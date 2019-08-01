Boingo Wireless Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider that serves carriers, consumers, property owners and advertisers worldwide, today announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $68.6 million increased 15.0% compared to $59.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Growth was driven by strength in DAS and military/multifamily. DAS revenue of $27.6 million increased 26.2% compared to $21.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. DAS revenue for the quarter was comprised of $16.9 million of build-out project revenue and $10.7 million of access fee revenue. Access fee revenue grew 81.4% year-over-year. Access fee revenue for the second quarter of 2019 included $3.0 million of one-time access fees. Military/multifamily revenue of $24.4 million increased 45.8% compared to $16.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of $21.9 million decreased 6.8% compared to $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined below and is reconciled to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, the most comparable measure under GAAP, in the schedule entitled “Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA.”

Business Highlights

The Company set a quarterly record for new DAS venue deployments with the launch of ten new venue locations with Tier One carriers. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 69 DAS venues live comprised of 35,200 DAS nodes and an additional 12,300 nodes in backlog.

The Company deployed wireless infrastructure to cover an additional 6,000 military beds in the second quarter of 2019, bringing the total footprint to 352,000 military beds on 64 military bases.

Management Commentary

“Our strong results and momentum continued into the second quarter with the highest quarterly revenue in our Company’s history of $68.6 million, up 15.0% year-over-year,” commented Mike Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Boingo Wireless. “We had a record-setting quarter with the launch of ten new DAS venues and impressive growth in access fee revenue, which increased 81.4% year-over-year. The new venues will drive DAS revenue immediately and set the stage for future growth when additional carriers are added to each network.”

Corporate Developments

The Company appointed Roy H. Chestnutt to its Board of Directors, effective July 30, 2019. Mr. Chestnutt is a highly respected telecom industry veteran with over 30 years of carrier experience having most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer for Verizon Communications. The appointment of Mr. Chestnutt was unanimously approved by the Board after an evaluation process. His appointment increases the Boingo Board to nine members.

The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program, under which it may repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding shares of common stock.

Business Outlook

Boingo Wireless is initiating guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019 and is reiterating guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2019, as follows:

Third Quarter 2019

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $60.0 million to $65.0 million.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $(6.0) million to $(3.0) million, or a net loss of $(0.14) to $(0.07) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $18.0 million to $22.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined below and is reconciled to net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most comparable measure under GAAP, in the schedule entitled “Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA – Guidance.”

Full Year 2019

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $270.0 million to $280.0 million.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $(20.0) million to $(15.0) million, or a net loss of $(0.45) to $(0.34) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $80.0 million to $87.0 million.

Conference Call Information

Members of Boingo Wireless’ management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT), today, August 1, 2019. To participate in the conference call, investors from the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 407-9716 and enter the passcode: 13691909 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers should dial +1 (201) 493-6779 and enter the same passcode. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.boingo.com. In addition, a supplement reflecting the Company’s key business metrics will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. The supplement and webcast will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Boingo Wireless’ financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Boingo Wireless provides Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow as supplemental measures of its performance.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders plus depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax benefit (expense), interest and other expense, net, non-controlling interests, and excludes charges or gains that are nonrecurring, infrequent, or unusual. Boingo Wireless believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating its operating performance. Boingo's management uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and other operating performance measures as part of its overall assessment of the Company's performance for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative financial measure to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment. Boingo Wireless believes that free cash flow provides investors with additional useful information to measure operating liquidity because it reflects the amount of cash generated by the Company's operations after the purchases of property and equipment that can be used for strategic opportunities. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative financial measure to net cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Lease Changes

On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, Leases, using the modified retrospective transition method. Results for reporting periods beginning on January 1, 2019 are presented under ASC 842, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with ASC 840, Leases. Adoption of the new standard resulted in the recording of $16.9 million of operating lease right-of-use assets and $22.3 million of operating lease liabilities as of January 1, 2019.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) helps the world stay connected. Our vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells reaches more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You’ll find Boingo connecting people at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, multifamily communities and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit www.boingo.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects" and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements include the quotations from management in this press release, as well as any statements regarding Boingo's strategic plans, future guidance and future growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Since forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to maintain its existing relationships and establish new relationships with venue partners, its ability to complete build-outs and sign venue contracts, its ability to maintain revenue growth and achieve profitability, its ability to execute on its strategic and business plans, its ability to successfully compete with new technologies and adapt to changes in the wireless industry, as well as other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Boingo's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on May 10, 2019 which the Company incorporates by reference into this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by Boingo in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Boingo to predict all of them. Boingo undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Boingo, Boingo Wi-Finder, Boingo Broadband, and the Boingo Wireless Logo are registered trademarks of Boingo Wireless, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 68,554 $ 59,601 $ 135,027 $ 117,760 Costs and operating expenses: Network access 29,802 24,088 61,213 50,653 Network operations 14,249 12,723 28,391 25,569 Development and technology 8,353 7,463 17,352 14,888 Selling and marketing 6,194 5,353 12,061 10,816 General and administrative 7,015 6,730 15,309 14,429 Amortization of intangible assets 1,131 668 2,262 1,395 Total costs and operating expenses 66,744 57,025 136,588 117,750 Income (loss) from operations 1,810 2,576 (1,561 ) 10 Interest and other expense, net (1,662 ) (50 ) (3,338 ) (129 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 148 2,526 (4,899 ) (119 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 81 (16 ) (111 ) (144 ) Net income (loss) 229 2,510 (5,010 ) (263 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 13 395 (73 ) 851 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 216 $ 2,115 $ (4,937 ) $ (1,114 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.05 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.05 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 44,041 41,961 43,786 41,645 Diluted 44,378 45,219 43,786 41,645

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,381 $ 149,412 Marketable securities 42,799 — Accounts receivable, net 73,996 42,766 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,755 7,815 Total current assets 153,931 199,993 Property and equipment, net 350,172 314,179 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net(1) 16,067 — Goodwill 58,890 59,640 Intangible assets, net 16,890 19,152 Other assets 10,113 9,936 Total assets $ 606,063 $ 602,900 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,351 $ 21,543 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 61,444 62,653 Deferred revenue 61,620 80,383 Current portion of operating leases(1) 2,708 — Current portion of long-term debt 778 — Current portion of finance leases 3,429 4,201 Current portion of notes payable 2,035 2,411 Total current liabilities 153,365 171,191 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 175,489 137,205 Long-term portion of operating leases(1) 18,421 — Long-term debt 158,469 151,670 Long-term portion of finance leases 1,790 3,293 Long-term portion of notes payable 683 1,618 Deferred tax liabilities 1,129 1,073 Other liabilities 1,268 6,728 Total liabilities 510,614 472,778 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 44,107 and 42,669 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 230,391 259,132 Accumulated deficit (134,867 ) (129,930 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,212 ) (1,295 ) Total common stockholders’ equity 94,316 127,911 Non-controlling interests 1,133 2,211 Total stockholders’ equity 95,449 130,122 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 606,063 $ 602,900

_______________ (1) We adopted ASC 842 on January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective transition method. Adoption of ASC 842 using the modified retrospective method required us to record operating lease right-of-use assets of $16,916 and operating lease liabilities of $22,338 on January 1, 2019.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (5,010 ) $ (263 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 35,883 37,868 Amortization of intangible assets 2,262 1,395 Impairment loss, loss on disposal of fixed assets and intangible assets held for sale, net, and other 352 135 Stock-based compensation 4,380 6,072 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount, net of amounts capitalized 4,381 — Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,045 — Gains and amortization of premiums/discounts for marketable securities (425 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (31,350 ) (12,567 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (376 ) (22 ) Accounts payable 95 704 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,661 1,018 Deferred revenue 19,521 (1,576 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,447 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 32,972 32,764 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (55,629 ) — Sales of marketable securities 13,300 — Purchases of property and equipment (73,852 ) (42,918 ) Net cash used in investing activities (116,181 ) (42,918 ) Cash flows from financing activities Debt issuance costs (1,815 ) — Proceeds from credit facility 3,500 — Principal payments on credit facility (389 ) (438 ) Payments of acquisition related consideration (1,952 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 80 8,455 Payments of finance leases and notes payable (3,586 ) (2,865 ) Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock units (33,666 ) (7,586 ) Payments to non-controlling interests (1,003 ) (614 ) Net cash used in financing activities (38,831 ) (3,048 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 9 (23 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (122,031 ) (13,225 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 149,412 26,685 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 27,381 $ 13,460 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment costs in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 34,777 $ 26,756 Purchase of equipment and prepaid maintenance services under capital financing arrangements $ — $ 5,068 Capitalized stock-based compensation included in property and equipment costs $ 465 $ 392 Purchase price for business acquisition included in accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 2,961 $ — Financed sale of intangible assets held for sale $ 299 $ —

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 216 $ 2,115 $ (4,937 ) $ (1,114 ) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 16,874 17,262 35,883 37,868 Stock-based compensation expense 2,036 2,946 4,380 6,072 Amortization of intangible assets 1,131 668 2,262 1,395 Income tax (benefit) expense (81 ) 16 111 144 Interest and other expense, net 1,662 50 3,338 129 Non-controlling interests 13 395 (73 ) 851 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,851 $ 23,452 $ 40,964 $ 45,345

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,229 $ 15,494 $ 32,972 $ 32,764 Purchases of property and equipment (41,462 ) (21,801 ) (73,852 ) (42,918 ) Free cash flows $ (32,233 ) $ (6,307 ) $ (40,880 ) $ (10,154 )

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Revenue Summary (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: DAS $ 27,622 $ 21,885 $ 51,717 $ 45,530 Military/multifamily 24,396 16,735 50,293 32,589 Wholesale—Wi-Fi 10,718 13,530 21,738 24,679 Retail 3,847 4,566 7,773 9,876 Advertising and other 1,971 2,885 3,506 5,086 Total revenue $ 68,554 $ 59,601 $ 135,027 $ 117,760

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA - Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Low High Low High Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (6.0 ) $ (3.0 ) $ (20.0 ) $ (15.0 ) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 18.1 19.1 75.2 77.2 Stock-based compensation expense 2.2 11.3 Amortization of intangible assets 1.1 4.6 Income tax expense and interest and other expense, net 2.2 7.3 Non-controlling interests 0.4 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18.0 $ 22.0 $ 80.0 $ 87.0

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Key Business Metrics (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Key business metrics: DAS nodes(1) 35.2 25.7 35.2 25.7 DAS nodes in backlog(2) 12.3 11.5 12.3 11.5 Subscribers—military(3) 142 145 142 145 Subscribers—retail(3) 92 153 92 153 Connects(4) 85,841 69,301 164,466 135,202

_______________ (1) This metric represents the number of active DAS nodes as of the end of the period. A DAS node is a single communications endpoint, typically an antenna, which transmits or receives radio frequency signals wirelessly. This measure is an indicator of the reach of the Company’s DAS network. (2) This metric represents the number of DAS nodes under contract but not yet active as of the end of the period. (3) This metric represents the number of paying customers who are on a month-to-month subscription plan at a given period end. (4) This metric shows how often individuals connect to the Company’s global Wi-Fi network in a given period. The connects include wholesale and retail customers in both customer pay locations and customer free locations where Boingo is a paid service provider or receives sponsorship or promotion fees. The Company counts each connect as a single connect regardless of how many times that individual accesses the network at a given venue during their 24-hour period. This measure is an indicator of paid activity throughout Boingo’s network.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005990/en/