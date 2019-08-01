SYS-CON MEDIA Authors: Zakia Bouachraoui, Liz McMillan, Carmen Gonzalez, Roger Strukhoff, David Linthicum

Motorola Solutions Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
By Business Wire
August 1, 2019
 
  

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today reported its earnings results for the second quarter of 2019. Click here for a printable news release and financial tables.

"Our outstanding Q2 results highlight the strength of our business and the value of our unique public safety ecosystem," said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. “Our strong revenue and earnings growth in the quarter, combined with our record ending backlog, position us well for continued growth in the second half of 2019 and beyond.”

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (presented in millions, except per share data and percentages)

 

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

% Change

Sales

$1,860

$1,760

6%

GAAP

 

 

 

Operating Earnings

$349

$273

28%

% of Sales

18.8%

15.5%

 

EPS

$1.18

$1.05

12%

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

Operating Earnings

$444

$378

17%

% of Sales

23.9%

21.5%

 

EPS

$1.69

$1.46

16%

Products and Systems Integration Segment

 

 

 

Sales

$1,238

$1,189

4%

GAAP Operating Earnings

$201

$175

15%

% of Sales

16.2%

14.7%

 

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings

$242

$226

7%

% of Sales

19.5%

19.0%

 

Services and Software Segment

 

 

 

Sales

$622

$571

9%

GAAP Operating Earnings

$148

$98

51%

% of Sales

23.8%

17.2%

 

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings

$202

$152

33%

% of Sales

32.5%

26.6%

 

*Non-GAAP financial information excludes the after-tax impact of approximately $0.51 per diluted share related to share-based compensation, intangible assets amortization expense and highlighted items. Details on these non-GAAP adjustments and the use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this news release.

OTHER SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • Revenue - Sales were $1.9 billion, up $100 million, or 6% from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in the Americas. Revenue from acquisitions was $33 million, and currency headwinds were $37 million in the quarter. The Products and Systems Integration segment grew 4%, and the Services and Software segment grew 9%. Both segments were driven by growth in the Americas, partially offset by unfavorable currency rates.
  • Operating margin - GAAP operating margin was 18.8% of sales, up from 15.5% in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was primarily due to higher sales and gross margin, partially offset by higher operating expenses related to acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating margin was 23.9% of sales, up from 21.5% in the year-ago quarter due to higher sales and gross margin, partially offset by higher operating expenses related to acquisitions.
  • Cash flow - Operating cash flow was $251 million, compared with $425 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $188 million, compared with $384 million in the year-ago quarter. Cash flow for the quarter decreased year over year primarily due to the timing of incentive payments made in 2019 versus 2018. For the first half of 2019, operating cash flow and free cash flow were higher versus the first half of 2018 primarily driven by a $500 million voluntary pension contribution in the prior year and higher earnings.
  • Capital allocation - The company paid $94 million in cash dividends, incurred $63 million of capital expenditures and repurchased $25 million of common stock. From a debt perspective, the company issued $650 million of new 10 year senior unsecured notes and used the proceeds to repurchase existing notes, resulting in an extended weighted average debt maturity profile.
  • Backlog- The company ended the quarter with backlog of $10.9 billion, up $1.5 billion from the year-ago quarter. Services and Software backlog was up 24% or $1.5 billion due to growth in EMEA and the Americas, partially offset by unfavorable changes in currency rates. Products and Systems Integration segment backlog was down 2% or $48 million primarily due to two large system deployments in the Middle East and Africa in the prior year and unfavorable changes in currency rates, partially offset by growth in the Americas.

NOTABLE WINS

Services and Software

  • Signed $200 million ESN service extension through the end of 2024
  • $60 million P25 multi-year service contract with the state of Tennessee, extending service through 2028
  • $59 million five-year contract extension to provide license plate data and analytical software
  • $5 million records management contract with Baltimore County

Products and Systems Integration

  • $60 million P25 additional orders for statewide system in North Dakota
  • $46 million P25 order from Oakland County, Michigan
  • $34 million P25 order from Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
  • $5 million of public safety video security contracts in Broward County, FL and the Cleveland metro area
  • Several multi-million dollar video security wins in education

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

  • Third-quarter 2019 - Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of approximately 6.5% compared with the third quarter of 2018. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.91 to $1.96. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 177 million fully diluted shares and an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
  • Full-year 2019 - The company now expects revenue growth of 7 to 7.5%, up from the prior guidance of 6 to 7%. The company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $7.67 to $7.77, up from the prior guidance of $7.60 to $7.72. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 176 million fully diluted shares and an effective tax rate of 24 to 25%.

CONSOLIDATED GAAP RESULTS (presented in millions, except per share data)

A comparison of results from operations is as follows:

 

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

Net sales

$1,860

$1,760

Gross margin

931

822

Operating earnings

349

273

Amounts attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. common stockholders

 

 

Net earnings

207

180

Diluted EPS

$1.18

$1.05

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

176.1

171.7

HIGHLIGHTED ITEMS AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

The table below includes highlighted items, share-based compensation expense and intangible amortization for the second quarter of 2019.

(per diluted common share)

Q2 2019

 

 

GAAP Earnings

$1.18

Highlighted Items:

 

Intangibles amortization expense

0.23

 

Loss from the extinguishment of long-term debt

0.18

 

Share-based compensation expense

0.13

 

Reorganization of business charges

0.05

 

Legal settlements

0.01

 

Investment impairments

0.01

 

Sale of a business

(0.01

)

FIN48 releases

(0.02

)

Fair value adjustments to equity investments

(0.07

)

 

 

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$1.69

 

ABOUT MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security solutions and managed and support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

GAAP-1
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except per share amounts)
 
Three Months Ended
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018
Net sales from products

$

1,118

 

$

1,042

 

Net sales from services

 

742

 

 

718

 

Net sales

 

1,860

 

 

1,760

 

Costs of products sales

 

490

 

 

485

 

Costs of services sales

 

439

 

 

453

 

Costs of sales

 

929

 

 

938

 

Gross margin

 

931

 

 

822

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

351

 

 

316

 

Research and development expenditures

 

170

 

 

162

 

Other charges

 

9

 

 

18

 

Intangibles amortization

 

52

 

 

53

 

Operating earnings

 

349

 

 

273

 

Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net

 

(56

)

 

(58

)

Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

3

 

 

(1

)

Other

 

(21

)

 

13

 

Total other expense

 

(74

)

 

(46

)

Net earnings before income taxes

 

275

 

 

227

 

Income tax expense

 

67

 

 

46

 

Net earnings

 

208

 

 

181

 

Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

 

1

 

 

1

 

Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.

$

207

 

$

180

 

Earnings per common share:
Basic

$

1.25

 

$

1.11

 

Diluted

$

1.18

 

$

1.05

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

164.9

 

 

162.2

 

Diluted

 

176.1

 

 

171.7

 

 
Percentage of Net Sales*
Net sales from products

 

60.1

%

 

59.2

%

Net sales from services

 

39.9

%

 

40.8

%

Net sales

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

Costs of products sales

 

43.8

%

 

46.5

%

Costs of services sales

 

59.2

%

 

63.1

%

Costs of sales

 

49.9

%

 

53.3

%

Gross margin

 

50.1

%

 

46.7

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

18.9

%

 

18.0

%

Research and development expenditures

 

9.1

%

 

9.2

%

Other charges

 

0.5

%

 

1.0

%

Intangibles amortization

 

2.8

%

 

3.0

%

Operating earnings

 

18.8

%

 

15.5

%

Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net

 

(3.0

)%

 

(3.3

)%

Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

0.2

%

 

(0.1

)%

Other

 

(1.1

)%

 

0.7

%

Total other expense

 

(4.0

)%

 

(2.6

)%

Net earnings before income taxes

 

14.8

%

 

12.9

%

Income tax expense

 

3.6

%

 

2.6

%

Net earnings

 

11.2

%

 

10.3

%

Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

 

0.1

%

 

0.1

%

Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.

 

11.1

%

 

10.2

%

* Percentages may not add up due to rounding
GAAP-2
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except per share amounts)
 

Six Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

Net sales from products

$

 

2,063

 

$

 

1,842

 

Net sales from services

 

1,454

 

 

1,385

 

Net sales

 

3,517

 

 

3,227

 

Costs of products sales

 

934

 

 

867

 

Costs of services sales

 

879

 

 

869

 

Costs of sales

 

1,813

 

 

1,736

 

Gross margin

 

1,704

 

 

1,491

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

676

 

 

594

 

Research and development expenditures

 

333

 

 

314

 

Other charges

 

14

 

 

44

 

Intangibles amortization

 

102

 

 

94

 

Operating earnings

 

579

 

 

445

 

Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net

 

(111

)

 

(104

)

Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

4

 

 

10

 

Other

 

(12

)

 

16

 

Total other expense

 

(119

)

 

(78

)

Net earnings before income taxes

 

460

 

 

367

 

Income tax expense

 

100

 

 

69

 

Net earnings

 

360

 

 

298

 

Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

 

2

 

 

1

 

Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.

$

 

358

 

$

 

297

 

Earnings per common share:
Basic

$

 

2.18

 

$

 

1.83

 

Diluted

$

 

2.04

 

$

 

1.73

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

164.4

 

 

161.7

 

Diluted

 

175.3

 

 

171.1

 

 
Percentage of Net Sales*
Net sales from products

 

58.7

%

 

57.1

%

Net sales from services

 

41.3

%

 

42.9

%

Net sales

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

Costs of products sales

 

45.3

%

 

47.1

%

Costs of services sales

 

60.5

%

 

62.7

%

Costs of sales

 

51.5

%

 

53.8

%

Gross margin

 

48.5

%

 

46.2

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

19.2

%

 

18.4

%

Research and development expenditures

 

9.5

%

 

9.7

%

Other charges

 

0.4

%

 

1.4

%

Intangibles amortization

 

2.9

%

 

2.9

%

Operating earnings

 

16.5

%

 

13.8

%

Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net

 

(3.2

)%

 

(3.2

)%

Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

0.1

%

 

(0.3

)%

Other

 

(0.3

)%

 

0.5

%

Total other expense

 

(3.4

)%

 

(2.4

)%

Net earnings before income taxes

 

13.1

%

 

11.4

%

Income tax expense

 

2.8

%

 

2.1

%

Net earnings

 

10.2

%

 

9.2

%

Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

 

0.1

%

-

%

Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.

 

10.2

%

 

9.2

%

* Percentages may not add up due to rounding
GAAP-3
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
 
June 29, 2019 December 31, 2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

953

 

$

1,246

 

Restricted cash

 

11

 

 

11

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

964

 

 

1,257

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,206

 

 

1,293

 

Contract assets

 

913

 

 

1,012

 

Inventories, net

 

424

 

 

356

 

Other current assets

 

324

 

 

354

 

Total current assets

 

3,831

 

 

4,272

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

940

 

 

895

 

Operating lease assets

 

567

 

 

-

 

Investments

 

175

 

 

169

 

Deferred income taxes

 

913

 

 

985

 

Goodwill

 

1,852

 

 

1,514

 

Intangible Assets

 

1,332

 

 

1,230

 

Other assets

 

364

 

 

344

 

Total assets

$

9,974

 

$

9,409

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current portion of long-term debt

$

28

 

$

31

 

Accounts payable

 

544

 

 

592

 

Contract liabilities

 

1,187

 

 

1,263

 

Accrued liabilities

 

1,117

 

 

1,210

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,876

 

 

3,096

 

Long-term debt

 

5,315

 

 

5,289

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

504

 

 

-

 

Other liabilities

 

2,233

 

 

2,300

 

Total Motorola Solutions, Inc. stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

(970

)

 

(1,293

)

Non-controlling interests

 

16

 

 

17

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

9,974

 

$

9,409

 

GAAP-4
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)
 
Three Months Ended
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018
Operating
Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.

$

207

 

$

180

 

Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

 

1

 

 

1

 

Net earnings

 

208

 

 

181

 

Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

96

 

 

96

 

Non-cash other (income) charges

 

(6

)

 

3

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

30

 

 

17

 

Losses (gains) on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

(3

)

 

1

 

Loss from the extinguishment of long term debt

 

43

 

 

-

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency translation adjustments:
Accounts receivable

 

(58

)

 

11

 

Inventories

 

2

 

 

46

 

Other current assets and contract assets

 

(8

)

 

41

 

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities

 

(84

)

 

10

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

8

 

 

(5

)

Deferred income taxes

 

23

 

 

24

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

251

 

 

425

 

Investing
Acquisitions and investments, net

 

(3

)

 

(28

)

Proceeds from sales of investments and businesses, net

 

8

 

 

2

 

Capital expenditures

 

(63

)

 

(41

)

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(58

)

 

(67

)

Financing
Repayment of debt

 

(658

)

 

(147

)

Net proceeds from issuance of debt

 

645

 

 

(1

)

Issuance of common stock

 

25

 

 

6

 

Purchases of common stock

 

(25

)

 

-

 

Payments of dividends

 

(94

)

 

(84

)

Payments of dividends to non-controlling interests

 

(3

)

 

(1

)

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(110

)

 

(227

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on total cash and cash equivalents

 

(16

)

 

(48

)

Net increase in total cash and cash equivalents

 

67

 

 

83

 

Total cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

897

 

 

858

 

Total cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

964

 

$

941

 

 
Financial Ratios:
Free cash flow*

$

188

 

$

384

 

 
*Free cash flow = Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - Capital expenditures
GAAP-5
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)
 
Six Months Ended
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018
Operating
Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.

$

358

 

$

297

 

Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

 

2

 

 

1

 

Net earnings

 

360

 

 

298

 

Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

191

 

 

178

 

Non-cash other charges

 

4

 

 

6

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

57

 

 

34

 

Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

(4

)

 

(10

)

Loss from the extinguishment of long term debt

 

43

 

 

-

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency translation adjustments:
Accounts receivable

 

110

 

 

206

 

Inventories

 

(61

)

 

37

 

Other current assets and contract assets

 

128

 

 

43

 

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities

 

(345

)

 

(340

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

2

 

 

(558

)

Deferred income taxes

 

17

 

 

31

 

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

 

502

 

 

(75

)

Investing
Acquisitions and investments, net

 

(371

)

 

(1,153

)

Proceeds from sales of investments and businesses, net

 

10

 

 

79

 

Capital expenditures

 

(129

)

 

(82

)

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(490

)

 

(1,156

)

Financing
Repayment of debt

 

(666

)

 

(197

)

Net proceeds from issuance of debt

 

645

 

 

1,295

 

Issuance of common stock

 

70

 

 

59

 

Purchases of common stock

 

(170

)

 

(66

)

Payments of dividends

 

(187

)

 

(168

)

Payments of dividends to non-controlling interests

 

(3

)

 

(1

)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

 

(311

)

 

922

 

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on total cash and cash equivalents

 

6

 

 

(18

)

Net decrease in total cash and cash equivalents

 

(293

)

 

(327

)

Total cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

1,257

 

 

1,268

 

Total cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

964

 

$

941

 

 
Financial Ratios:
Free cash flow*

$

373

 

$

(157

)

 
*Free cash flow = Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - Capital expenditures
GAAP-6
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
(In millions)
 
Net Sales
 
Three Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

1,238

 

$

1,189

 

4

%

Services and Software

 

622

 

 

571

 

9

%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

1,860

 

$

1,760

 

6

%

 
Six Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

2,307

 

$

2,141

 

8

%

Services and Software

 

1,210

 

 

1,086

 

11

%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

3,517

 

$

3,227

 

9

%

 
 
Operating Earnings
 
Three Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

201

 

$

175

 

15

%

Services and Software

 

148

 

 

98

 

51

%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

349

 

$

273

 

28

%

 
Six Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

310

 

$

265

 

17

%

Services and Software

 

269

 

 

180

 

49

%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

579

 

$

445

 

30

%

 
 
Operating Earnings %
 
Three Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018
Products and Systems Integration

 

16.2

%

 

14.7

%

Services and Software

 

23.8

%

 

17.2

%

Total Motorola Solutions

 

18.8

%

 

15.5

%

 
Six Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018
Products and Systems Integration

 

13.4

%

 

12.4

%

Services and Software

 

22.2

%

 

16.6

%

Total Motorola Solutions

 

16.5

%

 

13.8

%

Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP-1
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Adjustments (Intangibles Amortization Expense, Share-Based Compensation Expense and Highlighted Items)

(In millions)

Q1 2019
 
Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT
(Inc)/Exp		 Tax
Inc/(Exp)		 PAT
(Inc)/Exp		 EPS impact
 
Share-based compensation expense Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D

$

27

 

$

6

 

$

21

 

$

0.12

 

Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges

 

8

 

 

2

 

 

6

 

 

0.04

 

Intangibles amortization expense Intangibles amortization

 

50

 

 

11

 

 

39

 

 

0.23

 

Legal settlement Other charges

 

(1

)

 

-

 

 

(1

)

 

(0.01

)

Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other expense

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

1

 

 

0.01

 

Investment impairments Investment impairments

 

8

 

 

2

 

 

6

 

 

0.04

 

Sale of investments (Gain) or loss on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

(1

)

 

-

 

 

(1

)

 

(0.01

)

Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges

 

2

 

 

-

 

 

2

 

 

0.01

 

FIN48 release Income tax expense

 

-

 

 

1

 

 

(1

)

 

(0.01

)

 
Total impact on Net earnings

$

94

 

$

22

 

$

72

 

$

0.42

 

 
Q2 2019
 
Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT
(Inc)/Exp		 Tax
Inc/(Exp)		 PAT
(Inc)/Exp		 EPS impact
 
Share-based compensation expense Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D

$

30

 

$

7

 

$

23

 

$

0.13

 

Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges

 

12

 

 

3

 

 

9

 

 

0.05

 

Intangibles amortization expense Intangibles amortization

 

52

 

 

11

 

 

41

 

 

0.23

 

Loss from the extinguishment of long-term debt Other expense

 

43

 

 

11

 

 

32

 

 

0.18

 

Sale of a business (Gain) or loss on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

(3

)

 

(1

)

 

(2

)

 

(0.01

)

Legal settlements Other charges

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

1

 

 

0.01

 

Investment impairments Investment impairments

 

3

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

0.01

 

Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income

 

(16

)

 

(4

)

 

(12

)

 

(0.07

)

FIN48 releases Other income, Income tax expense

 

(4

)

 

(1

)

 

(3

)

 

(0.02

)

 
Total impact on Net earnings

$

118

 

$

27

 

$

91

 

$

0.51

 

 
Non-GAAP-2
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Segment Information
(In millions)
 
Net Sales
 
Three Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

1,238

 

$

1,189

 

4

%

Services and Software

 

622

 

 

571

 

9

%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

1,860

 

$

1,760

 

6

%

 
Six Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

2,307

 

$

2,141

 

8

%

Services and Software

 

1,210

 

 

1,086

 

11

%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

3,517

 

$

3,227

 

9

%

 
 
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings
 
Three Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

242

 

$

226

 

7

%

Services and Software

 

202

 

 

152

 

33

%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

444

 

$

378

 

17

%

 
Six Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

389

 

$

350

 

11

%

Services and Software

 

370

 

 

287

 

29

%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

759

 

$

637

 

19

%

 
 
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings %
 
Three Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018
Products and Systems Integration

 

19.5

%

 

19.0

%

Services and Software

 

32.5

%

 

26.6

%

Total Motorola Solutions

 

23.9

%

 

21.5

%

 
Six Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018
Products and Systems Integration

 

16.9

%

 

16.3

%

Services and Software

 

30.6

%

 

26.4

%

Total Motorola Solutions

 

21.6

%

 

19.7

%

 
Non-GAAP-3
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Operating Earnings after Non-GAAP Adjustments
(In millions)
Q1 2019
 
TOTAL

Products and

Systems Integration

Services and

Software

Net sales

$

1,657

 

$

1,069

 

$

588

 

Operating earnings ("OE")

$

229

 

$

108

 

$

121

 

Above-OE non-GAAP adjustments:
Share-based compensation expense

 

27

 

 

21

 

 

6

 

Reorganization of business charges

 

8

 

 

7

 

 

1

 

Intangibles amortization expense

 

50

 

 

11

 

 

39

 

Acquisition-related transaction fees

 

2

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

Legal settlement

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

-

 

Total above-OE non-GAAP adjustments

 

86

 

 

39

 

 

47

 

 
Operating earnings after non-GAAP adjustments

$

315

 

$

147

 

$

168

 

 
Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - GAAP

 

13.8

%

 

10.1

%

 

20.6

%

Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - after non-GAAP adjustments

 

19.0

%

 

13.8

%

 

28.6

%

 
Q2 2019
 

TOTAL

Products and

Systems Integration

Services and

Software

Net sales

$

1,860

 

$

1,238

 

$

622

 

Operating earnings ("OE")

$

349

 

$

201

 

$

148

 

Above-OE non-GAAP adjustments:
Share-based compensation expense

 

30

 

 

19

 

 

11

 

Reorganization of business charges

 

12

 

 

9

 

 

3

 

Intangibles amortization expense

 

52

 

 

12

 

 

40

 

Legal settlements

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

-

 

Total above-OE non-GAAP adjustments

 

95

 

 

41

 

 

54

 

 
Operating earnings after non-GAAP adjustments

$

444

 

$

242

 

$

202

 

 
Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - GAAP

 

18.8

%

 

16.2

%

 

23.8

%

Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - after non-GAAP adjustments

 

23.9

%

 

19.5

%

 

32.5

%

 
Non-GAAP-4
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Organic Revenue
(In millions)
 
Total Motorola Solutions
 
Three Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change
Net sales

$

1,860

 

$

1,760

 

6

%

 
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisitions

 

(37

)

 

(4

)

Organic revenue

$

1,823

 

$

1,756

 

4

%

 
Six Months Ended
 
June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change
Net sales

$

3,517

 

$

3,227

 

9

%

 
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisitions

 

(196

)

 

(26

)

Organic revenue

$

3,321

 

$

3,201

 

4

%

 

 

