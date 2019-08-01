Motorola Solutions Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today reported its earnings results for the second quarter of 2019. Click here for a printable news release and financial tables.

"Our outstanding Q2 results highlight the strength of our business and the value of our unique public safety ecosystem," said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. “Our strong revenue and earnings growth in the quarter, combined with our record ending backlog, position us well for continued growth in the second half of 2019 and beyond.”

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (presented in millions, except per share data and percentages)

Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % Change Sales $1,860 $1,760 6% GAAP Operating Earnings $349 $273 28% % of Sales 18.8% 15.5% EPS $1.18 $1.05 12% Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $444 $378 17% % of Sales 23.9% 21.5% EPS $1.69 $1.46 16% Products and Systems Integration Segment Sales $1,238 $1,189 4% GAAP Operating Earnings $201 $175 15% % of Sales 16.2% 14.7% Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $242 $226 7% % of Sales 19.5% 19.0% Services and Software Segment Sales $622 $571 9% GAAP Operating Earnings $148 $98 51% % of Sales 23.8% 17.2% Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $202 $152 33% % of Sales 32.5% 26.6%

*Non-GAAP financial information excludes the after-tax impact of approximately $0.51 per diluted share related to share-based compensation, intangible assets amortization expense and highlighted items. Details on these non-GAAP adjustments and the use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this news release.

OTHER SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue - Sales were $1.9 billion, up $100 million, or 6% from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in the Americas. Revenue from acquisitions was $33 million, and currency headwinds were $37 million in the quarter. The Products and Systems Integration segment grew 4%, and the Services and Software segment grew 9%. Both segments were driven by growth in the Americas, partially offset by unfavorable currency rates.

- Sales were $1.9 billion, up $100 million, or 6% from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in the Americas. Revenue from acquisitions was $33 million, and currency headwinds were $37 million in the quarter. The Products and Systems Integration segment grew 4%, and the Services and Software segment grew 9%. Both segments were driven by growth in the Americas, partially offset by unfavorable currency rates. Operating margin - GAAP operating margin was 18.8% of sales, up from 15.5% in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was primarily due to higher sales and gross margin, partially offset by higher operating expenses related to acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating margin was 23.9% of sales, up from 21.5% in the year-ago quarter due to higher sales and gross margin, partially offset by higher operating expenses related to acquisitions.

- GAAP operating margin was 18.8% of sales, up from 15.5% in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was primarily due to higher sales and gross margin, partially offset by higher operating expenses related to acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating margin was 23.9% of sales, up from 21.5% in the year-ago quarter due to higher sales and gross margin, partially offset by higher operating expenses related to acquisitions. Cash flow - Operating cash flow was $251 million, compared with $425 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $188 million, compared with $384 million in the year-ago quarter. Cash flow for the quarter decreased year over year primarily due to the timing of incentive payments made in 2019 versus 2018. For the first half of 2019, operating cash flow and free cash flow were higher versus the first half of 2018 primarily driven by a $500 million voluntary pension contribution in the prior year and higher earnings.

- Operating cash flow was $251 million, compared with $425 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $188 million, compared with $384 million in the year-ago quarter. Cash flow for the quarter decreased year over year primarily due to the timing of incentive payments made in 2019 versus 2018. For the first half of 2019, operating cash flow and free cash flow were higher versus the first half of 2018 primarily driven by a $500 million voluntary pension contribution in the prior year and higher earnings. Capital allocation - The company paid $94 million in cash dividends, incurred $63 million of capital expenditures and repurchased $25 million of common stock. From a debt perspective, the company issued $650 million of new 10 year senior unsecured notes and used the proceeds to repurchase existing notes, resulting in an extended weighted average debt maturity profile.

- The company paid $94 million in cash dividends, incurred $63 million of capital expenditures and repurchased $25 million of common stock. From a debt perspective, the company issued $650 million of new 10 year senior unsecured notes and used the proceeds to repurchase existing notes, resulting in an extended weighted average debt maturity profile. Backlog- The company ended the quarter with backlog of $10.9 billion, up $1.5 billion from the year-ago quarter. Services and Software backlog was up 24% or $1.5 billion due to growth in EMEA and the Americas, partially offset by unfavorable changes in currency rates. Products and Systems Integration segment backlog was down 2% or $48 million primarily due to two large system deployments in the Middle East and Africa in the prior year and unfavorable changes in currency rates, partially offset by growth in the Americas.

NOTABLE WINS

Services and Software

Signed $200 million ESN service extension through the end of 2024

$60 million P25 multi-year service contract with the state of Tennessee, extending service through 2028

$59 million five-year contract extension to provide license plate data and analytical software

$5 million records management contract with Baltimore County

Products and Systems Integration

$60 million P25 additional orders for statewide system in North Dakota

$46 million P25 order from Oakland County, Michigan

$34 million P25 order from Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

$5 million of public safety video security contracts in Broward County, FL and the Cleveland metro area

Several multi-million dollar video security wins in education

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

Third-quarter 2019 - Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of approximately 6.5% compared with the third quarter of 2018. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.91 to $1.96. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 177 million fully diluted shares and an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

- Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of approximately 6.5% compared with the third quarter of 2018. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.91 to $1.96. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 177 million fully diluted shares and an effective tax rate of approximately 25%. Full-year 2019 - The company now expects revenue growth of 7 to 7.5%, up from the prior guidance of 6 to 7%. The company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $7.67 to $7.77, up from the prior guidance of $7.60 to $7.72. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 176 million fully diluted shares and an effective tax rate of 24 to 25%.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call beginning at 4 p.m. U.S. Central Daylight Time (5 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, Aug. 1. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investor.

CONSOLIDATED GAAP RESULTS (presented in millions, except per share data)

A comparison of results from operations is as follows:

Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Net sales $1,860 $1,760 Gross margin 931 822 Operating earnings 349 273 Amounts attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. common stockholders Net earnings 207 180 Diluted EPS $1.18 $1.05 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 176.1 171.7

HIGHLIGHTED ITEMS AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

The table below includes highlighted items, share-based compensation expense and intangible amortization for the second quarter of 2019.

(per diluted common share) Q2 2019 GAAP Earnings $1.18 Highlighted Items: Intangibles amortization expense 0.23 Loss from the extinguishment of long-term debt 0.18 Share-based compensation expense 0.13 Reorganization of business charges 0.05 Legal settlements 0.01 Investment impairments 0.01 Sale of a business (0.01 ) FIN48 releases (0.02 ) Fair value adjustments to equity investments (0.07 ) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $1.69

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to the GAAP results included in this presentation, Motorola Solutions also has included non-GAAP measurements of results. The company has provided these non-GAAP measurements to help investors better understand its core operating performance, enhance comparisons of core operating performance from period to period and allow better comparisons of operating performance to its competitors. Among other things, management uses these operating results, excluding the identified items, to evaluate performance of the businesses and to evaluate results relative to certain incentive compensation targets. Management uses operating results excluding these items because it believes this measurement enables it to make better period-to-period evaluations of the financial performance of core business operations. The non-GAAP measurements are intended only as a supplement to the comparable GAAP measurements and the company compensates for the limitations inherent in the use of non-GAAP measurements by using GAAP measures in conjunction with the non-GAAP measurements. As a result, investors should consider these non-GAAP measurements in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Highlighted items: The company has excluded the effects of highlighted items including, but not limited to, acquisition-related transaction costs, tangible and intangible asset impairments, restructuring charges, non-cash pension adjustments, litigation and other contingencies, gains and losses on investments and businesses, and the income tax effects of significant tax matters, from its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measurements because the company believes that these historical items do not reflect expected future operating earnings or expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the company's current operating performance or comparisons to the company's past operating performance. For the purposes of management's internal analysis over operating performance, the company uses financial statements that exclude highlighted items, as these charges do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the company's current operating performance or comparisons to the company's past operating performance.

Share-based compensation expense: The company has excluded share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measurements. Although share-based compensation is a key incentive offered to the company’s employees and the company believes such compensation contributed to the revenue earned during the periods presented and also believes it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, the company continues to evaluate its performance excluding share-based compensation expense primarily because it represents a significant non-cash expense. Share-based compensation expense will recur in future periods.

Intangible assets amortization expense: The company has excluded intangible assets amortization expense from its non-GAAP operating expenses and net earnings measurements, primarily because it represents a non-cash expense and because the company evaluates its performance excluding intangible assets amortization expense. Amortization of intangible assets is consistent in amount and frequency but is significantly affected by the timing and size of the company’s acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to the company’s revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to the company’s future period revenues as well. Intangible assets amortization expense will recur in future periods.

Adjusted operating cash flow: Adjusted operating cash flow information reflects operating cash flow under GAAP excluding a $500 million voluntary, debt-funded U.S. pension contribution in the first quarter 2018. The company has excluded the impact of this contribution because the company believes that this item does not reflect expected future operating cash flows and does not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the company's current operating cash flow performance or comparisons to the company's past operating cash flow performance.

Free cash flow: Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures. We believe that free cash flow is also useful to investors as the basis for comparing our performance and coverage ratios with other companies in our industries, although our measure of free cash flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies

Organic Revenue: Organic revenue reflects net sales calculated under GAAP excluding net sales from acquired business owned for less than four full quarters. The company believes non-GAAP organic revenue growth provides useful information for evaluating the periodic growth of the business on a consistent basis and provides for a meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in the business.

Details of the above items and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measurements to the corresponding GAAP measurements can be found at the end of this press release.

The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most comparable GAAP measure because the company does not provide specific guidance for the various reconciling items as certain items that impact these measures have not occurred, are out of the company’s control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial metric is not available without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the company’s results.

BUSINESS RISKS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ financial outlook for the third quarter and full year of 2019. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risk factors below, as well as those on pages 9 through 21 in Item 1A of Motorola Solutions’ 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.motorolasolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions, and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the economic outlook for the government communications industry; (2) the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the company; (3) the level of demand for the company's products; (4) the company's ability to refresh existing and introduce new products and technologies in a timely manner; (5) exposure under large systems and managed services contracts, including risks related to the fact that certain customers require that the company build, own and operate their systems, often over a multi-year period; (6) negative impact on the company's business from global economic and political conditions, which may include: (i) continued deferment or cancellation of purchase orders by customers; (ii) the inability of customers to obtain financing for purchases of the company's products; (iii) increased demand to provide vendor financing to customers; (iv) increased financial pressures on third-party dealers, distributors and retailers; (v) the viability of the company's suppliers that may no longer have access to necessary financing; (vi) counterparty failures negatively impacting the company’s financial position; (vii) changes in the value of investments held by the company's pension plan and other defined benefit plans, which could impact future required or voluntary pension contributions; and (viii) the company’s ability to access the capital markets on acceptable terms and conditions; (7) the impact of a security breach or other significant disruption in the company’s IT systems, those of its partners or suppliers or those it sells to or operates or maintains for its customers; (8) the outcome of ongoing and future tax matters; (9) the company's ability to purchase sufficient materials, parts and components to meet customer demand, particularly in light of global economic conditions and reductions in the company’s purchasing power; (10) risks related to dependence on certain key suppliers, subcontractors, third-party distributors and other representatives; (11) the impact on the company's performance and financial results from strategic acquisitions or divestitures; (12) risks related to the company's manufacturing and business operations in foreign countries; (13) the creditworthiness of the company's customers and distributors, particularly purchasers of large infrastructure systems; (14) the ownership of certain logos, trademarks, trade names and service marks including “MOTOROLA” by Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc.; (15) variability in income received from licensing the company's intellectual property to others, as well as expenses incurred when the company licenses intellectual property from others; (16) unexpected liabilities or expenses, including unfavorable outcomes to any pending or future litigation or regulatory or similar proceedings; (17) the impact of the percentage of cash and cash equivalents held outside of the United States; (18) the ability of the company to pay future dividends due to possible adverse market conditions or adverse impacts on the company’s cash flow; (19) the ability of the company to complete acquisitions or repurchase shares under its repurchase program due to possible adverse market conditions or adverse impacts on the company’s cash flow; (20) the impact of changes in governmental policies, laws or regulations; (21) negative consequences from the company's use of third party vendors for various activities, including certain manufacturing operations, information technology and administrative functions; and (22) the company’s ability to settle the par value of its Senior Convertible Notes in cash. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security solutions and managed and support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

GAAP-1 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales from products $ 1,118 $ 1,042 Net sales from services 742 718 Net sales 1,860 1,760 Costs of products sales 490 485 Costs of services sales 439 453 Costs of sales 929 938 Gross margin 931 822 Selling, general and administrative expenses 351 316 Research and development expenditures 170 162 Other charges 9 18 Intangibles amortization 52 53 Operating earnings 349 273 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (56 ) (58 ) Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net 3 (1 ) Other (21 ) 13 Total other expense (74 ) (46 ) Net earnings before income taxes 275 227 Income tax expense 67 46 Net earnings 208 181 Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1 Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. $ 207 $ 180 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.25 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 1.18 $ 1.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 164.9 162.2 Diluted 176.1 171.7 Percentage of Net Sales* Net sales from products 60.1 % 59.2 % Net sales from services 39.9 % 40.8 % Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs of products sales 43.8 % 46.5 % Costs of services sales 59.2 % 63.1 % Costs of sales 49.9 % 53.3 % Gross margin 50.1 % 46.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 18.9 % 18.0 % Research and development expenditures 9.1 % 9.2 % Other charges 0.5 % 1.0 % Intangibles amortization 2.8 % 3.0 % Operating earnings 18.8 % 15.5 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (3.0 )% (3.3 )% Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net 0.2 % (0.1 )% Other (1.1 )% 0.7 % Total other expense (4.0 )% (2.6 )% Net earnings before income taxes 14.8 % 12.9 % Income tax expense 3.6 % 2.6 % Net earnings 11.2 % 10.3 % Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 0.1 % 0.1 % Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. 11.1 % 10.2 % * Percentages may not add up due to rounding

GAAP-2 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales from products $ 2,063 $ 1,842 Net sales from services 1,454 1,385 Net sales 3,517 3,227 Costs of products sales 934 867 Costs of services sales 879 869 Costs of sales 1,813 1,736 Gross margin 1,704 1,491 Selling, general and administrative expenses 676 594 Research and development expenditures 333 314 Other charges 14 44 Intangibles amortization 102 94 Operating earnings 579 445 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (111 ) (104 ) Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net 4 10 Other (12 ) 16 Total other expense (119 ) (78 ) Net earnings before income taxes 460 367 Income tax expense 100 69 Net earnings 360 298 Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 2 1 Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. $ 358 $ 297 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.18 $ 1.83 Diluted $ 2.04 $ 1.73 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 164.4 161.7 Diluted 175.3 171.1 Percentage of Net Sales* Net sales from products 58.7 % 57.1 % Net sales from services 41.3 % 42.9 % Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs of products sales 45.3 % 47.1 % Costs of services sales 60.5 % 62.7 % Costs of sales 51.5 % 53.8 % Gross margin 48.5 % 46.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 19.2 % 18.4 % Research and development expenditures 9.5 % 9.7 % Other charges 0.4 % 1.4 % Intangibles amortization 2.9 % 2.9 % Operating earnings 16.5 % 13.8 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (3.2 )% (3.2 )% Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net 0.1 % (0.3 )% Other (0.3 )% 0.5 % Total other expense (3.4 )% (2.4 )% Net earnings before income taxes 13.1 % 11.4 % Income tax expense 2.8 % 2.1 % Net earnings 10.2 % 9.2 % Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 0.1 % - % Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. 10.2 % 9.2 % * Percentages may not add up due to rounding

GAAP-3 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) June 29, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 953 $ 1,246 Restricted cash 11 11 Total cash and cash equivalents 964 1,257 Accounts receivable, net 1,206 1,293 Contract assets 913 1,012 Inventories, net 424 356 Other current assets 324 354 Total current assets 3,831 4,272 Property, plant and equipment, net 940 895 Operating lease assets 567 - Investments 175 169 Deferred income taxes 913 985 Goodwill 1,852 1,514 Intangible Assets 1,332 1,230 Other assets 364 344 Total assets $ 9,974 $ 9,409 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current portion of long-term debt $ 28 $ 31 Accounts payable 544 592 Contract liabilities 1,187 1,263 Accrued liabilities 1,117 1,210 Total current liabilities 2,876 3,096 Long-term debt 5,315 5,289 Operating lease liabilities 504 - Other liabilities 2,233 2,300 Total Motorola Solutions, Inc. stockholders’ equity (deficit) (970 ) (1,293 ) Non-controlling interests 16 17 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,974 $ 9,409

GAAP-4 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. $ 207 $ 180 Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1 Net earnings 208 181 Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 96 96 Non-cash other (income) charges (6 ) 3 Share-based compensation expense 30 17 Losses (gains) on sales of investments and businesses, net (3 ) 1 Loss from the extinguishment of long term debt 43 - Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency translation adjustments: Accounts receivable (58 ) 11 Inventories 2 46 Other current assets and contract assets (8 ) 41 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities (84 ) 10 Other assets and liabilities 8 (5 ) Deferred income taxes 23 24 Net cash provided by operating activities 251 425 Investing Acquisitions and investments, net (3 ) (28 ) Proceeds from sales of investments and businesses, net 8 2 Capital expenditures (63 ) (41 ) Net cash used for investing activities (58 ) (67 ) Financing Repayment of debt (658 ) (147 ) Net proceeds from issuance of debt 645 (1 ) Issuance of common stock 25 6 Purchases of common stock (25 ) - Payments of dividends (94 ) (84 ) Payments of dividends to non-controlling interests (3 ) (1 ) Net cash used for financing activities (110 ) (227 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on total cash and cash equivalents (16 ) (48 ) Net increase in total cash and cash equivalents 67 83 Total cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 897 858 Total cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 964 $ 941 Financial Ratios: Free cash flow* $ 188 $ 384 *Free cash flow = Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - Capital expenditures

GAAP-5 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. $ 358 $ 297 Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 2 1 Net earnings 360 298 Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 191 178 Non-cash other charges 4 6 Share-based compensation expense 57 34 Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net (4 ) (10 ) Loss from the extinguishment of long term debt 43 - Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency translation adjustments: Accounts receivable 110 206 Inventories (61 ) 37 Other current assets and contract assets 128 43 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities (345 ) (340 ) Other assets and liabilities 2 (558 ) Deferred income taxes 17 31 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 502 (75 ) Investing Acquisitions and investments, net (371 ) (1,153 ) Proceeds from sales of investments and businesses, net 10 79 Capital expenditures (129 ) (82 ) Net cash used for investing activities (490 ) (1,156 ) Financing Repayment of debt (666 ) (197 ) Net proceeds from issuance of debt 645 1,295 Issuance of common stock 70 59 Purchases of common stock (170 ) (66 ) Payments of dividends (187 ) (168 ) Payments of dividends to non-controlling interests (3 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (311 ) 922 Effect of exchange rate changes on total cash and cash equivalents 6 (18 ) Net decrease in total cash and cash equivalents (293 ) (327 ) Total cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,257 1,268 Total cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 964 $ 941 Financial Ratios: Free cash flow* $ 373 $ (157 ) *Free cash flow = Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - Capital expenditures

GAAP-6 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (In millions) Net Sales Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 1,238 $ 1,189 4 % Services and Software 622 571 9 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 1,860 $ 1,760 6 % Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 2,307 $ 2,141 8 % Services and Software 1,210 1,086 11 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 3,517 $ 3,227 9 % Operating Earnings Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 201 $ 175 15 % Services and Software 148 98 51 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 349 $ 273 28 % Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 310 $ 265 17 % Services and Software 269 180 49 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 579 $ 445 30 % Operating Earnings % Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Products and Systems Integration 16.2 % 14.7 % Services and Software 23.8 % 17.2 % Total Motorola Solutions 18.8 % 15.5 % Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Products and Systems Integration 13.4 % 12.4 % Services and Software 22.2 % 16.6 % Total Motorola Solutions 16.5 % 13.8 %

Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP-1 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Adjustments (Intangibles Amortization Expense, Share-Based Compensation Expense and Highlighted Items) (In millions) Q1 2019 Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT

(Inc)/Exp Tax

Inc/(Exp) PAT

(Inc)/Exp EPS impact Share-based compensation expense Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D $ 27 $ 6 $ 21 $ 0.12 Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges 8 2 6 0.04 Intangibles amortization expense Intangibles amortization 50 11 39 0.23 Legal settlement Other charges (1 ) - (1 ) (0.01 ) Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other expense 1 - 1 0.01 Investment impairments Investment impairments 8 2 6 0.04 Sale of investments (Gain) or loss on sales of investments and businesses, net (1 ) - (1 ) (0.01 ) Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges 2 - 2 0.01 FIN48 release Income tax expense - 1 (1 ) (0.01 ) Total impact on Net earnings $ 94 $ 22 $ 72 $ 0.42 Q2 2019 Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT

(Inc)/Exp Tax

Inc/(Exp) PAT

(Inc)/Exp EPS impact Share-based compensation expense Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D $ 30 $ 7 $ 23 $ 0.13 Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges 12 3 9 0.05 Intangibles amortization expense Intangibles amortization 52 11 41 0.23 Loss from the extinguishment of long-term debt Other expense 43 11 32 0.18 Sale of a business (Gain) or loss on sales of investments and businesses, net (3 ) (1 ) (2 ) (0.01 ) Legal settlements Other charges 1 - 1 0.01 Investment impairments Investment impairments 3 1 2 0.01 Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income (16 ) (4 ) (12 ) (0.07 ) FIN48 releases Other income, Income tax expense (4 ) (1 ) (3 ) (0.02 ) Total impact on Net earnings $ 118 $ 27 $ 91 $ 0.51

Non-GAAP-2 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Segment Information (In millions) Net Sales Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 1,238 $ 1,189 4 % Services and Software 622 571 9 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 1,860 $ 1,760 6 % Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 2,307 $ 2,141 8 % Services and Software 1,210 1,086 11 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 3,517 $ 3,227 9 % Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 242 $ 226 7 % Services and Software 202 152 33 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 444 $ 378 17 % Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 389 $ 350 11 % Services and Software 370 287 29 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 759 $ 637 19 % Non-GAAP Operating Earnings % Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Products and Systems Integration 19.5 % 19.0 % Services and Software 32.5 % 26.6 % Total Motorola Solutions 23.9 % 21.5 % Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Products and Systems Integration 16.9 % 16.3 % Services and Software 30.6 % 26.4 % Total Motorola Solutions 21.6 % 19.7 %

Non-GAAP-3 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Operating Earnings after Non-GAAP Adjustments (In millions) Q1 2019 TOTAL Products and Systems Integration Services and Software Net sales $ 1,657 $ 1,069 $ 588 Operating earnings ("OE") $ 229 $ 108 $ 121 Above-OE non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 27 21 6 Reorganization of business charges 8 7 1 Intangibles amortization expense 50 11 39 Acquisition-related transaction fees 2 1 1 Legal settlement (1 ) (1 ) - Total above-OE non-GAAP adjustments 86 39 47 Operating earnings after non-GAAP adjustments $ 315 $ 147 $ 168 Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - GAAP 13.8 % 10.1 % 20.6 % Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - after non-GAAP adjustments 19.0 % 13.8 % 28.6 % Q2 2019 TOTAL Products and Systems Integration Services and Software Net sales $ 1,860 $ 1,238 $ 622 Operating earnings ("OE") $ 349 $ 201 $ 148 Above-OE non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 30 19 11 Reorganization of business charges 12 9 3 Intangibles amortization expense 52 12 40 Legal settlements 1 1 - Total above-OE non-GAAP adjustments 95 41 54 Operating earnings after non-GAAP adjustments $ 444 $ 242 $ 202 Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - GAAP 18.8 % 16.2 % 23.8 % Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - after non-GAAP adjustments 23.9 % 19.5 % 32.5 %

Non-GAAP-4 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Organic Revenue (In millions) Total Motorola Solutions Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Net sales $ 1,860 $ 1,760 6 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisitions (37 ) (4 ) Organic revenue $ 1,823 $ 1,756 4 % Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Net sales $ 3,517 $ 3,227 9 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisitions (196 ) (26 ) Organic revenue $ 3,321 $ 3,201 4 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005994/en/