operating margin, net income (loss), and net income (loss) per share provides useful measures for management and investors. Stock-based compensation, restructuring expense, and the amortization of intangible assets have been and can continue to be inconsistent in amount from period to period. We believe the inclusion of these items makes it difficult to compare periods and understand the growth and performance of our business. In addition, we evaluate our business performance and compensate management based in part on these non-GAAP measures. There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by our competitors and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees.

Free cash flow: Our non-GAAP financial measures also include free cash flow, which we define as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less the amount of property and equipment purchased. Management believes that information regarding free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to invest in our business and fund ongoing operations. However, our calculation of free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business relative to certain of these non-GAAP measures.

Other Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2018, we began monitoring a new operating metric, Total ARR, which is defined as the annualized value of all recurring revenue contracts active at the end of a reporting period. Total ARR includes the annualized value of subscriptions (“Subscription ARR”) and the annualized value of software support contracts related to perpetual licenses (“Perpetual license support ARR”) active at the end of a reporting period and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services in our consolidated statement of operations. We are monitoring these metrics because they align with how our customers are increasingly purchasing our solutions and how we are managing our business. These ARR measures should be viewed independently of revenue, unearned revenue, and customer arrangements with termination rights as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace those items. ARR is not an indicator of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

MOBILEIRON, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 38,220 $ 40,218 Stock-based compensation expenses 1,067 1,266 Restructuring expense - 224 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 39,287 $ 41,708 Non-GAAP gross margin reconciliation: GAAP gross margin: GAAP gross profit over total revenue 82.9 % 79.1 % GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin adjustments 2.3 % 2.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin: Non-GAAP gross profit over total revenue 85.2 % 82.0 % Non-GAAP operating loss reconciliation: GAAP operating loss $ (11,425 ) $ (15,650 ) Stock-based compensation expenses 8,420 8,857 Restructuring expense - 2,443 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (3,005 ) $ (4,350 ) Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation: GAAP operating margin: GAAP operating loss over total revenue (24.8 ) % (30.8 ) % GAAP to non-GAAP operating margin adjustments 18.3 % 22.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin: Non-GAAP operating loss over total revenue (6.5 ) % (8.6 ) % Non-GAAP net loss reconciliation: GAAP net loss $ (12,007 ) $ (15,589 ) Stock-based compensation expenses 8,420 8,857 Restructuring expense - 2,443 Non-GAAP net loss $ (3,587 ) $ (4,289 )

MOBILEIRON, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Non-GAAP net loss per share reconciliation: GAAP net loss per share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.14 ) Stock-based compensation expenses 0.08 0.08 Restructuring expense - 0.02 Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) Free cash flow reconciliation: Cash used in operating activities $ (2,945 ) $ (4,486 ) Purchase of property and equipment (249 ) (605 ) Free cash flow $ (3,194 ) $ (5,091 )

MOBILEIRON, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data and percentages) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 73,932 $ 77,937 Stock-based compensation expenses 2,449 2,807 Amortization of intangible assets 100 - Restructuring expense - 300 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 76,481 $ 81,044 Non-GAAP gross margin reconciliation: GAAP gross margin: GAAP gross profit over GAAP total revenue 82.3 % 78.8 % GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin adjustments 2.9 % 3.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin: Non-GAAP gross profit over non-GAAP total revenue 85.2 % 81.9 % Non-GAAP operating loss reconciliation: GAAP operating loss $ (27,951 ) $ (32,705 ) Stock-based compensation expenses 19,113 19,147 Amortization of intangible assets 100 - Restructuring expense - 3,058 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (8,738 ) $ (10,500 ) Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation: GAAP operating margin: GAAP operating loss over GAAP total revenue (31.1 ) % (33.1 ) % GAAP to non-GAAP operating margin adjustments 21.4 % 22.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin: Non-GAAP operating loss over non-GAAP total revenue (9.7 ) % (10.6 ) % Non-GAAP net loss reconciliation: GAAP net loss $ (28,377 ) $ (32,689 ) Amortization of intangible assets 100 - Stock-based compensation expenses 19,113 19,147 Restructuring expense - 3,058 Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,164 ) $ (10,484 )

MOBILEIRON, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data and percentages) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Non-GAAP net loss per share reconciliation: GAAP net loss per share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.30 ) Stock-based compensation expenses per share 0.19 0.17 Amortization of intangible assets - - Restructuring expense - 0.03 Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.10 ) Free cash flow reconciliation: Cash provided by operating activities $ 6,235 $ 3,330 Purchase of property and equipment (765 ) (782 ) Free cash flow $ 5,470 $ 2,548

MOBILEIRON, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) 30-Jun-18 30-Sep-18 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-19 30-Jun-19 Annual Recurring Revenue: Subscription ARR $ 80,844 $ 88,121 $ 95,858 $ 100,421 $ 106,115 Perpetual license support ARR 64,237 64,851 66,722 66,764 65,850 Total ARR $ 145,081 $ 152,972 $ 162,580 $ 167,185 $ 171,965 Revenue: United States $ 20,640 $ 21,654 $ 20,972 $ 19,612 $ 21,861 International 25,489 27,597 33,151 28,470 29,004 Total revenue $ 46,129 $ 49,251 $ 54,123 $ 48,082 $ 50,865 Disaggregation of Revenue: Cloud services $ 11,832 $ 13,199 $ 14,533 $ 15,261 $ 16,311 Upfront on-premise subscription 5,458 6,337 5,616 3,952 7,478 Ratable on-premise subscription 3,949 4,121 4,319 4,458 4,512 Software support on perpetual licenses 15,652 16,013 16,299 16,110 16,196 Recurring revenue 36,891 39,670 40,767 39,781 44,497 Perpetual license 8,422 8,669 12,395 7,419 4,749 Professional services 816 912 961 882 1,619 Non-recurring revenue 9,238 9,581 13,356 8,301 6,368 Total revenue $ 46,129 $ 49,251 $ 54,123 $ 48,082 $ 50,865 Non-GAAP Metrics: Non-GAAP gross profit $ 39,287 $ 42,001 $ 44,894 $ 39,336 $ 41,708 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (3,005) $ 2,020 $ 2,393 $ (6,150) $ (4,350) Free cash flow $ (3,194) $ 245 $ 6,486 $ 7,639 $ (5,091)

